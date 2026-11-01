The links below from the past month highlight a range of ongoing election issues, including numerous newly reported arrests connected to election and voter fraud; they offer only a limited glimpse of the problems brought to light by the consistent efforts of thousands of people working to uncover and correct them.

Sincere appreciation goes to everyone who has devoted time and energy to this vital effort—substantial progress has been made, yet much work remains to secure and restore the integrity of elections. For daily updates and source materials, please visit the SCRP website 2025/26 Election Integrity page and the archived 2020–2024 Election Integrity page.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: The EU Wants to Control What Americans See Online Before We Vote

Natalie Winters: I uncovered a midterm playbook labeled “CONFIDENTIAL” from a left-wing group run by Obama White House lawyers. Legal battles. Coordinated censorship. Mass mobilization. A progressive network is promoting it to state lawmakers—and its plans extend through the counting and certification of your votes.

Inside the Left’s Election Backchannel—and the Talking Points It Didn’t Want Public

VIDEO: Confidential 14-page document written by the Obama-linked group Protect Democracy about controlling what happens AFTER the midterms - specifically, hijacking the entire post-election process so nobody can audit the results. It gives progressive lawmakers exact instructions for how to pre-bunk investigations, recruit grand jurors to toss cases, and mobilize mass street protests the second anyone looks too closely at the numbers. They aren’t waiting to see what the audits find. They don’t care about the results. They’ve already planned that no matter what happens in these midterms, they’ll try everything they can to destroy the Republic.

Internal election strategy memos from a network connected to Norm Eisen—revealing its partners’ backchannel with election officials and the anti-Trump talking points

Brazil’s Latest Manipulated Selection: This is an illegitimate Marxist globalist government

Brazil Election Rigged and STOLEN! More Impossible Results / VIDEO

The most blatant election fraud in history! Bolsonaro received zero votes in 106 polling stations where Lula garnered 14,860, according to an analysis by the Paris Group published by Folha. Moreover, in 3,042 polling stations, Flávio reached a maximum of just 10 votes, while Lula arrived at 400,000. Polling experts consider that “statistically, it’s impossible.”

ABSOLUTE FRAUD: Bolsonaro received ZERO votes in 106 ballot boxes where Lula collected 14,860 votes. Lula also flipped 211 cities that backed Bolsonaro in the 1st round of the election

Brazil Fixed Election Fraud in 2022 and 2026 - Both Jair and Flavio Bolsonaro, father and son, lost rigged elections to Communists

Imagine the reaction from Dems if Trump appointed his personal attorney to the Supreme Court and then that Justice closed polls in Dallas, Detroit, Columbus, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Atlanta and let red counties continue voting for two more hours?

Brazil’s President of the Electoral Court Says “There Was Absolutely NO RULE That Allowed Voting to Continue” - Brazil’s election was kept open an additional two hours in some districts by an illegal order from corrupt President Lula’s former attorney

Bolsonaro leaves Brazil for the U.S. after Lula’s police force and tyrant Supreme Court Justice ordered the seizure of his passport

Brazil Count Frozen – Outcome Under Fire

Republican States are Passing Election Laws - More than three dozen new voting laws are taking effect for the first time this year. Legislation includes tougher voter identification requirements, proof of American citizenship, stricter mail-in ballot deadlines, and new procedures for maintaining voter rolls

Election officials nationwide say mail ballots, citizenship key in 2026 midterms - Administrators highlighted voter hesitancy on mail-in ballots, redistricting and citizenship verification as key ahead of Nov. 3

Godsfivestones.com

Dr. Rick Richards: We Have The Data On Illegal Voting

Cleta Mitchell drops explosive allegations about voter rolls nationwide, raises questions about late-night USB drive activity at Maricopa County

DHS letter raises concerns about foreign components in election equipment—and points to $1B in funding for states to strengthen their systems

Justice Department Charges 28 Foreign Nationals in California for Election Crimes

48 Non-citizens in Pennsylvania, California, Florida, New York, and Nevada Charged with Illegal Voting & Fraudulent Voter Registration

AG Todd Blanche Video: “Since the 60s, the Department of Justice has monitored elections. Every single election has been monitored”

DOJ Issues Requests For Documents to ERIC and Zuckerbuck-Funded CEIR Over Sharing of Private Voter Data

DOJ illegal voting crackdown sweeps 17 states as razor-thin elections face scrutiny

Minnesota leads with 11 defendants, followed by Pennsylvania with 10, as federal prosecutors ramp up election fraud cases

DOJ charges 16 aliens for alleged election crimes - Collectively, they hailed from Italy, the Bahamas, Cuba, Mexico, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Liberia, Lithuania, Ghana, Germany, Bosnia, Brazil, Canada, and South Africa

HSI and FBI Arrest Ten Non-citizens for Voter Fraud in NC

U.S. charges 5 more Canadians with voter fraud offenses amid Trump administration crackdown - At least 20 Canadians now charged or sentenced in U.S. election integrity investigations this year

Judge blocks DHS voter fraud operations in 9 states

Judge blocks most DHS field operations focused on voter fraud

Who counts as an ‘overseas voter’? Pentagon rewrites the answer ahead of election

Mark Cook on “touchscreen voting systems”

MIKE BENZ VIDEO: IS THE END OF USAID TIED TO THE RISE OF RIGHT-WING PARTIES

Patrick Byrne secures a monumental legal victory as a federal judge dismantles Eric Coomer’s defamation lawsuit, delivering a devastating blow to coordinated legal campaigns targeting election skeptics

Smurfing Game Changer: Unveiling of new interactive search site for all to use in rooting out fraud & corruption in federal campaign money laundering!

This woman has no computer or Internet, but made 15,000 donations totaling $150,000

Democracy is on the ballot: Voters in 20 states to decide on key election rules

Art Zark Fraud Vectors: Mail-in registration=fraud Early voting=fraud Mail-in ballots=fraud Corrupted voter rolls=fraud Unauditable tabulators=fraud Late ballots accepted=fraud Non-citizen voters=fraud Internet/LAN connections=fraud Foreign-printed ballots=fraud Foreign components in election machinery=fraud Blocking view of observers=fraud Refusal to hear election cases=fraud Multi-day counting=fraud Touch screen voting=fraud

Duped: How America Was Sold a Lie About Voting Machines — and How to Restore Trust in Our Republic’s Elections - Order book here

Supreme Court’s SAVE database ruling won’t disenfranchise voters

Voter Roll Battles and The Urgent Need for Election Security

Voter Rolls — Public Records or State Secrets?

ELECTION INTEGRITY NETWORK (EIN): EIN Releases Updated Edition of the Model Election Laws Handbook, Adding Citizenship Census, Voter List, and Security Provisions / Order

EIN: Vulnerable Voters Project. Protect the person. Protect their choice! Learn the safeguards. Download the Protecting Vulnerable Voters Toolkit: electionintegritynetwork.org/campaigns/protecting-vulnerable-voters / Connect with your state coalition: electionintegritynetwork.org/state-organizations

Andrew Paquette, PhD: Going Rouge - The election fraud we see today is from the past

DOJ sued Alaska to prevent certification of its U.S. Senate election if incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan loses and votes for another candidate named Daniel Sullivan could have changed the outcome, alleging voter confusion under federal law

States flag thousands of ineligible voters, but only a few cases are prosecuted

Trump’s DOJ Puts All 50 States on Notice: Preserve Every Ballot and Voting Record or Face Up to a Year in Prison

VIDEO: James O’Keefe and Cam Higby are facing felony charges in Minnesota for an undercover video that exposed the state’s voter-vouching system. Minnesota will charge the people exposing the fraud but not the fraudsters!

James O’Keefe on the Felony Charges for Exposing Fraud in Minnesota: This is not political. It is fundamental. It is about whether citizens still have the right to question their government. This is now a landmark First Amendment case, and every American’s right to speak truth to power has been put on the line

ALASKA: Alaska Governor Orders CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION Into Mary Peltola Campaign Over Alleged Democrat Scheme to DECEIVE VOTERS With Fake Dan Sullivan Candidate

DOJ investigating Democrat plot to rig the Alaska Senate election. Peltola's campaign aides directed staffers to “find as many people named Dan Sullivan in Alaska as you can” to recruit a fake candidate with the same name as her opponent. Democrats did this solely to trick voters and dilute the vote

The bigger revelation from the Alaska episode isn’t just that a decoy candidate was recruited. It’s that lawyers from Marc Elias’s law firm who were apparently involved in the scheme were also involved in the subsequent lawsuits aimed at challenging or suppressing the fallout

Alaska Senate Decoy Candidate Dan Sullivan DISAPPEARS as US Attorney Announces Surge in FBI Agents to Investigate Peltola Campaign Scandal (VIDEO)

Democrats Tried to Rig the Ballot

Stephen Miller: DECOY Dan Sullivan in Alaska “It’s a PROFOUND CRIMINAL ACT AND CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY to disenfranchise the voters and citizens of Alaska”

Alaska’s decoy scandal exposes the usual Democrat suspects for shady election tactics, including Marc Elias

Peltola May Face Prison Over Fake Sullivan Scheme, and Chuck Todd Accidentally Proved It

DOJ insists it just wants Alaska ballots preserved and isn’t seeking to change votes

RNC’s Election Integrity Communications Director: Alaska Decoy Threatens Election Integrity

Ranked-Choice Voting Is a Failed Experiment. Alaska Can End It This November

ARIZONA: Arizona Democrats Caught Registering Non-Citizens to Vote

Maricopa County Republican Committee Chair says heavily Republican vote center in Mesa appears to have been ‘sabotaged’

In the 2026 general election, there are multiple reports from Arizona households where some family members received their ballots, and others didn’t

CALIFORNIA: DOJ sued the state of California, accusing it of facilitating voter fraud by allowing potential illegal aliens to be registered and put onto the voter rolls in that state

DOJ Sues California After Flagging 20,000 ‘Likely Noncitizens’ Registered to Vote

DOJ Orders Criminal Probes of California Officials on Voting

Elections in California are compromised because the leftists running the state wanted to count illegal votes

FBI drops the HAMMER on California election fraud busting HUGE VOTER FRAUD RING of NONCITIZENS caught voting in multiple elections across multiple years

Ninth Circuit Court Dismisses DOJ’s Effort to Force California to Remove 20,000 Ballots Given to Non-Citizens

Many state systems, including California, admitted in their pleadings that they don’t have a process of confirming citizenship or eligibility

Per Lawsuit, Nearly 30% of Non-Citizens in California Voter Rolls Are Voting in Elections

The CIA’s own file called Smartmatic a U.S. national-security threat in 2006. It said Chávez wanted to stop a sitting American president. It described a 2012 Venezuela rigging plan: targeted machines, a set margin, built to beat an audit. Smartmatic showed up in the U.S. to build L.A. County’s system for $282M — America’s largest election jurisdiction — just in time for the 2020 election. Now its executives are federally charged with bribery and money laundering on that contract

Californians to consider voter ID measure on Nov. 3 ballot

CA manipulative language on the voter ID ballot initiative

AGAIN IN 2026: Postal workers can’t resist dumping ballots from GOP-majority districts

VIDEO: More ballots were discovered this morning in Valley Center, California. This is why we need voter ID. Vote YES on Prop 39

DOJ demands California review list of suspected noncitizens who are on voter rolls

DHS “NUKES” LA’s Election Experts and Provides Evidence Voters in Their Sample Were Illegal Voters

The 2020 Election Steal Was Built Before COVID

No Verification, No Chain of Custody: The Gaps in CA’s Voter Rolls and UOCAVA Ballots

LA County Used Voter Records to Challenge DHS List — Then USCIS Checked Immigration Records

Records Show California’s Laws Enable Non-Citizens to Vote in US Elections

PILF identified 9,766 potentially deceased active voter registrants and 1,279 apparent duplicate registrations at the same residential addresses in LA County’s voter rolls

FLORIDA: 1,827 Noncitizens Removed from Voter Rolls Allegedly Cast 7,035 Ballots — Thousands More Removed as Election Integrity Groups Demand Answers

DeSantis launches national election group to export Florida’s voting rules across U.S.

New Florida Study Shows Non-U.S. Citizens Have Been Registering to Vote and Voting in Florida Elections for Decades

DOJ warns of people posing as election monitors at South Florida early voting sites

GEORGIA: Georgia Election Board Asks Trump DOJ to Declare Statewide Dominion QR-Code Machines UNLAWFUL Before Midterms — Demands Six-Month Phase-Out as Raffensperger Stonewalls

Georgia State Election Board asks Justice Department to investigate voting machines

VIDEO: GA Election Board Asking DOJ To Investigate Voting Machines

RNC Forces Georgia County to Scrap Illegal Ballot Collection Program

VIDEO: Democrats are now admitting that Trump’s battleground state rally tour is WORKING in states like Georgia: “There are RECORD-BREAKING early voting numbers here”

ILLINOIS: House panel demands answers from Illinois county over suspended early voting, ballot errors

IOWA: Public Interest Legal Foundation Identifies Duplicate Voter Registrations in Iowa

LOUISIANA: ‘Human error’ switches status of 67,000 Louisiana voters to inactive

MAINE: Records Show Votes Cast Under Names of Non-Citizens in Multiple Maine Elections Since 2016 - An investigation by the Maine Wire has found multiple votes cast in the names of Maine Democrats who are described in Medicaid records as legal or illegal immigrants

VIDEO: Why were boxes of election ballots being moved out of state and delivered to a nonprofit group in a different state? What have we been learning about NGOs?

Election Complaint: 1000s of Potentially Deceased Voters Still on Maine’s Voter Rolls

NGOs drop elderly Somalis off at town hall; translator meets them at the door -NGOs + translator escort them to the chamber; translator physically “helps” them vote -NGO coordinator threatens press who document the process / POST

DOJ Sending Federal Monitors to Maine as Videos Show Somali Translators Directing Votes and NGOs Busing Voters to City Hall

VIDEO: Reports show NGO “translators” illegally guiding non-English voters and marking ballots

MARYLAND: A woman received 4 ballot specimens from the Hartford County Board of Elections in Maryland. Not a single one of the 4 ballots had her legal name on any of them

ACLJ Obtains Cheverly, Maryland, “Non-Citizen” Voter Registry; Investigation Shows 25% of Names Appear To Have Voted in Federal Elections

MICHIGAN: RNC Sues Michigan Election Officials for Illegally Stacking Poll Worker Positions in Democrats’ Favor

Lawsuit against Lansing election officials, accusing them of stacking Election Day poll worker positions in Democrats’ favor and refusing to release public records

MULTIPLE Detroit Voter Applications Just Discovered From Detroit Nursing Homes/Adult Foster Care With “X” Signatures That Were Forwarded to Professional Guardian Previously Charged With Voter Fraud Felonies

Voter Fraud Never Happens? Michigan Nursing Home Residents Beg To Differ...

DOJ Files Statement of Interest in Michigan Trial Court — Tells Judge Poll Book Data Are Federal Election Records Jocelyn Benson Must Preserve

Unearthed Video Shows Soros-Funded Candidate Jocelyn Benson Explaining How She Worked Undercover for SPLC—Was an Informant for The FBI

More noncitizens on voter rolls ahead of election - 236 people who self-reported as noncitizens were summoned for jury duty in Macomb County during the third quarter of 2026

New PILF Report Reveals Spoiled Ballot Confusion, Observer Imbalance in 2026 Primary

More Than 300 Mail-In Ballots Allegedly Dumped by USPS Carrier as Records 1.7 Million Votes Ahead of November 3

Huge Win for GOP As Judge Slams Brakes on Michigan’s Plan to Purge Election Records

MINNESOTA: James O’Keefe is pushing back after being charged with felonies in Minnesota over his team’s undercover operation at Minneapolis polling places. He calls it a “landmark First Amendment case” and says his team received training on what they could legally say and do inside polling locations. His new video includes footage he identifies as that training

Cam Higby: “I showed how Minnesota allows cheating in elections. Now they want to TAKE MY RIGHT TO VOTE AWAY. This is lawfare. They want to scare all independent journalists who may challenge them. This is FASCISM.”



State Official Tells Minnesota Somalis They Can Show Up to Vote Without Proof of Citizenship

NEBRASKA: Nebraska’s top election official forwards suspicious mail to FBI

Zark Files: Nebraska: not too horrible, but not the best either...

NEVADA: A Judge in Nevada May Put an End to Election Theft and Save America

Justice Department charges foreign national with voting illegally in Nevada election

Department of Justice charges fifth foreigner with voting illegally in Nevada

Nevada Supreme Court Refuses to Rule on the Voters’ Right to Verify Their Vote is Counted

Nevada refuses to help feds find noncitizen voters

NEW HAMPSHIRE: RNC Fights Democrats’ Last-Minute Push to Gut Voter ID Protections

US Supreme Court ruling restores NH law blocking use of student IDs at polls

Federal judge upholds New Hampshire student voter ID restrictions

NEW MEXICO: RNC SUES: A false voter guide being handed out at the polls puts the WRONG candidate’s face next to Republican Senate Candidate

NEW YORK: Simultaneously active clones in NY

When a “duplicate” is also a “clone”

Election Complaint: 20,420 New York Voter Registration Records Flagged for Errors

NEVADA: Secretary of State Candidate Jim Marchant Is Great for the Job Because He Knows Elections Can Be Stolen

Federal prosecutors swamp NV’s Sec. of State with multiple subpoenas for voter records, escalating aggressive DOJ election integrity probe ahead of the midterm elections

NORTH CAROLINA: North Carolina’s voter rolls contain more than 1,200 potentially “duplicated” registration records, according to Public Interest Legal Foundation

PILF HAVA Complaint: Thousands of Duplicate, Triplicate Voter Registrations in North Carolina

10 more NONCITIZENS from North Carolina INDICTED for LYING about U.S. citizenship and voting in the 2024 election. How many Democrat politicians are illegally in office because NONCITIZENS & DIRTY VOTER ROLLS were used to create fraudulent ballots over the last 3 decades? It’s time to require VOTER ID NATIONWIDE!

10 Noncitizens Arrested for Illegal Voting in North Carolina

Justice Department Charges 18 More in North Carolina with Illegally Voting in 2024 Election - DOJ Has Charged 30 People in North Carolina this Year for Illegally Voting

RNC Fights Democrat Attempt to Eliminate North Carolina’s Absentee Ballot Safeguards

RNC Defeats Eleventh-Hour Democrat Attack on North Carolina Ballot Safeguards

North Carolina ballot rejection rate up to 6% with time to fix errors running out

Three charged for illegally voting in New Hanover County, officials say

OHIO: Ohio’s voter ID debate is about more than today’s law

PODCAST: J. Christian Adams talks with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose as early voting gets underway

PENNSYLVANIA: PA officials catch ballot application forgery scheme

Allegheny County has failed to remove 1,109 voter registrations that are apparently duplicated, triplicated, or worse, based on data found by the PILF

Republicans are moving to PA from New York - GOP refugees bringing their votes to PA

SOUTH DAKOTA: Authorities intercept mysterious envelope at SD Capitol

TEXAS: Several convicted felons arrested for voting illegally in Texas

3 Electronic Voting Machines PULLED After Voters Claim Their Vote Selections Were SWITCHED In Beaumont, Jefferson County. Some machines can change the vote after the last time the voter marks their ballot, and the adjudication process gives election workers the power to change any ballot, even bulk amounts of ballots, at the push of a button, AFTER the last time a voter marks their ballot

Texas counties are receiving tens of thousands of unprocessed voter registration applications due to state error

PILF Alerts Authorities to 3,500 Defective Voter Registrations in South Texas

VIRGINIA: The Governor of Virginia restored the right to vote of a felon who’s been dead for 10 years

Registrar says federal monitors won’t be allowed inside the county’s polls on Election Day

U.S. Department of Justice says its observers are coming anyway

WASHINGTON: Federal Prosecutors say 405 Non-citizens on WA State Voter Rolls: 1,500+ Ballots Illegally Cast

‘Tip of the Iceberg’: Feds Allege 405 Migrants Voted 1,500 Times / Article

WA State Official Admits No System To Identify Whether Voters Are Noncitizens

VIDEO: WA Sec. of State Hobbs says WA does not check citizenship status of voters

Trump administration sued over federal efforts to set aside WA ballots

Court Battle Brews Over DOJ List of Alleged Noncitizen Voters in Washington State

First U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano of WA’s Eastern District slammed SoS Steve Hobbs’ “bad timing” excuse, saying, “Let me be clear. The timing of this is because we are doing the homework of the state”

Brandi Kruse: An immigration attorney says Washington state is lying about how often non-citizens are voting. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs claims there have only been 15 such cases since 1982. The attorney says he’s dealt with 15 cases just in the last couple of weeks!

Bill Bruch on Election Integrity, Local Elections and Practical Ways to Help

Kittitas County, WA Election Officials Identify Three Voter Fraud Cases from 2024 Election

More Examples of how a Universal Vote-by-Mail State Allows for Voter Fraud

2026 General Election Ballots found tossed on a Burien roadside days after King County mailed them

USPS bins with election ballots discovered in dumpsters at Seattle’s Golden Gardens

92 Ballots Found in a Seattle Dumpster

THE DEMOCRACY FILES / ILLEGITIMACY PLAYBOOK VIDEO: Danielle Reiff of DRG: 3 “democratic emergency” scenarios. Election meltdown - which includes a widespread public loss of trust in election results · Insurrection Act deployed against protesters · An attempt to delay seating of legitimately elected officials post-election. If the federal government becomes illegitimate, then a cross-partisan system of transitional governance: Obama and Bush as potential transitional leaders. WA SoS Hobbs replies to Reiff that he has had the exact same conversation with German and Japanese officials regarding how to deal with AfD and right-wing nationalist parties

HISTORIC MOVE: PDC unilaterally suspends enforcement of state law limiting certain political campaign contributions and changes the donation rules so there’s no limit on what one donor can give a PAC - Now Checks of any size, right up to Election Day Allowed

The PDC waved a state law passed by the legislature, a move that lets special interests take the lid off how much they can spend to mislead you. SEIU then donates $400,000 into a two-pronged attack on the income tax and on our Supreme Court candidate

Bob Ferguson appointed a justice who has been donating to his campaigns since 2007. Now a union-backed PAC is spending roughly $1.5 million to keep that justice and four other incumbents on the WA Supreme Court, and part of that money only became “legal” after state regulators stopped enforcing a donation cap 11 days before the election

SCOTUS Calls for WA State Voting Map Review - Leftist court-drawn gerrymandered maps face new review under Callais

Big Win for WA Voters & Sheriffs: Court Blocks Democrats’ Law Overreach - WA Democrat Bill That Could Unseat Elected Sheriffs Permanently Blocked

2026 Ten-Point Forecast: WA-3 (U.S. House - Decisive)

Snohomish County admits all 535,000 ballot envelopes say ‘Genereal Election’ after embarrassing proofreader mistake

It has been 5 years since this retired WA state employee exposed how voter registration is handled at the DOL, and NOTHING has been done about it. Accountability only happens when the people enforce it. Don’t forfeit your vote! Fire the people protecting these broken policies!

Alaska’s Fake Decoy Dan Sullivan’s son works for Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Did one of those DOJ subpoenas land on her desk?

Son of Alaska’s ‘Decoy’ Dan Sullivan works for WA State Dem CD 3 Rep

WOULD YOU DROP YOUR BALLOT HERE? This is the ballot drop box at the Crown Hill Safeway in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. I thought Bob Ferguson was sending in the unarmed National Guard to keep drop boxes secure???

WASHINGTON DC: Judicial Watch - 578 noncitizens voted in the Washington, DC, June 16, 2026, primary and special election

WISCONSIN: RNC secured a major election integrity victory in Wisconsin after a court blocked a Democrat attempt to let voters cast a second ballot after already voting by mail

Wisconsin Elections Commission Sparks Uproar After Banning ALL Municipal Clerks from Checking If Voters are U.S. Citizens

Supreme Court Sides With Republicans, Stops Democrat Attack on Political Speech

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate