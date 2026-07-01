The articles, videos, posts, and links compiled from the past month highlight numerous well-documented and serious issues that continue to plague elections. These are just some of the many examples, and they have only come to light thanks to the tireless daily efforts of thousands of dedicated citizens working hard to resolve the longstanding problems.

Thanks to all who dedicate their lives to this most important cause! For daily updates and source data, see the 2025/26 Election Integrity page and 2020-2024 Election Integrity archived page on the Skagitrepublicans.com website.

Socialism DIED in South America - Conservative Trump Endorsed Candidate Abelardo de la Espriella WON the Colombian Presidential Election! Thousands taken to the streets, celebrating the downfall of the Marxist regime - Since USAID was defunded, the Right-Wing has won elections in: Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, and now Colombia - The people are waking up

Once Rubio cut off the corrupt USAID slush funds, look what happened: June 2023: Left wing: 10 Right wing: 3 June 2026: Right wing: 7 (+4) Left wing: 6 (-4)

USAID: The agency’s Democracy program sent $34M to Colombia in 2022 to bankroll left-wing NGOs to rig elections. A communist won. Now, with USAID funding cut, a wave of conservative victories is reshaping the region

Colombia hand-counted 99.8% of its 25+ million ballots in under 3 hours / Article

Colombia counted 25 MILLION BALLOTS after 2-3 hours - California took a week to count less than 1 million

Peru was able to hand-count over 90% of its 27 million ballots on election night - simple manual hand-counting system with paper ballots counted at polling stations by election officials and party representatives

Peru was able to hand-count over 90% of its 27 million ballots last night

The Election Crime Bureau (ECB) has released a 799‑page report, The 2020 Election: An Attack Upon U.S. Critical Infrastructure, which it says provides the very evidence of election‑system malfeasance that public officials and media outlets have repeatedly claimed “does not exist.” The report presents 824 findings and 2,517 citations to argue that the 2020 general election must be investigated as an attack on U.S. critical infrastructure

New Library of Election Evidence “Attack Vectors” — Election Crime Bureau Provides 800+ Findings In 42 Categories

Jerome Corsi Reveals Massive Evidence of Election Fraud and Takeover by the DSA

Benny Johnson: How Democrats made election fraud legal in California - A system of fraud specifically designed to manufacture votes in races you need to win and make the fraud untraceable / ARTICLE / POST

California’s Election System Was Designed To ‘Engineer Results’ - “There is only one reason to design an election in this way, and it’s to control the outcome” / POST / POST

The LA Election Steal - The most incredibly impossible election ever

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of CA explains why he calls CA a “fraudster’s paradise,” breaking down lax voter ID laws, dirty voter rolls, and unrestricted ballot harvesting

L.A. Skid Row Voter Fraud Operations is a full-time election/voter fraud scheme happening to rig elections that’s using YOUR taxpayer dollars to fund it through shady Dem NGOs

VIDEO: Homeless woman in Los Angeles says NGOs come to them and register them to vote 5 TIMES PER YEAR and pay them $25 - Multiple people all confirm they register the homeless 4-5x A YEAR EACH and pay them

‘Absolutely RIGGED’: Critics question Raman’s ‘statistically impossible’ surge past Pratt in LA mayor race

‘World is Laughing’ at California’s vote-counting process

How and why they cheated in the recent LA election, and it can happen again

Michael Knowles: How Democrats keep stealing elections and how they stole the election from Spencer Pratt in the LA Mayor race

CA DEMS CODIFY VOTE BY CHEAT: CA has selections, not elections: Homeless people have been paid to register to vote using someone else’s identity. Ballots can be counted without the voter’s signature if they make a mark and an unverified witness signs the envelope. Ballots can arrive up to 7 days after Election Day and do not require a USPS postmark if the person hand-writes the date...

Banana Republic election fraud utopia absurdity is happening in CA as they count votes days after the election. No voter ID required. Legal ballot harvesting. Ballots sent by mail to every voter. Same-day voter registration. Ballots accepted days after Election Day

On election night, no-name, no-support Nithya Raman sobbed & conceded the race. She apologized to her family for failing. She polled in the single digits & bombed in the debate. A historically insurmountable 3rd place, then “the machine” took over...

Statistically impossible mail-in ballots for Raman outperforming Bass and Pratt in the LA Mayor race. ChatGPT can’t find a single example of a 3rd-place candidate surging, days AFTER Election Day, to overtake 2nd place in all of American history

Raman LOST her own council district (CD-4) to Pratt and Bass, but you expect us to believe she beat them BOTH by winning 40% of the vote in the rest of the city by mail-in ballots...

Democrats want voting that is deliberately designed for post-election manipulation by political insiders to achieve desired outcomes

Democrats overwhelmingly vote late and by mail — but in the 2026 LA Mayor Race, only Nithya Raman Democrats, not Karen Bass Democrats... / VIDEO

We are Watching CA Steal Elections in Real-Time...They are Overplaying Their Hand...

In CA’’s largest counties, the permanent employees who process and tabulate ballots are represented by SEIU Local 721 in LA County and by SEIU Local 521 in Santa Clara County. These unions endorse candidates, fund ballot measures, and contribute to the county supervisors who ratify their contracts and sit atop the election apparatus their members run

The California political establishment made a critical error in squashing Pratt in the primary. Everyone sees what is happening in real time

Spencer Pratt dropped this video after they stole the LA mayoral election from him — he’s about to drop BOMBSHELLS he was saving for the general election!

Woman pleads guilty to fraudulently registering the homeless to vote in LA Skid Row

Skid Row homeless claim they’ve been paid to vote for Karen Bass and Nithya Raman

California’s elections are so obviously rigged that it’s almost comical at this point

L.A. Election laws are designed to rig elections. 1.) Register using ANY address or “location.” 2.) Ballot mailed to any location. 3.) Legal ballot harvesting. 4.) No chain-of-custody. 5.) Legally sign a ballot with an “X” instead of a real signature. 6.) Use an unverified witness for a ballot. 7.) No checks and balances for legal ballot verification of voter. 8.) Handwritten dates on ballot envelopes. Multiple investigations, reporters, and videos have proved time and time again that the homeless and many others are being PAID for votes

VIDEO: This is how easy it is to register to vote in CA - All fake details - A vacant lot as an address - Fake name and fake contract information - Just check a box, no ID verification

What we have in the LA Mayoral election is a statistical anomaly that is beyond reasonable explanation with anything besides fraud, which is enough to prove a crime

CA Primary Election Night: Spencer Pratt: 30.4% - Nithya Raman: 22.3%...But wait, here come the late-arriving ballots, now adjusted for Raman... VIDEO / POST

LA Election Update! Crimes Detected!

Skid Row: Uh, We Got Paid By Dems to Vote for Their People

Homeless drug addicts paid to forge voters’ signatures - How Democrats stole the LA mayoral election from Spencer Pratt

BASS DIDN’T MOVE AT ALL IN THE LATE BALLOT DROPS. Pratt plummeted. Raman skyrocketed. NOTHING about that is organic. They played all their cards to rig this thing in broad daylight in pure panic. Let the investigations begin! / Post

The evidence is in the structure of how the elections are actually carried out - These elections are designed to allow fraud, are difficult to prove, detect, and prosecute

LA Mayor’s Race Proves Elections Need to Be Retrofitted

VIDEO: A single law changed how millions of Californians vote!!!

Pratt and Bass’s vote share pre- and post-Election Day is the same. Raman’s has doubled. This is statistically impossible!

Spencer Pratt is exposing California’s broken election system to the entire world. The world is now watching how far California has fallen - We need Voter ID and serious election integrity reforms now more than ever

The FBI is investigating allegations of voter fraud in Los Angeles after reports emerged that homeless residents on Skid Row were allegedly offered cash in exchange for votes in the June 2 primary election

Spencer Pratt Isn’t Backing Down: “I didn’t get into this for political power. I got into this to expose the corrupt machine”

Gambling giant forces paid influencers to delete LA mayor race posts as election interference claims explode

Feds announce several election-fraud investigations in California while revealing ‘serious structural vulnerabilities’

LA County vote-counting facility appears bustling with workers as probe announced - a day after desks sat empty

Bill Essayli: “California is a fraudsters’ paradise, make no mistake about that - How California has eliminated almost ALL of its fraud-prevention measures”

FLASHBACK: In 2010, weeks after Election Day, Kamala Harris won California’s attorney general race by less than 1% after a surge of mail-in ballots from LA

VIDEO: CHEATING IN CALIFORNIA IS BLATANT. They don’t even try to hide it anymore!

Former King County Elections Director now running LA’s painfully slow vote count...

Dead Voters, Double Registrations, and the Law States Are Ignoring: Your Voter Rolls Are a Mess. Some States Won’t Let Anyone Look

Federal Law Mandates Public Access to Voter Records: A 2020 study compared voter registration lists and voter histories from 42 states. There were over 144,000 cases of potentially fraudulent voting during the 2016 and 2018 elections. That included more than 14,000 deceased voters who were recorded as having cast ballots.

Over 81,000 people who voted twice at the same address. Nearly 8,400 who voted in two different states. And 34,000 who voted despite being registered at vacant lots, parks, or commercial buildings. Is it any wonder that 43% of Americans told Gallup they’re not confident in the accuracy and security of our elections?

Leftist activist judge blocks use of federal SAVE database to check citizenship, saying it could wrongly purge voters

Canadian who voted illegally in 9 US elections will go to prison

The Matrix is Now Acknowledging Rampant Election Rigging - Why It Matters

Just fake an address’: Stunning corruption caught on camera as cash traded for votes

LA election petitioners were caught on tape giving homeless individuals other voters’ information, instructing them to forge voter names and signatures, and offering cash and drugs as incentives to register to vote

ActBlue board members are now in the hot seat for receiving foreign donations for Dems

House Republicans Threaten to Hold ActBlue in Contempt of Congress Over Alleged Foreign Donation Cover-Up and Withheld Documents

Beginning in July, a revised Information and Communications Network Act is scheduled to take effect in South Korea

Korean elections right now. They are being attacked by the same force as we are, and they are under heavy fire right now. The same as we will be under in a few months. Their freedom of speech is about to be taken away. Help them, for they also are fighters for Liberty through fair elections, just as we are!

Election Fraud HAS NO BORDERS: In Korea, IFES, Smartmatics, and DVS are linked to A-WEB (Association of World Election Body)

South Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, recorded voter turnout exceeding 100% in some areas / REAL TIME VOTE CHEAT IN SOUTH KOREA: VIDEO / POST

In Korea, they vote, then fold their ballots. However, during tabulation, there is a lot of video (from multiple elections now) showing perfectly straight ballots with no creases, indicating they were never folded. This is indicative of ballots injected into the system that did not go through normal processes, likely indicating fraudulent insertion.

DOMINION donated $50,000 to the Clinton Foundation

ActBlue CEO Invokes 5th Amendment 22 Times During House Probe Into Democrats’ Donor Donation Vetting

ActBlue failed to implement fraud prevention measures, and it accepted millions in foreign donations

ActBlue Caught: Address Clustering — Same Address, Multiple Donor Names, Simultaneous Contributions

ActBlue donations are “way, way down” after congressional investigations, a CEO accused of lying under oath, and executives pleading the Fifth

FAILED mail-in ballot signature verifications show massive signs of FRAUD across the country

Dominion was sending in representatives all across the country to election precincts to wipe election data to cover up the stolen 2020 election. Tina Peters knew there was fraud going on and is exactly why she preserved the election logs

Stephen Miller: “The combination of illegal alien apportionment, flawed censuses, and unconstitutionally racially gerrymandered districts created an artificial 40+ House seats for Democrats - 40 Democrat House seats wouldn’t exist but for illegal aliens!”

Attorney’s solution to rigged elections: ‘For the survival of our republic

ICE Obtains Voter Records From Texas, N.C. Counties

June 2026 Voter Registration by Party Updates for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds

Race for the House: Northwest + Far West Overview and Seat Ratings - Preliminary ratings for AK, HI, OR, and WA

Race for the House: Ozarks + Plains Overview and Seat Ratings

Race for the House: Upper Midwest, Southwest Overview / Article

Elon Musk: “The reason ID is banned in California (and New York) elections is to enable large-scale fraud.”

Lara Logan: “Venezuela stole the election from Trump, working with Iran, the CCP, and others. The globalist-Marxist-Islamist alliance that uses these cartels as its army work together. The LA Mayor election is about all of America’s enemies working together”

Dominion (now Liberty Vote) drops its $1.3 BILLION defamation lawsuit against Lindell

Rep. Byron Donalds PUMMELES the US Senate over the SAVE America Act

Trump Admin Brilliant Idea: USPS Moves To Limit Mail-In Ballots - In Time For Midterms?

US Post Office Proposes New Rule on Delivering Mail Ballots

Benny Johnson: “Voter Fraud Is Widespread” - We’ve had enough with mass mail-in ballots coming in at 3 am in Democrat cities after election day. It’s time to secure our elections

Voting By Phone Is Already Here. Meet The Democrat-Linked Group Trying To Take It National

David Clements: Rigged Election System = NATIONAL EMERGENCY - Watch the most censored movie in the country: Registering Voters? Rolls Are Strategically Inflated, Deleted, or Switched Out in Micro-Seconds - Learn the truth

David Clements: Our “Safe and Secure Election System” is Nothing But Propaganda

David Clements: How The Rigged Election System Is Set Up to Cheat

VIDEO: E-Pollbooks REMOTELY Check-In Voters: Fraudulent Ballots Are Then Created, Filled Out, and Cast

Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election - Eric Eggars

ACB Sends Election Integrity Back to the Stone Age

SCOTUS Allows “Election Season” To Continue

Supreme Court Rules Federal Law Does NOT Require Mail-In Ballots to Be Received by Election Day – Amy Coney Barrett, Roberts Side with Liberal Justices

Poll: 82% of voters support photo ID requirements at the ballot, which includes 94% of Republicans and 70% of Democrats

Poll: 79% of voters want all mail-in ballots to be received by election day - 92%want people who have died or moved to be removed from registration lists

SCOTUS allows CCP to take over elections with interpretation of “Birthright Citizenship”

Benny Johnson: We are looking right down the barrel of a full-fledged third-world communist invasion. It is important now more than ever to pass the SAVE America Act and implement: - Voter ID - Proof of citizenship to vote - No mail-in ballots (except for VERIFIED illness, disability, military deployment, or travel)

Anna Paulina Luna announces she and other Republicans will “SHUT DOWN THE HOUSE FLOOR” and vote NO on every single bill unless the SAVE America Act is pushed

Tina Peters: How to Secure Elections and Stop Voter Fraud in America - Voter registration every two years in person - Paper voter cards - Citizenship and residency checks - Witness signatures - Results stored by precinct - Poll books for mail-in ballots - Mail-in ballots ONLY for people who are verified as needing them - Precinct ballots counted where they’re cast and under video surveillance

ALABAMA: Supreme Court clears Alabama to use GOP-friendly congressional map this fall

ARIZONA: AZ Secure Elections Act: A Common-Sense Step Toward Restoring Trust in Elections

AZ House passed SB1060. If you’ve never lived in AZ, then you cannot vote in AZ elections!

Inside the Arizona Legislature’s Bold Move to Repair the State’s Corrupt Elections

The “Arizona SAVE Act” is on the move thanks to some maneuvering by GOP majorities

Progressive organizations are aggressively registering new voters online using special online access implemented under Democrat election officials

VIDEO: Over 10,000 illegal aliens used the exact same Social Security number, and many illegally voted in the November 3, 2020 presidential election

TPUSA AZ ELECTION INTEGRITY CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENTS

CALIFORNIA: LA Election Fraudster Headed to Prison After O’Keefe Investigation Caught Her Paying People To Register To Vote

VIDEO: O’KEEFE CATCHES LA ELECTION FRAUD AGAIN - Election Petition Worker Offers Cash for Fake Signature On CA Ballot Petition, NGO Workers Confirm Election Fraudsters Are “Still Out Here”

The level of fraud is mind-blowing: California Scheming - The word ‘baseless’ makes a comeback

California - Stealing Elections And Democrat One-Party Rule

CA Voting System is Designed to Prevent Detection and Prosecution of Election Fraud

What is a “Postmark”? It is not what you think...

Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Hilton GOES OFF on California’s Shady Elections, Vows to End Mail-In Voting Scam

Hilton EO if he wins the Governor Race - Newsom will be under investigation for all the billions that have gone missing and been lost to fraud! Establishing a CA taxpayer fraud strike force.

Bill O’Reilly: California doesn’t want federal oversight... The Dem election system is CORRUPT! The Dems let ANYBODY & EVERYBODY to “Vote”— even a DOG in LA voted - The only way they can win is to cheat

Latest Raman mail-in vote dump is statistically equivalent to winning the Powerball lottery 30 times in a row or calling 6,053 coin flips in a row - Explain how this is not cheating...

Thousands of homeless voters were registered to vote at LA shelters — despite many not living there or the facilities not having any beds

Skid Row’s turnout increased 150% from the last CA LA Mayoral election

MORE IMPOSSIBLE ELECTION ANOMALIES: 39.3% vote in… Karen Bass had 117,579 Spencer Pratt had 86,323 42.4% vote in… Karen Bass 130,429 Spencer Pratt 86,323 Virtually every candidate received votes except for Spencer Pratt

IMPOSSIBLE VOTE DUMP SHOWS MORE DEMOCRAT CHEATING: Bass 12,850 - 0 for Pratt...

Spencer Pratt says he’ll expose fraud, uncover records, and reveal where taxpayer money has really been going

Whistleblower: They had different buckets for ballots after election day, and were TOLD it DOESN’T have to be postmarked on or before election day — if the date was HANDWRITTEN, that would be OK as well!

The Californication of the Vote - Just Keep Counting Until the Democrat Wins / VIDEO

THIS IS WHY DEMS DO NOT WANT IN-PERSON VOTING WITH ID

Thousands of Questionable Mail-In Ballots for Pratt REJECTED Over “Signature Mismatches”

ANOTHER WAY THE ELECTION OFFICIALS CHEAT IN CALIFORNIA

CA Signature verification loophole for mail-in ballots. “If a voter is unable to sign, the voter can make a mark witnessed by one person.” Here, the person drew a happy face & “witnessed” it with a scribble. That scribble isn’t validated as being a real person. No name, nothing. While a happy face may draw scrutiny, a plain line would not / VIDEO / POST

Is this how Nithya Raman cheated in LA? I’ve had several Spencer Pratt voters flood my inbox with the same exact story! Their ballots were REJECTED

Victor Davis Hanson: There Is No Ballot Integrity In California

You can BACKDATE YOUR MAIL-IN BALLOT BY HAND in California… and it’s 100% LEGAL and WILL BE COUNTED — even if it shows up DAYS after Election Day!

The mail-in ballot fraud in CA is just a repeat of every other fraudulent election in CA. During the Gov Recall Election, Republicans who showed up to vote were told they had already voted. Over 70% of Republicans were turned away from voting at one location alone. These are not “errors.” This is FRAUD, and it’s happening again with late-night ballot mail-in dumps. 78% of Republicans believe mail-in voting led to widespread fraud, with 72% believing that ballots were tampered with in the 2020 election, and it looks like history is repeating itself

As we witness shady shifts in CA election results, we now know why Gavin Newsom and CA Democrats rushed SB 73 into law as an “emergency measure” and passed AB 2230 a week before the election to undermine investigations of election fraud

This is one of the dozens of hotels in San Francisco housing hundreds of homeless people whose voting ballots never reached them; who voted for them? Who received the ballots?

Federal Prosecutor Highlights California’s Resistance to Federal Voter Roll Audit — Accepts Gym Membership Cards, Rx Labels & Insurance Cards for FIRST TIME Voters

VIDEO: Homeless man in LA admits he was paid to vote “They gave me a whole paper of what to write and who to sign and everything”

VIDEO: A homeless woman living on Skid Row in LA says someone came and had her fill out a ballot for Karen Bass. They told her who to vote for and then paid her $2 for the vote

Benny Johnson Video: 26 Registered Voters at a Toilet in a vacant Parking lot in LA

California is a communist hellhole with fake elections; the longer the counting goes on, the more cheating takes place. It’s a lie, a scam, and a fraud!

All you have to know about elections in California is that when voters in the city of Huntington Beach passed a charter amendment to enable the city to require voter ID in local elections, the state sued to block it and then passed a state law prohibiting voter ID

Shasta County election worker caught in alleged cheating scandal as their secret illegal activities are exposed

In the 2024 Election, One-Out-of-Five Voters in Orange County, CA, Weren’t Eligible to Vote

Heritage Foundation: Why California ranks 50th (LAST) on Election Integrity Scorecard

LA City Council just voted 10-5 to advance a proposal allowing non-citizens to vote in city and school board elections

Bill Essayli breaks down how CA registers people to vote with GYM memberships and “California will lie...in CA...legal to handle other people’s ballots”

Essayli: “California has RESTRICTED the federal government from looking into its voter rolls. They do not want to clean up the fraud” / Article

For authorities investigating the LA mayoral race, attorney Will Chamberlain knows where they should look

AG Bonta, SoS Weber Sue Shasta County Over Voter-Approved Measure B’s Illegal Election Overhaul, Including Ending Mail Voting and Requiring Hand Counting of Ballots

THE FORMULAS FOR THE CA GOVERNOR’S RACE - WHY THEY MATTER

Eileen Wang served as mayor of Arcadia, CA, and was also secretly working for the People’s Republic of China. Wang plead guilty in federal court to acting as an illegal agent of the PRC — The scheme ran from 2020 to 2022, predating her time in elected office. Wang and her fiancé created a fake news website called “U.S. News Center” and presented it to the community as legitimate local journalism. Chinese government contacts sent pre-written propaganda articles via encrypted WeChat for her to post

L.A. mail-in ballot signature verification is done by a machine that can be altered to let mismatched signatures pass, just like in the AZ 2020 election, when election workers testified that they were told to ignore the flashing warnings on computers alerting that the signatures on ballots did NOT match

Adam Carolla: CA counts ballots several weeks after election day

The Country of Colombia reported over 99% of preliminary results from a 26-million-vote presidential runoff within about 90 minutes of polls closing. Los Angeles County took ~ a week to process 900,000 additional post-election ballots in a CA primary, after initially counting over 1.3 million ballots (because CA mail-ballot and canvass rules require later processing and verification)

COLORADO: RNC Sues CO SoS for Unlawfully Allowing Non-Residents to Vote

CO Supreme Court rejects Dem congressional redistricting ballot measures

2 br apt: In 2023 99 “Voters”, all with Middle Eastern names, were newly added to the Colorado voter roll listed as living at this one address

This is outrageous! Republicans are given an orange colored envelope, Unaffiliated voters a purple-colored envelope, and Independents have green envelopes

FLORIDA: Three Noncitizens Convicted of Illegal Voting and Related Election Offenses in Federal Elections

Florida Supreme Court allows state Republicans to use new congressional map

Trump’s legal team has CAUGHT a CCP-linked Florida Republican Congressional candidate-supporting super PAC USING Trump’s name, image and likeness for campaign ads

GEORGIA: VIDEO: Dr. Rick Richards ‘ELLY Voter Roll Clean-up Tool’ Presentation to the Georgia State Election Board: June 3, 2026 (begins at 13 min)

Democrat operative Joel Caldwell of the “Coalition for the People’s Agenda,” a Fulton County ballot-harvesting NGO chief—caught on video admitting: stuffing ballot drop boxes with fraudulent votes, paying people to illegally ballot-harvest, bribe ballot counters and election officials, and how they forge and falsify ballots

In the 2020 election the State of Georgia had 103.6 %, and Fulton County had 113.8 % of the Citizen Voting Age Population Registered to Vote (GA)

The RNC and GA Republicans sue Fulton and Gwinnett County election officials for violating state election law and weakening ballot safeguards

Fulton County Utilized Voting Systems For Advance Voting That Had not Been Tested for Logic & Accuracy as Required by Georgia Law (GA)

ILLINOIS: Unite4Freedom Exposes Vote Tampering in Illinois

MAINE: Graham Pratner, running for US Senate, is a Nazi sympathizer

MARYLAND: Election-Related Text Scams Are Surging: Here’s How to Spot Them - Not all of those campaign-related texts in your inbox are legit

Maryland mail-in ballot lawsuit seeks open canvassing guidelines amid vendor error

MICHIGAN: The Dem Muslim candidate for US Senate claims Jews deserved October 7th

New findings out of Detroit raise major questions about mail-in ballots, envelopes, and election machine access. Some precincts allegedly had more ballots than envelopes, while others had more envelopes than ballots. Up to 33% of mail-in ballots in Detroit may have had no matching request on record - testimony from Michigan election official Jonathan Brater says there was VPN (internet) access into voting machines

Two Hamtramck City Council members charged with forgery in local election case. Undercover video shows they paid newly naturalized citizens and filled out their ballots

Multiple members of the all-Muslim ​Hamtramck, MI city council were charged in a ballot fraud scheme, pled down & kept their seats - The whistleblowers that cooperated with the Michigan AG were all fired

RNC Sues Michigan Secretary of State Over Unlawful Rules Silencing Election Challengers

Activists Infiltrating Wisconsin Election Boards (WI)

In a 2-1 vote, the Sixth Circuit ruled that the DOJ cannot force Michigan to turn over its unredacted statewide voter-registration database under the Civil Rights Act of 1960

83% of Michigan’s population was registered to vote prior to the 2024 election. Only 77% of any population is over the age of 18, and therefore eligible to vote - The criminal enterprise is protecting itself again

State officials and entities tied to U.S. elections were actively scamming residents through text messages specifically to harvest votes or voter information. A fake website was set up and linked in the texts designed to capture personal data and manipulate voting and registration, facilitating fraud. This method of election fraud is part of a larger election fraud operation that popped up around the 2024 election

VIDEO: In 2020, Michigan election officials were ordered to destroy public election records just 7 days after certification. Federal law requires preserving records for 22 months

Of Michigan’s 135 CTCL grant recipients above the $5,000 minimum, 90 were jurisdictions won by Joe Biden in 2020 — receiving $14.6 million, or 86% of all CTCL funds distributed in the state — while the 45 Trump-plurality recipients received just 14%

A court-ordered forensic examination in Antrim County documented a 68.05% tabulation error rate that routed large numbers of ballots to electronic adjudication

MINNESOTA: Ballot fraud operation in Minnesota run by Ilhan Omar— 300 ballots at a time

NEBRASKA: Republican National Committee sues Nebraska over state election law

NEVADA: Judge Orders Election Records Released in Transparency Fight with Nevada SOS

The Leak IS the Scandal: The Dirty Trick Behind the Dirtiest Campaign in Nevada

NEW JERSEY: Four noncitizens charged with illegally voting in 2020, 2022, and 2024 federal elections in New Jersey

GOP probe in New Jersey finds hundreds of noncitizens on voter rolls - In Atlantic County alone, more than 50 noncitizens attested that they were unknowingly registered to vote

Noncitizens on voter rolls as RNC chair pledges secure elections - Most noncitizens were registered as Democrats and discovered their status while pursuing naturalization

NEW YORK: Did the Socialists Win in NY?

In NY-13, where Chevalier defeated five-term incumbent Adriano Espaillat by 2,335 votes, the voter roll contains 39,418 clone registrations — duplicate identities assigned different voter ID numbers. That is nearly 17 times the winning margin. The same district contains 26,118 disappeared votes from the 2020 general election - 24,309 were registered by mail — mail-in registrations are not vetted, all mail-in registration forms are automatically added. They do not verify whether any of the information on the form is true. No one checks

Look at what eleven felony counts of voter registration fraud gets you

Election scandal rocks Long Island as school board tosses results after missing ballots found shredded in trash

NY Dems introduce redistricting measure that could add four House seats in 2028

NORTH CAROLINA: Election overhaul bill advances in North Carolina House committee

OHIO: Ohio Senate passes Constitutional amendment on voter photo ID; moves to House

POLL: 86 % of Ohio voters want photo ID to be required to vote at the polls (99 %) of Republicans polled, 90 % of independents, and 69 % of Democrats - 76 % would vote for a constitutional amendment requiring voters to show photo ID

TEXAS: Tarrant County, Texas voters expose voting machines FLIPPING Trump votes to Harris during early voting in the 2024 Election. Multiple voters reported selecting Trump on the touchscreen, only to see their printed ballot show Harris instead. These “errors” always benefit Democrats and disenfranchise Republicans. Are you noticing a pattern?

CAUGHT committing ELECTION FRAUD. The look on her face says it all. She knows she’s cooked! “Ballot Chaser” Raquel Rodriguez was caught on hidden camera in San Antonio and admitted on camera to James O’Keefe to election fraud. She bragged about coercing voters, bribing them with gifts to flip ballots, and illegally harvesting votes, all while the camera rolled. This is the “low-hanging fruit” of the election fraud cartel. This happened all throughout the 2020 election and it’s still happening now. It’s time to secure our elections and prosecute these people, or it will never end.

Six arrested – including 5 public officials – for “vote harvesting scheme” in Frio County

UTAH: MAIL-IN BALLOT DISASTER A County in Utah has mailed out NINE THOUSAND ballots to the WRONG people!

VIRGINIA: Watch the 2020 election get stolen right in front of you on live tv. Biden had 1,457,933 votes, then received a 426,921 vote dump in the Virginia 2020 election for a total of 1,884,854, with 96% of the votes already counted, and then another total of 528,079 votes, winning Virginia with a total of 2,413,568 votes

New Analysis from 2020 Virginia Election Shows Over a Million Duplicate Applications – Matches Near Million Ballot Drop We Uncovered Right After Election

WASHINGTON: Former Washington State Resident Charged with Voter Fraud after Voting in Two States in 2024 Election

Washington’s ballot laws are so loose that fraud can’t even be defined

Seth Keshel: When SCOTUS bans the counting of late-arriving mail ballots (and they almost certainly will), the ramifications will be sweeping and instantly felt, especially in states like CA, OR, WA, and NV, which have mastered mail fraud

Heritage Foundation: Why Washington ranks 46th out of 50 on Election Integrity Scorecard

Man arrested for stealing tax petition signatures / VIDEO

A union member is under arrest for second-degree robbery after Pierce County deputies say he assaulted a signature gatherer at a Puyallup Safeway and walked off with petitions for the initiative to repeal Washington’s new income tax

WA sues over new rule requiring states to share voter lists for mail-in ballots

Teachers Unions, ACLU Pour More Than $523,000 Into Campaign Against Washington Parents’ Rights and Women’s Sports Initiatives

WISCONSIN: Racine County man convicted on election fraud charges after ordering absentee ballots for other voters

ESTABLISHED FACT: Non-Compliance With Subpoenas Pertinent to Command Central, LLC- WI Ballots Retained at Private Facility in Minnesota Without Lawful Authority

Since Javier Milei won the presidential elections in 2023 in Argentina, the right has won across the entire American continent. Argentina Javier Milei 2023, US Trump 2024 , El Salvador Nayib Bukele 2024, Panama José Raúl Mulino 2024, Dominican Republic Luis Abinader 2024, Ecuador Daniel Noboa 2025, Paraguay Santiago Peña 2025, Chile José Antonio Kast 2025, Bolivia Rodrigo Paz 2026, Costa Rica Laura Fernández Delgado 2026, Peru Keiko Fujimori 2026, Colombia Abelardo de la Espriella 2026

Judges Enable Fraud By Hindering Federal Laws Requiring Accurate Voter Rolls

ActBlue Democrat Corruption Exposed - Fraud by ActBlue is Just Another of the Many Democrat Engineered Criminal Enterprises

USPS Rule Could Block Mail Ballots Without State Voter Rolls

Census Bureau plans 2030 count as 2020 lawsuit continues - The decisions being made now will determine how hundreds of millions of Americans are represented in Congress, how legislative districts are drawn in every state for the next decade

VIDEO: The American Citizens’ Declaration of Independence from Election Manipulation

The exact moment Democrats decided it was time to use illegals as a political weapon

Non-citizen, living under multiple stolen identities for more than 2 decades, indicted for defrauding taxpayers out of more than $400K and for voting in the last 5 Presidential elections, including voting for Kamala in the 2024 election

What do STOLEN ELECTIONS, COVID gain-of-function “research/bioweapons,” CENSORSHIP & COLOR REVOLUTIONS have in common? USAID / Mike Benz Video

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate