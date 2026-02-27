Today, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced it has filed federal lawsuits against five states — Utah, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia, and New Jersey — for failure to produce their full voter registration lists upon request, per 52 U.S.C. 20701, 52 U.S.C. 20703, and 52 U.S.C 20507. This brings the Justice Department’s nationwide total to 29 states and WADC.

“Accurate, well-maintained voter rolls are a requisite for the election integrity that the American people deserve,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This latest series of litigation underscores that This Department of Justice is fulfilling its duty to ensure transparency, voter roll maintenance, and secure elections across the country.”

“The Justice Department will continue to fulfill its oversight role dutifully, neutrally, and transparently wherever Americans vote in federal elections,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Many state election officials, however, are choosing to fight us in court rather than show their work. We will not be deterred, regardless of party affiliation, from carrying out critical election integrity legal duties.”

According to the lawsuits, the AG is uniquely charged by Congress with the enforcement of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), which were designed by Congress to ensure that states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs. The AG also has the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) at her disposal to demand the production, inspection, and analysis of the statewide voter registration lists.

Recently, Dhillon announced several states are complying with the DOJ requests and her team has (so far) found hundreds of thousands of dead voters & thousands of non-citizen voters on the rolls. And also said, “the government provides SSNs for voter registration verification. Any SOS hiding behind ‘protect your privacy’ claims is faking and doesn’t care about election integrity.”

These lawsuits are part of a broader federal push under Trump’s March 2025 executive order on election integrity, which aims to prevent non-citizen voting and enforce HAVA compliance.

Thank you DOJ! States and Jurisdictions that refuse to clean and maintain their voter rolls and lack basic transparency are violating federal laws. They also burden lawful voters by eroding confidence in the election process and diluting their votes.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate