Earlier today, the Ninth Circuit Court, in an 6-5 en banc ruling, reinstated a three-judge panel’s earlier stay of a district court’s temporary restraining order. The order clears the way for the Justice Department to resume requesting that election officials in California and Washington State set aside or segregate ballots from individuals flagged as likely noncitizens and to warn those officials that knowingly counting unlawful ballots could expose them to federal prosecution.

In a response this afternoon, after losing at 3-judge & 11-judge courts, in a last-ditch attempt, SEIU and co-plaintiffs (including AFSCME, LULAC, and NAACP) petitioned for a “Super En Banc” review by the full Ninth Circuit (roughly 29 active judges). The Ninth Circuit has never granted a super en banc (also called full-court en banc or full-court review) in its history; the threshold is very high. The DOJ was given a short deadline to respond to the desperate leftists, including Dem Operative Norm Eisen (among others), doing whatever they can to control their narrative, seeking to block DOJ/DHS “Threats and Demands,” etc.

Then just a few minutes ago, the DOJ filed in opposition to the “super en banc” hearing. "To our knowledge, this Court has never previously granted that relief-and doing so here would undermine the Court's random en banc process and open the door to a floodgate of petitions seeking the full court's en banc review. Nothing about this case warrants such a highly unusual step."

The Trump administration opposed the full-court en banc rehearing, says to its “unprecedented” and “unnecessary.”

Despite the delay tactics, the latest move is extremely unlikely to succeed. The eventual expected outcome is that the petition will be denied and today’s 6-5 order will remain.

The ruling treats such requests, warnings about federal criminal law, and related investigative steps as core executive functions rather than impermissible intimidation. It follows DHS and DOJ compiling lists of registered voters, cross-checking them against federal databases, and sending letters seeking segregation of 2026 general election ballots pending citizenship verification in California and Washington.

Bill Essayli, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, wrote on X, The rule of law prevails. Separation of powers does not allow judges to take control of core executive branch powers. We will conduct our criminal investigations without fear or favor.

The impact is real but measured. Officials in CA and WA can again receive formal requests and explicit reminders of statutes such as 18 U.S.C. § 611, which prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections; the stay also suspends certain disclosure and notification mandates the district court had imposed.

While the order does not compel any state to segregate ballots—earlier emergency efforts to force California to quarantine roughly 20,000 specific mail ballots were rejected by the district court, Ninth Circuit panels, and the Supreme Court—the restored authority strengthens the federal government’s ability to document noncompliance and pursue criminal investigations after the fact.

The Ninth Circuit’s decisions are binding precedent within its own circuit (Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands). However, it is also a nationally important decision; it signals that other states facing similar federal inquiries may face fewer immediate judicial barriers to DOJ outreach, helping reinforce the principle that only legal citizens may cast ballots in elections and that election officials cannot ignore credible evidence of ineligibility without potential consequences.

Parallel criminal prosecutions already underway in multiple states for illegal registration and voting will likely proceed independently, while any post-election challenges to specific ballots would rely on state canvassing procedures and available audit data rather than the injunction that was just stayed.

Today’s ruling addresses the temporary stay of the district court’s restrictions; the underlying claims (whether the DOJ’s letters and warnings violate the Voting Rights Act or other law) have not yet been resolved. The Ninth Circuit en banc case remains active and is still in its early stages, and a complete merits decision is likely months away.

Also, reinstatement of the stay does not end the Elias Law Group lawsuit filed Oct. 30 in Washington state, OneAmerica Votes et al v. Trump et al, but it weakens the plaintiffs’ position on core legal questions of whether the DOJ may make these requests and issue these warnings while the litigation proceeds. That case is challenging an October 26 DOJ request that WA election officials set aside 2026 general election ballots from 405 voters claimed to “are or were” noncitizens. Federal Prosecutors also say potentially 1,500+ ballots were illegally cast over multiple election cycles. The Washington case remains active and pending.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate