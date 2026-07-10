Yesterday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) sued the New Jersey Secretary of State Dale G. Caldwell and a County Superintendent of Elections for allowing certain non-residents who have never lived in New Jersey to register and vote in the state’s elections.

“Democrats are allowing certain people who have never lived in New Jersey to vote in the state’s elections,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “The RNC is taking them to court to stop this unconstitutional scheme, protect lawful voters, and secure New Jersey elections.”

Background:

The RNC, the New Jersey Republican Party, and Republican congressional candidate Michael McGuire are suing New Jersey election officials for allowing certain non-residents to register and vote in New Jersey elections.

This lawsuit challenges a law that allows certain people who have never lived in New Jersey – and in some cases have never lived in the United States – to vote in state elections based solely on a relative’s prior residency.

The RNC is suing to strike down this unconstitutional “never-resident voter” law and ensure only eligible New Jersey voters decide New Jersey elections.

New Jersey’s Constitution requires voters to be state residents, and state officials cannot expand voting eligibility beyond those constitutional limits.

This case brings the total to eight similar RNC lawsuits filed so far, with one victory. On May 26, a Wake County Superior Court judge ruled in favor of the RNC, reaffirming that only individuals who have actually resided in North Carolina may vote there. That decision struck down North Carolina Board of Elections (NCSBE) practices allowing “never residents”—typically U.S. citizens born abroad whose parents previously lived in the state—to register and cast ballots, upholding the clear residency requirements in the state constitution.

“This is a clear win for fair and lawful elections,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters. “The court upheld the North Carolina Constitution and made clear that only North Carolina residents can vote in the state. The RNC will keep fighting to ensure only eligible citizens can vote.”

The court’s decision is simple and clear: Individuals who do not live—and have never lived—in North Carolina are not allowed to choose who represents the people of the state. The ruling does not impact voters who qualify under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA), which applies to U.S. citizens who previously lived in a state and are currently serving overseas.

The RNC did, however, have a similar Michigan lawsuit dismissed in April 2026. In that case, the court upheld the state law as constitutional and deferred to the Michigan Constitution regarding voter qualifications.

Other RNC suits are ongoing in Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Virginia, and Nebraska. In these cases, the RNC is challenging provisions under UOCAVA that some states interpret broadly to include “never-residents” - allowing certain non-residents who have never lived in the state to register to vote and vote.

Many other states and DC have comparable “Never Resided” provisions, creating an inconsistent national patchwork that fosters voter dilution and voter fraud. Washington state, for example, allows never-residents to vote based on any “family member’s” last domicile—which violates the state constitution.

THE WA STATE CONSTITUTION SAYS - Article 6, §1 Qualifications of Electors: All persons of the age of eighteen years or over who are citizens of the United States and WHO HAVE LIVED IN THE STATE, COUNTY, AND PRECINCT thirty days immediately preceding the election at which they offer to vote…

Expanding and filing more lawsuits in WA, OR, PA, NY, IL, and other states is also warranted. Needed changes would promote uniform adherence to residency principles, improve voter-roll accuracy, and reduce perceptions of partisan advantage (overseas civilian ballots have historically skewed Democrat in available data).

Thank you, RNC, for ramping up these important election-integrity efforts to challenge these ridiculous “never-resident” voting provisions. This litigation is essential to ensure fairness. By closing loopholes that allow non-residents to vote (with no real verification) minimize the risk of voter fraud and dilution, upholding the fundamental American principle of “One Person, One Vote” - Lawful voters deserve confidence that their votes are not diluted by unconstitutional expansions of the electorate, and the RNC’s proactive legal action helps secure fair, transparent elections where state residents alone decide state outcomes.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate