On Monday, Federal law enforcement throughout California arrested 11 foreign nationals living in the U.S. who are among 28 total charged in criminal complaints with federal crimes, including that they fraudulently registered to vote in U.S. elections, electoral contests in which most of them cast illegal and fraudulently obtained ballots.

The Oct. 19, 2026 arrests are part of “Operation Protect the Vote” – a coordinated effort among all four California-based U.S. Attorney’s Offices to combat and root out fraud in U.S. elections and protect electoral integrity. The operation involved multiple federal agencies working together on the California cases, and the DOJ is prosecuting.

All 28 foreign nationals charged are lawful permanent residents (LPRs), or “green card” holders. Although LPRs have legal immigration status in the United States, they are not U.S. citizens and cannot vote in U.S. elections.

The criminal charges include making false statements in a naturalization application, and some defendants are also charged with voter registration fraud. Both charges are felonies that carry a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

On Oct. 13, the federal government provided CA with a list of these individuals to ensure their vote-by-mail ballots were set aside until their citizenship status could be confirmed. CA declined to help the federal government set aside the ballots, prompting a lawsuit seeking a court order to prevent the unlawful dilution of American citizens’ votes and uphold the integrity of our elections.

“Every illegal vote cancels out the vote of a lawful American citizen,” said Deputy AG Trent McCotter. “Each of the 28 defendants charged appears on the list of more than 20,000 likely noncitizen registrants we provided to California election officials last week. California refused to look at that list. Today’s charges show exactly what that refusal puts at risk. California must verify the citizenship of those more than 20,000 registrants before mail-in ballots are counted.”

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said, “California is mailing ballots to noncitizens, and they are refusing to comply with federal law, which makes it a crime for noncitizens to vote. The voting rights of American citizens must be protected.”

The DOJ, FBI, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices have said they will continue investigating and prosecuting similar violations to protect electoral integrity. The coordinated multi-district approach in CA also raises the prospect of parallel investigations and actions in other states where comparable noncitizen registration issues may surface.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate