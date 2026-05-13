Yesterday, Let’s Go Washington (LGW) announced it launched a Citizen Initiative Campaign to repeal the state Democrats’ unconstitutional new income tax. IP26-645, an initiative to the people, would provide a straightforward repeal of the tax and give WA voters the opportunity to vote yes to repeal the income tax on this November’s general election ballot.

”We don’t care how you define it; income tax is illegal in this state. The voters have rejected the income tax numerous times, and we’ve had thousands of people reach out to help us repeal it. People don’t trust the legislature; no one believes this will remain a tax on just millionaires,” said Brian Heywood, LGW founder.

State Dems fought to keep WA voters out of the process by passing an income tax in a manner that prevented a referendum and avoided a vote of the people. So now LGW is giving the people the final say via an initiative to the people.

YES ON: IP26-645 - STOP THE INCOME TAX

This measure would repeal a 9.9% tax on annual individual income over $1,000,000; prohibit state and local governments from imposing taxes on individual income or the receipt of individual income and taxes measured by an individual’s income; and define income as “any gain or benefit measured in money derived from an individual’s capital, labor, property, or other source.” It would also define “individual” as a natural person for purposes of excise taxes.

Why Do We Need this Initiative?

What Does It Do?

IP26-645 Repeals Democrats’ unconstitutional 9.9% tax on annual individual income over $1M; prohibits taxes measured by individual income and taxes on individual income or the receipt of individual income; and defines “income.”

•Protects businesses, individuals, entrepreneurs, and families in the state who shouldn’t be unfairly taxed.

•Requires Olympia to fund the expansion of the Working Families Tax Credit, preserving tax relief for eligible low- and moderate-income working families.

•Protects future exemptions for household necessities such as grooming and hygiene products, diapers, and over-the-counter drugs.

•Provides small-business B&O relief, including the increased small-business tax credit and higher filing-relief threshold.

•Leaves in place the bill’s future rollback of sales tax on certain services, including provisions tied to retail-sale definitions and technical corrections for services newly subject to sales tax.

An initiative requires about twice as many signatures as a referendum. That’s exactly why Democrats fought so hard to block it.

IP26-645 is headed to print, and already, thousands of Washingtonians have requested signature sheets to be mailed to them. LGW has 50 days to gather 400,000 signatures, a goal supporters are confident they can reach to meet the required 309,000 valid signatures. In 2024, LGW gathered 540,000 signatures in 45 days to qualify I-2066 for the ballot. Order IP26-645 Petition Sheets Here

You can expect signature petitions in the mail and available to sign in most County GOP offices by next week.

IP26 -645 is vital to get on the November 2026 general election ballot, and is also a great tool in the tool bag for educating voters!

If Republicans want to win races in 2026, they need to run on a platform of cutting taxes to help individuals, families, and businesses deal with the skyrocketing cost of living.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate