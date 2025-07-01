With new WA State Democrat imposed tax increases on gas set to go into effect today, Washington State Republican Party (WAGOP) Chairman Jim Walsh is advocating for common-sense transportation projects instead of regressive taxes that financially burden working people. Currently, WA state ranks third in the nation for the highest gas prices. More taxes mean more pain at pump.

STATEMENT from WAGOP Chairman Jim Walsh:

“The Washington State Republican Party (WAGOP) opposes these new state sales tax increases on fuel. This amounts to an additional six cents per gallon in taxes on gasoline and another nine cents per gallon on diesel fuel. Also, those taxes are not “indexed” for inflation, so they will go up automatically without further notification from legislators in Olympia. Implemented along with rising “Climate Commitment Act” fuel taxes, these latest hikes raise state taxes on gas and diesel well over $1 per gallon. And that doesn’t count additional federal taxes!

“These taxes are regressive. They hurt working people and families. They also drive up the cost of groceries and clothing, and other basics by driving up transportation costs.

“Worst of all, the money taken from people through these taxes isn’t spent effectively. The WAGOP supports road and bridge maintenance, good highway infrastructure projects, and our state’s ferry system. But too much money that should be going to those things is being diverted instead to consultants, mass transit’ daydreams and harebrained ‘green energy’ schemes. Enough of that frivolous waste! Let’s focus on common-sense transportation projects and give taxpayers a break by reversing these latest gas tax hikes.”

OF NOTE: BECAUSE OF STATE DEMOCRATS, WA State is the ONLY state in the US that has higher gas prices than last year at this time. As of June 20, 2025, WA drivers pay around $4.43 per gallon, about $1.24 more than the national average. Beginning today, that number will be around $4.50 per gallon!

