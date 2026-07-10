All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
6h

Lest anyone forget, Ferguson and Hobbs, against the state constitution, conspired and removed the 30 day residency requirement to vote in Washington state. This was done after the primary and before the general elections in 2024. And Dems wonder why we don't trust them with our elections.

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penny brock's avatar
penny brock
9h

RNC also filed similar lawsuit in Nevada. "The lawsuit places Nevada once again at the center of the national debate over election law." https://thenevadaglobe.com/articles/rnc-sues-nevada-secretary-of-state-over-law-allowing-certain-non-residents-to-vote/

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