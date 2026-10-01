The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Republican Party of Florida (Florida GOP) secured a major election integrity victory after a federal court threw out a Democrat-led scheme to block Florida’s commonsense voter verification rules.

“Making sure people are who they say they are when they register to vote is about as commonsense as it gets. Democrats tried to tear down a basic safeguard that helps keep our elections secure, but the RNC stepped in to stop it. The RNC will keep fighting to defend Florida’s election integrity laws and protect accurate voter rolls,” said RNC Chairman Joe Gruters.

Background:

Tuesday, the RNC and Florida GOP defeated a Democrat-led lawsuit that tried to dismantle Florida’s voter verification law.

Democrats and their allies tried to dismantle Florida’s commonsense requirement that voters verify their identity when information on their voter registration application doesn’t match government records.

The court threw out the case after finding the left-wing activists behind the suit couldn’t identify a single person who couldn't register because of the law.

The RNC and Florida GOP intervened to defend Florida’s voter verification safeguards and protect the accuracy of the state’s voter rolls.

The RNC and Florida GOP beat this latest attack on election integrity and continue to defend Florida’s SAVE Act and other commonsense safeguards that ensure only eligible citizens are participating in Florida elections.

Thank you, RNC; the Florida victory is the latest in a string of key GOP election integrity successes. The RNC and allied Republicans are winning in courts to keep identity, residency, citizenship, and other common-sense law checks in place, often by stopping Democrat officials or leftist voting groups from weakening those rules.

Other Republican court battle successes include:

RNC officials have said the committee filed more than 200 election integrity-related lawsuits across 37 states in the 2026 cycle overall, with at least 34 courtroom wins so far and most of the rest still pending.

The most significant is the RNC v. Mi Familia Vota, which is going to the Supreme Court this December. The case asks whether Arizona can require proof of citizenship for voter registration. SCOTUS will also decide whether the state can remove the names of noncitizens, dead people, and other ineligible people from the voter registration rolls.

Lawsuits include pending litigation in eight states where overseas residents who never lived in the state are allowed to vote there, as well as major wins on election procedures in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Beyond the courtroom, the RNC signed up about 17,000 volunteers to work at polling sites nationally. That’s up from 11,917 at the same point in the 2024 presidential cycle, a 42% increase.

Chair Gruters has cited the RNC’s top three election integrity priorities as: Voter ID, Securing Mail-in Ballots, and Requiring Proof of Citizenship.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate