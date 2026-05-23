All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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penny brock's avatar
penny brock
7h

Seems Judicial Watch needs to sue NV and Washoe County NV also:

https://www.kolotv.com/2026/05/14/nevada-designates-more-than-119000-voters-inactive/

Just under half of state inactive voters alone come from Washoe County, NV, and may be higher percentage than larger Clark County (Las Vegas) - 55,501 active voter registrations were moved to inactive status in Washoe. 25,012 inactive voter registrations were canceled after remaining inactive through two federal general election cycles. (Source:https://washoelife.washoecounty.gov/washoe-county/registrar-of-voters-announces-results-of-off-year-voter-roll-maintenance

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