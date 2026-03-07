At 2 PM today, March 7, there will be a rally at the state capital to oppose SB 6346, the Democrat-proposed (unconstitutional) income tax on household earnings over $1 million. The event is being put on by a coalition of Republican organizations, including the Washington State Republican Party (WAGOP), King County, Pierce County, and Thurston County GOP chapters, and all are welcome.

Also, today at Noon at the capital, there will be a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) Vector Hope Rally on the north steps of the Legislative Building (the main Capitol building). It’s promoted as a gathering for “Hope in Washington State,” protesting the state income tax and focusing on conservative themes and policies.

Washington voters have rejected income taxes eleven times in the last 100 years, and they’re not ready to accept one now, regardless of how it’s packaged.

More than 116,000 Washingtonians made state history last week by signing in to oppose the 9.9% income tax proposed by State Democrats, making it the most opposed bill to ever come before the Washington State Legislature. Earlier last month, nearly 62,000 people signed in to oppose SB 6346 in the two days before a Senate budget committee hearing.

The online opposition to the bill, captured through the state legislative website, is the result of an effective grassroots call to action. “I thank everyone who has responded to our call to sign in CON on the income tax,” said Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia. “History is being made. We are impressed but not surprised by the opposition to this bill.”

“As people are learning more about it, their anger is growing. They are realizing that it’s not really a tax on high earners, and they want to be part of the effort to defeat a state income tax just as Washington voters have already done eleven times. The only question is: ‘Will Democrats listen?’”

“This bill may be labeled a ‘millionaires tax,’ but income taxes rarely stay limited,” protest organizers said in a statement. “At a time when middle-class families and employers are navigating affordability challenges, the Legislature should focus on spending discipline and economic stability.”

Yesterday, Gov. Bob Ferguson released a statement in support of the Democrats’ latest version of their unconstitutional state income tax bill.

Thank you to the many Republicans opposing this Unconstitutional Tax!

The state Constitution requires uniformity in taxation (Article VII), treating taxes on property (including income as a form of property) proportionally.

A 1933 Washington Supreme Court ruling (Culliton v. Chase) struck down a graduated income tax, ruling that income is property and progressive rates violate uniformity. This precedent has held for over 90 years.

Former AG Rob McKenna, GOP legislators Sen. John Braun, WAGOP State Chair, and State Rep. Jim Walsh, and many others say this bill is a progressive income tax disguised as a “millionaires’ tax” and would face immediate legal challenges. They argue the legislature can’t override precedent without a constitutional amendment (which requires voter approval).

Even many Democrats acknowledge likely court challenges and have expressed intent to ask the Supreme Court to reconsider the old ruling.

If passed, it would start in 2028 (collections ~2029), but opponents vow lawsuits and initiatives/referendums to challenge or repeal it. The bill includes provisions (like an “necessity/emergency” clause) that could complicate voter referendums.

Let’s be clear, this is a brutal tax that will kill our state economy. WA Policy Center VP of Research Todd Myers says the tax could reduce Washington’s GDP by $11.3 billion by 2029.

Also, it punishes married couples. It does not prevent Democrats from raising the rate or lowering the income threshold in the future. Does not lower the regressive state sales tax, and does not reduce the regressive Gas or CCA taxes.

Besides the proposed income tax, in 2026, State Democrats have already passed other unconstitutional, controversial bills, such as SSB 5925, which reduces the authority of the local County Prosecutor and drastically increases the authority of the State Attorney General to be able to investigate virtually whoever they want at any time, people and businesses.

Also, Democrats just passed 2SSB 5974. Soon, duly elected County Sheriffs, Police Chiefs, and Town Marshals will be subject to a state-appointed, unelected bureaucratic board and can be “decertified” and removed from office. Another unconstitutional bill where over 50 Republican Amendments were not adopted! Definitely expect lawsuits if this becomes law. The Office of the Sheriff belongs to the people of each county, not the Legislature.

The legislative session is scheduled to end on March 12, and it can’t end quickly enough!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate