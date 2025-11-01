The articles, videos, posts, and links below, compiled from the last 30 days, represent some of the many well-documented issues we face in our elections.

Due to the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens and hundreds of election integrity watchdog groups, election problems are being exposed, mitigated, and addressed. Thank you to all who dedicate their lives to this most important cause! For daily updates and source data, please see the 2025 Election Integrity page and 2020-2024 Election Integrity archived page on the Skagitrepublicans.com website.

Smartmatic Indicted Over Alleged Bribes

Voting Machine Company Charged in Philippine Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

DOMINION & SMARTMATIC Election Rigging Systems Cybersecurity Expert — Colonel Phil Waldron: “Treachery we uncovered in the 2020 general election were that five key states all stopped counting votes at the same time in these key battleground states.” Video

USAID, DEMS, and taxpayer $ funding global ELECTION FRAUD CARTEL

New Heartland/Rasmussen Poll: 17% of mail-in voters admitted to voting in a state where they don’t live - 21% admitted to filling out someone else’s ballot - 8% revealed they were bribed to vote

Peter Ticktin: The difference between the 2020 election & the 2024 election was that computers operating in Serbia were not blocked in 2020, but WERE blocked in 2024, allowing an accurate count of the actual 2024 presidential votes

MIKE DAVIS: If the 2020 election was so clean, why are they terrified to show their work? We all know why - It was rigged and stolen!

Media Manipulation of Elections No Longer a Myth

ELON MUSK: “The Democratic Party wants to destroy democracy by importing voters”

How Democrats Steal Elections with Illegal Immigrants

The 2020 Census fraud - Biden admin used a shady “privacy” formula that scrambled the data and miscounted 14 states - It included illegals and handed Democrats extra seats

The Algorithm that Rigged the Census: How Dems Stole the House and Billions in Funding

DOGE found about 5 million who came into the country illegally and got through an automatic system with Social Security numbers, they were on benefit programs, on the voter rolls, and in cooperative states, thousands of them had voted. Video

Peter Bernegger: “The voting machines are not connected to the internet” is a deceptive lie - They’re using a “Zero Tunnel” network” (part 1)

Bernegger’s Bombshell: “Caught in the Act - Cheating in Our Elections” (part 2)

ELON MUSK: DEMOCRATS SPENDING TAXPAYER MONEY TO IMPORT VOTERS: “American taxpayer money is spent on luxury hotels for illegals so Democrats can import voters. That’s also why a voter ID is not required. In CA and NY, you’re not allowed to show voter ID.” Video

Democrats’ massive voter fraud machine. 19 gov’t-enforced Congressional districts based on skin color. Dems fully gerrymandered almost every blue state, tens of millions of illegals flooding sanctuary states, giving Dems Illegal House seats & Electoral College votes, mass mail-in ballots, drop boxes & harvesters. Post

ELECTION MANIPULATION EXPOSED: US Treasury $ to States, to NGO’s, to terrorist organizations, into political campaigns, into crazy-liberal-garbage to hurt our nation

DROP-KICK Voatz and anything else like it - The CRIMINALS that comprise the Elections Industrial Complex are already sliding MOBILE VOTING

White House Hires ‘Stop the Steal’ Lawyer to Investigate 2020 Election Claims - Appointment of Kurt Olsen comes as DOJ has sought voter information from states

RECAP: SCOTUS Hears Case to Decide Future of the Voting Rights Act

Oltmann Untamed Nation: Election Fraud - Guests Ed Solomon, Draza Smith & Mark Cook

U.S.-owned ‘Liberty Vote’ Acquires Dominion Voting Systems in Historic Deal

Is Dominion Voting truly dead? Or is Liberty Vote the Deep State’s latest rebrand?

Dominion is not Dead - Just Rebranded...

We have to eliminate Mail-in Ballots in all 50 states - CNN accidentally catches a woman stuffing a ballot box on live TV

The Collateral Impacts of Stolen Elections: They started using the autopen on Day 5 of Biden’s installation into the White House, and by June 2021, its use was Constant!

NEW BOOK: Stolen Elections: The Takedown of Democracies Worldwide- “We shaved off votes in the red counties in the countryside where Trump was strong, and we left the blue counties untouched. We shaved off 10% in Douglas County (Colorado) and 10% in Mesa County (Colorado) and other red counties until Biden’s count was over 50% statewide.” Order



Sec Def Pete Hegseth has terminated a decade-old Microsoft program that gave engineers tied to the Chinese Communist Party access to America’s classified cloud systems, slamming the door on potential CCP espionage in the Pentagon’s digital fortress

FALL OF THE MACHINES: There is ZERO chain of custody for the voting machines manufactured in China

Inside Judicial Watch’s Blockbuster Suit on Candidate Standing

Right-wing populist Milei won the Argentine election so big his party surged the number of Deputies in parliament by 172%, from 37 to 101, and Senators by 233%, from 6 to 20!

ARIZONA: Republicans now lead Democrats by over 333,000 registered voters in Arizona!

ARKANSA: Decorated Army veteran Col. Conrad Reynolds is under criminal prosecution after leading Independence County’s successful vote to return to hand-counted paper ballots

CALIFORNIA: Newsom’s Congressional Districts gerrymandering attempt is not off to a good start for him... CA Voters’ Guides had several mistakes costing CA taxpayers $300M

Nearly One in Five California Votes Are Unverifiable Phantoms

LA County sent out a mail-in ballot to a woman who has been dead for more than 30 years

Video: If you actually believe in ‘No Kings’, you’ll VOTE NO ON PROP 50!

CONNECT THE DOTS: Democrat Plan to Steal Elections with Illegal Immigrants

Nancy Pelosi and Congressional Democrats drew the Prop 50 lines and wrote the rules

HERE WE GO AGAIN – In California Election For Congressional Redistricting – “See Through” Ballot Envelopes Allow You to See How Voter Voted / CBS News Video

Prop 50 election in CA is officially fraudulent - Newsom has sent out envelopes that expose if you vote against his redistricting cheating - It’s cheating on top of cheating

Gavin Newsom’s redistricting election is RIGGED - CA resident got her ballot: If you Vote No on prop 50 to stop the redistricting, it shows through the envelope - This makes it easier for Democrats to identify them and throw them in the trash

Another California resident CONFIRMS, if you vote “No” on Gavin Newsom’s Proposition 50 Redistricting Plan by your mail-in ballots, your “No” vote will show through the envelope, Democrats can then easily identify them and throw them away

More ballots for California’s Proposition 50, which would allow Gavin Newsom to redistrict the state to benefit Democrats, are appearing with holes in the envelopes, making the “No” selection visible to allow for easy manipulation

California Voters Sound Alarm Over ‘See-Through’ Ballot Envelopes on Prop 50

Elon Musk explains how Democrats are rigging elections in their favor by using illegal immigrants, says Prop 50 will make the problem even worse

Arnold Schwarzenegger says Prop 50 is a Scam

An effort is ramping up to place VOTER ID on the California election ballot in 2026

California NGOs are receiving nearly $1M PER HOMELESS PERSON, per year - City of Los Angeles data shows Democrats spending $900K per homeless person per year

STOLEN ELECTION MAIL AND OVER 100 BALLOTS RECOVERED AT SACRAMENTO HOMELESS CAMP

Newsom lets illegal aliens register to vote through the California website and at the DMV

The Sacramento County total election manipulation right in front of the peasants’ faces

Justice Department to Monitor Polling Sites in CA

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF EXPOSES ELECTION FRAUD - “We have evidence of people voting from Pakistan… and others outside the district. The system is based on the honor system; anyone can check a box and vote.” Video

Less than a week before Shasta’s November 2025 special election, Registrar Clint Curtis hosted state officials who came to check out his new processes

COLORADO: An Audio recording has been obtained of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold telling local election officials they weren’t informed she leaked Dominion voting machine passwords online because she wanted to avoid causing a “media storm”

Griswold posted the global BIOS password for all Dominion machines across the country

9% Phantom Voters Found in Jefferson County CO

Colorado woman found guilty of voter fraud for casting ballots for late ex-husband and son

DELAWARE: The GOP net gain in the roll was 811 last month, 2.5 times higher than the previous high net increase in the sample.

FLORIDA: Florida Republicans gained over 25K voters on Democrats in just 30 days. Holy CRAP. Statewide lead for Republicans is now nearing 1.4 million. Post / Post

Prosecutors in Miami have charged voting tech firm Smartmatic Over $1 million in bribes allegedly paid to officials in the Philippines

Palm Beach FL: Twelve Percent Phantoms!

Mass Incompetence or Collusion - Why has the state of Florida stopped following the law?

GEORGIA: Trump Admin Calls Out GA 2020 Election and “Votes Stored in Fulton County”

DOJ Demands 2020 Election Records From Fulton County - The corrupt election officials in Georgia have 15 days to turn over 2020 voting records

Fulton County, GA has defied a DOJ subpoena about 2020 election “irregularities” - Why? Could it be the suitcases full of ballots counted when GOP observers left the room?

Hundreds of Absentee Ballots VANISH in Georgia – In a jaw-dropping twist just days before the November 4 elections, Chatham County’s voter office admits a “technical error” caused a batch of 533 absentee ballots to GO MISSING in the mail!

DOJ must intervene after GA judges block access AGAIN to 2020 Fulton County ballots

Why won’t they allow anyone to view Fulton County’s Ballots?

HAWAII: RNC Sues Hawaii to Obtain Information on Voter Roll Maintenance

Hawaii reported 76,595 mail-in ballots counted for the County of Hawaii for the 2024 election. But the County’s documents only show 57,553 return envelopes. This is a 19,042 gap in the envelopes - where are those envelopes?? Post

LOUISIANA: Louisiana v. Callais: The Case That Could Finally Desegregate American Politics

MAINE: About 30% of the municipalities in Maine count their ballots by hand already, but the SOS is trying to force them all to go to machines

Maine Woman Finds 250 Election Ballots in Amazon Package

Maine’s Secretary of State REFUSES to answer reporters’ questions over the 250 state election ballots that were found in an Amazon package

MARYLAND: Officials uncovered two voter registration applications for former Des Moines Superintendent Ian Roberts. Officials redacted his answer to the question, “Are you a U.S. citizen?” Roberts signed both under penalty of perjury, claiming eligibility to vote - Roberts had been registered as a Democrat since 2012 in Maryland

Maryland Democrat Refuses To Go Along With Party’s Gerrymandering Push

MICHIGAN: SOS Jocelyn Benson’s Laughable 2024 Election Audit Is Worse Than Anyone Imagined—“Random” Sampling Conveniently Excluded State’s Most Crooked City—Why?

Michigan’s SoS Jocelyn Benson found using massive money laundering!

The 2020 Election Fraud: MI State Senate hearing eyewitness testimony - Ballots with votes for multiple presidential candidates were manually adjudicated and assigned to Biden - Attempts to challenge those ballots were always unsuccessful, resulting in verbal abuse

MINNESOTA: Residents Guilty of Voter Fraud for Being Paid by State Representatives. They established a Voter Registration Fraud Network to engage in voter fraud while working for a foundation that received 99% of its budget from state grants. They hired people as independent contractors. Two of them were found guilty. Video

Ilhan Omar is running a BALLOT FRAUD scheme in Minnesota

Minnesota Just Admitted That Illegals Can Vote in Their Elections

NEW MEXICO: Republicans in NEW MEXICO - the most Hispanic state in America - have net gained over 21 THOUSAND voters from Democrats since November 2024

A New Mexico case study for the polling-obsessed as to why modern electoral math is overly complicated and prevents long-lasting dominance

NEW YORK: Zohran Mamdani reportedly accepted thousands of dollars in illegal foreign donations to his campaign

Nonprofit Executive Caught Instructing Illegal Immigrants to Vote in NYC Mayoral Election

NEW JERSEY: New Jersey Democrats BLOCK Cameras in Ballot Storage Areas

Democrat-controlled Passaic County Board of Elections refusal to allow security cameras to monitor ballot storage areas is of major concern

2024 election recording from the same New Jersey County that doesn’t want any cameras in ballot storage areas - Nor sign-ins to access the ballot storage area

Justice Department to Monitor Polling Sites in NJ

NJ: Homeless residents asked to cast fraudulent ballots

NORTH CAROLINA: Journalist Nick Craig has exposed a massive pay-for-vote scheme by Democrats, where they are offering $100 per vote for their preferred candidate

A left-wing group in North Carolina has been exposed for offering to PAY $100 PER PERSON TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS!!!!!

NC approved a new Redistricting Map, ADDING a Republican seat

OHIO: Nearly 9.5% of ballots in Franklin and Hamilton Counties from the 2024 general election—over 97,000 votes—can’t be traced back to verifiably living voters

Ohio found 1,084 noncitizens on its voters rolls; at least 167 voted in elections since 2018

Over 1,000 noncitizens registered to vote, sends cases to DOJ for prosecution

OREGON: With vote-by-mail, it cannot be confirmed that a single elector casts a single ballot

How the State of Oregon steals elections - Tens of thousands of registered “voters” who don’t have addresses and social security numbers

RHODE ISLAND: There are almost as many unaffiliated or minor party registrants in Rhode Island as there are Democrats and Republicans

SOUTH CAROLINA: Judge Rejects Request to Block South Carolina’s Voter Registration Data from Going to DOJ

SC Votes: Chairman Slams ‘Toxic, Hostile’ Workplace Under Former Leader

TENNESSEE: How Tennessee Corruption May Reach the Top of ActBlue’s Political Machine

TEXAS: One Year Later, Still No Answers on Texas’ Massive No-ID Voter Queries

Texas finds thousands of illegal immigrants registered to vote on state voter rolls

SAVE Cross-check Finds Thousands of Illegal Immigrants Registered to Vote

TX officials find nearly 2,800 potential noncitizens who voted in previous TX elections will be referred to the AG’s office for further review and potential prosecution - Post

UTAH: Utah’s Election System Under Fire

Utah Election Establishment SERVED with CLASS ACTION RICO SUIT

VIRGINIA: AG Candidate texts show he’d like to give then-House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert “two bullets to the head” - And that “Gilbert might change his position on gun control if he were to witness the murder of his own children.” Article

Voters are raising concerns about ballot privacy after it was discovered that thousands of absentee ballots in Virginia’s most populous county reveals voters’ choices in AG race - Fairfax County mailed 84,000 absentee ballots. Video

More Than 350,000 Virginians Voted Before They Learned AG Candidate is a Psychopath

Video: Every Virginia Democrat who STILL backs Jay Jones is complicit in political violence - These sick people are UNFIT for office!

ABC, CBS, NBC, And PBS Are Ignoring the Scandal Engulfing Virginia Democrat Jay Jones

Virginia police union demands Jay Jones quit AG race after he called for killing of cops -Jones previously said if “a few” police officers died, then cops would stop “killing people”

Loudoun County Dem Committee Under Criminal Investigation - All Virginia obtained a recording of the illegal gambling operation

WASHINGTON STATE: WAGOP expands vote-in-person and secure ballot drop-off efforts ahead of key Senate race

Let’s Go Washington citizen initiatives to reclaim parents’ bill of rights, protect girls breaks records - Could be on the ballot in 2026!

At Tumwater Middle School Far Left Activists came to disrupt, to intimidate, and were ready to fight - Video shows the masked agitation tactics (see the incessant pot banging )and then the step up in violence.

Someone flashed a gun at signature gathering volunteers in Purdy, WA Threats and intimidation against petition gatherers are not a part of our civil discourse

Leftists escalate attacks on democracy as popular conservative initiatives gain ground

Escalating Attacks Target WA Signature Gatherers as Officials Stay Silent - Heywood says coordinated intimidation campaign is “10 times worse” than last year

Let’s Go Washington founder Brian Heywood suspects organized groups behind attacks

This guy thought he could suppress your vote, your right to express your opinion and participate in the democratic process - He ripped up signature pages in Federal WA - Police report filed and charges pressed

Washington State - Crazed Leftists attack signature gatherers trying to save girls sports...

Signature gatherer Andre one of the nicest guys you will ever meet has been attacked repeatedly - And it happened again!

Living Behind Enemy Lines In WA State - Foreign Nationals Holding Elected Positions

WISCONSIN: “Bernegger’s Bombshell Video: Caught in the Act Cheating in Our Elections

Big Win! Court Rules WI Elections Commission Must Verify Citizenship of All Voter Registrations

At least 320 people cast two ballots in the same Nov. 3rd, 2020, election in Milwaukee County

October 2025 Voter Registration by Party Updates for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds

CAUSE OF AMERICA ELECTIONS 101: This educational series covers a variety of election-related topics, presented as short video explanations

