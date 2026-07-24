All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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penny brock's avatar
penny brock
3h

Read it is going to be a fund raiser. Guess if you can afford to go, you should be able to attend,

Attendees don't have to be elected as a Delegate from their state. Sure will be a wonderful event to match the RNC 2024 Convention.

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