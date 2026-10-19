Kittitas County, WA, election officials have recently identified three separate voter fraud cases tied to the November 2024 general election.

On October 8, 2026, Edward Thomas Pattee of South Cle Elum, who was charged with submitting and voting his deceased mother’s ballot, pleaded guilty to voter fraud. Pattee accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to a felony voter fraud charge in Kittitas County Superior Court. The court sentenced him to 10 days of home detention with electronic monitoring.

Pattee admitted filling out his mother’s ballot for the 2024 General Election after she died and mailing it in to be counted. In his statement of guilt, Pattee said he was the caregiver for his mother, Erma Turner. After she died Oct. 14, 2024, Pattee admitted that he “filled out her ballot, signed her name to it, and mailed it in along with my own ballot.”

The case was triggered by a signature mismatch identified during review of the ballot declaration. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation after elections officials alerted them in December 2025 that an apparently fraudulent ballot had been submitted on Oct. 25, 2024.

The signature on the returned ballot did not match the voter’s signatures on her ballots from 2003, 2008, and 2009, and the 2024 ballot also included the woman’s middle initial, which officials noticed she had never used in her earlier signatures.

A review of signatures from others in the woman’s household found one from the woman’s son, which had “striking similarity” to the signature found on the 2024 ballot, according to court documents.

Deputy Prosecutor Hunter Slezak said the crime was not malicious and stressed that Pattee had no criminal record. “However, this is an important case nonetheless, as the court well knows, the importance of voting, protecting our voting systems in the Constitution, is paramount. Even so, the system worked; it was caught. flagged, and it was discovered,” Slezak said.

In another case, in June 2026, prosecutors charged a former South Cle Elum woman with voter fraud for casting ballots in two different states during the 2024 General Election. When questioned by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Rachelle Yvonne Ellis admitted she voted ballots in both states because of “issues in Colorado she wanted to be heard on,” and claimed she only voted on state/local races in Colorado (not federal ones) and “did not attempt to double vote on national issues twice.”

Authorities say Ellis knew that voting in both states was against the law and has since expressed her regrets and apologies for doing so.

At her June 18 arraignment in Kittitas County Superior Court, conducted online via video, Ellis pleaded not guilty to the felony voter fraud charge. Judge James Kirkham ordered her to appear in person for her next hearing on August 27, when she would be formally arrested, booked into jail, and released on her own recognizance. No public resolution of the case has been reported, though plea bargains and negotiations are believed to be ongoing.

In another case, one month later, prosecutors allege that a Cle Elum woman Jeannie L. Wailes, signed and submitted a ballot belonging to a former resident of her household during the November 2024 general election.

The prosecutor’s office was alerted to the bogus ballot after it was informed a Cle Elum resident had voted in the 2024 General Election in Kittitas County but also a few days later in Alaska.

Investigators were tipped off after the registered voter was recorded as voting in Kittitas County with a ballot in a drop box on Nov. 1, 2024, and then registered and voted in Juneau, Alaska, on Nov. 4, 2024.

Investigators determined the signature on the ballot that was cast in Kittitas County did not match the woman’s signature from her earlier voting registration in Kittitas County or her new paperwork in Alaska.

When contacted by a Kittitas County deputy in January, the voter said she did not sign a ballot for Kittitas County in 2024, and believed her voter registration was canceled.

Police later spoke with Wailes at the former residence, where she acknowledged that ballots for the prior occupant were still arriving at the house. She told a deputy she had no “active memory” of the November 2024 ballot and offered no explanation for why the signature on it resembled her own.

Wailes, pleaded not guilty to a felony voter fraud charge at her July 23, 2026 arraignment in Kittitas County Superior Court. Judge Chris Herion set her trial for October 5, 2026. However, as in the Ellis case, no public resolution has been reported, and the case appears stalled amid plea negotiations...

Also, last year a Franklin County, WA, Pasco woman was arrested for Multiple Counts of Election Fraud and ID theft- and faced 12 felonies. For the 2024 Nov. general election, mail-in ballots were sent to several former tenants who had vacated an apartment building in Pasco. Esperanza Contreras, the apartment manager, intercepted four of the ballots (intended for people no longer living there), filled them out, forged the voters’ signatures on the return envelopes, and submitted them to the Auditor’s Office.

Three of the four ballots were accepted and counted.

The fourth was rejected due to a signature mismatch.

Franklin County sheriff’s detectives began investigating when a Hermiston, Ore., woman reported that she had tried to vote in the 2024 election and discovered her ballot already had been cast, court documents said.

Her sister, who lived in Lewis County, Wash., also discovered that her ballot was returned to county election officials. They soon learned their former landlord, Contreras, had voted for them. Detectives also discovered two other former tenants who had their votes cast for them. Investigators compared the signatures on the ballots to the victims and found they were not the same.

Contreras admitted to the actions during an interview with detectives and was placed under arrest and booked into Franklin County Jail for 12 felony charges related to Illegal Voting / Voter Fraud and Identity Theft.

By mid-January 2026, prosecutors had reduced the charges down to four felony counts of voter registration/voter violation. Contreras then pleaded guilty to the four felony counts in late August 2026; Judge Jackie Stam sentenced her to three months of work release (served from the Benton County jail, because Franklin County does not have a work-release program). It was reported that prosecutors and the defense recommended that term (the charges carried up to a year). Victim impact statements described confusion, fear, and distress (including one former tenant who thought she herself might be arrested).

She was given until Oct. 8, 2026, to report to jail and is believed to have begun serving the three-month sentence.

REMINDER: The Kittitas Ellis case will be particularly interesting to track against the backdrop of Washington’s evolving interpretation of double-voting statutes, following the 2026 appellate ruling in WA State v. Padrta.

In that case, after admitting to voting in two states in the Nov. 2022 general election and being found guilty in Lewis County Superior Court, James Padrta appealed the ruling in June, 2024. In Dec. 2025, the Court of Appeals heard the case, and on Jan. 6, 2026, the 3 judge panel (all Inslee appointee justices) issued its curious 2-1 split decision, ruling that the law did not prohibit voting in Washington and another state in the same election cycle; saying that Padrta did not vote in the same “election” and therefore did not violate RCW 29A.84.650(1).

The court majority found: The Washington and Oregon November 2022 general elections were not the same election because they had a different slate of candidates. And Padrta was not guilty because he only voted once in each of two separate elections.

The ruling created ambiguity by narrowly defining “election.” In response, the Legislature passed SB 6084: Clarifying the prohibition on voting more than once in an election (a Democrat sponsored bill signed into law in March 2026), amending 29A.84.650(1), which clarifies that a person may not vote in Washington and another state IF THE ELECTION DATE IS THE SAME FOR BOTH STATES, regardless of the candidates, offices, issues, or measures on the ballot.

SB 6084 is a narrow fix that clarifies same-day protections but does not address multi-state voting across staggered election dates or the underlying challenges posed by mobile populations and universal mail ballots.

However, the Democrats’ (aka “The Anyone From Anywhere Can Vote Party”) new law also codifies the appellate court’s ruling, potentially now allowing dual voting by the same voter in multiple jurisdictions/states as long as the election is not held on “the same day.”

Many counties in WA State and other states hold 3, 4, 5, or even 6 elections per year, each on a different date. About 45 States hold their respective primary elections on different dates - only WA, MI, KS, MO, and VA held their Aug 4, 2026 primary elections on the same date…

Different election-date scenarios across states are harder to police and may require interstate data sharing. So now, if the “election” isn’t on the same date across different states, someone could possibly vote multiple ballots in as many “elections” as possible, wherever “voters” receive ballots, potentially with no consequences…

OF NOTE: In October, 2024, it was widely reported that a King County, WA woman received 16 mail-in ballots addressed to her apartment, under different names she had never heard before…

Cases like these highlight the obvious vulnerabilities in universal mail-in systems. It is fraught with peril, including an easy-to-manipulate signature verification forgery system, a USPS mail delivery system that loses ballots, sends ballots to the wrong voters and vacant/wrong addresses, and the exploitation of a widely flawed system of ongoing, proven, outdated/inaccurate voter rolls in many WA state counties.

Universal mail-in system jurisdictions are incredibly problematic because the county automatically mails a ballot to every active registered voter for each election, without requiring the voter to request an absentee or mail ballot first.

Ballots are mailed to all active registered voters several weeks before Election Day. In the current WA State Nov. 3, 2026 general election, many counties mailed ballots on October 9; I received mine in Skagit County on October 10. Often, ballots are counted up to a day or two before election certification, Nov. 24, 2026, in WA State.

During the many weeks of election season, mail-in voting can make certain forms of voter fraud easier because ballots leave the controlled environment of a polling place and can be obtained, filled out, or returned by someone other than the registered voter, including ballot harvesters.

Because the ballots are handled outside of in-person observation, the primary safeguard becomes signature verification, which is not foolproof and depends on the quality of the comparison and the availability of a clear reference signature.

While election officials caught several of these cases through signature checks and cross-state notifications, the physical separation of the ballot from the voter creates opportunities for someone with access to another person’s mail or registration information to cast a ballot without that person’s knowledge.

Big thanks to the Kittitas and Franklin County auditors, elections staff, law enforcement, and county prosecutors for identifying voting irregularities early and pursuing charges when evidence supports it. The auditor’s office and prosecutor’s office play vital roles in serving the community and maintaining public confidence and peace of mind that only eligible voters’ ballots are counted.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate