Last week, Washington State Republican Party (WAGOP) Chairman and State Representative Jim Walsh filed a Proposed Initiative to the 2026 Legislature: AN ACT Relating to requiring verification of citizenship for voter registration.

A citizens initiative is a process where citizens can propose and vote on legal measures, bypassing their state legislature. It's a form of direct democracy that allows citizens to directly influence the legal landscape.

The initiative will be out for signatures this summer and fall, and could become law next year for the 2026 Mid-term elections.

To be certified, the petitions must:

Contain the signatures of at least 308,911 registered voters.

Be submitted no later than 5:00 pm on January 2, 2026.

It is recommended that sponsors submit at least 386,000 signatures to allow for invalid signatures.

The Citizens Initiative is taken from HB 1585, a 2025 Republican proposed bill that Rep. Walsh Co-sponsored with Rep. Matt Marshall and several other State Republican Legislators that Requires Proof of Citizenship BEFORE PEOPLE REGISTER TO VOTE.

The Initiative (or a version like it) would change 29A.08 RCW to read as follows:

(1) By July 1, 2027, each county auditor must consult with the department of licensing to determine whether each registered voter in the county has demonstrated proof of citizenship by applying for and receiving an enhanced driver's license or identicard under chapter 46.20 RCW.

(2) If the registered voter has demonstrated proof of citizenship, the voter shall remain registered.

(3) (a) If the registered voter has not demonstrated proof of citizenship, the county auditor shall:

(i) Send a notice to the voter informing the voter that the voter must appear in person at the auditor's office and demonstrate proof of citizenship;

(ii) If the voter has not demonstrated proof of citizenship 30 days prior to the 2027 general election, send a second notice to the voter informing the voter that the voter must appear in person at the auditor's office and demonstrate proof of citizenship; and

(iii) If the voter has not demonstrated proof of citizenship 14 days prior to the 2027 general election, cancel the registration and send a notice to the voter. The notice must inform the voter that the voter's registration is canceled and provide instructions for registering to vote pursuant to RCW 29A.08.140(1)(b).

(b) The following documents are proof of citizenship for the purposes of (a) of this subsection:

(i) A valid United States passport;

(ii) A United States certificate of naturalization;

(iii) A United States department of state consular report of birth abroad; or

(iv) An original, certified birth certificate from a United States birth place, issued by a city, county, state, or territory, that contains all of the following:

(A) Full name and date of birth;

(B) Place of birth, which must be a United States location;

(C) A registrar's raised, embossed, impressed, or multicolored seal;

(D) A control or file number that the issuing authority can confirm;

(E) A registrar's signature; and

(F) The date the certificate was filed with the registrar's office.

(c) Birth certificates from Puerto Rico issued before July 1, 2010, are not accepted to satisfy the requirement in (b)(iv) of this subsection.

(d) Washington wallet-sized birth registrations are not accepted to satisfy the requirement in (b)(iv) of this subsection.

(e) Upon being presented with proof of citizenship as described in (a) and (b) of this subsection, the county auditor must immediately reinstate the voter's registration.

(4) This section expires January 1, 2029.

Sec. 2. RCW 29A.08.010 and 2023 c 466 s 2 are each amended to read as follows:

(1) The minimum required information (( provided on a voter registration application )) in order to place a voter registration applicant on the voter registration rolls includes

(a) Name;

(b) Residential address;

(c) Date of birth;

(d) A signature attesting to the truth of the information provided on the application;

(e) An address where the person receives mail, if different from the residence address; (( and ))

(f) Affirmation of citizenship which confirms the individual is a United States citizen, in one of the following forms:

(i) A check or indication in the box on a voter registration form confirming citizenship; or

(ii) Presentation of documents as part of another government transaction confirming citizenship; and

(g)(i) Proof of United States citizenship through:

(A) A valid enhanced driver's license or identicard for which proof of United State citizenship is required;

(B) A valid United States passport;

(C) A United States certificate of naturalization;

(D) A United States department of state consular report of birth abroad; or

(E) An original, certified birth certificate from a United States birth place, issued by a city, county, state, or territory, that contains all of the following:

(I) Full name and date of birth;

(II) Place of birth which must be a United States location;

(III) A registrar's raised, embossed, impressed, or multicolored seal;

(IV) A control or file number that the issuing authority can confirm;

(V) A registrar's signature; and

(VI) The date the certificate was filed with the registrar's office.

(ii) Birth certificates from Puerto Rico issued before July 1, 2010, are not accepted to satisfy the requirement in (g)(i)(E) of this subsection.

(iii) Washington wallet-sized birth registrations are not accepted to satisfy the requirement in (g)(i)(E) of this subsection.

(2) The residential address provided must identify the actual physical residence of the voter in Washington, as defined in RCW 29A.04.151, with detail sufficient to allow the voter to be assigned to the proper precinct and to locate the voter to confirm his or her residence for purposes of verifying qualification to vote under Article VI, section 1 of the state Constitution. A residential address may be either a traditional address or a nontraditional address.

(a) A traditional address consists of a street number and name, optional apartment number or unit number, and city or town, as assigned by a local government, which serves to identify the parcel or building of residence and the unit if a multiunit residence.

(b) A nontraditional address consists of a narrative description of the location of the voter's residence, and may be used when a traditional address has not been assigned or affixed to the voter's residence or when a voter resides on an Indian reservation or Indian lands, pursuant to the conditions in RCW 29A.08.112.

(3) All other information supplied is ancillary and not to be used as grounds for not registering an applicant to vote.

(4) Modification of the language of the official Washington state voter registration form by the voter will not be accepted and will cause the rejection of the registrant's application.

Sec. 3. RCW 29A.08.123 and 2023 c 363 s 1 are each amended to read as follows:

(1) A person qualified to vote who has a valid:

(a) Washington state enhanced driver's license;

(b) Washington state identification card for which proof of United States citizenship is required;

(c) Washington state learner's permit;

(d) Current valid Washington tribal identification; or

(e) Social security number,

may submit a voter registration application electronically on the secretary of state's website, and provide proof of the applicant's United States citizenship from the department of licensing, the federal government, the tribal government, or the applicant, and either the state issued identification number, the tribal identification number, or the last four digits of the person's social security number.

(2) The applicant must attest to the truth of the information provided on the application and confirm the applicant's United States citizenship by reviewing the registration oath online and affirmatively accepting the information as true.

(3) For applicants using Washington state issued identification, the applicant must affirmatively assent to use of the applicant's driver's license or state identification card signature for voter registration purposes.

(4) For applicants who are not using Washington state issued identification, the applicant must submit a signature image by either submitting a signature image to the secretary of state, or submitting a signature image as part of the confirmation notice process.

(5) A voter registration application submitted electronically is otherwise considered a registration by mail.

(6) For each electronic application, the secretary of state must obtain a digital copy of the applicant's driver's license or state identification card signature from the department of licensing, the voter, or tribal identification issuing authority.

(7) The secretary of state may employ additional security measures to ensure the accuracy and integrity of voter registration applications submitted electronically.

Sec. 4. RCW 29A.08.210 and 2024 c 269 s 11 are each amended to read as follows:

(1) An applicant for voter registration shall complete an application providing the following information concerning the applicant's qualifications as a voter in this state:

((( 1 ))) (a) The applicant's full name;

((( 2 ))) (b) The applicant's date of birth;

((( 3 ))) (c) The address of the applicant's residence for voting purposes;

((( 4 ))) (d) The mailing address of the applicant if that address is not the same as the address in (c) of this subsection (( (3) of this section ));

((( 5 ))) (e) The gender of the applicant;

((( 6 ))) (f) The former address of the applicant if previously registered to vote;

((( 7 ))) (g) The applicant's Washington state driver's license number, Washington state identification card number, or the last four digits of the applicant's social security number if the applicant does not have a Washington state driver's license or Washington state identification card;

((( 8 ))) (h) A check box allowing the applicant to indicate membership in the armed forces, national guard, or reserves, or overseas voter status;

((( 9 ))) (i) Clear and conspicuous language, designed to draw the applicant's attention, stating that:

((( a ))) (i) The applicant must be a United States citizen in order to register to vote; and

((( b ))) (ii) The applicant may register to vote if the applicant is at least sixteen years old and may vote if the applicant will be at least eighteen years old by the next general election, or is at least eighteen years old for special elections;

((( 10 ))) (j) A check box and declaration confirming that the applicant is a citizen of the United States;

((( 11 ))) (k) The following warning:

"If you knowingly provide false information on this voter registration form or knowingly make a false declaration about your qualifications for voter registration you will have committed a class C felony that is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to ten thousand dollars, or both."

((( 12 ))) (l) The oath required by RCW 29A.08.230 and a space for the applicant's signatures. The secretary of state is encouraged to provide applications for voter registration with multiple signature blocks to assist in comparing signatures on ballot declarations; and

((( 13 ))) (m) Any other information that the secretary of state determines is necessary to establish the identity of the applicant and prevent duplicate or fraudulent voter registrations.

(2) This information shall be recorded on a single registration form to be prescribed by the secretary of state.

(3) Upon receipt of the applicant's registration form, the county auditor shall contact the department of licensing to determine whether the applicant has demonstrated proof of citizenship by applying for and receiving an enhanced driver's license or identicard under chapter 46.20 RCW.

(a) If the applicant has proven citizenship, the applicant shall be registered.

(b)(i) If the applicant has not proven citizenship, the county auditor shall send a notice to the voter stating that the voter registration is incomplete and instructing the applicant that the registration may be completed by appearing in person at the auditor's office and demonstrating proof of citizenship through:

(A) A valid United States passport;

(B) A United States certificate of naturalization;

(C) A United States department of state consular report of birth abroad; or

(D) An original, certified birth certificate from a United States birth place, issued by a city, county, state, or territory, that contains all of the following:

(I) Full name and date of birth;

(II) Place of birth, which must be a United States location;

(III) A registrar's raised, embossed, impressed, or multicolored seal;

(IV) A control or file number that the issuing authority can confirm;

(V) A registrar's signature; and

(VI) The date the certificate was filed with the registrar's office.

(ii) Birth certificates from Puerto Rico issued before July 1, 2010, are not accepted to satisfy the requirement in (b)(i)(D) of this subsection.

(iii) Washington wallet-sized birth registrations are not accepted to satisfy the requirement in (b)(i)(D) of this subsection.

(c) Upon being presented with proof of citizenship as described in (b) of this subsection, the county auditor must immediately complete the applicant's voter registration.

Sec. 5. RCW 29A.08.350 and 2023 c 466 s 13 are each amended to read as follows:

The department of licensing shall produce and transmit to the secretary of state the following information from the records of each individual who requested to register to vote or update the individual's existing voter registration at a driver's license facility: The name, address, date of birth, any gender information provided by the applicant, the driver's license number, signature image, any language preference information collected, any phone number provided by the voter, any email address provided by the voter, confirmation that the applicant has provided proof of United States citizenship to satisfy RCW 29A.08.010, and the date on which the application for voter registration or update was submitted. The secretary of state shall process the registrations and updates as an electronic application. If requested by the secretary of state, the department shall provide copies of the documents submitted to prove citizenship for an individual subject to this section.

Thank you to Chair Walsh for filing this, as it is an important security measure and a good step for Election Integrity reform in WA State.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.