On Feb 19, both the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Arizona State Legislature filed separate petitions with the U.S. Supreme Court asking the justices to review and reverse a Feb 2025 ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. This stems from ongoing litigation over AZ’s voter registration and citizenship verification laws, particularly provisions requiring documentary proof of citizenship (DPOC), such as a birth certificate or passport.

These petitions argue that the Ninth Circuit erred in interpreting federal law, ignored Supreme Court precedents allowing states to require additional citizenship verification for their own forms, and overstepped on state authority over elections. They seek to reinstate provisions like DPOC for state-form registrations and related voter-roll checks.

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement:

“Over two decades ago, Arizona voters overwhelmingly approved a commonsense law requiring documentary proof of citizenship to vote. It is unacceptable that, more than 20 years later, the RNC must still step in to defend the clear will of Arizonans against the Democratic Party and leftist advocacy groups. Federal law is clear: only U.S. citizens have the right to vote in American elections. The RNC will never stop fighting to protect our democracy and the integrity of every Arizona voter’s ballot.”

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen is also asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Arizona’s proof-of-citizenship voting case. The request, known as a petition for a writ of certiorari, asks SCOTUS to overturn the divided Ninth Circuit decision that partially invalidated AZ law.

“For more than two decades, AZ has required proof of citizenship to register to vote, because only American citizens should decide American elections,” said President Petersen. The Ninth Circuit ignored Supreme Court precedent, rewrote federal law, and substituted its judgment for that of AZ voters and their elected representatives. We are asking the Supreme Court to restore the proper balance between federal and state authority and reaffirm Arizona’s right to protect the integrity of its elections.”

Background:

SCOTUS is expected to decide in the coming months whether it will take up the case. If SCOTUS agrees to hear it, the decision could extend beyond AZ, shaping how aggressively GOP-led states can demand documentary proof of citizenship and how freely they can scrub voters from the rolls right before elections.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate