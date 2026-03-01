The articles, videos, posts, and links below, archived over the last month, represent many well-documented challenges we face with elections. This is a sample of the continuing problems, and it is only possible to expose them because of the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens and hundreds of election-integrity watchdog groups.

Data obtained from KnowInk poll pad shows massive, ongoing election fraud in Texas (see below TX state update)

Election Integrity Summit exposes the truth about the lack of security and how compromised U.S. elections really are / General Flynn Video Interview / Video

Seth Keshel Election Integrity Summit: What must happen to secure America’s elections

Rasmussen: 2/3 of All Americans Concerned Election Machines Change Votes

ELON MUSK: “THE PURPOSE OF NO VOTER ID IS OBVIOUSLY TO CONDUCT FRAUD IN ELECTIONS”

Voter ID Requirements Across the Globe Shatter Democrat Narratives

The SAVE America Act amends 1993 National Voter Registration Act - NVRA was one of the first bills Dems prioritized after a 12-year GOP stronghold. The NVRA intentionally prohibited requiring proof of citizenship on the federal application to register to vote in federal elections

Why are Dems against the SAVE Act? Because Harris only won states that don’t require voter ID. It’s clear Democrats oppose voter ID because they want to cheat in our elections

Senate facing RELENTLESS PRESSURE to pass the SAVE America Act by defeating Dems in talking filibuster. The left’s plan is to FLOOD our country with illegal aliens, distort Congressional representation, and let them vote!

Congressional Republicans DISMANTLE MASSIVE Democrat lies meant to defeat the SAVE America Act

VIDEO: Sen Chuck Schumer demanding Voter IDs PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT

Democrat LIES About SAVE America Act

FBI prepared for disputed election and political violence in 2020, bombshell J6 memos show

VIDEO: Democrats have been saying that it’s easy to hack Voting Machines for years and years and years.... until 2020...

More 2020 election fraud findings

Cooking with numbers - Algorithm projection method explained

Why is it required to totally discard any form of electronic voting

Stephen Miller: As a result of democrats rigging elections, they’ve stolen 20-30 House Seats away from the Republicans by counting illegal immigrants in the census for House elections

Democrat Jeffries goes all in on gerrymandering — with House control on the line

The 2024 Democrat Convention required an ID to attend, where a Venezuelan migrant was denied entry - Democrats don’t want the same protections for American elections

The American people are with Nicki Minaj… 83% favor photo ID to vote

Rep. Michael Baumgartner blasts left-wing voter ID critics

Democrats Still Searching for an Argument Against Voter ID

76% of BLACK Americans want nationwide voter ID, 85% of WHITE Americans want nationwide voter ID, and 82% of LATINO Americans want nationwide voter ID

Senator Ron Johnson: Democrats want to make it easy to cheat in elections. They opened the border, making millions of illegal immigrants dependent on the government and, in turn, committed to voting for Dems

Proof of citizenship is required for public benefits. That’s not controversial. That’s accountability. Voting determines our laws, our taxes, and our future. If we verify eligibility for benefits, we should verify eligibility for ballots - Simple common sense

Giuliani Drops BOMBSHELL amid FBI Raids in Fulton County, Reveals EVIDENCE of a ‘Ballot Factory’, BURNED hundreds of thousands of Ballots in Cover-Up

Fulton County, Georgia, FBI Raid Affidavit CONFIRMS Election Records in Fulton County’s 2020 Vote Count were MANIPULATED

FBI has ‘substantiated’ irregularities in GA 2020 vote counts, probing if they were intentional

Liz Harrington: Don’t stop at Fulton. Go to Maricopa, Wayne, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Clark, and build a real RICO case for the conspiracy that was the 2020 election

Why Wouldn’t the Corrupt Learn to Steal Elections?

Voter ID is supported by Democrats and Republicans alike because it protects real votes by real U.S. citizens. That’s not controversial—it’s common sense

How Luna Says GOP Can Force a National ID Requirement to Vote

House passes GOP’s SAVE America Act

3 Ways the SAVE Act Will Gut Democrat Registration Scams

The SAVE Act: Voter ID Is Not Racist and Not a Poll Tax, But It Will Secure Elections

Democrats CALLED OUT by Majority Leader Scalise for “SUPPORTING VOTER FRAUD”

Hundreds of thousands of ballots appeared in the middle of the night, with Biden getting a higher % of the vote than dictators, Bashar al-Assad and Kim Jong-Il, in the 2020 election

Venezuelan military intelligence whistleblower CONFIRMS the CIA outsources its election‑rigging software and voting machines (Smartmatic) overseas to overthrow governments abroad, including here in the US

Emails show foreign Dominion employees, contractors, and agents planning and conspiring with CCP

Election worker testifies Dominion wirelessly gained access to her voting machine over the internet and fixed it when Dominion, the mainstream media, and many others claimed under oath that the voting machines were not connected to the internet

Dominion Systems has modems that can connect to the internet, but are disabled by election officials who dutifully test to ensure they are switched off - Venezuelan Engineer Testimony: “That doesn’t matter. They can be remotely switched on by us”

Dems want PROLONGED government shutdown if Republicans attach voter ID and citizenship verification to funding bill

McConnell handlers block Save Act from Senate floor vote

RINO McConnell not listening to the American people / VIDEO

The Help America Vote Act requires states to purge inaccurate voter rolls & maintain them - The DOJ is helping by exercising its duties under civil rights laws to ensure federal law is followed & voters have confidence and fair elections

Millie Weaver released a suite of documentaries featuring whistleblower video of leftist groups planning to destroy the livelihoods of Trump supporters

Election Integrity Network: US Citizens Elections Bill of Rights

America First Legal Renews Fight, Files Amended Complaint in Landmark Lawsuit Challenging the 2020 Census

Democrats extorted 20 to 30 House seats by counting illegal aliens in the Census

Tom Fitton: Voter identification is “necessary, but not sufficient” for election security, arguing that proof of citizenship at registration must accompany voter ID because “many aliens have the ID necessary to vote if they’re illegally registered.”

The RNC asks SCOTUS to block Mississippi’s five-day mail ballot grace period, arguing federal law requires all ballots be received by Election Day

Data group exposes massive, widespread mail-in-ballot fraud across swing states

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, has retrieved voting machines from Puerto Rico for analytical review

US Voting Machines with Chinese parts are a National Security Risk

Election Coup they expect you to forget: Dominion, Smartmatic & the age of trust me voting

February 2026 Voter Registration by Party Updates for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds

Heartland / Rasmuss​en Poll: 17% of mail-in voters admitted to voting in a state where they don’t live 21% admitted to filling out someone else’s ballot 8% revealed they were bribed to vote Voter fraud is happening on a huge scale.

The military intelligence playbook used in psychological and information warfare operations against our enemies was used against the American people to undo the 2016 election and to slander and make sure they didn’t elect President Trump in the 2020 election

Democrats Are Desperate To Maintain Their Fraudulent Election Systems

Poll Finds Majority Of Americans Concerned About Noncitizens Voting

Rep. Wesley Hunt confirmed Democrats allegedly hold at least 18 congressional seats due to census miscounts and illegal immigrants being counted

It’s Not Just Pakistan – Foreigners from Around the World Who Are Not US Citizens Can Register to Vote in US Elections

S2 Overview: 2026 Midterm Mission Briefing - A glimpse of the IPB (Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield) designed for one goal - HOLD THE LINE

Do Registration Gains Mean Midterm Gains? Under the hood in FL, NC, and PA and how registration trends played in 2010/2018 red/blue wave environments

CNN ADMIT Democrats are facing a “BLUE STATE DEPRESSION” as the states Trump won are set to GAIN electoral seats due to major population growth

ALABAMA: 3,251 illegal aliens caught registered to vote in Alabama

VOTER FRAUD ARRESTS MADE. Multiple arrests and Criminal Charges were just made for MAIL-IN BALLOT FRAUD in Alabama

Monroe County prosecutors charge Sharon Denson, Samantha Kyles, and Sarah Bennett with multiple voter fraud felonies after the 2025 Frisco City election

ALASKA: Between 2020-2022 over 45K voters were registered to vote WITHOUT showing proof of citizenship

RCV is the big problem in Alaska!

ARIZONA: DHS Sec Kristi Noem in Maricopa County for “Georgia-Like” Event with Election Officials, John Solomon Says – AZ State Senator: “Stay Tuned America” (VIDEO)

Maricopa Elections RAIDED by DHS! Democrats in FULL PANIC!

AZ SoS Katie Hobbs, who was in charge of her own election against Kari Lake, stole the elections - Hobbs adjudicated 30% of the ballots from November 4th to November 9th in the 2020 election - Fraud vitiates everything

Kari Lake 2022 / 24 AZ Elections

Maricopa 2020 election recorded 420,987 failed signature verification out of 2,089,563 total ballots, with 1.9 M mail-in ballots. One group identified 74,243 mail-in ballots with no chain-of-custody documentation, bringing the alleged total to more than 300,000

Secretary Noem travels to Arizona to expose and highlight crooked elections

New Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap made SIXTY criminal referrals of illegal aliens who voted in our elections. These were made to the AG, County Attorney, and DHS

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appears to have developed ANOTHER discriminatory early voting plan for 2026

Different Maricopa County Board of Supervisors - Same Corruption: To cover its tracks on election malfeasance, the Board appears ready to oust Recorder Justin Heap

Shelby Busch of We the People AZ Alliance exposes MASSIVE election/voter fraud in Arizona’s 2020 and 2022 elections

Over 207,000 ballots in Arizona’s 2020 election had no chain of custody whatsoever, with officials unable to explain where they came from

Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap Files Lawsuit Against Board of Supervisors to Reclaim Statutory Authority & Resources to Protect Election Integrity for All County Voters

Judge Rules In Favor of Maricopa County Recorder Heap in Battle with Maricopa County Attorney Mitchell

Election Integrity Lawsuit Update: Justin Heap, Maricopa County Recorder, against the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

Surveillance video shows during AZ 2022 Election no verifying of signatures and worker approving 27,000 signatures at an average rate of less than three seconds per signature

SB 1037: Election integrity bills to secure voting equipment and make cast vote records public to crush fraud ADVANCE in the Arizona Senate

VIDEO EVIDENCE: ‘20 Maricopa 3044 Newly Discovered Fraudulent Ballots

Arizona House Advances Constitutional Amendment To End Delayed Election Results

Senate Democrats voted NO on SCR 1001, a ballot measure to secure AZ elections, require proof of citizenship, ban foreign money from influencing races, and establish clear statewide deadlines aimed at delivering faster election results

My SCR 1010 passed the Arizona Senate: VOTERS would add an IMPEACHABLE OFFENSE for governor and judges if they fail to follow state law or court rule

ARKANSAS: Citing state Supreme Court ruling, Independence County Quorum Court repeals paper ballot measure

Public Servants in Independence County Declare Open War on Their Own Citizens

CALIFORNIA: California is the breeding ground for voter fraud in America, as millions of people vote with no ID, month-long election processes, inaccurate voter rolls, dead people caught voting, even a dog successfully registered to vote, and voter verification is all based on a signature — not who you actually are...

Chinese Spy ORCHESTRATED California Mayor’s Win - Yaoning “Mike” Sun sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China while serving as campaign advisor and fiancé to now-Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang

California Rep Carl DeMaio has been going through the California state budget and “looking at every expenditure,” he’s learned that Gavin Newsom is awarding money BASED ON WHO DONATES TO HIS CAMPAIGN

Nick Shirley shows how easy it is to register to vote in California - It’s all on the honor system No ID, absolutely NOTHING is required to vote

VIDEO: 15 people registered to vote and voting at an abandoned boarded-up building

Supreme Court refuses to block new California congressional districts that favor Democrats

VIDEO: “Voter ID has officially made it on the ballot in California… You either vote legally and with an ID, or you don’t vote at all”

VIDEO: Woman finds a MASSIVE box of mail-in ballots just sitting on the sidewalk

In CA, it’s the Honor System to vote. You don’t even have to live in the United States

Gavin Newsom’s California: 10.2M Registrations with no proof? Pets Voting in Elections

In the 2024 General Election, California counted 13 million mail-in ballots. These 13 million ballots did not require proof of citizenship.

Huntington Beach to appeal voter ID lawsuits to U.S. Supreme Court

PANIC ON THE LEFT: Two Republicans Surge to the Top in California Governor’s Race

COLORADO: Report shows certified election records were altered after certification in 2020, 2022, and 2024. Analysts say thousands of voter history records changed

Colorado Vote Tampering Report

Unite4Freedom Uncovers Massive Election Fraud in Colorado, Where Votes Changed After Election Was Certified

Vote by Faith in Colorado - Mesa Report 1 found that the voting system was not secure, was easy to hack, and did not comply with the required 2002 Voting System Standards. The system also had many wireless devices installed

Mesa Report 1 & 2, explains the presence of wireless devices opens the voting system to attack. “Internet or no internet is irrelevant.” Report 2 found unauthorized software (Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio) installed on the election server - SQL database can be hacked with simple scripts to change votes

Mesa Report 3 shows that ballots in both 2020 and 2021 were manipulated in the server

Dem SoS Griswold sent out 30,000 mailers to illegals telling them to REGISTER TO VOTE

Unite4Freedom Uncovers Massive Election Fraud in Colorado, Where Votes Changed After Election Was Certified

GEORGIA: Deep dive into what the FBI is investigating in Fulton County for election fraud

Thousands of homeless registered to vote at the same address in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY FRAUD FILES FINALLY UNDER DOJ REVIEW / VIDEO

The Biden DOJ paid off Fulton County DA $2 million dollars to go after Donald Trump

Evidence reveals Fulton County officials attempted to backdate legal documents and violated the Open Meetings Act to launch a federal lawsuit, raising constitutional questions as a whistleblower exposes the board’s internal collapse

Favorito says an election emergency is justified, citing “counterfeit ballots,” “extreme suspicion of electronic manipulation,” and “3000 program files modified” after installation

IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE: The Dominion rigging system is rigging US elections - Candidate who appeared to receive few Election Day votes—and, most shockingly, not a single vote in her own district where the candidates voted—was actually in first place. Hand count confirmed 2,820 more votes than the Dominion rigging system reported

Forensic audit of Dominion voting machines in Ware County found votes flipped from Trump to Biden - Over 315,000 inauthentic votes in GA were found, with no chain-of-custody or signed tabulator tapes

Cyber Security Expert: “Someone had to have manipulated the times” for the closing tapes from early voting, showing they used different machines than votes were tabulated on to print results. One tabulator was used to close out 15 machines from 12 different locations. That is NOT an organic election

Fulton County Short Over 40 Boxes of 2020 Election Materials After Former Head of Atlanta FBI Who Refused to Carry Out Investigation into 2020 Steal Was Let Go

Norm Eisen, Abbe Lowell, and all the other “heroes of “De Mock Cracy” who are coming to bat for Fulton County lied to a federal judge

Forensic review of a Dominion machine in Ware County found Trump votes switched to Biden

Cobb County election center had a mobile shredding & recycling company on site, allegedly destroying election evidence and ballots from the 2020 election

GA ballots identified as counterfeit and nearly EVERY SINGLE BALLOT went to Joe Biden - “Fraud lawsuit filed by Sidney Powell in Georgia details the use of counterfeit ballots - Affidavit reveals counterfeit ballots could be identified by darker watermarks

More Evidence Georgia’s 2020 Election Never Should Have Been Certified

Georgia’s VoterGA Election Watchdog Group Says Fulton County Has 17,852 (Mostly Biden) Votes Which Have No Ballots – Enough to Flip State to Trump

FBI search warrant at GA warehouse cites law prohibiting fraud by election workers

Fulton County “KNOWINGLY” didn’t follow Federal Election laws - FBI got them to Admit it

Fulton County lawlessly administered the 2020 Election, and now they are lawlessly trying to cover it up

Incriminating recording! Fulton’s Dominion guy called in a shredding truck

Georgia lawmakers pitch statewide grand jury to investigate election violations

Georgia House Committee Recommends Hand Counting 2026 Ballots

GA Senator uncovers “ghost” registered voters - Zuckerberg PAID FOR MOBILE VOTING UNITS in Democrat precincts - So they registered a bunch of fake voters at random places, then paid for drivers to drive around and “collect ballots”

Why is Fulton stealing voters from neighboring counties? Just a few of the MANY addresses not in Fulton, but have registrations on Fulton Voter Rolls

And they admit it…in a November 2025 meeting, Fulton County Board of Elections openly discussed voters from other counties voting in Fulton County. Why and how is this allowed?

Did Rob Pitts flat out lie in his filing to claw back the FBI-seized Fulton County records??? According to then-Elections Director Richard Barron, he did

The State of Georgia: Illegal aliens caught on camera admitting—not only that they’re registered to vote, but that they already voted

Dominion Rigging Systems at 68%, Adjudication Rate, Fulton County, GA Nov 3, 2020

The 2020 stolen election was an inside job

Dan Bongino confirms Fraudsters and Democrats are FREAKING OUT after the Fulton County GA 2020 ballot raid and are freaked out over the SAVE ACT

Judicial Watch Election Integrity: The Furor Over Fulton County

GA set to reform voting system to prioritize paper ballots, hand counting ahead of midterms

Fulton County Poll Workers Swore in Affidavits They Observed ‘Pristine’ Biden Ballots That Looked Xeroxed; Watchdog Says Number of ‘Duplicate’ Ballots May Be in the Thousands

Senator Perdue Grand Jury Testimony Claims Kemp Stopped 2020 Election Investigation

Gwinnett County GA Election Board ignored the law and failed to hear over 40,000 challenges to the 2020 election, including proven fake addresses that voted

VoterGA exposed 1,726,651 MILLION missing original ballot images for the Nov. 2020 election

James O’Keefe’s undercover team busted Ilhan Omar’s former coworker saying Ilhan Omar came up with the plan to pay people for votes — RIGGING elections!

Fulton County elections officials KNEW the hand-counted audit results WERE FALSIFIED

Fulton County representative retained - None of the records match. A citizen pulls public data, nothing crosses, you can’t audit it

Voter integrity report found over 25,975 dead people with verifiable death records on Michigan’s voter rolls. 24,645 listed as ACTIVE, 1,330 listed as inactive registrants. 334 were registered after they already died, some right in time for the 2020 election. Of those 25,975: - 23,663 dead at least 5 years - 17,479 dead at least 10 years - 3,956 dead at least 20 years In Georgia, VoterGA sought ballot images to expose fraud, 74 counties illegally destroyed them

HAWAII: The United States’ Inspector General has opened an investigation into the State of Hawaii Office of Elections and Chief Election Officer Scott Nago

Big problems in Hawaii’s Cast Vote Records Nov. 5th 2024 election

Analysis of the 2024 Hawaii Cast Vote Record: Many things that don’t look right at all, including the return of the “Mesa Pattern” in all four counties

All 4 Hawaii counties show the SAME suspicious mail-ballot pattern - Trump’s mail-in vote starts artificially low, then rises to a final value at a nearly identical ratio (1.14–1.18) in every county. Source: data from Election Office

Hawaii AG Won’t Allow Audit of Ballot Envelopes from 2024 Election

ILLINOIS: 2020 Election: Votes Fraudulently Cast

INDIANA: Absentee ballots faked. Prosecutors said politicians simply stole elections by handing in fraudulent ballots that they filled out as real votes. Twenty public officials stole elections by buying votes, spending $400K to purchase 8,000 votes over several elections. Dem operatives in Indiana convicted of faking signatures on the presidential petitions that put then Senator Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton on the ballot

KANSAS: Kansas mayor hit with criminal charges for allegedly voting as noncitizen in several elections - Coldwater Mayor Joe Ceballos faces charges carrying a maximum penalty of more than 5 years in prison. Noncitizen voting is a real problem. It is something that happens fairly frequently

KENTUCKY: Three immigrants have been arrested in Kentucky for a massive scheme selling driver’s licenses to ILLEGALS - This comes just days after Democrat KY Gov. Andy Beshear said ICE is NOT WELCOME in KY

MAINE: FBI requested SoS Bellows over election security with their ‘honor system’ voting

MARYLAND: ELECTION RIGGING? Maryland Dems Outlaw Congressional Maps!

MASSACHUSETTS: Illegal immigrant in MA convicted of voter fraud. She stole someone else’s identity, voted in the 2024 presidential election, & then stole 400K in federal benefits

MICHIGAN: Dominion Rigging Systems at a 68% Adjudication Rate in the State of Michigan, November 21, 2020. Dominion sent out ballots somewhere in hell and adjudicated 12,000 ballots at once with one click of a button

Statistical Impossibility: MI vote dump of 149,772 ballots dropped (96% for Biden)

We’ve Completed 40% of Investigation Into Detroit’s 2020 Absentee Ballot Envelopes And We’re Now Beginning To Understand Why They Covered The Windows...

This poll watcher testimony under oath: “Mail-in ballots can’t come in sequence like 2232 next to 2233. They arrive randomly - different times, different dates, scattered all over. But in the batches they were seeing? Perfectly lined up in order”

2020 Michigan election worker exposes that none of the military ballots she saw at Detroit’s TCF Center were registered voters. They all looked identical, like Xerox copies all marked for Biden. The names weren’t in the poll books (electronic or updated supplemental), so workers manually entered a fake birth dates to override the system

Dominion and ES&S machines were analyzed again in Antrim County, Michigan, and were found to be wirelessly connected to the internet with internal modem chips made in China

Witness at a Michigan Hearing says all the military ballots she saw looked like “xerox copies” of each other, none were registered Michigan voters, and ALL of the ballots were for Biden

COURT-ORDERED FORENSICS RAISE SERIOUS QUESTIONS ABOUT 2020 VOTE TABULATORS. A MI court order granted investigators forensic access to a DS-200 vote tabulator — 4G wireless modem chip was discovered embedded on the motherboard

Antrim County, Nov 21, 2020 18 days after the November 3rd election, with the help of Dominion, Antrim county had a 68% adjudication rate. 12,000 ballots were adjudicated all at once with one click of a button

Michigan House Committee Meeting exposes MASSIVE mail-in ballot fraud operation, registering ineligible voters to cast fraudulent and absentee ballots for overseas voters, with ballots being misdirected to local addresses, with voter roll inaccuracies, and votes cast without individuals’ knowledge during the 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024 elections

Election officials ordered to destroy public election records just 7 days after certification, despite federal law requiring preservation for 22 months. “That’s a direct violation of U.S. Code Title 52.” The implications are massive: Nearly 500,000 vote mismatches - 22,534 mismatched votes in Fulton County - Signature verification bypassed - Placeholder voter data entered - Late-night ballot surges with no chain of custody “This isn’t isolated. It happened in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and it’s still happening!”

17,327 dead people found in obituaries voted in MI 2020 presidential election. Voter fraud is occurring on a massive scale!

Someone remotely altered Antrim County’s election system database, and the ballot timing mark changes increased rejection rates, sending more ballots into manual adjudication

VIDEO: Dominion contractor testified that over 30,000 ballots were scanned multiple times in the 2020 election. Dead people were voting and that the poll books were cooked and easily off by 100,000 registered voters, with turnout rates over 100%

MI election fraud reveals dead people voting, ballots with no names, fake addresses, and voters with birthdates in 1921 but registered to vote in 1900, 21 years before they were even born? Thousands of ballots with ZERO of the voters in the electronic or updated supplemental registration books, off by over 100K registered voters

MINNESOTA: State Representative looked at the voter roll and found Massive Cheating

MASSIVE ballot fraud operation exposed in Minnesota, undermining U.S. elections and the Constitution itself

Minneapolis pre-prints ballots discovered

VIDEO: Director of Elections says illegal immigrants CAN vote once they get drivers licenses!

MISSISSIPPI: 33,219 edits to voters’ participation histories have been made, over three election cycles in Mississippi, with no explanation for why

MISSOURI: MASSIVE WIN: Democrats’ attempt to OVERTURN Missouri’s new Congressional map that reduces Democrats to only ONE seat in Congress BLOCKED by a judge

NEBRASKA: 170,706 unique registrations flagged as prohibited by law - 109,680 unique votes flagged as prohibited - 16,103 more votes counted than voters reported - 125,783 total alleged election errors (13.1%)

NEW YORK: CAUGHT ON HIDDEN CAMERA: Board of Elections worker admits non-citizens register to vote and said he’d submit our (illegal) application and not report it

NYC demands 2 photos, 2 forms of ID, and a Social Security card from emergency snow shovelers — but most voters need no identification to cast ballots / VIDEO

NEVADA: Swing State Nevada has more votes than voters during multiple elections - 2012 Election: 133,698 more votes than voters - 2016 Election: 126,490 more votes than voters - 2018 Election: 77,108 more votes than voters - 2020 Election: 40,437 more votes than voters

Nevada’s 2020 election fraud exposed by a surge in mail-in ballots from 6.3k in 2016 to over 690k in 2020, using the pandemic to adopt a universal mail-in voting system, removing registration restrictions, with over 40k voting 2x, 20k+ having no address, 2.4k out-of-state address, 1.5k dead voters, and 4k+ votes cast by non-citizens

Whistleblowers say votes on electronic voting machines “change” in the middle of the night

Nevada Democrats mailed ballots to every registered voter - They knew over 41,000 registrants hadn’t voted or updated registrations in 10+ years. Why? They were dead, but got ballots anyway, and many somehow voted

The GOP has a +2,616 advantage over Democrats for active voters on the rolls! - GOP: 596,356 Dem: 593,740 - First year since 2007

NORTH CAROLINA: NC Election Board Agrees To Fix Thousands Of Voter Registrations Lacking Required ID Numbers

RNC Secures Major Election Integrity Victory in North Carolina

OREGON: “I just registered to vote in Oregon with a fake name, date of birth and fake address, no email required, no citizenship verification, no ID check. All I had to do was provide my fake signature with my fake name.”

PENNSYLVANIA: Testimony presented at the hearing asserts a spike of more than 600,000 votes for Biden compared with roughly 3,200 for President Donald Trump

Delaware County, PA, stolen election 2020 - Caught on video!

During the 2020 election, Pennsylvania sent out 1,823,148 mail-in ballots but received back around 2.5 MILLION mail-in ballots

Mail ballot application error adds to Chester County’s woes

VIDEO: Massive voter registration fraud exposed - All the voter registration applications contained the same handwriting, contained the same date with unknown signatures not matching anything contained on file

VIDEO: Poll Watcher Brian Mchafferty who is a Democrat, detailed corruption In the Philly Vote Count Center during the 2020 election

RNC requests Supreme Court take up Pennsylvania mail ballot case

SOUTH DAKOTA: Criminal Intent: The State Board of Elections

TEXAS: Texas 2026 Primary Election Steal In Real Time - Data team measured clear evidence of election malfeasance over the past two election cycles—in 2022 and 2024. Preliminary analysis of early voting data in the Texas 2026 Primary Election shows the same pattern of additions and deletions, the stealing of the primaries is well underway

Williamson County, TX - software designed to cheat

How would I rig the Texas Tarrant County SD 9 race?

Ghosts of the Alamo: Busted in Texas

VIDEO: 4,110 Voters Don’t Exist - Anomalies in the February 18th check-in record for the 2026 Republican primary in Texas cannot be easily explained

Preliminary forensic analysis of Bexar County TX-21 Republican primary poll pad data reveals 4,110 anomalous voter records with mathematically impossible fractional State IDs — none exist in the TX voter database

Andrew Paquette PhD: Bexar County algorithm is the most alarming thing I’ve found. But it didn’t come out of nowhere. Analysis of 18 million state records shows this algorithm employs bifurcated distribution patterns that deviate from standard practices and mirror patterns identified in Ohio. Comparative analysis confirms many counties’ patterns represent deliberate implementation rather than natural database behavior

More Evidence of Voter Roll Fraud / Corruption: Feb 18, 2026 election check-in file: Voter ID numbers with fractions!! More examples: 1253115467.79993 - 1343862000.96332 - Those decimals are IMPOSSIBLE in a legitimate TX voter database. Data was found on KnowInk electronic poll pads - These corrupt pieces of voting devices are found in 61% of the jurisdictions across the US

BEXAR COUNTY SCANDAL — 4,110 FAKE IDs, FILES WIPED - Weston Martinez filed with Texas SOS & notified Texas AG. Bexar Elections scrubbed the original data—replaced it with clean files. Why? Because 4,110 impossible IDs were cloned onto 735 real voters—generated AFTER polls closed, using the full 2/18 list. Someone ran a program. Inside job? Hack? Software flaw? No answers—just erasure

FRAUD EXPOSED: Sophisticated spiral ​algorithm gave someone control over names in a database designed to issue ballots - Bexar County shows what the next evolution looks like

Weston Martinez Congressional District 21 - Press Release BEXAR CO Compromised Election Data DATA BREACH STATE & FEDERAL IMPACT

Notice to preserve evidence sent to the Bexar County Election Administration and the Election Department - 40-page HAVA complaint is being filed

Williamson County, TX Elections Administrator Caught Destroying Evidence

5th Circuit Upholds Texas Law Banning Ballot Harvesting

UTAH: Federal Court Hands Leftists a Victory, Paving the Way for Democrat Seat Grab in 2026

VIRGINIA: On election night Democrat candidate, Spanberger, received more than 175,000 mail-in ballots in the dead of night

The majority of Virginians Oppose Dems’ Gerrymander

Virginia should never have elected a CIA spook as Governor

THIS is the egregious Congressional map being pushed by Virginia Democrat lawmakers, giving them a 10-1 advantage in Congress - Nearly 50% of voters become disenfranchised

A 10-1 map favoring democrats in a state that looks like this is “fair” according to democrats

RNC sues to stop Dem Virginia redistricting push - Two GOP lawmakers also joined the suit

The Virginia Supreme Court May Decide the U.S. House Majority

WASHINGTON STATE: WA GOP State Representative Asking Trump Administration to Investigate Fraud

State Democrats Decertifying Very Popular Pacific County, WA Sheriff - Dems have devised a way to push aside the voters and give themselves power over who should and should not be a county sheriff or police chief (SB 5974) contains a number of tyrannical provisions

WA State Democrats Continue to Push False Narrative of Racism in State Elections with Two More Perilous Bills...

WA State Democrats Continue Plans to Criminalize Citizen Voter Challenges...

Washington Democrats quietly make voter roll cleanup nearly impossible

WA bill adds new hurdles for challenges to illegally registered voters

WA State Democrats Pass Online Voting Bill

WA State Senate passes controversial sheriff qualification bill - State panel would have authority to remove sheriffs from office under proposal

‘Initiative Killer’ on the loose: Bill squelches a cherished right

How do our Leaders in Olympia view their constitutional duty to review initiatives signed by over 400K people? House Leader Jenkins - “we have no interest in even looking at them”

NO wonder Democrat politicians in WA State refuse to turn in voter data rolls. They are terrified their voter bloc will be critically diminished w/ VOTER ID

Washington Democrats propose bill to let people vote online

Income Tax Supporters Accidentally Make the Case for Fraud Investigations, Voter ID

WISCONSIN: Elections Commission deputy director found GUILTY on all felony counts for falsifying ballots, used fake names and Social Security numbers to request military absentee ballots—on her WORK laptop

Wisconsin 2020 vote dump - Milwaukee, counting stops cold late night, then bam - in just 5 minutes from 3:42 to 3:47 AM, 168,386 votes get added to the tally out of nowhere. 85% went straight to Biden. That’s not random batches or normal reporting, statistically impossible

Claire Woodall-Vogg’s own email: “delivering just the margin needed at 3:00 am.” Then she admits in deposition printing 64k ballots in City Hall for staff to fill out. Observers gone, massive Biden spike. That’s not a count — that’s a factory

VIDEO: During the 2020 election, Wisconsin had 7.1 M registered voters, but only 4 million adults exist in the state. Even today, the total number of adults that exist in Wisconsin is around 4,730,447

2020 election fraud is a total bombshell - over 200,000 illegal mail-in ballots exposed!

Seth Keshel: Watch the Trailer for The American War on Election Corruption

Seth Keshel: Rigged Elections Prevent Important Legislative Fixes

ARE WE REGISTERING NON-CITIZENS TO VOTE?

If Illegals Aren’t Counted, 11 Congressional Seats Will Shift to South, Midwest: Lawsuit

Missouri AG taking legal action against the U.S. Census Bureau, arguing that the federal government’s decision to count illegal aliens in census data has unfairly shifted political power and federal funding away from law-abiding Americans.

Hanaway discussed lawsuit warning that the practice has distorted congressional representation, compromised elections, and diverted billions in taxpayer dollars to states with large illegal populations

Mike Benz exposes plan by the former HEAD OF THE DNC on “how to overturn the election if Trump won - Provoke a breakdown on January 6th to disrupt the proceedings to prevent the vote from going through

Abe Hamadeh: “We are not a “democracy” if we have illegitimate voters choosing our leaders. Those who want to protect the fraud of not showing an ID to vote benefit from a corrupt and broken system because their policies would never be supported by the majority of Americans.”

Ilhan Omar claims voter ID laws are “voter suppression.” Meanwhile, her home country of Somalia recently implemented a “one person, one vote” system

Patrick Byrne interview at WA DC Election Integrity Summit. Election machines contain “Beijing components” hidden in the supply chain - Foreign meddling is real

Mr. President - You Have The Edge - USE IT! - Assuring the 2026 Midterm Election Is SAFE!

28% of US Voter Verifications Have NO MATCH at Social Security Administration

Charlie Kirk Video: Democrats oppose the SAVE Act for one simple reason: it stops illegal votes - Watch Charlie and a leftist explain exactly why they don’t want it passed

