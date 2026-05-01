More blatant election fraud exposed over the last 30 days! A big thanks to Andrew Paquette, PhD (Art@ZarkFiles), who is doing a fantastic job researching and recording all the cheating actively going on in New York, Texas, and Utah.

Also, a huge thank you to James O’Keefe / OMG Media for doing amazing work exposing the California “Cash for Ballots” identity theft scam, where fraudsters are logging into online database(s) to get real voter names, so they can pay the homeless and other nefarious actors to forge signatures for petitions and ballots.

And of course Nick Shirley, who has been doing yeoman’s work exposing massive evidence of California and Minnesota corruption and voter fraud!

The articles, videos, posts, and links below, archived over the last month, represent many well-documented serious problems we face with elections. Please understand that this is only a sample of the ongoing issues, and that it is only possible to expose them because of the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens.

Thanks to all who dedicate their lives to this most important cause! For daily updates and source data, see the 2025/26 Election Integrity page and 2020-2024 Election Integrity archived page on the Skagitrepublicans.com website.

ELECTION INTEGRITY:

USAID funded the SPLC through the Tides Center - From 2016 - 24, USAID granted $27M to set up a fund through its Tides Foundation with money designated for the SPLC “Vote Your Voice” initiative

Landmark SCOTUS Ruling Strikes Down Racial Gerrymandering, Protects Fair Maps

Republicans Could Gain DOZENS of House Seats After SCOTUS Outlaws Racial Gerrymandering

DOJ says it will enforce SCOTUS ruling in every state with racially gerrymandered districts

Obama’s Redistricting Machine. How One Post-Presidency Move Turned Into a Weapon and Still Rigged the Map for Democrats Today

Democrat Gerrymandering Strategy

Redistrict ‘26: Updates from the Virginia and Florida Fronts - Courses of action range from -4 to +8 NET for Republicans

Democrats think one is Gerrymandering... And one isn’t. Florida (R) has clean lines, and areas are well together. California (D), Massively Corrupt, looks like a puzzle

Republican voters make up 40% of New England and have no Congressional representation - 9 Dem States Control 100% of Congressional Districts (27 - 0)

Nick Shirley: “Voter fraud is happening in every state that doesn’t mandate Voter ID - the only state that Trump didn’t win were states that didn’t need voter id” - When investigating MN he found you can actually ‘vouch’ for up to 8 ballots and vote the ballots”

Benny Johnson interview of Andy Ogles: Democrats just STOLE the Virginia Redistricting Election with Mail-In Ballots

Elon Musk and DOGE uncovered the deliberate scheme by the Democrats that allowed MILLIONS of illegals to pour into our country and vote in our elections while gaining access to federal SS #s and tax dollars as a massive, large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible, ultimately to change the entire voting map of the United States! / VIDEO

How to Spot Multiple Ballot Collection Networks Operating in One State

30 States are HIDING voter roll data from the Trump DOJ... ...which has ALREADY found 350,000 DECEASED people on the rolls in multiple jurisdictions

2020 election findings: 789+ Trump votes were DELETED: PA: - 220k+ Flipped Trump to Biden - 941k+ Trump deleted NY: - 18k+ Flipped Trump to Biden - 623k+ Trump deleted VA: - 12k+ Flipped Trump to Biden

DEMOCRATS CAUGHT: 242 IDENTIFIED BALLOT TRAFFICKERS pocketing over $11M ($45K each!) to rig the 2020 steal AND the 2021 Senate runoff in Georgia. One traitor flipped — the rest were nailed via surveillance and geolocation tracking using the SAME vehicles over and over, stuffing drop boxes between 2-5 AM

ELECTION FRAUD IS STILL HAPPENING IN MANY ELECTIONS IN 2025 and 2026: Election Fraud is a Serious Problem for the Midterms

CA Identity Scam: Petition Fraudsters Use Online Database To Supply Real Voter Names For Forged Signatures & Streamline Ballot Petition Payments

VIDEO: “IT’S CORRUPT AS HELL” CA election fraudster, turned whistleblower, says stolen names are provided by the VOTER REGISTRATION OFFICE - He says the homeless are paid to fraudulently sign ballot petitions with the stolen names

Voting Machine algorithms and the criminal mind

FORMER MADURO ATTORNEY OVERSEEING DOMINION DEFAMATION CASE

The “glitch” was the steal. Dominion’s engineered feature, designed with a backdoor to manipulate and watch elections in real time, and calculate how many votes they needed with an algorithm to create the results they wanted to create

The most obvious sign of fraud in the 2020 election was the number of ballots counted in a row that were all for Biden, which sometimes exceeded 100K. The odds of this are 1 in 10^{28,988}, a number so large it dwarfs the number of atoms in the observable universe

Election experts audited 37 states, finding that 353 counties in 29 of those 37 states registered voters exceeded 100% of the legal age eligible voters for the 2020 election. This amounted to well over 1.7M fraudulent voters, which were mostly found in swing states

Dominion Voting deep ties to the Clinton Foundation show a HUGE conflict of interest and an engineered, funded operation to rig elections by turning Trump votes to Biden votes

Even the mainstream media is catching people in San Francisco paying the homeless for signatures. “Noyes watched as they paid the homeless $5 to sign other people’s names on petitions for ballot measures.” One person was offered $5 to sign 10 different petitions

IT experts show how Dominion’s own installed tools can flip tens of thousands of votes from Trump to Biden in seconds—no trace, no log, no transparency

Well-funded, organized cartels & gangs are infiltrating elections - Criminal organizations actively undermine elections through violence, intimidation, corruption, and vote-buying

US intel secretly flagged major 2020 election vulnerabilities, including voter data

KASH PATEL: ARRESTS ARE COMING. James Comey is NOT going to be the only one facing CRIMINAL consequences! “They tried to thwart our elections and rig the entire system!”

After sending personnel to observe, a certain organization confirmed that Iran, the Chinese Communist Party, Dominion software, Founder Group, Alibaba, and major American capitalists were ALL involved in election fraud on an astonishing scale

What happens when you want to run for AG and want to prosecute voter fraud, remove non-citizens from rolls, end automatic voter registration elements that could allow ineligible voting, and support safeguards like those in Trump’s SAVE America Act framework?

The SAVE America Act and what ‘democracy’ looks like

Dominion Voting Systems donated to Hillary Clinton. One of Dominion’s headquarters in Canada shares a building with far-left radicals from George Soros’ Tides Foundation

Dominion’s ImageCast Evolution hybrid voting machine has a built-in physical ability to mark or add votes to a paper ballot AFTER you’ve cast it, you’ll never see the final version

Mark Cook proves manipulation inside voting systems. During testimony, a key portion was reportedly cut from the live stream, drawing attention to what was said and why it was removed. “This right here is the proof… manipulation within the tabulation systems.”

OMG Exposes “Cash for Ballots” & “Ballot Fraud” Crime Schemes: Correspondent in D.C., showing members of Congress and Senators videos of blatant election fraud captured on hidden cameras in CA - Petitioners bribing homeless individuals with cash, cigarettes, and drugs for signatures on ballot petitions - felonies captured on tape

ActBlue’s Lawyers Warned of “Substantial Risk” of Violations - Potential Criminal Charges Loom for Democrats’ Main Fundraiser

DOJ is looking into Act Blue donations for candidates in Kansas in voters’ names that NEVER donated to any political candidates in their life and have NEVER been to Kansas

Don’t lecture about gerrymandering in Republican states last year… THIS is what Democrats have been doing for the last two decades. They’re just mad they got caught

Double mail-in ballots just got sent out in the Green Bay, WI, election, and voters are raising security concerns. We need to abolish mass mail-in voting. IT’S FRAUD PRONE REP. TOM TIFFANY: “Over 150 Green Bay voters were mailed DUPLICATE absentee ballots

VOTING MACHINE RIGGING CAUGHT ON CAMERA AGAIN — Patriot voter hammers the Republican button over and over... but the rigged system instantly FLIPS it straight to Democrat every single time!

Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures Required for a GOP Midterm Win

Is SCOTUS Sick of Third-World Elections? Sounds Like It…

SAVE America Act: ‘Proof of citizenship to vote is basic common sense.’

Stolen Elections: The Takedown of Democracies Worldwide exposes an international conspiracy to influence elections in the United States and in over 70 countries

Capt. Seth Keshel Drops Bombshell Book Highlighting the American War on Election Corruption - Now #1 book on THREE Amazon bestseller lists! / ORDER

Democrat-led states sue to block Trump’s order tightening mail-in voting

Mail-In Ballots: The Irresistible Force Meets the Immovable Object - Something has to give when it comes to U.S. elections - and the two mainstream positions can’t coexist forever

A coalition of blue states has filed a 49-page complaint to block an executive order requiring the U.S. Postal Service to verify citizenship lists before delivering mail-in ballots, raising critical separation of powers concerns as federal funding threats loom

Some GOP officials say that legal challenges to Trump’s mail-in voting order will succeed

Army of Radical Prosecutors All Have One Thing In Common - How leftist prosecutors have taken over - they get massive funding from Soros and other leftist orgs

Why Are the Voter Rolls So Important? The fight for election integrity doesn’t start on Election Day — it starts with the list of who’s allowed to vote

April 2026 Voter Registration by Party Updates for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds

Hamadeh Calls For Federal Ban On Ranked-Choice Voting Following Maine Court Ruling

Democrats didn’t just open the borders — they deliberately flooded America with 20 million illegals as part of a calculated scheme to overthrow our Constitutional Republic

Today’s Democrats Replicate Tammany Hall Playbook: Operatives manipulated the voter rolls, flooding the rolls with non-citizens. Operatives worked the New York City docks, greeting arriving Irish immigrants with offers of food, lodging, jobs, and legal help. That generosity came with a price — loyalty at the ballot box. They steered immigrants through a naturalization process that had none of today’s checks, ensuring non-citizens ended up on the voter rolls. Stories grew of new arrivals being walked straight from the boats to the polls

Padding the rolls with fake registrations. Beyond real immigrants, Tammany Hall simply invented voters — fictitious names at real addresses — to inflate the rolls and manufacture votes out of thin air. Voting early and often. The most notorious Tammany tactic was sending the same operatives to vote multiple times across different precincts — swapping a coat, shaving a beard — then returning to cast another ballot as a different “voter.” The result? The legitimate residents of NY — some with family who had fought in the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812 — had their votes diluted and their city stolen from them

After Tina Peters created backup logs which proved election fraud in the stolen 2020 election, Dominion started to send in reps all across the country to election precincts under the guise of “Trusted Build Maintenance” and wiped 2020 election records

Hamadeh Calls For Federal Ban On Ranked-Choice Voting Following Maine Court Ruling

President Trump is reportedly assembling a SPECIAL ELECTION FRAUD TASK FORCE within the DOJ that will be tasked with investigating and PROSECUTING VOTER FRAUD

Almost 50% of ActBlue donors are listed as unemployed

The ACT BLUE - USAID Money Laundering Scheme You’re Not Supposed to Know About! USAID sends money to shady foreign countries. Foreign countries send money as donations on gift cards to ActBlue. Act Blue gives it to Democrats to get elected. A MASSIVE SCAM

ActBlue employees took the Fifth in House depositions 146 times in a probe on donor fraud

Congressional House committees probing ActBlue argue fundraising platform obstructed and misled Congress

NCSL: Changing the Maps: Tracking Mid-Decade Redistricting

Dem States are BYPASSING the Electoral College without ever amending the Constitution! States are quietly signing onto something called the National Popular Vote Compact,

PRESS CONFERENCE: SMARTMATIC’s own CEO states that their machines can be manipulated to commit FRAUD. This verifies HUNDREDS if not THOUSANDS of affidavits with the same conclusion.

Smartmatic is under INDICTMENT for the voting machines and the massive fraud, but the EAC certified the machines anyway

More documented evidence of blatant election fraud in the 2020 election: CA, MI, NV, PA

Judicial Watch Video: 6 Million Dirty Voter Names Removed!

Andrew Paquette, PhD Zark Files: Peer-reviewed article #7 is out!

Zark: Truth Bombs Dropping on X

Zark: We only asked for 50 signatures per county in the 61 counties that had clones. The biggest offenders rejected even that tiny request. Smaller counties actually sent the paper forms. Here’s what they look like…

Zark: After 5 years studying election fraud, I realized one thing - Elections aren’t won by voters. They’re won by whoever controls the last 10% of ballots

Zark: Election certification illegal if clones present???

SIGNATURE VERIFICATION??? When State Elections Officials have the power to adjust/manipulate the accuracy value (1 to 10) of the scanners, security is jeopardized

Government watchdog asks Election Commission to add higher verification to its proposed standards - America First Legal supports the Election Assistant Commission’s proposed standards, but argues they have significant gaps

Mid-Atlantic Overview and Seat Ratings - Preliminary analysis for DE, MD, and NJ

ALABAMA: Ivey signs Post-Election Audit Act aimed at bolstering election integrity

ALASKA: RCV IS ONE OF THE GREATEST THREATS TO DEMOCRACY, and every single Alaskan should support the effort to repeal it once and for all

Operators pull complete voter rolls, names, addresses, birthdates, status, and mass-extract the data. Alaska’s entire database as proof, creating ready-made lists for identity hijacking

ARIZONA: Court Delivers Landmark Victory for Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap

Heap Triumphs in Maricopa / VIDEO

The Public Interest Legal Foundation reached a settlement with AZ Secretary of State Adrian Fontes for all Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) “retraction” and “correction” reports identifying registrants wrongly removed from the voter rolls as deceased

Arizona is owned and operated by “democracy” nonprofits, including Norm Eisen’s States United for Democracy. When Stephen Richer was voted out, he signed an agreement that stripped the new County Recorder, Justin Heap, of powers. Adrian Fontes and Kris Mayes are trying to cover up potential crimes, which is obstruction of justice

Election Integrity Experts Discuss Problems with Hackable Voting Machines

Dr. Daugherity exposes the printer “glitch” and why 7,000 ballots every 30 minutes were rejected, proving that Maricopa County’s printers were deliberately misconfigured in the 2020 election, turning thousands of ballots into unreadable rejects, which forced ballots into manual adjudication, where there is NO oversight, NO transparency, and NO paper trail

Iranian whistleblower drops the playbook on how U.S. elections are being stolen, demonstrating in real time just how easy foreign actors to hack U.S. voter systems

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen wants the DOJ to investigate Mayes and Fontes

Superior Court Judge Who Doomed 2022 Election Case With Mishandling Retires

Adrian Fontes’ interference w/ non citizen voting investigation raises “valid concerns of obstruction of justice and witness tampering.”

ARKANSAS: 8 arrested for voter fraud after illegally changing addresses

AK AG Announces 8 Arrests Related to 2024 Election Crimes in Justice of the Peace Race

CALIFORNIA: CA Judge rules Huntington Beach can proceed with Voter ID law

O’Keefe Media Group: California Identity Scam: Petition Fraudsters Log Into Online Database to Get Real Voter Names for Forged Signatures (VIDEO)

UNDERCOVER: “PYRAMID” PETITION SCHEME EXPOSED James O’Keefe says undercover footage shows paid petition circulators, false names, and a data site allegedly used to find voter information — with one organizer admitting, “We catch people all the time doing fraud.”

EXPLOITING HOMELESS: LA’s Skid Row is a crime-infested human dumping ground. The fraudsters know authorities are too scared to go in and enforce the law. So the bad guys have been using this chaotic scene as cover for years

Citizen journalist blows the lid off the cash for ballots story he broke in San Francisco

$434 B has been STOLEN by CA DEMS in 5 years…MORE than every other State COMBINED… AG Bonta, Gove & LA Mayor are STEALING BILLIONS OF TAXPAYER MONEY

Newsom caught in a money laundering operation for political donations - Newsom gives $30B in taxpayer money to in-home caregivers, including huge numbers of fraud - Caregivers give money to the unions - The unions give the money back to Newsom - “In-home care providers give about $150M a year to the labor unions

Election Fraud Alert: 45,896 more votes were certified than ballots actually received. Riverside County logs showed 611,428 ballots cast in the 2025 special election. But 657,322 votes were officially reported and certified

CA Supreme Court blocks investigation into special election ballots

Nick Shirley Finds Massive Evidence of California’s Voter Fraud

Corrupt California Democrats Want to Protect Fraudsters, Cover Up Fraud, and Hide the Evidence... / VIDEO

California tries to criminalize journalism — to protect fraud

This is where the homeless money in California goes: Democrats gave an NGO $23M

9 people were charged with a dozen felony counts for paying the homeless for signatures on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. They were having the homeless fill out voter registration forms. The fraud occurred during the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 midterm elections. Why is this allowed to continue every election cycle???

California ignores voter fraud –– and fights those who expose it

While the Attorney General is supposed to be prosecuting fraud, his wife is creating laws to let fraud continue! - They’re specifically saying that NGOs that receive money based on immigrant services don’t have to disclose their money

CA Dems are trying to pass a bill that would criminalize investigative journalism with $10,000 fines, imprisonment, and content takedown. AB 2624 was made after Nick Shirley exposed mass fraud by immigrant groups in America. The legislator who proposed this bill is Mia Bonta, the wife of Attorney General Rob Bonta. The AG of California’s wife is trying to silence Nick and other journalists who are exposing fraud / Video

California’s Election Fraud Cover-Up – When Will It End?

No WONDER Gavin Newsom is suing to block Trump’s executive order requiring barcode tracking for mail-in ballots. CA vote fraudster Shakir Khan had 71 NAMES and 41 COMPLETED MAIL-IN BALLOTS at his single house

STUNNING FIND: 33,888 more certified votes cast than ballots cast - But the Board of Supervisors took No Action

Shocking Report Results Indicate that One Fifth of the Voters in the 2024 Election in Orange County, CA, Were Non-Citizens, Invalid, or Phantom Voters

CA Governor Democrat Steyer pushes a plan to Jail ICE Agents and Sheriffs

Tom Steyer sent his own four children to a private high school that costs ~ 50k per student, but he opposes school choice to help other people’s children get out of failing public schools—so the teachers’ union endorses him

CAUGHT ON HIDDEN CAMERA: LA Housing Department Financial Officer Admits Witnessing Multiple Instances of Fraud Up To “$10–$20 Million” & “Going To People’s Pockets,” Homeless Developers Committing Forms Of Embezzlement, With Superiors Looking The Other Way To Help Mayor Karen Bass Maintain “Re-Election Funds.”

CA residents’ identities are being stolen by NGOs and used to sign up the homeless to vote

California special election to replace disgraced Rep Eric Swalwell set for August

Smartmatic Electronic Voting Machines Tell Republicans “You Already Voted” in the 2021 Newsom Recall Election. Up to 70% of Republican in-person voters were affected at specific locations in LA. No mail-in sent. No

Huge Victory for Election Integrity in Commiefornia! Voter ID Measure Officially Qualifies for November Ballot

COLORADO: The Colorado Title Board just cleared the way for a massive redistricting fight, and the contrast couldn’t be sharper. While non-partisan groups are fighting for fairness, the radical Left is playing a dangerous game

This Colorado law is insane and unconstitutional. They are deliberately not enforcing federal immigration law to protect illegals - They will use mail-in ballots to keep Dems in power - CO is now requiring lawyers in the State, as a condition of logging into its court e-filing system, to promise not to cooperate with federal authorities in enforcing federal immigration law

The GOP is losing its grip on Douglas and El Paso Counties. Mass mail-ins + Auto registration + ballot harvesting = fraudulent elections

372,000 ineligible voter names have been removed from Colorado’s voter registration lists following a Judicial Watch lawsuit and legal settlement addressing the state’s compliance with federal voter list maintenance requirements / Video

Election Integrity and Cybersecurity Failures at the Colorado GOP Convention

Tina Peters was targeted, raided, and jailed by our own government for exposing the stolen 2020 election through preserving Dominion machines’ election and server records before the Secretary of State wiped the records clean. Soros installed DAs specifically went after and raided her and 4 other people to cover up the stolen election. This is the global election fraud cartel and a massive operation covering over 100+ countries. Dominion reps posing under the guise of “Trusted build maintenance” went to election precincts around the country and wiped as many machines and evidence as they could

Tina Peters Files For Court of Appeals Rehearing - Pushes Court to Reconsider Supremacy Clause & Juror Bias Decisions

Corrupt Colorado Judge in Tina Peters Case Caught in a Lie While Claiming He’s Not Biased

FLORIDA: BOOM: Florida can add up to +5 REPUBLICAN seats to more than cancel out Virginia’s 10D-1R gerrymandering map that passed

This was the District 20 racially gerrymandered district that the new FL map unwound. We said it was not constitutional under the upcoming Callais decision, and now we’ve been vindicated

DeSantis signs Florida ‘SAVE Act,’ aiming to end non-citizen voting and shoring up ‘gold standard’ election laws

Gov. DeSantis signs the Florida Save Act as ACLU, NAACP sue to overturn it

Inactive Isn’t Removed — And Florida Just Showed Us Why That Matters

Federal law says states “shall remove” ineligible voters from the rolls. So why are millions of them still sitting there — and why did Florida just make the problem worse?

DeSantis signals possible redistricting amid population boom, pending SCOTUS ruling

DEM INFILTRATOR “VOLUNTEER” STEALS ELECTION EQUIPMENT IN PALM BEACH

GEORGIA: Election measures capsize on the final day of Georgia’s 2026 legislative session

VoterGA: Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials Opposes House & Senate Election Security Measures

Alpharetta residents were told they would be voting at the Istanbul cultural center on election day, which is run by the Turkish government, which is pushing Islam in the state of Georgia

Trump-endorsed Clay Fuller became CONGRESSMAN-ELECT to fill Georgia’s 14th District in the US House - He won 56% to 44% over his Democrat opponent

Governor to convene a special session of the General Assembly. Georgia’s elections are on track to violate state law, and public confidence has collapsed

Georgians will consider three constitutional amendments in November

1M FRAUDULENT BALLOTS EXPOSED BY WHISTLEBLOWER IN MASSIVE PAID DEMOCRAT OPERATIVE STUFFING RING!

1 M fraudulent ballots exposed after Georgia whistleblower exposes a MASSIVE 242 identified traffickers in a PAID BALLOT STUFFING operation that paid out over $11 MILLION

VIDEO: Democrat election worker at the State Farm Arena on Nov 3, 2020, was caught running the same batch of ballots through the tabulation machine 5x in a row during the Fulton County, Georgia, 2020 election

INDIANA: BIG WIN for Election Integrity in Indiana! 7th Circuit GRANTED emergency motion and STAYED the preliminary injunction against our commonsense law (SEA 10), which clarifies that college- and university-issued IDs cannot be used to vote

KANSAS: SMURFING - Someone at the DOJ, help me find out why DOZENS of donations were made in my name to ACT BLUE Democrats in KANSAS...

FLORIDA: Gov. DeSantis signs Florida Save Act as ACLU, NAACP sue to overturn it

Inactive Isn’t Removed — And Florida Just Showed Us Why That Matters

Federal law says states “shall remove” ineligible voters from the rolls. So why are millions of them still sitting there — and why did Florida just make the problem worse?

IDAHO: U.S. Department of Justice Sues Idaho for Blocking Access to Voter Rolls

SB 1299: No government-mandated digital tracking. No personal data linked to your devices

KENTUCKY: Video proof of the stolen governor’s election in KY in 2018. Vote count impossibly went DOWN for Beshear and up for Bevin in the same amount - 1/4 of the slim “win” margin flips here

LOUISIANA: Louisiana sues federal election agency over voter citizenship form dispute

Louisiana Republicans experienced a massive swing of nearly 500,000 voters in last 10 years Trend continues: During the first quarter alone, Democrats are down 9,720 voters - GOP add new voters each month.

MAINE: Maine’s Supreme Court ruled that expanding Ranked Choice Voting to general elections is unconstitutional!

Republicans Get Win In Maine Ranked Choice Voting Case

MASSACHUSETTS: Common Sense Prevails in Voter Roll Transparency Case

MICHIGAN: VIDEO: Michigan ballot bombshell exposes 18-20% “FRAUDULENT VOTER” anomalies in the 2020 election, totaling 154k fraudulent ballots in just 2 counties, with an estimated 900k in all of Michigan

VIDEO: 2020 election manager in Antrim County, MI, explicitly admits to deleting and modifying critical election data, logs, and files from the Dominion voting systems and the Election Management System (EMS) after the election to cover up fraud

Dominion voting machines in Antrim CO revealed high error and adjudication rates. - 113,130 ballots scanned - 106,000+ ballots adjudicated. Ballot errors sent to adjudication, meaning votes or batches of votes can be decided by an election worker. Experts identified an error rate of 68.05%, far above the EAC guidelines of 0.0008% or 1 in 250,000

After a 68% error rate with mail-in ballots was found, a forensic audit of Dominion Voting Machines by election experts was performed, the results were released by a judge: “We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

Dems conspiring with NGOs on illegal immigration and conspiring with NGOs to sabotage elections: Once ERIC gets the voter data, it sends it out to another nonprofit called the Center for Election Innovation & Research, CEIR. The link between ERIC and CEIR is David Becker, a liberal racketeer and the founder of both

The “anonymous user who logged onto Antrim’s EMS on November 5, 2020 came in from Belgrade, Serbia via a VPN open port, created a virtual machine, changed the database, collapsed the virtual machine, and cut the VPN. Traceless without an image of the hard drive

The DOJ is requesting access to ballots in Wayne CO. Not reports. The real votes

Dem State Convention: Delegates entitled to vote have been excluded, results rigged

ALL felony charges against Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott and Attorney Stefanie Lambert have been DROPPED! The witch of AG Dana Nessel fell off her broom! Scott and Lambert did the right thing by preserving machines/data from the stolen 2020 election

MINNESOTA: Non-citizen indicted in Minnesota. MN has a made-for-fraud vouching law that allows citizens to vouch for each other’s citizenship - Violation of HAVA

Dems block investigations into the fraud in MN’s Medicaid programs…..Fraudsters Are Voting

Dems vote unanimously to OPPOSE removing dead people from the MN voter rolls / Post

Top Dem linked in orchestrating the multi-billion dollar money laundering ring as federal investigators officially uncover the connections between MI top Democratic officials and individuals convicted in the state’s historic money laundering scheme

SoS admits to Congress that the state hands out driver’s licenses to illegal aliens AND that those licenses are indistinguishable from a citizen’s driver’s license

Another ‘pay-to-play’ voter registration fraud operation by an NGO spanning 13 Minnesota counties — all paid for by U.S. taxpayers. Five hundred to six hundred fraudulent voter registration applications were submitted to election offices across 13 Minnesota counties. Ronnie Williams, 58, and Lorraine Lee Combs pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit voter registration fraud

MISSISSIPPI: Mississippi Governor Says He Will Call Special Session to Redraw District Maps After SCOTUS Ruling on Race-Based Districts

NEBRASKA: Election integrity advocates praise NB ban of foreign funding of ballot issues

NEVADA: Adriana Guzman Fralick — a Republican running for attorney general — said a voter notified her campaign that the secretary of state’s website posted the front and back of her driver’s license online, including her home address, for anyone to see / Article

Doxxed for Defending Election Integrity: Nevada AG Candidate Exposes SoS

+7,128 more registered Republicans than Democrats in the Silver State!

Col. Phil Waldron states that an email was verified confirming that Nevada’s Secretary of State’s office emailed the entire 2020 election voter database and voter rolls to a Pakistan ISI-linked tech firm named Kavtech

Approve ballot question to require voter ID; measure heads to 2026 ballot

NV makes 100,000 registered voters “INACTIVE” on the rolls. AAG Dhillon & DO⁩J continue to show America’s voters that voter rolls were NEVER correctly maintained, and that nothing gets done without DOJ intervention

Nevada...The Wild West of Remote Voting

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Ayotte signs bill barring use of student IDs to vote - New bill helps close loopholes for voter fraud

NH tries to move up state primary to June, hoping to end ‘incumbent protection plan.’

NEW JERSEY: Small local NJ election STOLEN using electronic voting machines with only 43 voters. The final count was 33 to 10, but the woman who lost called the people who voted because she knew all of them, and they found out that her votes were switched with her opponent’s by someone inside her county

RNC Secures Election Integrity Victory in Bergen County, New Jersey

620k additional votes appeared out of thin air during 2025 NJ’s Gubernatorial Election?

Now, after Virginia, ALL Democrat Controlled States have gerrymandered their districts to deny representation to Republican voters. In NM, NEAR IMPOSSIBLE to elect anyone but CORRUPT DEMOCRATS!

NEW YORK: Watchdog group: NY hasn’t fixed its voter registration form to comply with federal election law

Andrew Paquette, PhD Zark Files: NY has 1.5 MILLION cloned voter registrations. State law requires an original paper signature for every single one. So we FOIA’d them. Big counties refused even 50. Smaller counties sent them. What arrived proves the clones are forged!

I analyzed the full Schenectady County FOIA PDF. Confirmation: The exact same signature appears on multiple separate voter registration forms — each with a different Voter ID number. 98% match when scaled. These are cloned forgeries!

Same “T” Break. Same “T” Bump. Same “G” Break. Statistically impossible for real signatures — even from the same person signing twice

And here they are overlaid in RGB channels. Every single line matches perfectly. Public records via FOIA. Names fully redacted. 1.5 million clones + duplicated signatures = enough to swing any close race. This is why audits matter!

NORTH CAROLINA: California’s Election Fraud Cover-Up – When Will It End?

OHIO: Half of Ohio’s 88 counties will use paper pollbooks to check in voters on Election Day after ‘irregularities’ were found in one new electronic device

OREGON: Judicial Watch Federal Court Settlement Forces Oregon to Clean Up 800,000 Dirty Voter Names from Voter Rolls!

PENNSYLVANIA: PA Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Cast Vote Records are Public Records

VIDEO: Delaware County, PA election officials CAUGHT on secret video SHREDDING 2020 ELECTION EVIDENCE & plotting a cover-up, with 327K alleged fraudulent votes. - Ripping up voting machine proof/result tapes and tossing them in the trash. - Destroying mail-in ballot envelopes, scanners, hard drives, and other chain-of-custody items

Pennsylvania Sec. Al Schmidt Uncovers Hundreds of Non-Citizens on Voter Rolls in Addition to Another 11,000 Previously Flagged

Scott Pressler: We are literally auditing the Pennsylvania voter rolls & discovering illegal aliens actively registered to vote. Will be forwarding every instance of illegal aliens voting in our elections to the DOJ & US Attorneys

Scott Presler found the receipts proving PA designed at least 2 of their Congressional districts based on the unconstitutional race-based portion of VRA. Time to redraw them!

Yes, I can tell you definitively — with incontrovertible proof — that illegal aliens are BOTH registered & actively voting in Pennsylvania. We always knew they were voting — now, we have the records to prove it

A leaked audio confirming election officials could not reconcile the 2020 election—yet Josh Shapiro certified the overthrow of the United States government anyway by force

TEXAS: Election officials BEGGED the Secretary of State to fix a broken voter registration system TWICE before the March 3 primary. She didn’t. TACEO, County Clerks, Tax Assessors & County Judges wrote SOS Jane Nelson: TEAM — the new statewide voter registration system — was causing - Wrong ballot styles issued - Voter registration lookups failing - Poll book updates malfunctioning- Duplicate registrations

Zul Mirza Mohamed, 43, pleaded guilty to 106 felony charges related to voter fraud. in 2020 election . . .He forged ballot-by-mail applications under Carrollton residents’ named and had the ballots sent to a Lewisville mail store where he leased a virtual mailbox using fake IDs. Elections Administrator Frank Phillips testified that his staff thought it was suspicious that multiple ballot-by-mail applications were being sought from the same address

A man convicted on 106 felony counts of voter fraud after he tried to rig a mayoral race with forged mail-in ballots is back on the ballot, running for mayor again in Carrollton, Texas

Mayoral candidate in Carrollton, Texas has been convicted on 109 counts of voter fraud, how is he still eligible to run for office?

USPS worker throws out VOTER REGISTRATION cards in Harris County, TX - This is exactly why you can’t trust mail-in ballots or the USPS itself

On Feb 20, 2026 — two days after the Bexar County primary begins — Precinct Chair Sharon Dale flagged same voters appearing 6-7 times in the early voting data

More news from Bexar County, Texas

Texas voter IDs are integers. Whole numbers. No decimals, ever. The Bexar County primary poll book contained 4,110 IDs like this: 1,253,115,467.79993 _ When those 4,110 records are sorted in order, the spacing between every consecutive pair is 22,084.82189 — the same non-integer value, repeating 4,109 times. That uniformity is already impossible by accident

TX Attor­ney Gen­er­al Pax­ton Files Land­mark Law­suit Against Act­Blue for Deceiv­ing Amer­i­cans by Lying About Its Dona­tion Process­es that Allow Fraud­u­lent and For­eign Donations

Texas SOS quietly certified the Hart Vanguard voting system on March 31, 2026, despite its own examiners’ reports (including the Attorney General-appointed examiner and multiple SOS examiners) declaring it vulnerable to hacking and large-scale election fraud

UTAH: How can addresses or voter id numbers be fractions, or negative numbers? Only if they are for voters invented by a computer algorithm. But those are showing up on voter rolls

Zark Files: Another computer algorithm discovered - Utah is now connected to New York by three independent threads: the 75%/25% cut line, the function of that cut line as the point where a regular pattern is deliberately interrupted - It was already connected to Texas by the algorithmic structure documented in the Bexar County analysis. Three states. Three independent forensic investigations. One number keeps showing up. That is not a coincidence. That is a codebase

VIRGINIA: Supreme Court of Virginia denies request to appeal ruling blocking redistricting, certification on hold

The Left’s Obsession With Early Voting May Lose Them Seats In Virginia

Redistricting Election Bombshell, 70k Votes Disappear - 1 million plus early Ballots illegally Dumped on Election Night! Chesterfield County votes doubled while other counties came up 1000’s short. EPEC Caught the Chaos that Officials missed! This wasn’t a glitch, it was fraud!

What Now in Virginia? Nothing “fair” about Fairfax means other options must be considered

Jeff O’Donnell: There was an “f-curve” at 8:59pm that was actually preceded by a near f-curve at 8:43. These 2 updates wiped away what had been a decent lead for “no redistricting”. Interestingly, at 9:16 there was another big jump for “yes” - From my analysis, most of the votes from all 3 of these came from Fairfax County, one of Virginia’s most reliable vote manufacturing hubs. Also, vote totals going down rather than up, was way too frequent. 23 counties had at least one case of “negative votes”, including Chesterfield’s whopping 71,903 deduction at 10:45 this morning (April 22). Augusta had a 11,968 deduction at 10:18. A whopping 13 counties had deductions in the SAME REPORT at 7:41PM on the 21st (for a total of 18,476). This is not acceptable, and needs to be explained

VIRGINIA’S ELECTION EXPOSED THE MAIL-IN BALLOT SCAM IN REAL TIME, AND IT’S WHY THE SUPREME COURT MUST RULE FOR ONE ELECTION DAY NOW! We watched it unfold live on April 21, 2026. Polls close in Virginia’s redistricting referendum. Early returns look competitive; “No” holding strong in many places. Then the counting drags, and suddenly the floodgates open. Fairfax County alone dumps exactly 35,000 absentee/mail-in ballots

VIRGINIA REDISTRICTING VOTE RIDDLED WITH MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD - Dozens of poll workers who oversaw the special redistricting vote in Virginia earlier this week have come forward to allege that the election was rampant with OUTCOME DETERMINATIVE FRAUD, including TENS OF THOUSANDS of dead voters and illegal aliens who voted in heavily Democrat precincts

Virginia voters were misled—was sold “fairness” flipped the map dramatically / Post

The state of Virginia is now controlled by the suburbs of Washington, DC… That’s why the new 10-1 map has tentacles from there carving through the state

5 districts in Virginia now start in this circle… Tentacles from DC reaching across the state

RNC Sues to Block Virginia Law Allowing Non-Residents to Vote in Elections

10,000 SELF DECLARED noncitizens were on the Virginia voter rolls in 2024. This isn’t just a Virginia problem. This is an every-state problem!

Outrage is erupting across Virginia after Abigail Spanberger signed HB965 into law, effectively rendering Virginians’ presidential votes null and void, with the measure handing the states electoral votes to the national popular vote winner regardless of states results

Glenn Youngkin: The most gerrymandered map ever, perhaps even worse than California - This “Redistricting” Steal voices and votes of millions of Virginians. Leftists Lying leading to viloet illegal criminal ailens

Look at this absolute Orwellian Democrat bullsh*t redistricting they want to make happen in Virginia. They just try to restructure and rig things when they lose to benefit them because they can’t win ANYTHING unless they cheat.

Will Virginia Succeed in Disenfranchising Millions?

Abigail Spanberger signs law to circumvent the Electoral College for Virginia voters

Democrats’ Scheme to Steal 2028 Presidential Election: Virginia’s Signs bill to Destroy the Electoral College

Virginians, Washingtonians, Listen Up: Tyranny By Democrats Is Massively Increasing

Two Ways To Wipe Out Voters’ Rights

ELECTION UPDATE: Polls in Virginia have been closed for an ENTIRE HOUR, and not a SINGLE VOTE has been reported in the deep state HQ of America: Fairfax County. Coincidence? Of course not. It’s the same game every time

FAIRFAX COUNTY EXPOSED: THE 35,000 “YES” MAIL BALLOT MIRACLE THAT STOLE VIRGINIA. Virginia’s deep-blue machine just dropped EXACTLY 35,000 YES votes on absentee mail ballots for the Democrats’ redistricting power grab. That’s 80%+ YES in one neat, round-number dump. Yet their mail ballots magically hit 80%+ YES while Election Day and early in-person were closer to 67-68% YES

Dems Stole the 2020 Election in VR and It Looks Like They Just Did It Again

Why are there still 1,074,543 duplicate voter registrations in the state of Virginia that have NOT been removed from the voter rolls? - Numerous states have this same problem

UNITE 4 FREEDOM: 2024 Virginia Scorecard. We have analyzed 35 States and have a data team of 95 volunteers. Attached is th

WASHINGTON STATE: VOTER FRAUD UPDATE: A Pasco woman that stole at least four ballots, forged signatures and voted the ballots facing 12 felony charges, including identity theft and forgery, but those charges were amended to four felonies for voter fraud

Hundreds of Undelivered King County Ballots Found Discarded: Another Disturbing Failure of Election Security in WA State

Abandoned Box of Ballots Exposes Evidence of Potential Large-Scale Coordinated Corruption in WA State Elections - Election-related materials in the box included 550 undelivered “Eligible But Unregistered” (EBU) voter registration postcards, addressed by the WA SoS to individuals not yet listed on the state’s voter roll. And 360 undelivered ballot envelopes: King (334), Pierce (11), Snohomish (11), Thurston (2), Kitsap (1), and one from Imperial County, California.

EBUs are supposed to be non-citizens who are not registered voters but appear eligible to vote (U.S. citizens, age 16+, residents of the state, etc.).

Election Integrity research and data analysis showed:

The EBU voter registration postcards are from 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 - Discernible from the general election date on the front of the postcard, e.g., November 3 was 2020; November 8 was 2022.

The five years include a total of 550 names.

ALL 550 EBU postcards are addressed to the SAME commercial mailbox rental business in Renton, WA (with different individual box numbers).

The 2020 list has 146 names: 135 Chinese (92%), 6 Hispanic, 2 Southeast Asian, 1 Korean, 1 Central /Eastern European, and 1 Arabic.

The 2022 list has 71 names: 65 Chinese (92%), 3 Arabic, 2 Southeast Asian, and 1 Italian.

The 2023 list has 105 names: 77 Central Asian (73%), 21 Chinese, 4 Russian, and 3 Hispanic.

The 2024 list has 167 names: 133 Central Asian (80%), 29 Chinese, 2 Lithuanian, 1 Arabic, 1 Romanian (Moldovan ?), and 1 Ukrainian.

The 2025 list has 61 names: 45 Central Asian (74%), 9 Chinese, 2 Romanian, 1 Moldovan, 1 Southeast Asian, 1 Ukrainian, 1 Italo-Russian, and 1 Hispanic.

Of the 550 names addressed across ALL 5 years, only 10 are Hispanic (about 1.8%); there are NO distinct traditional American names (0%).

The EBU list is not at all what we expected. We expected a random assortment of American and foreign names in any given year, and a likely predominance of Hispanic names.

What did we get? A FOREIGN NAME LIST WITH VERY DISTINCT SUSPICIOUS PATTERNS - where there should be none.

So, what exactly is going on here? Exactly who decided to mail voter registration cards to these specific names?

Whatever this list is, it isn’t organic; it is coordinated and by design.

This appears to be evidence of state-managed immigration placement activity.

The scale of this problem is unfathomable. This is ONE commercial mail rental location in ONE city. How many other commercial mailbox rental businesses in King County, in WA State, and all across the country have similar issues? FULL SUBSTACK ARTICLE

Peter Bernegger: This is a big story where you’ll see how it is a major, national problem in our elections. It begins - A dumpster, an address, an 8-year-old warning. Recovered from a Renton, WA dumpster: stacks of “Official Ballot” envelopes plus hundreds of WA Secretary of State “Register to Vote” postcards - all addressed to ONE strip-mall mailbox business at 330 SW 43rd St, Renton, State of Washington. In 2018, King County Elections put it IN WRITING that this address is invalid for voter registration. Crediting Bill Bruch, Matthew Frohlich, and Jalene Cook of Washington State for their findings and work

Berneggar: The scale of it in just one City Public-record contents: 429 distinct names registered or balloted to that single commercial address, across 9 election cycles - Nov 2020 → Aug 2024. Senders included King County Elections, Pierce County Auditor, Snohomish County Elections. One mailbox. Nine elections. Three counties. Ballots and other election documents found in a box by a dumpster. Who are these 'people' who sent out encouragement to consider registering to vote?

Berneggar: Now for the names on these election documents, keep scrolling...

Berneggar: Explosive - those WA Sec. of State postcards aren’t junk mail. They are EBUs (Eligible But Unregistered) mailings, sent under ERIC. ERIC matches DMV records to the voter file; unmatched names get an EBU postcard. ERIC, however, leaves out the conservatives on the list they send to their member State Election Officials; they screen for liberals and send those instead! All at taxpayers’ expense. The ERIC membership agreement forces states to do this, ERIC says who, when and where the postcards will be sent. This is how the liberals are inflating the voter rolls. There is a lawsuit in Wisconsin open right now, and it is going swimmingly well. ERIC routed EBU mail to 330 SW 43rd St - a commercial location

Berneggar: For ERIC to flag those names EBU, the WA Dept. of Licensing must hold a Driver’s License at 330 SW 43rd St - the same address the county letter warned was invalid in 2018. Big questions: 1. Why didn’t ERIC catch this? At this point, the only reason can be that they did it on purpose, to inflate the voter rolls. Corrupt ERIC founder David Becker will tell you all day long how sophisticated their systems are. Why didn’t the County Clerk catch this? The only reason is either complete incompetence or they were in on this election scam. 3. Why didn’t the State Election Official catch this? The only reason: they are in on this election scam. 4. How many other locations across the nation is ERIC pulling this criminal, fraudulent, election scam? Who is responsible for purging this commercial, other commercial addresses, from voter and DOL records? Special thanks again to: @realbillbruch, @WAGOP, and their team for the work they did on this in their home state

Did WA SoS or WA DOL give them drivers licenses (trigger for these cards to be mailed out)? Interesting how 15 similarly uniquely k’stani-named types were registered to & voted from commercial bldg address in WA DC in 2020 elections. Odd….

Lawsuit alleges Washington state Public Disclosure Commission broke open meetings law

Former Republican WA State AG & former Democrat Supreme Court Justice lead lawsuit against unconstitutional “Millionaires’ Tax”

The WA AG office appears to have counseled the legislators to add the “emergency clause” to the new, unconstitutional income tax law in WA, to thwart a referendum by the people

KOMO POLL: 62% of respondents say Washington’s vote-by-mail system is either at risk for fraud or needs a total overhaul, Only 33% think it is secure

Just a reminder that a person claiming to be overseas only has to sign a ballot to get registered AND to vote and DOES NOT NEED TO PROVIDE ID in Washington state - The SOS just amended a WAC confirming this

Blake Richards vs. Olympia: A stand for Asotin County - Backed by the WA State Sheriffs’ Association & Ard Law Group, Richards is suing the State to stop SB 5974 and keep power in the hands of the voters

Decertified WA sheriffs can now be ousted under controversial new law

Washington Sheriffs File Lawsuit to Block Unconstitutional Law Allowing Unelected Commission to Remove Them From Office

Heywood asks WA Supreme Court to allow referendum effort on income tax

Let’s Go WA Referendum Challenge Update: The Supreme Court met behind closed doors. There is no TVW, no press access, and no public hearing. While they issued several opinions during the day, they did not release anything on the challenge by the end of the day

Step 1 Count Mail-in ballots Until You Win: 2. “Elect” a Socialist Political Pawn as the Mayor of Seattle who is 43 years old. Never had a real job until just before being elected mayor. Her mom and dad still pay for her childcare (her husband chooses not to work either). 3. Watch her mock and laugh at the business community

Fox 13 TV News: First lawsuit filed over Washington’s millionaires tax

Former Washington State Supreme Court Justice Phil Talmadge, a prominent Democrat, has joined a legal team preparing to challenge the newly-enacted income

WA Unconstitutional Income Tax Scandal: Records Show State Democrat Legislators, AG & Solicitor General Colluded...

Big Thank You to Ruth Ryan, Alene Lindstrand and Vote Watch Northwest who hosted a very informative Coeur d’Alene, ID, Election Integrity event, “Preparing for 2028,” that featured Dr. Douglas Frank, Captain Seth Keshel, Professor David Clements and several elected officials

A recall petition has been filed against Governor Bob Ferguson, accusing him of violating his oath of office on the Public Disclosure Commission

After the 2016 election, Democrats feared losing their illegal immigrant voting block base and began setting up “sanctuary” state policies in Dem controlled states - Feb 2017 Inslee EO

Sheriffs Fight Back - Voters Rights Versus Olympia’s Power Grab

Big Win for WA Sheriffs: Court Blocks Democrats’ Law Overreach - Protects Voter Sovereignty

“SAVE Act” must PASS to Help Clean The State’s Voter Rolls

CourtWatch.US: Search real court records to see which judges presided over cases where defendants failed to appear, were rearrested, or had pretrial release revoked. All data sourced from public records

Turns out the Washington Home Care Workers’ Union actually runs the state / Article

Of 175+ funded candidates, two control SEIU’s full legislative pipeline: (LD-36): committee chair, controls agenda. Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (LD-34): Majority Leader, controls floor

WISCONSIN: “We only have 4 million adults in the state of Wisconsin.” But 7.13 million are on the voter rolls.”

Voters in Green Bay are “CONCERNED” after 152 were mailed TWO DUPLICATE Absentee Ballots

The Wisconsin campaign finance laundering problem

WI Supreme Court Race Shenanigans

8,334,319 registered voters in the state of Wisconsin as of today. Adult population: ~4,900,000

Criminal complaint filed against the election clerk for the City of Milwaukee

Art Zark: What fraud looks like: 1) 45 people with this family name in the entire state, 25 of them with the same first name. 2) All but one born on July 7th, but in different years. 3) Registration dates for all but one within the same week. 4) Unique ID numbers. 5) Each record in a different county, no overlap. 6) For those that have a mailing address, including the one record with a non7/7 birthday, it’s the same rented mailbox. 7) For those where signature is available, it’s the same signature. 8) Canvassed. The name isn’t associated with any of the 19 addresses checked (the remaining addresses not checked for various reasons). 25 Records total. All fake!

Impossible to steal a Hungarian election. Two IDs (one to prove identity, the other to prove place of residence) are required to vote. Paper ballots - Each vote counted by hand at the precinct by a commission composed of the delegates - The vote to approve totals has to be unanimous - Paper trail for everything

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate