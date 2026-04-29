In a landmark 6-3 decision today, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Louisiana’s racially gerrymandered congressional, ruling that the Voting Rights Act (VRA) does not compel states to create additional majority-minority districts when race predominates over traditional districting principles.

The act was signed into law on August 6, 1965, by President Lyndon Johnson. It outlawed the discriminatory voting practices adopted in many southern states after the Civil War and was designed to enforce voting rights protected by the 14th and 15th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The Act sought to secure the right to vote for racial minorities nationwide.

The ruling promotes competitive districts and ensures elections reflect voter will, not racial quotas.

The Court held that Louisiana’s SB8 congressional map (enacted in 2024 with two majority-Black districts) is an unconstitutional racial gerrymander under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

The Voting Rights Act (Section 2) did not require Louisiana to create an additional majority-minority district.

No compelling interest justified the State’s predominant use of race in drawing the map.

Therefore, the map violates the Constitution.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion (joined by Roberts, Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett). Justice Thomas wrote a concurrence (joined by Gorsuch). Justice Kagan dissented (joined by Sotomayor and Jackson).

Background

Louisiana’s prior map (post-2020 census) had one majority-Black district. Black voters sued under Section 2 of the VRA (Robinson v. Landry), arguing vote dilution. A lower court found a likely VRA violation.

In response, the Louisiana legislature passed SB8 in 2024, creating a second majority-Black district (District 6), which stretched across the state to connect Black populations.

Challengers (non-African American voters) sued, claiming it was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander (race predominated over traditional districting principles like compactness and communities of interest).

A three-judge district court agreed and blocked the map. The Supreme Court took the case, heard arguments (initially March 2025, reargued October 2025), and today affirmed the lower court.

Implications

Louisiana must redraw its congressional map (likely reverting toward one majority-Black district).

This narrows the application of Section 2 of the VRA in redistricting cases — compliance with the VRA does not automatically provide a compelling interest to justify race-predominant districting.

This ruling upholds the Constitution’s promise of color-blind redistricting and reinforces that states cannot justify drawing bizarre, non-compact districts solely to engineer racial outcomes.

Republican-led states like Louisiana now have a clear green light to draw fair, compact maps that respect communities of interest, contiguity, and political boundaries—free from federal pressure to engage in racial engineering.

This is one of the biggest redistricting/VRA decisions in years and a tremendous win for Republican efforts nationwide to defend merit-based, geographically sensible maps. The ramifications are very significant in the 2028 and 2032 Presidential elections and beyond. Today’s decision may even effect the 2026 midterms in Florida, California and Virginia.

By limiting the misuse of the VRA as a tool for forced Democrat strongholds, the ruling paves the way for stronger GOP representation in Congress. Republican governors and legislatures in key states can now confidently pursue redistricting strategies that maximize fair representation, helping secure several key additional seats in upcoming election cycles through principled map-drawing.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate