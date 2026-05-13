Today, the Missouri Supreme Court delivered a major victory to Republicans by upholding the state’s new congressional map, clearing the way for it to take effect in the 2026 midterms. The Republican-drawn plan breaks up a Democrat stronghold in the Kansas City area, shifting the state’s U.S. House delegation from a 6R-2D edge to a likely 7R-1D advantage.

The court rejected Democrats’ arguments that the map violated the state constitution’s compactness requirement and ruled that a pending referendum petition does not automatically suspend the new lines.

This decision marks the latest in a string of Republican redistricting wins through the courts. It follows a April 29 landmark SCOTUS 6-3 decision Louisiana v. Callais, that struck down Louisiana’s racially gerrymandered congressional map, ruling that the Voting Rights Act (VRA) does not compel states to create additional majority-minority districts when race predominates over traditional districting principles.

And a May 8 landmark 4-3 ruling from the Virginia Supreme Court, which struck down a Democrat-proposed congressional gerrymandered map. The court found that legislators violated procedural requirements under the State Constitution when advancing the measure, nullifying the recent referendum election results, and reinstating the existing 2021 congressional maps.

That decision blocked a heavily gerrymandered plan that would have transformed Virginia’s delegation from a competitive 6D-5R split into a potential 10D-1R landslide, preserving multiple Republican-held seats in the state.

Several Republican states have already enacted or are advancing new congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterms, building on Missouri’s success.

Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee have passed maps favoring the GOP, with potential gains of multiple seats each through aggressive line-drawing that targets minority-influence districts following Callais. Louisiana, Alabama, and South Carolina remain active fronts with ongoing litigation or legislative pushes that could yield additional Republican-leaning districts.

These efforts have already dramatically reshaped the House battleground math in Republicans’ favor, though legal challenges and referendums continue in some places. Democrats have countered with their own map changes in states like California. However, CA’s “mapmaker” drew its new Congressional map with intentional racial goals, and to ensure “VRA seats are bolstered in order to make them most effective.” That’s illegal under Callais.

Last summer, CA Dems scrapped the nonpartisan Citizens Redistricting Commission’s map and replaced it with one drawn by a political consultant hired by the DCCC. The new maps would change CA representation from 43 D to 9 R to 48 (D) to 4 (R). However, this is far from over, as the Legislature had no evidence and no legal basis to sort millions of Californians by race.

In total, 16 of CA’s 52 congressional districts (nearly 1/3 of the entire map) were deliberately redrawn to favor one racial group. Yet there was no Voting Rights Act violation to remedy. Under the prior map, racial minorities were already electing 27 members of Congress. The new racial map changes boundaries in CA-01, CA-03, CA-22, CA-41, and CA-48 by gutting conservative-leaning counties to flip these 5 seats in next year’s 2026 midterm elections.

That led to a Nov 5 lawsuit filed by a coalition of CA Republicans seeking to block the map that voters passed as Proposition 50 in last year’s election. A few days later, the DOJ intervened on the side of the plaintiffs. Then PILF filed a federal challenge in the U.S. District Court to CA’s Prop 50, saying it violates both the U.S. Constitution’s 15th Amendment and the VRA.

The complaint states CA Democrat legislators intentionally used race to redraw congressional districts – a clear violation of federal law, and under Callais!

If CA’s Prop 50 is nullified (e.g., via a successful court challenge deeming the map an unconstitutional racial gerrymander), then the prior voter-approved independent commission (CCRC) map will remain in effect.

This would eliminate the projected Dem gains in CA (+5 D potential wiped out). Combined with Republican advances in other states (+8 to +12 R from Texas, Florida, NC, etc., plus litigation boosts), the net Republican congressional seat gain could easily reach +10 to +15 for the 2026 midterm cycle!

ALSO, yesterday, PILF filed the first lawsuit after the Louisiana v. Callais decision, against Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Board of Elections, challenging the Illinois Voting Rights Act of 2011. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. In Illinois, Dems currently hold a 14D-3R advantage in the U.S. House.

“States may not use race to allocate power. Governor Pritzker explicitly adopted racial purposes behind redistricting guidelines, namely sorting and allocating political power based on race.” PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said.

As the first post-Callais state VRA challenge, a victory would reinforce the Supreme Court’s limits on race in redistricting. This helps Republicans in other states fighting similar provisions or defending their own maps. It could strike down race-mandated provisions, meaning future maps must prioritize traditional criteria (compactness, contiguity, communities of interest, partisanship) over racial targets. This reduces “packing” or “cracking” along racial lines that often correlate with partisan advantage in Illinois.

A win could invalidate or weaken the current maps’ legal foundation, leading to litigation that pressures Democrats to draw more neutral maps. Even without immediate redraws, it sets a precedent for future cycles (post-2030 census or mid-decade challenges).

Democrats have been effectively gerrymandering states' congressional maps for decades, maxing out their potential. E.g., New England Democrats control ALL 21 House seats spread across six states (not a single GOP representative). It is estimated that if both parties MAXXED OUT on gerrymandering, the U.S. Congress would end up with 262 Republicans to 173 Democrats.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate