Judicial Watch (JW) filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of a political candidate and a state political party against the State of California due to its failure to maintain accurate voter rolls as required by the 1993 National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) (Don Wagner et al. v. Shirley N. Weber, in her official capacity as CA Secretary of State (No. 8:26-cv-01263)).

The suit, filed May 20 on behalf of Wagner (Orange County, CA, candidate for Secretary of State) and the American Independent Party, highlights about 873K voter registrations that have remained on the voter rolls as “Inactive” for at least three federal elections, violating federal law, NVRA U.S. Code at 52 U.S.C. §§ 20501–20511.

This includes 326,808 inactive registrations through at least three consecutive elections, 151,202 through four, and 33,922 through five or more elections—some dating back before the November 2016 presidential election!

The complaint notes that 20 CA counties removed 50 or fewer inactive voters between November 2022 and November 2024, with ten counties reporting zero removals despite a combined 3.44 million registered voters.

The lawsuit cites high out-of-state migration (over 660,000 in 2024 alone) and counties with more registrations than voting-age citizens, arguing the state has not implemented a reasonable NVRA compliance program.

Under NVRA, states are required to make reasonable efforts to remove ineligible voters from the voter rolls, including those who have died or moved. The suit alleges that California takes no effective action to require counties to comply with the NVRA. As a result, they do not comply with federal law.

Remedies may include a court order declaring CA in violation of NVRA Section 8, issuing a permanent injunction against further violations, and requiring CA to implement a voter-roll maintenance program with regular removals of ineligible registrants (death, relocation, or inactivity after two federal elections).

California has faced substantial evidence of voter fraud and election irregularities over the years, making proactive cleaning of the voter rolls a critical step toward ensuring election integrity and restoring public confidence.

Hopefully, someday we can get rid of the whole idea of “Inactive” voters placed on the voter rolls in the first place. But until then, states should follow federal law.

Many of the arguments for and against “Inactive” voters were decided in the U.S. Supreme Court case Husted v. A. Philip Randolph Institute (2018), in which SCOTUS upheld Ohio's practice of identifying voters who have not voted in the last two years, sending them address confirmation notices, and REMOVING them from voter lists if they do not respond to the notice or vote in the next four years.

This ruling was significant in the context of debates over voter purges, inactive registrations, and election integrity vs. access. It allowed similar processes in other states and clarified the removal of inactive voters under federal law.

Thank you to JW for suing the many non-compliant states. JW has filed and won multiple lawsuits in many states (recently OR), helping remove over 4 million dirty names from voter rolls. Successful lawsuits are important steps for state and county voter roll maintenance compliance, helping limit voter fraud. Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections! More See: judicialwatch.org

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate