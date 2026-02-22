RNC / Arizona Legislature Petition SCOTUS to Protect AZ Voters by Enforcing Commonsense Proof-of-Citizenship Law
On Feb 19, both the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Arizona State Legislature filed separate petitions with the U.S. Supreme Court asking the justices to review and reverse a Feb 2025 ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. This stems from ongoing litigation over AZ’s voter registration and citizenship verification laws, particularly provisions requiring documentary proof of citizenship (DPOC), such as a birth certificate or passport.
These petitions argue that the Ninth Circuit erred in interpreting federal law, ignored Supreme Court precedents allowing states to require additional citizenship verification for their own forms, and overstepped on state authority over elections. They seek to reinstate provisions like DPOC for state-form registrations and related voter-roll checks.
RNC Chairman Joe Gruters released the following statement:
“Over two decades ago, Arizona voters overwhelmingly approved a commonsense law requiring documentary proof of citizenship to vote. It is unacceptable that, more than 20 years later, the RNC must still step in to defend the clear will of Arizonans against the Democratic Party and leftist advocacy groups. Federal law is clear: only U.S. citizens have the right to vote in American elections. The RNC will never stop fighting to protect our democracy and the integrity of every Arizona voter’s ballot.”
Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen is also asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Arizona’s proof-of-citizenship voting case. The request, known as a petition for a writ of certiorari, asks SCOTUS to overturn the divided Ninth Circuit decision that partially invalidated AZ law.
“For more than two decades, AZ has required proof of citizenship to register to vote, because only American citizens should decide American elections,” said President Petersen. The Ninth Circuit ignored Supreme Court precedent, rewrote federal law, and substituted its judgment for that of AZ voters and their elected representatives. We are asking the Supreme Court to restore the proper balance between federal and state authority and reaffirm Arizona’s right to protect the integrity of its elections.”
Background:
In 2004, Arizona voters passed Proposition 200, which required residents to provide satisfactory evidence of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote for the first time.
The Prop 200, Will of the People law, was challenged by several leftist groups.
In October 2010, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals held that Arizona’s documentary proof-of-citizenship requirement for voter registration violated the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).
In April 2012, the Ninth Circuit agreed with the earlier panel that the AZ proof-of-citizenship requirement was preempted by the NVRA.
Arizona appealed that decision to SCOTUS.
In State of Arizona v. Inter Tribal Council of Arizona (2013), SCOTUS struck down the provision of Prop 200 that required proof of citizenship to register to vote (7-2, Justice Thomas and Alito dissented). Justice Scalia wrote the majority’s opinion, which said that the NVRA preempted states from using anything besides the federal voter registration form for federal elections. AZ could not add additional requirements to federal voter registration forms. The federal form required applicants attest to being citizens of the United States. Prop 200 was designed to require that documented evidence of citizenship be provided, which went beyond the federal form requirements.
The election integrity laws at the center of the case, HB 2492 and HB 2243, were passed by the GOP-led AZ Legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2022. The legislation safeguards the state’s voter registration process by ensuring only eligible U.S. citizens can register to vote, and also helps stop noncitizens from voting.
The legislation empowers state election officials to verify citizenship, allows them to remove non-citizens from its rolls, and restores trust in Arizona's election processes.
In August 2024, the Supreme Court of the United States correctly allowed Arizona to continue enforcing this legislation.
In October 2024, the Supreme Court permitted the Commonwealth of Virginia to remove non-citizens from its rolls before the 2024 election.
In Feb 2025, the 9th Circuit ignored SCOTUS's direction in both the AZ and VA cases and sided with the DNC and advocacy groups, upholding a block on key provisions of AZ’s 2022 election integrity laws. The decision undermines AZ’s constitutional authority to secure its own elections.
This follows Republican efforts to defend President Trump’s election integrity Executive Order as well as other key court case victories in North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, and Texas.
SCOTUS is expected to decide in the coming months whether it will take up the case. If SCOTUS agrees to hear it, the decision could extend beyond AZ, shaping how aggressively GOP-led states can demand documentary proof of citizenship and how freely they can scrub voters from the rolls right before elections.
Bill Bruch
Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate
