Yesterday, President Trump announced via Truth Social that the Republican Party will hold a "Midterm Convention" ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. He described it as an event to "show the great things we have done since the Presidential Election of 2024," with details on time and place still to be determined, calling it "quite the Event, and very exciting!"

The announcement positions the gathering as a way to energize GOP voters, boost turnout, and highlight party achievements, such as strong fundraising, policy wins, and momentum toward retaining control of Congress.

The event is still in very early planning stages. More details by the RNC are expected as 2026 approaches. The convention is great timing to tie into America's 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026, amplifying its patriotic theme!

SPECIFICS:

Purpose: Unlike the traditional presidential nominating conventions held every four years, this would be a rare, unprecedented midterm-focused event to showcase Republican successes (e.g., reversing Biden-era policies), and treat the 2026 elections like a high-stakes presidential contest.

Scale and Style: Described as "presidential-style," it could mirror the spectacle of the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee, including speeches, party unity displays, and media events to generate excitement. House Speaker Mike Johnson endorsed the concept in early September, noting it would make the midterms feel like "another presidential year."

Organization: The Republican National Committee (RNC), chaired by Joe Gruters, would likely handle planning and funding. RNC spokesperson Kiersten Pels praised it as one of Trump's "bold, innovative ideas to energize our Party."

Broader Context: The 2026 midterms are a must win for Republicans and are pivotal to grow the momentum of Trump’s agenda by keeping their trifecta (White House, House, Senate). Also, potential GOP redistricting advantages in Texas, Florida, Ohio, Missouri and Indiana are key issues.

Let’s hope this 2026 convention comes to fruition. President Trump’s idea to counter historical midterm losses for the party in power and "juice turnout and surge voters to the polls,” is a brilliant strategy!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.