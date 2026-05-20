Last night marked one of the busiest primary nights of the 2026 cycle, with voters in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon, and Pennsylvania voting in key races. Trump-endorsed candidates dominated GOP states, incumbents and new candidates that aligned with America First priorities advanced, and Republicans positioned themselves for gains in the November general elections.

Alabama: In deep-red Alabama, Trump-Backed Powerhouse Senator Tommy Tuberville cruised to victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary with over 85.5% of the vote, easily dispatching minor challengers. Tuberville’s win sets up a strong favorite in the general election against Democrat Doug Jones (who faces an uphill battle in a state that hasn’t elected a Dem governor in decades).

On the Senate side (with Tuberville vacating his seat), Republican Rep. Barry Moore (Trump-endorsed) won with 39.2%, followed by Jared Hudson (25.6%), leading to a June 16 runoff. Democrat Everett Wess (39.6%) and Dakarai Larriett (29.1%) advanced to a runoff. The eventual GOP nominee is overwhelmingly favored in November.

House races in select districts advanced solid conservatives, reinforcing Alabama’s reliable red wall. Also, GOP-backed Sarah Warren CRUSHED the Georgia Supreme Court election, preserving the GOP majority on the court for at least the next 4 YEARS. Great night for law-and-order, pro-Trump leadership!

Georgia: America First candidates delivered solid conservative results in key races. In the Governor’s race, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (Trump-endorsed) led the crowded GOP field with 38.4 %, advancing to a June 16 runoff against businessman Rick Jackson. Jones’s strong showing reflects voter preference for proven fighters over corrupt SoS Brad Raffensperger and positions a proven fighter for border security, election integrity, and economic freedom against Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, whose Atlanta record of soft-on-crime policies and Biden ties leaves her exposed in Trump-won Georgia.

For U.S. Senate, Rep. Mike Collins surged to a 40.5% win in the GOP primary, heading to a runoff against Rep. Earl Carter or Derek Dooley. Collins, a vocal Trump ally, is well-positioned to challenge incumbent Jon Ossoff and flip this critical seat. Multiple U.S. House districts saw strong conservative advances, with incumbents and Trump-aligned challengers securing nominations or runoffs.

GA’s Secretary of State race, a critical “Open Seat” contest for election integrity, also heads to a June 16 runoff on both sides after no candidate cleared 50%. Republican state Rep. Tim Fleming won with 39.3%, advancing against former state Rep. Vernon Jones (27.8%), who defeated Gabriel Sterling and Kelvin King. Both GOP frontrunners emphasize stricter voter ID, limits on mail-in voting, hand-marked paper ballots, and safeguards against irregularities — positioning the eventual nominee as a strong America First defender of fair elections.

Democrats saw Penny Brown Reynolds (former Fulton County judge and Biden appointee) at 42.5%, followed by Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett (34.6%). The winner will face the GOP runoff victor in November.

Georgia’s Lt. Governor race is heading to runoffs on both sides. Republican State Sen. John F. Kennedy won with 27.3%, advancing to a June 16 runoff against state Sen. Greg Dolezal at 23.1%. Both GOP frontrunners are conservatives emphasizing election integrity, pro-life policies, economic growth, and strong support for law enforcement — positioning the eventual nominee as a solid America First pick to serve alongside the GOP gubernatorial candidate.

Dem State Sen. Josh McLaurin took first at 40.8%, followed closely by former state Sen. Nabilah Parkes 39.2%. They advance to the runoff. Republicans remain heavily favored in November, given Georgia’s statewide trends.

Also, Sarah Warren comfortably won re-election, and Charlie Bethel performed well to win re-election to the GA Supreme Court, keeping the 8-1 Conservative majority. Georgia remains a battleground, but last night proved the MAGA base is energized for Republican gains.

Kentucky: One of the biggest stories of the night was Trump-endorsed Ed Gallrein, a Navy veteran and farmer, who defeated Rep. Thomas Massie in the 4th Congressional District. Gallrein won 55% to Massie’s 45% in what became the most expensive House primary in history. Massie, whose opposition to key Trump priorities has long drawn the president’s ire, is the latest victim following Indiana and Louisiana establishment losses earlier this month.

In the open U.S. Senate primary to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Andy Barr (R) cruised to victory with 60% over former Attorney General Daniel Cameron, while Charles Booker won the Dem nomination with roughly 46.8% over Amy McGrath.

Barr, strongly backed by Trump, now stands in a heavily favored position for the solidly Republican seat in November 2026. These outcomes underscore ongoing shifts in Kentucky Republican politics toward a stronger America First alignment.

Idaho: In conservative Idaho, incumbent Sen. Jim Risch advanced easily in his GOP primary for another term, as did Gov. Brad Little. Republicans maintained dominance across statewide and House races. With no serious Dem threats, Idaho continues as a model of red-state governance—low taxes, strong borders, and traditional values. Everything points to strong Republican wins in November. These are important, solid wins that build the foundation for national majorities.

Oregon: Democrats performed as expected overall, easily securing their major nominations. Republicans had a solid primary night, but their realistic chances of picking up seats in November remain limited. Dems control Congress 5-1 (however, Republican Cliff Bentz won comfortably in CD 2). Christine Drazan (former state Senate minority leader and 2022 nominee) won the Republican Gov primary with about 42% of the vote. This sets up a rematch against incumbent Gov. Tina Kotek, who got 84%. In 2022, Drazan came close, losing to Kotek by 66,700 votes (3.5 points) in a three-way race.

The biggest non-candidate story was the OR ballot measure: Voters overwhelmingly rejected Measure 120, 83.34% to 16.66%, which would have raised the gas tax, vehicle fees, and other taxes for transportation funding — a clear signal of resistance to higher costs amid concerns over living expenses.

Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania’s primary was mostly predictable at the statewide level but featured a progressive upset in a U.S. House race. Top races went as expected: Incumbent Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity both won their nominations unopposed, setting up a competitive general election rematch.

Republican U.S. House incumbents (Brian Fitzpatrick in PA-1, Ryan Mackenzie in PA-7, Rob Bresnahan in PA-8, and Scott Perry in PA-10) advanced easily with no primary challengers. Democrat nominees advanced to challenge them in November. The main surprise was in Philadelphia’s PA-3 (open seat after Rep. Dwight Evans retired): Progressive state Rep. Chris Rabb (a Democrat Socialist backed by “the Squad”) won the Dem primary with 44% against a crowded field.

Overall, last night’s primary results bode well for the November 2026 general elections, signaling conservative momentum heading into the midterms. Trump’s endorsements proved decisive, establishment skeptics faced setbacks, and the GOP base turned out for fighters on border security, the economy, and constitutional values. Runoffs in Georgia and elsewhere will further refine the strongest conservative nominees.

Conservatives have every reason to feel optimistic: Much of the country is rejecting left-wing extremes and embracing common-sense leadership, but these results require much serious caution. Mail-in voting states are ripe with fraud. Also, Republican voter turnout was again very low, averaging only about 25%-35%. Unless Republican voters do better at turning out to vote, RINOS will keep prevailing, and Dems will continue to win in Democrat jurisdictions, and their controlled strongholds will remain intact.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate