The 2026 redistricting war heated up yesterday with a landmark 4-3 ruling from the Virginia Supreme Court, which struck down a Democrat-proposed congressional gerrymandered map. The court found that legislators violated procedural requirements under the State Constitution when advancing the measure, nullifying the recent referendum election results, and reinstating the existing 2021 congressional maps.

This decision blocks a heavily gerrymandered plan that would have transformed Virginia’s delegation from a competitive 6D-5R split into a potential 10D-1R landslide, preserving multiple Republican-held seats in the state for the 2026 midterms. This outcome is excellent news for Republicans defending their narrow House majority. The ruling removes a significant threat in a battleground state and maintains more favorable terrain heading into November.

The decision is vindication for Republicans! On the campaign trail, Dem Abigail Spanberger lied to voters that she had ‘no plans’ to do redistricting in Virginia if elected, but then, as governor, did so anyway. In Oct 2025, Republicans challenged the unlawful special session that the Democrats in the General Assembly called to authorize their referendum. That led to a January 2026 court ruling that called the Democrat plan “void from the start” and a “blatant abuse of power.”

Then, just a few weeks ago, a County Circuit Court judge ruled that Democrats’ redistricting referendum was illegal and unconstitutional, after the RNC and NRCC filed a lawsuit to ensure compliance with state law and protect fair voter representation in the redistricting process.

THE COURTS CONCURRED:

The underlying legislative process for the amendment was unlawful (violations of General Assembly rules, state code, and the Virginia Constitution; the bill was “void and invalid from the start”).

Because the General Assembly passed the proposed constitutional amendment for the first time, well after voters had begun casting ballots during early voting in the previous 2025 election, the court majority noted “that 1.3 million Virginians were denied their constitutional rights to have a voice in the debate over whether their Constitution should be amended — thereby eroding one of the core rights that Article XII, Section 1 was intended to safeguard.”

The Virginia Constitution Article XII, Section 1 requires amendments to be approved by the legislature and submitted to voters at least 90 days after passage, but Democrats moved ahead early, in violation of the law.

The referendum results are invalid (“any and all votes... are ineffective”).

The State Board of Elections is permanently enjoined from certifying the results or taking any steps to implement new congressional maps.

OF NOTE: The Democrats’ ballot language falsely claimed “fairness,” while the plan replaces Virginia’s nonpartisan system with one that “unduly favors” Democrats.

DO NOT FORGET: The recent Virginia referendum election was mired in controversy. Reportedly, when polls closed, the vote totals were about 54% No to 46% Yes. Fairfax County waited approximately an hour, until 8:09 pm, before releasing its vote totals, showing an abnormal high YES percentage of 80.07% for mail-in ballots. The vote count also jumped 64,000 “yes” votes in 5 mins, swinging the statewide election.

Real-time observers archiving anomalies said: Fairfax County only has 3 high-speed scanners. Even in perfect conditions, those 3 machines can process a max of 4,500 ballots in 5 minutes. Yet the YES votes just exploded by over 64,000 in that exact window. The NO votes (Republicans) were leading all night, and when about 90% of the votes were in, Democrats squeezed a win by.

MANY OTHER OBSERVERS POSTED OTHER ANOMALIES, SUCH AS: FAIRFAX COUNTY DUMPS EXACTLY 35,000 ABSENTEE BALLOTS ALL VOTING “YES” IN SPECIAL REDISTRICTING ELECTION. This is a MASSIVE outlier compared to every other county in the state. The number is too perfect — exactly 35,000 on the dot. No one believes this is legitimate. Democrats are pulling the same mail-in ballot games again, and the American people are FED UP with it. This is straight-up theft of our elections, and it is DISGUSTING.

Fairfax County — Virginia’s deep-blue machine just dropped EXACTLY 35,000 YES votes on absentee mail ballots for the Democrats’ redistricting power grab. That’s 80%+ YES in one neat, round-number dump. Here’s the math they don’t want you seeing: Fairfax is ~65% Democrat / ~30% Republican by voting history (presidential races, recent statewide data, not even close to 80% blue).

• Yet their mail ballots magically hit 80%+ YES while Election Day and early in-person were closer to 67-68% YES.

• Total Fairfax haul? 262,801 YES vs. 115,280 NO out of 378k votes.

• Those 35k mail YES ballots alone? A perfectly round number that appeared late, after everyone could see exactly how many they “needed.” Coincidence? Or the same urban mail-in magic we’ve seen before?

Erin Joyce Exposed an Election Bombshell: 70k Votes Disappear - 1 million plus early Ballots illegally Dumped on Election Night! Chesterfield County votes doubled while other counties came up 1000’s short. This wasn’t a glitch; it was fraud!

Analysis from one of the most respected election integrity data analysts, Jeffrey O’Donnell (40 + years as a software and database engineer) wrote on X: ”There was an “f-curve” at 8:59pm that was actually preceded by a near f-curve at 8:43. These 2 updates wiped away what had been a decent lead for “no redistricting”. Interestingly, at 9:16 there was another big jump for “yes” - From my analysis, most of the votes from all 3 of these came from Fairfax County, one of Virginia’s most reliable vote manufacturing hubs. Also, vote totals going down rather than up, was way too frequent. 23 counties had at least one case of “negative votes”, including Chesterfield’s whopping 71,903 deduction at 10:45 this morning (April 22). Augusta had a 11,968 deduction at 10:18. A whopping 13 counties had deductions in the SAME REPORT at 7:41PM on the 21st (for a total of 18,476). This is not acceptable and needs to be explained!”

And posting: ”Here are the counties whose vote totals went backward.”

And also saying: ”You will see that Fairfax contributed 149% towards the “yes” victory. Why is this more than 100%? Because there were many counties who voted for “no” and these offset the “yes” counties. Bottom line, I haven’t seen anything this extreme. Ever. The difference in votes in Fairfax exceeded the state difference by 1.5x. Meaning the other counties didn’t count. The election yesterday could have just been held in Fairfax. Everyone else? Sorry, you were disenfranchised. Better luck next time.”

“Until I see data pointing otherwise, it looks like Fairfax was used as the vote bank, and they waited to withdraw when they needed a bump.”

It was reported that Democrats spent $79M on this race. Given all the evidence, it is hard to imagine that some of that money was not used for cheating…

Adam Kincaid, a prominent redistricting strategist serving as the president and executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, summed up the ruling as a fiasco: “Democrats were already at a cash disadvantage. Then they set $70 million on fire in a pursuit of an unconstitutional gerrymander.”

Several states are actively redrawing or considering congressional maps in this cycle, driven by litigation, legislative action, and responses to the recent SCOTUS 6-3 Louisiana v. Callais decision that outlawed racial gerrymandering.

Democrats have been effectively gerrymandering states' congressional maps for decades, maxing out their potential. E.g., New England Democrats control ALL 21 House seats spread across six states (not a single GOP representative). It is estimated that if both parties MAXXED OUT on gerrymandering, the U.S. Congress would end up with 262 Republicans to 173 Democrats.

These recent court rulings directly affect how state legislatures can now draw their maps, allowing Republican states to catch up, which include:

Republican Likely Gains (2026 maps in effect or likely): Texas (+5 ), Florida (+3–4 ), North Carolina (+1 ), Missouri (+1 ), Ohio (+1 ), Tennessee (+1), Louisiana (potential +1–2 via new map), South Carolina (pushing for +1).

Also, Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi (litigation/possible 2026–2028 changes favoring more R gains); Virginia (now stable for R in 2026).

Democrat states in the mix: California (+5 D potential for 2026), with efforts in New York, Maryland, Illinois, and Colorado targeting 2028 gains.

IMPORTANT: California’s “mapmaker” drew its new Congressional map with intentional racial goals, and to ensure “VRA seats are bolstered in order to make them most effective.” That’s illegal under Callais! SCOTUS ruling that the Voting Rights Act (VRA) does not compel states to create additional majority-minority districts when race predominates over traditional districting principles.

Last summer, CA Democrats scrapped the nonpartisan Citizens Redistricting Commission’s map and replaced it with one drawn by a political consultant hired by the DCCC. The new maps would change CA representation from 43 (D) to 9 (R) to 48 (D) to 4 (R). However, this is far from over, as the Legislature had no evidence and no legal basis to sort millions of Californians by race.

In total, 16 of CA’s 52 congressional districts (nearly 1/3 of the entire map) were deliberately redrawn to favor one racial group. Yet there was no Voting Rights Act violation to remedy. Under the prior map, racial minorities were already electing 27 members of Congress. The new racial map changes boundaries in CA-01, CA-03, CA-22, CA-41, and CA-48 by gutting conservative-leaning counties to flip these 5 seats in next year’s 2026 midterm elections.

That led to a Nov 5 lawsuit filed by a coalition of CA Republicans seeking to block the map that voters passed as Proposition 50 in last year’s election. A few days later, the DOJ intervened on the side of the plaintiffs. Then PILF filed a federal challenge in the U.S. District Court to CA’s Prop 50, saying it violates both the U.S. Constitution's 15th Amendment and the VRA.

The complaint states CA Democrat legislators intentionally used race to redraw congressional districts – a clear violation of federal law, and under Callais!

If CA’s Prop 50 is nullified (e.g., via a successful court challenge deeming the map an unconstitutional racial gerrymander), then the prior voter-approved independent commission (CCRC) map will remain in effect.

This would eliminate the projected Dem gains in CA (+5 D potential wiped out). Combined with Republican advances in other states (+8 to +12 R from Texas, Florida, NC, etc., plus litigation boosts), the net Republican congressional seat gain could easily reach +10 to +15 for the 2026 midterm cycle.

Meanwhile, Democrats are doing everything possible to seize control of the House of Representatives and make Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) the next Speaker after the midterm elections. Part of that plan was the five CA seats.

If Dems gain the House, they will be able to control the passage of key legislation and act as a roadblock to the Trump administration’s priorities. Republicans currently hold a narrow 218-212 U.S. House majority, meaning a net loss of just six seats would cost them control of the chamber.

The CA Prop 50 2025 election was mired in controversy, as most CA counties used mail-in ballot envelopes with precisely located “see-through” holes allowing anyone to see how an enclosed ballot was voted.

After that election, it was reported that Riverside County’s vote tally may have been inflated by more than 45,000 votes! Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco got two court orders to safeguard about 650,000 ballots from the election as part of an investigation into potential discrepancies in the county’s vote count.

The court ordered a special master to oversee a count of the ballots and compare that result with the total votes recorded in the election to determine whether the results were accurate. After a full-court press panic, of no surprise, corrupt CA AG Bonta was able to get the Leftist CA Supreme Court to block the investigation.

California elections have been under much scrutiny for many years, with reports showing 18.4% of CA voters are either nonexistent or ineligible under the law (including illegal immigrants). Recently, OMG Media exposed a cash-for-ballots voter fraud scheme, exposing that petition fraudsters are logging into an online database to get real voter names for the forged signatures.

Many CA election policies allow for easy manipulation of voter rolls and elections. E.g., in the 2021 Newsome gubernatorial recall election, thousands of voters reported going to vote in person, but when they arrived at the polls, they were told they had already voted.

In the CA 2024 general election, counting went on for weeks. One of the worst sacrifices was GOP Representative candidate Michelle Steel. She was ahead for at least 10 days after the election before her race was called for the Democrat.

Mail-in voting is the breeding ground for voter fraud in America, as millions of people vote with no ID, month-long election processes, inaccurate voter rolls, dead people caught voting (even a dog successfully registered to vote in CA), and voter verification is all based on your signature — not who you actually are.

The good news is that some of this may be resolved as SCOTUS is soon to decide if states can accept ballots that arrive after Election Day. In March, SCOTUS heard arguments in Watson v. RNC, a case that could fundamentally rewrite how mail ballots are counted in 14 states and DC.

While the Mississippi law being challenged allows ballots to arrive up to 5 days after Election Day, WA State’s grace period runs a full 21 days, the longest in the country. If SCOTUS rules as expected, that window may disappear in a matter of months, and late-arriving ballots would be invalidated after election day.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate