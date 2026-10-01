The articles, videos, posts, and links below from the past month document a range of continuing problems in elections, including many newly reported cases of election- and voter-fraud-related arrests. They represent only a small sample of the matters that have come to light through the steady work of thousands of people seeking to identify election-related issues and make them right.

Grateful thanks to all who have given their time and effort to this important work. Much progress is being made, but an incredible amount of work remains to help secure and restore elections. For daily updates and source materials, please visit the SCRP 2025/26 Election Integrity page, together with the archived 2020–2024 Election Integrity page, on the Skagitrepublicans.com website.

The EIN Model Election Laws Handbook provides a roadmap to protect election integrity / modelelectionlaws.org / Electionintegritynetwork.org/resources / Order

ELECTION INTEGRITY: THE REAL REASON THEY WERE AFRAID OF TINA PETERS: As Mesa County Clerk, Peters did the one thing the establishment couldn’t allow: She preserved the raw 2020 election records before Dominion stepped in for a “software update”—a process critics argue was designed to wipe the evidence clean. From Colorado to Michigan, a clear pattern emerges: Dominion updates: Clearing internal machine data • Jocelyn Benson: Pushing to delete election records - The Goal: Prevent paper trails and forensic evidence

Feds arrest, indict hundreds in DOJ voter fraud crackdown: ‘Catching it all over the country’

DOJ Opens Investigation Into Texas Democrat PAC After Operative Caught on Tape Bragging About a “Roundabout” Way of “Paying People” for Votes

The DOJ has made several voter fraud arrests in Wisconsin, Michigan, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Georgia, Texas, and Idaho - MANY more are coming. Noncitizen voter fraud is FINALLY being prosecuted on a larger scale!

DHS TAKING VOTER FRAUD INTO THEIR OWN HANDS, PROSECUTIONS RAMP UP

DHS investigating 1,620 cases of voter fraud involving noncitizens casting ballots - DHS has made 151 arrests and is reviewing 300,000 additional cases drawn from state voter rolls / Video

DOJ says it will take ‘aggressive actions’ to secure midterm elections

Justice Department charges 16 in election-related cases

MORE ARRESTS: Justice Department Announces Charges and Guilty Pleas Involving 12 Individuals for Election Crimes

A damning postal service audit exposes widespread mail-in ballot mismanagements and unsecured postmark stamps alongside federal criminal charges against a carrier caught dumping 30,000 mail pieces

The USPS inspector general found “widespread manipulation” of customer service surveys that resulted in an inflated 5% spike in consumer satisfaction with mail service between 2023 and 2025, and data doctoring persisted even after one cheating scheme was uncovered

Dem-controlled states accounted for 85% of duplicate registrations in 2024 - WA 7th Worst

The Democrat blue wall of duplicate voter registrations & NO Voter IDs!

Illegal alien busted in battleground state after allegedly committing voter fraud

Internal DOJ records have revealed a coordinated nationwide crackdown on illegal voting

ICE Arrests Alien from the Bahamas with Lengthy Criminal History Who Voted in Past Elections

DOJ, FBI, DHS and HSI Ramp-up Criminal Election & Voter Fraud Efforts

Federal & State Law Enforcement Agencies Prioritize Election-Related Crimes as Midterms Approach

Why Homeland Security’s Request that DOJ Investigate the ERIC System Is Important

Revised Overseas Voter Form FPCA Eliminates Checkbox “I Never Lived In U.S.” – A Blow to Birth Tourism Voters, Non-Citizens, and Democrats

SCOTUS Allows States SAVE to Verify Citizenship for Voter Registration and Help Secure Elections - Big Election Integrity Win Against Noncitizen Voting

5 people—including two illegal immigrants and two non-citizens with legal status—had been federally charged with unlawfully casting ballots, falsifying citizenship status, fraudulently registering to vote, and aiding and abetting during the 2022 and 2024 elections

More Evidence that 24 Million Voter Registrations Across the US “Are Either Invalid or Significantly Inaccurate”

Canada Just Admitted: We’re Targeting Your Elections!

Judicial Watch Victory: Federal Court Unseals Secret FBI Warrant Records Targeting Mike Lindell

PILF found since 1992 there had been 1,371 ties and another 530 election contests decided by a single vote - This is why just ONE illegal vote is too many - It’s time to pass the SAVE Act, secure our elections, and end this fraud once and for all

Seth Keshel: What Does 2018 Tell Us About 2026? Polls miss what history tells us plainly

Homeland asks DOJ to probe transfer of private state voter data to Zuckerberg-tied nonprofit - DHS has referred potential Driver’s Privacy Protection Act violations to the Justice Department, alleging that a nonprofit organization misused millions of citizens’ sensitive driver data for voter outreach campaigns

ActBlue board member becomes latest to plead the Fifth in House investigation

Republicans zero in on key player accused of helping Democrat fundraising giant hide foreign cash

Anti-ICE activist’s arrest for voter fraud reinforces need for Proposition 39

FOX News Allegedly Fired Maria Bartiromo After They Nixed Her Election Integrity Segment and She Notified White House

Maria Bartiromo Sidelined by FOX For Trying to Get Out the Truth About China’s Actions in the 2020 Election

RINO Raffensperger and Five Other Republican Secretaries of State Urge Supreme Court to Delay Trump-Backed USPS Ballot Rule Until After 2026 Midterms

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Germany’s AfD ROBBED of Victory as Mail-In Ballots Flip Results in Saxony-Anhalt - EVERY PARTY EXCEPT THE AfD HAS MORE MAIL-IN VOTES THAN IN-PERSON VOTES!

Republicans have won the voter registration battle in 28 out of 30 states tracking party registration since the November 2024 election

Desperate Democrats scramble to shut down a massive Homeland Security investigation actively cross-referencing state election databases to expose noncitizens illegally casting ballots in federal elections

Supreme Court denies USPS new rule pertaining to mail-in ballots

Trump asks Supreme Court to reinstate citizenship records system used to remove noncitizen voters

The voter rolls are garbage. Throw them out and start over. Mail-in registration is an open door to fraud. Mail-in voting is extremely fraud-friendly; ban it

House report accuses ActBlue of covering up alleged fraudulent donations

Republican War Chest Sends Democrats Into a Tailspin - Dems panicking over Republicans’ spending advantage as GOP-aligned groups enter the midterm homestretch with nearly $1 billion to spend. The RNC raised $18.3 M last month and is now unleashing $130 M

Fewer Americans plan to vote by mail in 2026 compared to 2020: NBC News poll - A new NBC News poll found that 23% of Dems, 20% of Ind., and 16% of Republicans plan to vote by mail

Taking Back Our Votes: Trump’s Executive Order Has Election Officials Terrified

VIDEO UPDATES: Supreme Court SAVES Key Database! - CISA Security Plan! - Emergency SCOTUS Appeal!

Hegseth Orders U.S. Cyber Command and Pentagon Intelligence Apparatus to Mobilize Against Foreign Threats Targeting 2026 Elections

RNC, Florida GOP Secure Major Court Victory Defending Voter Verification Safeguards

ALASKA: 2026 Ten-Point Forecast: Alaska At-Large (U.S. House - Leaner)

ARIZONA: Defending Arizona’s Right to Verify Citizenship at the Ballot Box

Arizona correction officer moonlighting as cartel member busted in ammunition smuggling attempt in Mexico

Arizona election official releases voter records after his claim of missing voter records disputed

CALIFORNIA: FBI arrested a subject near Los Angeles for allegedly paying homeless individuals on Skid Row in LA to sign petitions in support of ballot initiatives—all using stolen identities of registered voters

America First Legal sues California to block ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’

Shasta County Registrar Clint Curtis barricades alleged counterfeit ballots from destruction, triggering a massive FBI grand jury probe while panicked CA Dems desperately attempt to remove him and bury the evidence

Leftist CA Supreme Court rules against Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco’s massive election fraud investigation and sided with the state’s far-left Corrupt AG. Earlier this year, the CA Supreme Court ordered Sheriff Bianco to pause his massive election fraud investigation and preserve the 650,000 ballots he seized. A state appellate court previously rejected CA AG writ to halt Riverside County Sheriff’s bombshell investigation into 45,000 extra votes mysteriously counted in the Nov 2025 special election

ANOTHER ELECTION FRAUD CONVICTION IN CA. Former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate Gaea Powell has been convicted on NINE election-related counts — eight felonies and one misdemeanor — including fraudulent voting in three separate elections

DHS stated that there are 190,832 non-citizens registered to vote in California

Dems handing illegals $10 B a year in taxpayer benefits with zero citizenship verification - Free housing, cash, healthcare, food, phones, college tuition, and even car insurance - Dem corrupt machine hooking migrants on welfare so they vote to keep Dems in power

COLORADO: Grand Junction man charged with voter fraud after allegedly forging father’s ballot signature

Colorado voter roll issues: 41 active status registrants listed the address of the Worner Campus Center at CO College in Colorado Springs as their primary residence when they registered to vote in Colorado, although it doesn’t appear that anyone lives at the address

CONNECTICUT: Non-citizen recently arrested by ICE registered to vote through CT DMV

FLORIDA: Florida Attorney General and Governor Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 people charged with voter fraud, including three people from the Gulf Coast

GEORGIA: ICE Arrests Alien from the Bahamas with Lengthy Criminal History Who Voted in Past Elections

RNC Secures Georgia Election Integrity Win, Forces Cobb County to Comply with Ballot Drop Box Law

Fulton County ordered over 1 MILLION extra absentee ballots for the 2020 election WITHOUT STUBS or ENVELOPES, which are crucial for record-keeping, verification, and most importantly, for AUDITS, and even tried to conceal the purchase

Researchers are warning that rapid growth in artificial intelligence is making it essential to properly respond to a flaw in the state of Georgia’s voting equipment that makes it possible for voters to be tied to their ballots after voting

Federal judge dismisses Trump admin’s lawsuit attempting to obtain sensitive GA voter data

ILLINOIS: Chicago’s political-machine era became notorious for allegations and documented cases involving repeat voting, false registrations, voter impersonation, and ballots cast using the registrations of people who were dead or had moved away

Kane County, Illinois, acknowledged on Sept. 23 that approximately 2,000 voters were mailed duplicate ballots for the 2026 General Election after a ballot-processing error

KANSAS: AG Directs League of Women Voters to Cease Paying People to Register to Vote

DHS has arrested an illegal alien from Peru who VOTED in the 2024 election out of Kansas

MICHIGAN: Desperate to kill a critical election integrity measure, Jocelyn Benson and Michigan officials maliciously invalidated hundreds of thousands of legal signatures, triggering an emergency Supreme Court appeal to stop the blatant disenfranchisement

County clerk whose office is near the Indiana border explains how THERE IS NO PROOF OF RESIDENCY required to vote in Michigan, so citizens of other states can easily vote in MI

MI County Clerk: “9 out of 10 voter registrations” received by clerks in my County Are Fraudulent—One Clerk Received 47 for ONE Person! [VIDEO]

BENSON ORDERED CLERKS TO DELETE ELECTION RECORDS. A CLERK SUED. BENSON ASKED A JUDGE TO THROW IT OUT. TODAY HE SAID NO. ON EVERY GROUND

Michigan group releases comprehensive 720-page 2020 election report, urges further probes

BOMBSHELL internal memo from the MI AG plotting how they would count illegals in the 2020 census to gain Congressional seats and $3 billion in federal funding

MI ELECTION CASE on retention of electronic poll book data sees WIN in court, with the judge ordering a FREEZE on the deletion of EPB data... For now

MINNESOTA: Mike Lindell raised the money. He assembled more than 1,000 people ready to observe a lawful hand count. Then the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office allegedly moved the goalposts—raising the price and limiting the recount. ENOUGH! Mike Lindell is taking this fight to the Minnesota Supreme Court

Todd Blanche announces charges against 10 foreigners for allegedly voting illegally - Voting included the 2022, 2024, and the 2026 primaries. The foreign nationals charged hail from Brazil, Ghana, and Liberia

MISSISSIPPI: Voter ID works in Mississippi!

MISSOURI: Missouri AG Launches Investigation into ActBlue Over Foreign Money, Gift Cards, and Fired Staff

A Remarkable 48 Hours in Missouri - Justice Kavanaugh rules against Missouri twice, likely without even reading all the papers

‘Temporary’ Federal Order Tells Missouri to Use Redrawn 2025 Congressional Map After SCOTUS Declines to Get Involved

Appeals Court Orders Missouri to Reinstate GOP-Favored Congressional Map

DOJ charges St. Louis mail carrier with allegedly dumping 30,000 pieces of mail

Supreme Court Again Rejects Missouri Congressional Map Backed by Republicans

MONTANA: SHREDDING ELECTION RECORDS AND TRANSPARENCY IN MONTANA

NEW JERSEY: New Jersey NON-CITIZENS added to VOTER ROLLS: 6,600 people said they weren’t citizens. New Jersey still put them on the voter rolls. Hundreds Illegally Voted! / Video

RNC Takes New Jersey to Court Over Hidden Voter Roll Records

Restoring Election Integrity: Oversight of Voter Fraud in New Jersey

NEVADA: LIES FROM CISCO AGUILAR’S OFFICE: Background: In 2022, Nevada’s return ballot envelope had a privacy flap covering one’s signature. That design changed in 2024 without legislative approval. Now, a signature is fully exposed

DOJ subpoenas Dem election chief for voter records - The Department of Homeland Security announced in July that a preliminary review of Nevada’s voter rolls identified nearly 16,000 voters in the state who could be foreigners

Nevada Axes Nearly 400,000 Voter Records from Active Rolls — Democrats’ 87,000-Voter Lead Collapses to Just 672

NORTH CAROLINA: New NC guidelines require officials to disqualify a ballot if the signature on the ballot doesn’t match the name assigned to the application or return envelope, and they require officials to disqualify ballots if more than one is included in a return envelope

NORTH CAROLINA Party Registration Shifts from Nov 2024 - Present And what they tell me. *99 of 100 counties are right where they were in Nov. 2024 (Trump +3.2%). Gaston County is the lone exception (western suburb of Charlotte/Mecklenburg)

Suspected Vote Tampering in North Carolina Exposed by Unite4Freedom

OREGON: Dr. Douglas Frank: “Oregon Election Clerks are Duped!” The vast majority of changes in voter rolls are happening centrally, at the state level, and the clerks are unaware of most of it because they do not keep snapshots over time of their rolls so that they can compare

PENNSYLVANIA: More PA Non-Citizens Voted: US Atty Metcalf announced that four additional non-citizens have been charged with election-related crimes. Yes, illegal aliens are voting in PA elections. Yes, it’s pervasive. This is a constitutional crisis!

Potemkin Pennsylvania Can’t Hide Reality

SOUTH DAKOTA: Sen. Carley: “The grassroots elected the secretary of state to have election integrity—unfortunately, very quickly turned and aligned with no election integrity and a kind of corrupt establishment… She went and endorsed a Democrat secretary of state candidate”

TEXAS: Federal prosecutors charge 7 noncitizens in North Texas voting cases - Four are accused of voting in 2024; two others submitted provisional ballots that were rejected. Tarrant County prosecutors separately announced two state indictments

Criminal investigation underway in election fraud case in Zapata County

Phones, bank records seized

According to the TX Sec. of State, the TX Dept. of Public Safety failed to provide hundreds of thousands of voter records to counties across Texas. Harris County election officials are now processing a backlog of more than 75,000 voter registrations

Texas is Already “Messed With” - The structural realities of a modern-day GOP superstate

UTAH: DOJ has ARRESTED former USPS worker Damon Matai Seei for DESTROYING over 300 MAIL-IN BALLOTS during Utah’s June 2026 primary

Sen. Lee says fellow GOP elections official wrong to defy DOJ seeking voter rolls

WASHINGTON: USPS pushes back on Cantwell, Hobbs claims agency is undermining Washington mail-in voting

Cantwell and Hobbs blamed Trump for rejected WA ballots. The data starts in 2022

WA elections office walks back denial after Rep. Josh Penner proves voter guide text favored Democrats

Franklin County, WA Officials Seek Federal Citizenship Screening of County Voters

Glen Morgan: “Eventually the DOJ will get to WA State”

Franklin County, National Election Integrity Rankings Make it a Bad Week for SoS Hobbs

WA State AG Brown and Sec. of State Hobbs continue to refuse to participate in the federally permissible process for updating voter data rolls

Bond Fraud in Bellingham? And why it matters that we repeal the income tax WARNING TLDR

VIDEO: WA SoS Steve Hobbs is melting down over basic mail-in ballot safeguards

Hobbs and Brown Issues County Election Guide After DHS Puts State on Voter-Fraud List

Washington Supreme Court denies appeal in income tax repeal fight

Washington Democrats don’t need to steal elections - They rig the system before you ever vote

“I don’t think we should be locking out the press,” says Rep.Travis Couture, alluding to SEIU’s efforts to bully independent journalists from investigating widespread fraud at Somali-run daycares

Walla Walla WA state lawmaker to take Sec. of State job 3 days before election / Article

WISCONSIN: Two lawsuits in Michigan are exposing that state’s corrupt elections. One Court just made a huge ruling last week in denying Sec. of State Benson’s motion to dismiss - meaning the honest Clerk’s lawsuit proceeds!

Potential Effect of September 25th SCOTUS Emergency Order on Wisconsin’s WisVote Database and the Legal Removal of Non-US Citizens

Documents released by the Trump Admin on election integrity find CIA emails showing they were actively working against Donald Trump to aid China and the Democrats in the 2020 election

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate