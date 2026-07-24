Republicans will gather in Dallas on September 9 & 10 for the party’s first-ever national midterm convention, an event President Trump has billed as a celebration of the “GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK” and a showcase for the America First agenda. It’s a first-of-its-kind event being organized by the RNC aimed at boosting turnout in crucial 2026 races that will decide whether the GOP maintains control of Congress.

President Trump has floated the idea for over a year and announced the event June 30 on Truth Social, describing it as a “Truly Historic Event” that has never been done before. The RNC began laying the groundwork earlier this year, voting at its winter meeting in January to make the event possible by amending By-law procedures centered around quadrennial presidential nominating conventions.

Typically, the RNC has held National Conventions every 4 years exclusively during presidential election cycles. These conventions serve primarily to formally conduct party business, nominate the party’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates, adopt the party platform, etc.

This 2026 Republican Midterm Convention will not focus on any formal party business and will be held at the American Airlines Center Arena. The two-day gathering expects to have thousands of Republicans attending from all 50 states. The event will be more like a large rally and will amplify the administration’s record of achievements through speeches, personal stories, and high-profile appearances (including President Trump, VP J.D. Vance, and many 2026 candidates), reinforcing themes of economic opportunity and national security.

Local authorities in Dallas have been finalizing event and security plans amid a compressed timeline and planned Democrat protests. It marks the GOP’s first national convention in Dallas since 1984. “This convention will be a Trumpapalooza; President Trump will unite Republicans around our shared vision, build momentum, and deliver an incredible convention for our Party,” RNC Chair Joe Gruters said.

“The RNC’s decision to bring its first-ever midterm convention to Dallas is a tremendous honor,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “Dallas has become America’s top destination for business, families, and major events. I look forward to welcoming my fellow Republicans from across the U.S. to Dallas this September. As Chairman of the Republican Mayors Association, I’m confident that this unprecedented convention will energize our party, strengthen the conservative movement, and help build momentum for a successful 2026 election.”

The convention is intended to rally the base, showcase Republican achievements and the America First agenda, energize voters ahead of the November midterms, boost turnout, and help candidates in House and Senate races as the party works to hold (or expand) its congressional majorities.

A primary focus will be on key Republican House and Senate races and emphasizing the importance of affordability, job growth, energy production, border security, and public safety. The event is also expected to feature workers, innovators, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, first responders, and job creators—and pairing policy with high-energy entertainment!

Locating the convention in Texas also places a spotlight on the state’s U.S. Senate race, with Republican nominee Ken Paxton. Paxton is the state attorney general who, with Trump’s backing, defeated longtime Sen. John Cornyn in a primary earlier this year.

The convention aims to present a clear, optimistic contrast to Democrat messaging just weeks before ballots go out for the November elections and may help make the difference for many important 2026 races and in keeping Republican majorities in Congress in 2027/28.

Tickets are limited and range from about $1,500 to $250,000 (depending on the state and the package). Access is controlled by the RNC and distributed through state Republican Party organizations. All attendees are subject to state and national vetting/approval. People interested in attending are encouraged to contact their respective state Republican parties.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate