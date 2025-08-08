Pasco Mayor Pete Serrano, who last year ran as the Republican candidate for state attorney general, has been tapped by President Trump as the new U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. Serrano is a former lawyer with the U.S. Department of Energy, and is also a former Franklin County Republican Party Chairman.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District is located in Spokane. Serrano’s expected selection will have to be considered by the U.S. Senate, after the announcement he said he is “excited and waiting for it to be finalized.”

The appointment would end the role of acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Van Marter, who assumed the position July 7 after the resignation of acting U.S. Attorney Richard Barker. Barker resigned after five months in office.

Serrano is currently the director and general counsel of the Silent Majority Foundation, a conservative nonprofit known for suing the state of Washington over its Covid vaccine mandates and gun laws.

The SMF has filed many lawsuits protecting individual freedoms, including second amendment rights, free speech, medical freedom, parental rights, small business property interests, and forcing government transparency.

Serrano and the SMF is also a staunch supporter of election integrity and in 2022 sent out 25 Attorney Litigation "Hold Notices" to the counties in Washington State that admited via PRR that 2020 Election Log Records were Entirely Deleted (or they were unable to provide) and were not saved or even "backed up" in the following counties:

Asotin, Benton, Clallam, Columbia, Cowlitz, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Okanagan, Pacific, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, Stevens, Whatcom and Yakima Counties.

A litigation "Hold" Notice is written correspondence directing an entity or an individual to preserve documents and data that may be relevant to a threatened or pending litigation or an official investigation.

Under federal law, 52 U.S.C. § 20701, it is illegal to willfully destroy or delete records related to federal elections before 22 months have passed since the election. This applies to records concerning voter registration, voting, or other election processes for any election involving federal candidates.

The Western District of Washington has had an acting U.S. attorney since February, when the Trump administration ousted Tessa Gorman. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller was promoted to replace Gorman.

Sorranno should be confirmed as Eastern Washington’s Top Federal Prosecutor. Thank you to President Trump, this is a great pick!. Big congratulations Pete, very well deserved, and great news for Washington State!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.