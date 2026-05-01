All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
8m

What a difference a few years makes! I can remember when the Republican party (WA and Clallam) chastised me for working hard on election integrity in 2021 and 2022; election integrity was a dirty word back then. Your work, Bill, and others like Judicial Watch and OMG are the true pioneers that made this happen. However, without Donald Trump as our President, it would all be just talking points.

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penny brock's avatar
penny brock
43m

Wow, amazing update! Thank you. PS Just a note about NV removing 100,000 from voter rolls. Most were not removed, but merely made "Inactive" which does not count as removed. Those that did this had a column for Inactive and column for Removed and totaled results of both together for a grand removed total. Inactive status is not a legal removed status per Federal law. NV is one of the six Swing states. Are the other five Swing states doing this also? NV just follows what to do by the Leader of the Swing states. Who is the Leader of the Swing states?

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