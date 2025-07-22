Missouri’s Republican Secretary of State (and former State Senator and House Rep) Denny Hoskins, is a champion of election integrity. As a State Senator, Hoskins helped write bills to mandate hand counting, and in a recent interview said, “We are doing everything we can within my power as SoS to make sure elections are fair, secure, and accurate, and some of those things include auditing the voter rolls.”

According to Hoskins, who took office this past January 2025, “Over 150,000 ineligible voters have been removed from the voter rolls in Missouri since January 13, including 18,000 deceased voters and 1,700 felons.”

Hoskins is not a fan of mail-in voting and also says, “I have a lot of concern about the voting machines, and what we have seen is that they can be easily manipulated.”

Hoskins expressed his intent to align state election practices with President Trump’s March 25, 2025, EO, Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections, and is collaborating with the administration to implement these changes, with a focus on paper ballots and maintaining clean voter rolls.

Hoskins is also pushing for new legislation in Missouri to tighten voter ID requirements, ensuring that non-citizens are not registered and cannot vote, a move to mirror the EO’s focus on stricter citizenship verification.

Missouri already has a voter ID law, passed in 2016 and implemented in 2017, which requires a gov-issued photo ID for voting. Voters without an ID can cast provisional ballots under certain conditions. Also, the state provides free nondriver’s licenses for voting purposes to those who lack a qualifying ID, though voters must provide documents like a birth certificate or SS card to obtain one.

Hoskins is also saying, “The Trump administration has been great in working with us on the SAVE database to make sure that if there are people here legally but are not citizens, they can’t vote, so we are using that database to take them off the rolls.”

The Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database, administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) under the DHS, is being significantly expanded under the Trump administration in 2025 to create a national citizenship data system.

Trump’s March 25, 2025, EO 14248 mandates DHS to provide states with free access to systems like SAVE for voter citizenship verification and instructs the DOGE to assist in identifying noncitizens on voter rolls.

SAVE now combines DHS immigration records, SSA data, and potentially other sources, such as IRS and DHHS records, to create a centralized, searchable database.

Election officials can now access SAVE to verify voter citizenship status. This allows for checking of voter rolls against federal citizenship records (DHS and SSA data) to ensure that only eligible citizens are registered.

SAVE streamlines the identification of noncitizens on voter rolls, potentially reducing the need for provisional ballots in cases of citizenship disputes.

As of May 2025, states can query SAVE and audit rolls using SS numbers or other identifiers, with no fees for state agencies (per USCIS updates).

Hoskins’ push also reflects a broader Republican effort, including the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, to prioritize election integrity through stricter voter verification. The bill sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is intended to prevent non-citizens from voting. It requires applicants to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a valid passport, a birth certificate, or other forms of identification that verify an individual's U.S. citizenship.

WAGOP Chairman and State Representative Jim Walsh’s Election Integrity Citizens Initiative IL26-126: AN ACT Relating to requiring verification of citizenship for voter registration, also incorporates requiring documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote (enhanced driver's license or enhanced ID card, a birth certificate, U.S. passport, or naturalization certificate). More here

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WSRP Executive Board Member, 5-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.