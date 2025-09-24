Yesterday, Let’s Go Washington (LGW) reported multiple acts of intimidation, vandalism, threats, and theft against petition signature gatherers. LGW is collecting signatures for two ballot initiatives: one to strengthen parental rights in schools (Initiative 26-001) and another to protect fairness in girls’ sports by restricting participation to biological females (Initiative 26-638).

These efforts began just days ago, requiring over 300,000 signatures each to qualify for the 2026 ballot. LGW Founder Brian Heywood says this is part of a broader strategy: “They put so much effort into preventing people from even having a chance to hear it—not like, let’s debate this at the ballot box. They don’t even want it on the ballot.”

These are not just crimes but are gross violations of Article II, Section 1 of the Washington State Constitution:

In Bonny Lake a woman confronted a signature gatherer and launching a profanity-filled rant. Also, two individuals allegedly rushed the table, stole eight full sheets of petitions with signatures, and fled into nearby woods. Store security footage captured the event; police are investigating.

In Vancouver, a Fred Meyer assistant manager allegedly blocked signature gatherers with shopping carts and actively told customers not to sign.

In Tacoma, a vandal pretended to sign but instead scribbled all over sheets of completed petitions. When confronted, an accomplice threatened to “beat” the signature gatherer.

LGW Communications Manager Hallie Balch called the incidents “incredibly disturbing,” emphasizing the human element of gatherers advocating for families and female athletes. LGW is cooperating with local law enforcement, with police reports filed in at least one case.

According to Jason Rantz: On Reddit, users are encouraging others to harass signature gatherers from Let’s Go Washington.

These actions align with broader patterns of harassment against LGW gatherers, including personal attacks and voter suppression. Similar tactics were reported in 2023 during prior LGW efforts, where Democrats blocked legislation to strengthen penalties for such interference.

“It is incredibly hurtful to hear about these attacks,” said Washington State athlete Ahnaleigh Wilson, who has been advocating for protections under Title IX. “It’s scary to think that people are being harassed, threatened, and stolen from simply for standing up for athletes like me. These attacks won’t hold us back, but they show how far some people will go to silence us.”

When petitions are stolen or destroyed, so are the voices of the voters who already signed them. Those signatures—representing Washingtonians who want their say on parental rights and girls’ sports—are erased. Worse, activists who steal petitions now hold the personal information of voters they disagree with, putting those citizens at risk.

Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank responded on X: I’ve been hearing reports that initiative signature gatherers have been bullied and threatened by violent activists (radical leftists). Make sure police reports are filed for these crimes. I will set up a task force and arrest these thugs. PCSO will not allow political violence.

OF NOTE: In Anacortes on July 4th, 2023, there was a brutal assault and a violent attack by an angry Leftist to an innocent Skagit County Republican Party volunteer grandmother gathering signatures for the R-101 Stop 5599 and I-2018 Parental Notification Petitions. The lady was hospitalized and still has not fully recovered. There were many witnesses, and a police report was filed.

These acts fit the federal definition for domestic terrorism:



18 U.S. Code § 2331 - Definitions

(5) the term “domestic terrorism” means activities that—

(A) involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State;

(B) appear to be intended—

(i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population;

(ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or

(iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and

(C) occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States

It is pathetic that Leftists always resort to violence when they disagree with others who oppose their views. Enough is enough; it is time these angry, violent criminals be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.