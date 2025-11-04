Yesterday, the Office of the Secretary of State (OSOS) issued a news release stating that automatic voter registrations (AVR) were not processed in Ferry and Stevens counties between July 16, 2024, and Oct. 31, 2025.

An AVR is submitted automatically when a person applying for state government services provides proof of citizenship. However, each application still requires county election administrator review.

The processing error affected 6,783 total applicants. While many of these belonged to currently registered voters, 924 eligible voters with unprocessed applications may still be unregistered.

After receiving a concern from a voter, the OSOS Elections Division audited voter registrations received from the Department of Licensing (DOL) to find the backlog of AVRs in both counties due to an administrative error.

This issue was resolved and both counties are now again processing AVRs.

The OSOS recommends that voters who have not received their ballot visit their county elections office. Voters can obtain a replacement ballot or register to vote in person at their county elections office until 8 p.m. tonight Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Voters may confirm their voter registration status at any time at VoteWA.gov.

VOTER BE WARNED: When you go to VoteWA to check the status of your ballot, be advised of the incredibly confusing language on the website. When a voter goes to VoteWA and inputs their name and DOB, they will see a screen pop-up to click, saying “Your Ballot & Voting Materials” - On that screen, the second line down says Ballot Received - In Progress - and has a blue circle filled in on the left, giving the impression that the ballot was, in fact, received. But reading the fine print will show the voter that their ballot indeed has not been received and says, “We are awaiting its return.” To add to the confusion, see the screenshot below, taken yesterday, Nov 3 - Where it says: Status last updated 9/22/2025…

Also, if at all possible PLEASE DO NOT VOTE YOUR BALLOT BY MAIL, USPS is simply not reliable, put it in a drop box or better yet, hand deliver it to the county elections department.

The problems with WA State’s “Automatic” Voter Registration Process are well know and documented as DOL whistleblowers testimonials tell us how easy it is for Non-citizens to be registered to vote in WA State…

As a reminder August 11, 2025, WA’s SoS Director of Elections Stuart Holmes admitted/responded to a Glen Morgan video claim with an email letter to the state county auditors and elections managers, stating: The primary focus of the video and the posts online are related to the total number of voters who do not have either a driver’s license number or Social Security Number (last 4) in the voter registration database. In reality, that number is far lower - fewer than 13,000.

Also, Sept 8, 2025, the DOJ sent a letter to WA State Democrat SoS Steve Hobbs, requesting a “complete” copy of the state’s voter registration database within 14 days. Like several other U.S. states, the request included personal data for each registered voter: full name, date of birth, residential address, driver’s license number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

As expected, Hobbs refused to comply with the DOJ request, leading many to believe that the DOJ may eventually sue WA State and SoS Hobbs.

A POSSIBLE REMEDY TO THESE MANY PROBLEMS is to support and sign WAGOP Chairman and State Representative Jim Walsh’s Election Integrity Citizens Initiative IL26-126: AN ACT Relating to requiring verification of citizenship for voter registration.

The initiative could become law for the WA State 2026 Mid-term elections. To be certified, the petitions must contain the signatures of at least 308,911 registered voters and be submitted by January 2, 2026.

An initiative to the Legislature, if qualified, would first go to lawmakers who could adopt it as written. If they do not act, the measure would then go on the November 2026 ballot. Legislators could also approve an alternative initiative to be placed on the ballot alongside the initiative.

The petition request form is available online at: WAGOP.org/voterID

IL26-126 helps ensure that ONLY eligible U.S. citizens are voting in our elections.

Under the GOP-led measure, there are multiple ways individuals would be allowed to prove their citizenship to register to vote. If passed, IL26-126 will:

Require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote (such as an enhanced driver’s license or enhanced ID card, a birth certificate, a U.S. passport, or a naturalization certificate).

Initiate a process to help clean up Washington’s current voter rolls, removing individuals who cannot prove their citizenship.

Strengthen the accuracy and security of our voter rolls.

Increase public confidence in the integrity of our elections.

Protect the voices of legal voters from being diluted by ineligible ballots.

Help prevent voter fraud and restore trust in the process.

Help reinforce the sacred responsibility of citizenship.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.