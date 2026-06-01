The articles, videos, posts, and links below, archived over the last month, represent many well-documented serious problems we face with elections. This represents only the tip of the iceberg of many longstanding issues, and is only possible to expose because of the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens working diligently each day to fix the mess.

A huge thank you to Patriot Election and Cyber-Security SME Mark Cook for publishing his very comprehensive Understanding the Architecture of Election Manipulation - Most definitely worth the read!

Thanks to all who dedicate their lives to this most important cause! For daily updates and source data, see the 2025/26 Election Integrity page and 2020-2024 Election Integrity archived page on the Skagitrepublicans.com website.

Mark Cook: Understanding the Architecture of Election Manipulation:

Observed and documented tactics, vulnerabilities, and methods used to compromise the integrity of American elections. A synthesis of patterns reported by citizens, election observers, whistleblowers, data analysts, and independent investigators across multiple states and many election cycles. These tactics form a deliberate, multi-layered system to control election outcomes while maintaining the appearance of a free, fair, and secure process. The system works through:

* Psychological preparation of the public to accept manipulated results

* Infiltration and capture of institutions, organizations, and officials

* Financial and candidate suppression to eliminate genuine opposition

* Legal and legislative embedding of exploitable rules

* Inflation of voter rolls to create cover for phantom ballots

* Procedural sabotage to block oversight and transparency

* Exploitation of mail, early, and absentee voting for real-time data and injection opportunities

* Physical and digital vulnerabilities that allow undetectable alterations

* End-to-end control mechanisms (feedback loops, weak audits, forced certification)

At long last, TINA PETERS IS FREE!!! "It's been quite the ordeal, but I really want to thank God for His faithfulness and for getting me through it... It's a miracle"

TINA PETERS FREED TODAY: “TINA DID EXPOSE THE EVIDENCE” - It is across the state of Colorado that our elections are absolutely rigged. This is what Jenna Griswald...are trying to keep from the American people

REMINDER: ​Right after Tina Peters—now freed—created backup logs proving the overthrow of the U.S. government, Dominion voting rigging systems began dispatching representatives nationwide to election precincts under the guise of “Trusted Build Maintenance” and wiped the 2020 election results

Judge clears Trump’s voter citizenship checks and mail-in voting EO - Democrats failed to show they have standing or have suffered any harm to challenge the EO / VIDEO / Article

Left’s election fraud denials crumble as DOJ exposes two-decade-long California cheating scheme. FBI Director Kash Patel says prior administrations looked the other way on election cheating, but “those days are over”

American People Will Learn About What We Uncovered’: Acting AG Blanche Says There’s a ‘Ton of Evidence’ 2020 Election Was Rigged

The Election Integrity Network (EIN) Model Election Laws Handbook is dedicated with deep gratitude to the hundreds of election integrity volunteers across the country who are members of the state election integrity coalitions

California Mayor Pleads Guilty to Working as CCP Agent

RNC Chair Joe Gruters Announces 130 LAWSUITS Filed Across 32 States to Stop Democrat Election Shenanigans — ARMY of Election Lawyers to STOP THE STEAL

GOP Needs More Than Investigations and Outrage to Combat Voter Fraud

Democrats Suddenly Oppose ALL Redistricting When Republicans Start Winning

18 Voter Fraud Prosecutions Racking Up While Republican-Led Congress Ignores SAVE Act

Stopping Election Fraud: Good things never happen unless good people make good things happen!

Stolen Elections: The Takedown of Democracies Worldwide - Page 174: “Cuban experts helped the Venezuelan engineers to develop the election fraud system. When it came time to build the poll books, Cuban intelligence agents sent out 10-man teams, with one Venezuelan in each province. Why are poll books important? They allow for the infusion of new voters, modification of data, and identity theft

MASSIVE election fraud caught on video stuffing ballot boxes across the country in the 2020 and 2022 elections

Capt. Seth Keshel Drops Bombshell Book Highlighting the American War on Election Corruption - Now #1 book on THREE Amazon bestseller lists! / ORDER

Seth Keshel Reviews: The American War on Election Corruption

For the 2020 elections, there were 244 counties that had more registered voters than the total number of people over 18 years of age

USPS workers testified that they were told to backdate ballots that were injected into the 2020 election so they could be counted. These orders came from the top and indicate that our own USPS was involved in the stolen 2020 election

Texas and states all over the country were hit by a MASSIVE Democrat voter fraud operation using mass-produced fake U.S. driver’s licenses from China to flood mail-in ballots to steal the 2020 election. The FBI received the intel, then buried it to protect Director Wray and to cover up the evidence of the stolen election. Over 20k fake IDs intercepted

Smartmatic Whistleblower Gives Detailed Evidence: People who say there is no evidence of election fraud are lying, ignorant, or willfully blind to the truth, and are part of the problem, and may have even instigated it, benefited from it, paid for it, encouraged it...

Why Are Democrats Against The SAVE America Act? Why Are RINO Senators Against It?

There were 21 million more mail-in ballots in 2020 than in 2024. A vector for fraud. An obvious case of theft. Pass the SAVE AMERICA ACT so it never happens again!

VIDEO: The voter registration systems in up to 18 states were penetrated by China in 2020

Andrew Paquette, PhD - 2026: Year of Revelations: Election fraud, foreign interference, communist fifth columnists, the lot

Across 13 states: AZ, GA, CA, NC, PA, WI, FL, NY, NJ, TX, OH, KS, OK - approximately 3.4 million adjusted excess clone groups

HAVA was supposed to help Americans vote - the data patterns suggest it has helped Boards of Elections generate millions of illegal registrations instead

VIDEO: Dr. Andrew Paquette (@ZarkFiles) deep dive into voter roll problems

Zark Files: System Reliability Analysis: Impact of Structural Anomalies in State Voter Registration Systems

ZARK: Clones are made before elections - Algorithms put in the voter rolls - It doesn’t matter “why” or “how”. The rolls and other election infrastructure are unfit for purpose

ZARK: 1. Almost all election workers are completely innocent of involvement. 2. The people whose identities were cloned have no idea it happened - They are victims of identity theft. 3. Electronic election fraud is in every state, but has penetrated some more deeply than others. 4. Voter roll algorithms can be used to covertly track records. This is an extremely serious vulnerability that many people don’t seem to understand, worse than forging signatures on ballots. 5. Multiple cheating methods are simultaneously being used

Mass-manufactured voter registrations: Clones are records that have been illegally duplicated, with new ID numbers assigned. “Duplicates” are different

MARK COOK: Algorithmic manipulation is occurring within many electronic tabulation systems. The vast majority of election officials are unaware that this is happening...

Election Integrity Network Releases Comprehensive Model Election Laws Handbook:

MAXIMUM REDISTRICTING WARFARE UPDATE

​If both parties MAXXED OUT on gerrymandering, the House would end up with 262 Republicans to 173 Democrats

The Democrat party is a FRAUD: Congressional House seat from:

40-50—illegals in Census

15-23—Race-based distracting

20+ Political Gerrymandering

See New England, IL, NY, MD, CA, NM, OR, Illegal on Voter rolls

PILF: SCOTUS on Callais: Race has got to fade into the rearview mirror. You can’t just say, ‘We think there should be diversity redistricting,’ or ‘Let’s create racial coalition districts. SCOTUS put an end to that. That’s what the Founders wanted. That’s what the authors of the Civil War Amendments, the 15th Amendment, and the VRA were trying to bring into reality: a colorblind institution — a country where the “content of character matters more than the color of skin”

DNI Gabbard spurs probe into evidence that Congress was misled on election security

ActBlue Smurfing Campaign donations

GOP states moving forward with or being urged to REDISTRICT OUT their racially gerrymandered blue districts for 2026: Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida

The Shifting Tide of the 2026 Midterms

Non-citizens caught admitting they are registered to vote and voting for Democrats

FBI charges 4 people with illegally voting in federal elections, lying on citizenship applications - The individuals - all noncitizens - voted in elections, including the 2020 Presidential election, 2022 midterms, and 2024 Presidential election cycles

Non-Citizen Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Voting in Numerous Elections

Democrat mayor in California pled guilty for being a Chinese Spy. The CCP was giving her money to spread CCP propaganda - CCP money to ActBlue - CCP is funding Democrats

America’s Elections Are Still Rigged & Everybody Knows It. Why were votes from 30 states processed by a Canadian firm with software subcontracted from a Venezuelan firm

How Election Officials Were Conned by Risk-Limiting Audits — And the Easy Solution

Peter Neffenger, President of Smartmatic, was sitting on Biden’s Presidential Transition Team. Millions of votes shifted from Trump to Biden from their software designed to do it

Justice Samuel Alito: “It has been estimated that 24 million voter registrations in the United States—about one in eight—are either invalid or significantly inaccurate”

Redistricting Update For 2026: Passed: TX: +5 - FL: +4 - OH: +1 - NC: +1 - CA: +5 Getting appealed: [MO: +1 [UT: +1 [VA: +4 Called a special session: LA: +1-2 AL: +1-2 TN: +1 Total: Appeal maps passes: R+5–7 Appeal maps get struck down: R+9–11

The Electronic Registration Information Center, or “E.R.I.C.,” is allegedly funneling illegal immigrants onto states’ voter rolls, which has direct ties to far-left and George Soros-connected NGOs. E.R.I.C. contracts with the states and is not just a voter-roll maintenance tool, it’s being weaponized to register illegal immigrants and non-citizens to vote

Foreign actors are manipulating the immigration system, working with Democrats for electoral advantage

DMV voter registration applications increased from 9M to 39M between 2016 and 2020. Federal law allows self attestation on the federal form and applicants are not required to provide documentary proof-of-citizenship

Race for the House: Appalachia Overview and Seat Ratings - Preliminary ratings for KY, TN, and WV

11 States and D.C. reported having more registered voters than citizens of voting age in 2024: -Alaska -Colorado -Delaware -D.C. -Georgia -Kentucky -Maryland -Massachusetts -Michigan -Nevada -New Jersey -South Dakota

Senators of the 12 states with more registered voters than voting-age citizens

ALABAMA: Non-Citizen Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Voting in Numerous Elections

AL asks SCOTUS to Let It Throw Out Current Rigged Congressional Map

ALASKA: The Democrat pro-RCV initiative, claiming to protect Alaskans from outside influence, was overwhelmingly funded by outside influence

ARIZONA: Mail-in ballots make it easy to commit fraud and sew malfeasance

43 days after the Maricopa County Superior Court ruled that the Board of Supervisors was acting unlawfully and ordered it to return election authority, personnel, systems, and resources to the County Recorder, the Board has willfully refused to comply with the Court’s order. The Board has not returned the IT personnel, servers, databases, or websites the Recorder needs to carry out his statutory duties

Ignoring Litigation Threat from America First Legal, Maricopa County Supervisors Vote to Install Ballot Drop Boxes

AZ’s voter database has a problem. 590,529 duplicate registrations. A hidden algorithm running in all 15 counties. And the federal law designed to fix it made things worse

Alex Kolodin says once elected, he will grant federal officials access to AZ’s voter rolls to verify noncitizen voting—noting current Democrat leadership has refused to share that data

JW Victory: Arizona Appeals Court Rules State AG Kris Mayes’ Office Failed to Follow Law in Public Records Lawsuit

Dominion employees caught downloading votes on hard drives and taking them off site with ZERO oversight, and ZERO chain-of-custody in Maricopa County during the 2020 election

DOJ Defends Arizona’s Proof-Of-Citizenship Voting Requirements At Supreme Court

CALIFORNIA: INVESTIGATION LEADS TO DOJ INDICTMENT OF ELECTION FRAUDSTER IN LA. Skid Row election petitioner caught on hidden camera has pleaded “GUILTY.” Election Fraudster charged with 5 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a $10,000 fine

CA Dems Prop 50 Map ‘Violates the Civil Rights of Californians’ - Mapmaker admittedly he used race in redrawing Congressional district lines to maximize racial groups at the expense of others, a violation of the 15th Amendment and SCOTUS Callais ruling

Spencer Pratt’s odds to advance in the Los Angeles mayoral election have risen to 80% according to a recent poll! / VIDEO

Spencer Pratt is making a SURGE with 24 hours until Los Angeles election day against Karen Bass and Nithya Raman - Polls show the race a “TOSSUP”

In final days of the 2026 primary, Newsom bans investigations into election fraud

Mail-in ballots are being found burned and voting center vandalized in LA

Video: County Sheriff exposes flaws in online voting registration system

Democrat mayor pleads guilty to being a Chinese agent

Former Chief of Staff to Gavin Newsom pleads guilty to 3 felonies, including conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud involving former CA AG and Democrat Gov Candidate Xavier Becerra’s campaign funds

Newsom’s Former Chief of Staff Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud Charges

California Dems Vote Buying: Spending $49 Million in Taxpayer Funds to Give FREE Solar Panels and Refrigerators to Illegal Aliens

California Democrats AB 2604 expands ballot curing through text messages. - What could go wrong? Scam texts are everywhere

State Democrats introduce a proposal to allow non-citizens to vote in elections

DEMOCRAT REDISTRICTING TECHNIQUES: Step 1: Let single family stand alone homes in L.A. burn - Step 2: Make the process to rebuild as painful as possible - Step 3: Pass a law that allows the state to impose new low income housing where family homes once stood. Step 4: Let non-citizens vote in local L.A. elections

FIRE VICTIMS MISS LA MAYOR RACE: If you’re a citizen of the Palisades, they’re taking away your voting rights. If they think you won’t vote blue, Democrats will shamelessly favor illegals over American citizens

CA Voter ID Initiative is different from the Save Act: No new burdens on voters. Requires counties to audit voter rolls and remove ineligible registrations. Verifies citizenship — responsibility on the government, not you, Simple ID check (in person or mail-in)

Sheriff Chad Bianco Gives Update on Riverside County Prop-50 46K Vote Discrepancy

VIDEO: CA Democrats are so corrupt - Chad Bianco seized 650,000 ballots because 46,000 ballots appeared out of nowhere and he wanted to investigate - Democrats are going to great lengths to stop a hand count…. Why? Democrats are rigging elections

108 people in 1 home. 108 votes. 2 dogs. 2 votes. 1 dead woman. 4 votes

CA Democrats working on passing bills to give free down payments of homes of illegals

Dem gubernatorial front-runner Xavier Becerra Lost Track Of 85,000 Migrant Children, Many To Traffickers

A Los Angeles resident just got BURIED under a mountain of official June 2 mail-in ballots at ONE address… NONE of them addressed to him. Stacks and stacks of them. For the LA Mayor race. Highlighting certain candidates / Video

VIDEO: Dead people are voting in California’s elections Man verified his dead wife has voted in EVERY ELECTION in California for 15 years

Judicial Watch Sues California to Clean Up 873,092 “Inactive” Voter Roll Registrations

Lawsuit Highlights Persistent Voter Roll Violations Ahead of Midterms

California voter registration: May 2022 → May 2026: Republicans: +529,812 (+10.1%): Democrats: +135,708 (+1.3%): No Party Preference: +301,955 (+6.1%)

COLORADO: Dem Gov candidate campaign contributions are from entities with FALSE INFORMATION - At LEAST $1.2 M IN FRAUDULENT MONEY

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis commutes sentence of Tina Peters, to be freed in June

Colorado HAVA Hearing Raises Alarming Election Issue

Tina Peters is being released on parole today - The legal fight is far from over. Her legal team plans to continue appeals through the Colorado Supreme Court and potentially SCOTUS

Colorado Could Be In Hot Water With Feds For Punishing Election Official - “The evidence is clear: Colorado government officials conspired to severely, unconstitutionally, and criminally punish Tina Peters because of her First Amendment-protected views on election integrity”

FLORIDA: FL Crushes Elias Lawsuit, Delivers 24R–4D Map. GOP Poised for Major 2026 Gains

Election fraud is getting so bad that criminals are now creating fake voter guides, which hit Florida Republican residents just one day before the August 2024 primary, to cause confusion

“Inactive” Voters from Rolls Isn’t “Removed”

GEORGIA: Judge rejects DOJ bid to postpone hearings in Georgia elections case

GOP Senators SUE Raffensperger Demanding Poll Watchers Be Allowed to the Secretive ‘Bunker’ Where Statewide Votes are Tallied – “TRANSPARENCY SHOULD NOT BE CONTROVERSIAL!”

Garland Favorito On The Corrupt Georgia Elections Apparatus: They Think They Can Operate Above The Law, And They Have Been Successful. They Thought We Would Just Go Away Eventually, But We Didn’t. So Now They’ve Got Some Real Problems

Democrats attempt a power grab in Georgia after humiliating failure in Virginia

VIDEO: State Senator Greg Dolezal has called for the state to immediately take over Fulton County elections ahead of 2026, citing a 2021 law allowing intervention when a county FAILS to follow state election rules

2020 election was stolen: 9,000 ballots were officially counted from ONE ballot drop box over a 3-day weekend, but surveillance video shows only 24 people repeatedly approaching and stuffing ballots at that specific location during the 2020 election. The margin of victory in GA was less than 12,000 votes. Stuffing ballot boxes and harvesting are felonies - Clear evidence of coordinated fraud

242 individuals were caught stuffing ballot drop boxes in the Georgia 2020 election, with a total of 5,668 trips to drop boxes with THOUSANDS of ballots for the Democrat Party, with the help of NGOs, to help steal the 2020 election for Democrats

Investigators were able to verify over 4 million minutes of 2020 election video evidence with the testimonies and GPS cell phone data of massive ballot trafficking operations in GA

The margin of victory in GA was only 11,779 votes in the 2020 election. Thousands of different ballots were found with the same exact markings - Over 1.7M original ballot images were DELETED to make a legitimate audit impossible in order to cover up the fraud

GA Investigators Killed 2020 Election Probe At Kemp’s Request, Unsealed Testimony Claims

DOJ Serves Grand Jury Subpoenas For Information on ALL 2020 Election Workers from Fulton County

VIDEO: 2024 Testimony under oath, from Fulton County Registrations and Elections Board - Signature verification was not done in Fulton. 147,000 ballots BY LAW are invalid

Federal judge rules that DOJ can keep 2020 election ballots seized from Fulton County

DOJ TARGETS BALLOT REVIEW, AUDIT RECORDS IN GEORGIA

Fulton County had 148,319 absentee ballots counted in the 2020 election. But only 125,784 were recorded as actually having cast a ballot

VIDEO: Georgia election watchdog Garland Favorito is sounding the alarm over what he calls a “secret bunker” - Ga SoS allegedly plans to aggregate Georgia’s 2026 election results

Democrat-aligned GA Supreme Court candidates filed a secret lawsuit to stop their violations from coming to light before tomorrow’s election. Their gambit failed. Eleventh Circuit allowed the nonpartisan Judicial Qualifications Commission to publish. They broke the rules

FACTS about the 2020 stolen election. - 2,506 felons illegally voted - 66,248 underage voters - 10,315+ dead voters - 2,423 not registered to vote - 1,043 voted using P.O. Box - 4,926 voted after registration date - 395 voted in multiple states - 15,700 changed address first & voted prior address - 40,279 voted after moving over county lines - Over 100 sworn affidavits from GA voters sworn under penalty of perjury that election fraud occurred or was witnessed

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton discusses the FBI warrant for the 2020 election records and voter rolls in Fulton County, Georgia

VIDEO: Smart thermostat found connecting to election machines sending vote data to China in the Georgia 2020 election. 29 states were sending their vote data to a server in Frankfurt, Germany, owned by Clarity Elections, with ties to China

Dems’ Horrific Night in GA + Race for the House: Georgia Overview and Seat Ratings

IDAHO: 8 Idaho counties and precincts randomly selected for May primary election audit - Idaho law requires a random selection of counties and precincts to participate in a post-election audit

ILLINOIS: State Senator reveals that IDHS had been sending packets to noncitizens that included “pre-filled” voter registration applications already addressed to county clerk offices

PILF client sues Illinois for Fifteenth Amendment and Voting Rights Act violations

How does this district in Illinois make any sense at all?

INDIANA: Indiana INO Bloodbath: MAGA Takes Indiana State Senate After Trump Seeks Revenge by Ousting RINOs Who Killed 9R-0D Redistricting Map -

Several RINO Indiana State Senators lost their primary elections on Tuesday evening.

Trump-endorsed candidates swept Indiana on Tuesday night.

In December, President Trump unleashed on the spineless Indiana Republicans who just torpedoed a slam-dunk redistricting bill that would have handed the GOP a crushing 9-0 congressional stranglehold on the Hoosier State.

The bill failed after more than half of Senate Republicans voted AGAINST it, effectively doing the Democrats’ work for them

LOUISIANA: Louisiana lawmakers approve new slate of House maps after SCOTUS ruling

Louisiana passes new congressional map -The redraw comes after the Supreme Court declared the state’s previous map to be a racial gerrymander. The GOP is set to have a 5-1 advantage in the congressional delegation

MAINE: “But the Polls” - Maine Edition

MARYLAND: ‘They got caught!’ Trump urges DOJ investigation into hundreds of thousands of ‘illegal’ mail-in ballots

Maryland sent out 500,000k ballots to “some” incorrect voters, so now they’re going to send a half a million more out?

Maryland ballot blunder triggers GOP push for federal review of blue state’s voter rolls

Vendor urges voters to destroy erroneously received ballot, but conservatives question election integrity

Justice Department notifies Maryland of Civil Rights probe into ballot scandal

MICHIGAN: Senate leader asks DOJ to investigate Whitmer over $20 million fraud scheme

Michigan 2022 election officials were adding names to the voter lists and poll books without legal corresponding documentation in order to cook the books to balance out the count

Overseas absentee ballot operation in Michigan was secretly rerouting ballots to local Detroit homes and then cast by strangers who didn’t even know who the actual voters on the ballots were and then were counted in the 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024 elections

MI Dems endorsement convention nused an app called “Election Buddy” which allowed people to register multiple people using the same email address

MI County Clerk Anthony Forlini Finds 189 MORE Non-US Citizens Summoned For Jury Duty—11 Registered to Vote

Detroit 2020 Ballot Envelope Investigation Raises Questions About Absentee Ballot Handling

Democrats are moving to put dead people BACK on to the voter rolls in Michigan so they can get MAIL-IN ballots REP. SMIT: “I took a dead voter in my township off, and guess what? The dead voter was put BACK ON! And got mailed ballots!”

Michigan AG Nessel Loses as Judge Tosses Felony Case Against Clerk

Court dismissal of charges against former clerk Stephanie Scott and her attorney Stefanie Lambert destroys legal arguments made by MI SoS Jocelyn “we will come for you” Benson in her refusal to provide voter data to the Department of Justice

CMV Brief: Michigan “Kraken” Case Collapses — Felony Charges Thrown Out in Major Blow to AG Nessel

A Dominion contractor with two degrees, swore under oath in her affidavit after working 27 hours at Detroit’s TCF Center that she witnessed MASSIVE amounts of clear election fraud involving late-night ballot dumps

MFEI predicts ‘unknown number of foreign registrants may be permanently shielded’ under SOS Jocelyn Benson’s new rules

SOS Benson’s Rule To Protect Non-citizens Builds a 20-Year Lag into Voter Roll Cleanup -Those voters are not likely to be removed until after the 2026 and 2028 federal elections. An unknown number of foreign registrants may be permanently shielded under the UOCAVA exemption and never removed at all / VIDEO

City Councilman Abu Musa (D-MI) on tape stuffing ballots in middle of the night from darkened truck (second incident)

Video: Shocking testimony from the 2020 election: Michigan poll watcher, UNDER OATH: “THEY WERE ALL IN SEQUENCE.” “These are absentee ballots—mail-in ballots. They cannot be in sequence. 2232 cannot have 2233 next to it because they are mailed in. They come in all different numbers, let alone without any dates.” This was a treasonous conspiracy to overthrow the U.S. government

In the 2020 election. Every single ballot in the 4 AM dump was for Biden. Almost all the ballots were just marked for Biden, no other votes were on the ballots, even other Democrats. Just Biden. Were they in a rush? Hundreds of thousands of people only voted for Biden and no one else on the ballot? This is called FRAUD. Around 3:00-4:00 AM, around 159+ boxes of absentee ballots suddenly arrived and were rushed into counting. At that moment, Trump led by 300,000 votes, by 5 AM the lead had collapsed to 10,000

MI company caught sending information on 1.8 M 2020 election poll workers to China

Massive 2020 election fraud operation exposed. THOUSANDS of fake voter registrations for Dems sent to the FBI by MI police - Woman caught on video dropping off 10,000 fraudulent voter registrations at the Muskegon City Clerk’s office in October 2020. The fake voter registrations contained forged signatures, fake addresses, fake phone numbers, identical handwriting, and fake DOBs. Muskegon Police said a large number of forms were fraudulent

Secretary of State official CAUGHT on video ordering 2020 election workers to count ballots and ignore the fact that they have the same fraudulent signatures

MINNESOTA: They Stole My State — America Is Next If We Don’t Wake Up

What happened in Minnesota should be a warning to every American

MINNESOTA FRAUD BLOWING LID OFF BROKEN ELECTION SYSTEM

More court filings against corrupt money launderer Amy Klobuchar and her Treasurer

MN doesn’t maintain data on voters registered using ‘voucher’ system, documents show

MN Democrats have officially BLOCKED requiring the Secretary of State to verify all voters in the state are U.S. citizens

Legal group exposes heavy use of MN’s ‘vouching’ system to override voting ID rules- PRR showed that Election Day Registration process allows registered voters or certain residential facility employees to verify another voter’s residency in place of standard identification or proof-of-address documents

MN voter “vouching” is designed to facilitate election fraud It must end Vouching de-legitimizes our elections by inviting noncitizen voting and dilutes every vote lawfully cast by a U.S. citizen - at least 19,000 voted this way in 2024

Minnesota election integrity leaders are pushing for elections that are easy to vote in — and hard to cheat

MISSOURI: Missouri Supreme Court Upholds New GOP Congressional Map, Clearing Path for 2026 Redistricting Wins

Missouri Citizen Asks SoS to “Show Me” the Records Behind Election Certification

RNC & NRCC file lawsuit defending MO new congressional map against Democratic challenges - Dems using frivolous lawsuits to block legally enacted redistricting laws

NEBRASKA: The Election Integrity Spotlight is on Nebraska’s Republican Primary for Secretary of State

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Dominion-owned machines removed 6% of votes from each GOP candidate in the 2020 election. The amount of fraud that happened in NH is MASSIVE! You have to hear all these ridiculous statistics and findings. All of the fraud was completely ignored by all government bodies, including the courts

NEW YORK: Race for the House: New York Overview and Seat Ratings

NORTH CAROLINA: Court Blocks Non-Residents From Voting In Federal Elections

Republicans Score Two Key Election Integrity Legal Victories in North Carolina

NEVADA: Judicial Watch: Records Show Nevada Attorney General’s Office Coordinated with Leftist NGO and AGs on Election Issues

238 pages of records showing the Nevada Attorney General’s office coordinating with leftist non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who advocated for the indictments of conservative activists and are working to undermine the security of U.S. Elections

Nevada had over 130,000 fraudulent votes that ONE group found alone. - 42k people voted more than once - 1.5k dead people voted - 19k people voted who don’t live in Nevada - 8k voted from non-existent addresses - 15k votes from commercial/vacant lots / VIDEO

Washoe County NV County Commission Meeting, Oscar Williams demanded the Registrar of Voters, Andrew McDonald, be arrested for breaking the law

In Nevada’s Pivotal Clark County, Election Transparency Misses The Mark

Nevada SoS caught emailing the entire 2020 voter registration database and full voter rolls to a private business based in Lahore, Pakistan named Kavtech. Kavtech has documented close ties to Pakistan’s ISI, Inter-Services Intelligence, military, and interior ministry, raising serious foreign intelligence breaches in our elections. The reply email was carbon-copied (CC’d) to Waqas Butt, waqas@kavtech.net, CEO/co-founder of Kavtech Solutions Ltd.

Candidate from the 2022 election calls out the massive amount of fraud and the 293 election violations against Nevada, which were used against Republicans. The DMV changed 44,000 voters’ ballots to nonpartisan status without permission, preventing them from voting for their party. Despite a lawsuit, Nevada still blocked poll watchers with 6ft walls, shelves, boxes, or by keeping observers 50 feet away. Republicans were directed to vote on different machines and told to put their ballots in different areas. A box of election thumb drives went missing, ballots were loaded and unloaded from vans at night

Nevada has four congressional districts. Democrats hold the three districts in the southern half of the state, while Republicans have District 2.

This configuration has been the same since the 2016 election. It persisted in 2024 even while Donald Trump gave Republicans their first presidential win here since 2004.

While Democratic incumbents in Districts 1, 3, and 4 are all at least slightly favored heading into 2026, all three seats are considered competitive.

NEW JERSEY: Former NJ mayoral candidate Henrilynn Ibezim (D) pleaded guilty to forging nearly 1,000 voter registration applications

Former Candidate for Plainfield Mayor Pleads Guilty to Forgery in Connection with His Submission of Fraudulent Voter Registration Applications

Most people have no idea how much Democrats have screwed over Republicans with their gerrymandered districts. On the left are the results from New Jersey’s 2025 gubernatorial election by precinct On the right are the same results by congressional district

NEW YORK: 1.5M fraudulent voter registrations in just one state. The fraud is so much worse than we think. And here they are overlaid in RGB channels. Every single line matches perfectly. Public records via FOIA. Names fully redacted. 1.5 million clones + duplicated sign

One voter in the Bronx has 48,961 neighbors with the same problem. Across all five NYC boroughs, 254,713 voter ID numbers show a 2020 General Election vote in county records — and no vote at all in state records. Same ID. Same person. Two different answers. Bronx: 48,962 Kings: 55,081 New York: 49,229 Queens: 55,069 Richmond: 46,372. This is distributed evenly across every borough. It is not a local glitch. It is a system-wide pattern. Under New York law, only county boards of elections have the authority to modify voter records. The state database is supposed to be a passive receiver of county data. So who changed 254,713 votes?

Here is how it works. Original IDs: voted at the county level. Vote missing at the state level. Clone IDs: never appear in county records at all. Show a vote at the state level. The net result: the total vote count looks roughly the same. Nothing triggers an audit flag. But underneath, votes have been reassigned between ID numbers — crossing county lines in the process, affecting district-level turnout in two different jurisdictions simultaneously. This is not a rounding error. The state/county discrepancy is 1. The votes missing from state records: 4. The votes missing from county records: 3. Total missing votes: 7. Scale that to 254,713, and you have a mechanism, not a mistake.

Someone voted in the 2020 General Election. The county recorded it. ✓ The state didn’t. ✗ How? Their vote was moved to a clone record at the state level. The clone then disappeared — purged in January 2021. The county never knew any of this had happened. The vote exists in one database and vanishes in the other, for the exact same ID number

About 1.5 Million Cloned Voter IDs in New York

The only way to create a clone — a record with the same name and birthdate but a different ID number — is to bypass that deduplication check entirely

VIDEO: Zark Files: 15,000 of New York’s approximately 2.5 million clone voter records. None should exist. Redacted for privacy. Scrolling at maximum readable speed

DOUBLE VOTES IN NY? YES

DEAD VOTERS IN NY? YES - New York’s Board of Elections (NYSBOE) has an aversion to dropping dead voters from the rolls. We know this because so many are still on the rolls. In the August 6th, 2025 snapshot of the database, there are 2,026,797 records coded with the word “DEATH”. All of them have “PURGED” status, meaning they can’t be used to vote. Or more practically, they shouldn’t be used to vote. Still, as long as they are in the rolls, there are additional ID numbers that can be used

Undercover journalist told the guy behind the counter that he wasn’t a citizen but wanted to register to vote. The official told him it was no problem

Art Zark: “When I sorted New York’s voter roll by ID number. The same people, over and over, in the same narrow stretch of consecutive numbers. Different ID numbers — but the same names, same birthdays, same everything else”

NEVADA: NEVADA EXPOSED: FOLLOW THE FLOW

OHIO: Vivek Ramaswamy wins 100% PERCENT of Ohio counties in the governor GOP primary — and with nearly all of the vote counted, he has 82.5% of the vote!

Andrew Paquette: Complex Voter ID Algorithm in Ohio Counties Revealed

OREGON: Douglas County Election Integrity Issues Observed

David Medina is calling on Federal authorities to investigate serious election integrity concerns in Oregon’s 2026 primary. Reports include: • Registered Republicans allegedly receiving nonpartisan ballots • Voters not receiving ballots in time • Homes receiving more ballots than registered voters • Concerns over outdated or inaccurate voter rolls

People organized, gathered signatures, and forced a referendum on a major tax package. Lawmakers couldn’t stop it — so they changed the election instead

Oregon claims they removed 800k ineligible voters. There are still many reported problems

Dr. Douglas Frank: OR General Election History, 1960 to 2024

Dr. Douglas Frank: “Oregon Voter Rolls” I’ve been preparing and distributing custom files for my Oregon teams, which enable them to quickly identify election issues in their own neighborhoods. While doing this work, I compiled a summary table that illustrates and confirms the recent court ruling that the Oregon voter rolls are in serious noncompliance with state and federal law. (My first draft is below.) Some things to note: EVERY county is out of compliance because the rolls are centrally controlled by the state. There are no exceptions. The voter rolls are even dirtier in March 2026 than they were in Jan 2025, containing more active voters in the rolls than the voting age population (about 3 million)

Oregon Democrats Gerrymandered Four of Six Congressional Districts

PENNSYLVANIA: Pennsylvania Supreme Court considering challenge to Department of State’s interpretation of voter registration laws. DOS says counties must accept applications even when voters’ driver’s licenses or Social Security numbers don’t match

Dead people found submitting their applications to vote 2 days AFTER THEY LEGALLY DIED

Lehigh County admits mail ballot error impacted more than 4,000 voters for 2026 primary

SOUTH CAROLINA: BIG REDISTRICTING WIN! South Carolina House committee just voted YES on redistricting before the 2026 midterms and a 7R- 0D map is on the way thanks to the Supreme Court killing racial gerrymandering! This could eliminate Clyburn’s Democrat seat, the one he’s held for 33 YEARS after it was blatantly CHEATED into existence

SC House Passes New 7-0 Republican Map as GOP Moves to Wipe Out Democrats’ Last Congressional Foothold in South Carolina

South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace SLAMS South Carolina state Senators for refusing to redistrict despite holding a supermajority in the upper chamber

SOUTH DAKOTA: South Dakota has more registered voters than the number of the eligible Citizen Voting-Age Population

On 5/19/26, voters had their votes recorded BEFORE the election happened. From the May 12th data set, 147 recorded votes were before the election. This is NOT acceptable, and there is no explaining this away. It’s different ballot types, different counties, no rhyme or reason. This “glitch” is brought to you by KNOWiNK, which we have caught happening in every election since we started monitoring elections

TENNESSEE: FBI Investigates Tennessee Democrat Rep. for Allegedly Operating Fraudulent PAC That Scammed Donors on Behalf of Kamala Harris

Tennessee releases new map favoring Congressional Republicans 9-0

TEXAS: Three Texas-Sized Takeways from Paxton’s Dominant Runoff Victory

The rules are simple - get Trump’s agenda passed or find a new career

TX Elections: More Screwed Up Than You Think

In Bexar County, Fake Voter IDs Were Created With Complex, Controlled Math — They were built with deliberate, algorithmic precision

The idea that the Bexar anomalies are in any way related to a glitch does not match the data

In Bexar County 4,110 synthetic voter records appeared in the early voting check-in file after polls closed on February 18, 2026. The check-in system used was KnowInk — deployed in 29 states via a platform called ePulse, accessible via standard login on the open internet

In Tarrant County, a homeless man admits on police bodycam that he was paid hundreds of dollars per ballot to target elderly voters, fill out their absentee paperwork, and have them sign, while he completed their votes for them. He ultimately pled guilty and served time, but the politicians and operatives who benefited from the scheme kept climbing the ladder

New Braunfels council fires city attorney after election fiasco

O’ KEEFE VIDEO — WIDESPREAD TEXAS VOTE BUYING RING EXPOSED AS DEMS (AND SECRET RINOS) PAY $5-$8 PER BALLOT TO RIG ELECTIONS!

Paxton Defeats Cornyn in Texas GOP Senate Runoff

VIRGINIA: Virginia’s Constitution Is Not a Suggestion: An Analysis of the Unconstitutional Redistricting Scheme

Election probe targets ‘unusual’ reports in wake of Virginia redistricting referendum: AFPI

Supreme Court allows Voting Rights ruling to take effect immediately - Supporters of the Supreme Court ruling urged the court to allow it to take effect immediately so Louisiana has time to redraw the maps

DESPERATE POWER GRAB: Virginia Democrats Plot to Pack Supreme Court by Lowering Retirement Age to 54 After Losing Big on Gerrymander Map – Force Out All Justices to Install Cronies Who Will Rubber-Stamp Illegal Redistricting Scheme

The latest “progressive” scheme to upend our Constitution and make the people serve the government, Governor Abigail Spanberger has signed a bill forcing Virginia to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC)

Virginia Democrats flub petition to the Supreme Court with the wrong address

The Democrats’ Response to Losing at the Virginia Supreme Court Just Escalated

WASHINGTON: The Three Rs of Mail-In Ballot Fraud - How It’s Done 101: WA state, one of the nation’s capitals of election corruption, provides us with a treasure trove of information

HUGE! WA State Abandoned Box of Election Materials – More Data Analysis Shows Amazing Find is Bigger than Expected! / Substack

The ballots and EBU postcards found in Renton made national news. Again!

Pasco woman facing felony charges for casting 4 illegal ballots in the 2024 election

The SEIU, and the rest of the mob families at the WEA and the WFSE take a cut of WA state tax proceeds and use them for Dem campaign contributions, lobbying, and paying their foot soldiers to agitate

A made up organization is trying to limit free speech - It’s suspicious that a nonprofit calling themselves Washingtonians for Ethical Government has never filed a 990 with the IRS. The PR firm they’ve chosen to peddle their baseless claims is Powerhouse Strategies, a progressive consulting group whose clients are predominantly public unions

Federal judge asked to ditch WA legislative district maps

Pacific County, WA, Desperately Needs To Keep Their Constitutional Sheriff

How do Communists take over a country? They boil the frog slowly...

MAIL-IN CHEATING IN SEATTLE? 8-DAYS after... late ballots flipped the race for Katie Wilson

Former SPOG President Mike Solan beats ballot purge attempt, warns Pierce County is becoming King County

The DOL is facing a class action lawsuit after it left a door open to identity fraud affecting at least 10,000 people, caused by a faulty program on its website. ID theft and fraudulent ballots

‘Of course I’m looking at it’: Jim Walsh eyes a 2028 run for governor

WISCONSIN: Criminal complaint filed against Ryan Sendelbach of Wisconsin. Triple surprise ending! He registered to vote twice - in different jurisdictions within the same county! Both voter registrations are ACTIVE right now. Both in Dane County, the home of the Wisconsin Election Commission! Oh, the irony. How can this be six Commissioners? Where is your beloved ERIC? Why didn’t they catch this? / COMPLAINT DOCS

The FBI has questioned the Deputy Administrator of the Wisconsin Election Commission about the 2020 election

64,000 mail-in ballots were xeroxed in the back of a conference room during the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 2020 election by Claire Woodall-Vogg, all of which were for Joe Biden. She was then caught on camera at 3:00 am on Nov. 4th uploading them

Zark Files: In Wisconsin’s voter registration database. Every few records, the ID numbers follow a precise mathematical rule. The gaps between them — positive and negative — sum to exactly 1. Every time. Across millions of records... See the table of voters named Meyers in Wisconsin. Same last name. Same address. Same registration date. Ten different ID numbers — ranging from 200 million to 1.1 billion. One person. Ten identities. In an official government database

785,928 deceased registrants are on the new voter registration list obtained from the WI Election Commission. Yes they can vote - 1) name, 2) address, 3) voter ID number, 4) and be in the system where these “Inactives” can be flipped to “Actives”, given new names/addresses, and even moved around to different jurisdictions. With Microsoft SQL a person with access could flip 50,000 Inactives to Actives in 2-3 seconds

In 2021, 119,283 “active voters” in Wisconsin were registered to vote for over 100 years. 569,277 voters had a registration date of 1/1/1918, accounting for 1 in 14 voters in the system. 115,252 of them voted in the 2020 election. How much do you want to bet that every single one of them voted for Joe Biden?

DNC is funded by illegal foreign donations via Act Blue and over 200 anti-American Soros-funded NGOs. Its policies are controlled by the Dem Socialists of America, backed by both the Communist Party USA and the Socialist Party USA. Dems protect illegal voters and illegal elections, establishing “crime sanctuaries” in direct violation of Federal and State Laws, from which they run numerous illegal activities, including massive election fraud.

Dems Stole $928M Meant for Low-Income Tenants’ Solar Roofs… and Spent It on Democrat Door-Knockers. CAL DOGE: CALIFORNIA’S $1 BILLION “SOLAR FOR THE POOR” HEIST: A Masterclass in Regulatory Capture and Political Money Laundering...

VIDEO: U.S. election’s hardware and software are compromised, with whistleblowers alleging criminal misconduct within the USPS and in operations of the U.S. EAC

A federal court denied DOJ’s lawsuit seeking the statewide voter registration list - DOJ needs the full list with all fields - That will help them determine with certainty which records are clones (identity theft) and which aren’t

Trump Admin simply wants to make sure Wisconsin is doing what it has promised it would do for years

The WEC received $77 million over the last two decades from the federal government to maintain its computer systems, which include the statewide voter registration database. The feds now just want the opportunity to inspect what they are paying for

Evers has also refused to turn over Wisconsin’s food stamp and Medicaid lists, as well. The governor said he has worries about the privacy of the information on those lists.

The Elections Commission is desperately trying to prevent anyone from finding out whether illegals or felons are on the voting rolls -Hiding behind ‘privacy’ as a pretext

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate



