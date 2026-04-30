Judicial Watch (JW) announced a settlement in its federal lawsuit against Oregon election officials, which confirms 800,000 ineligible voter names are slated for review and removal from voter registration lists. The settlement requires state officials to produce detailed data and enforce federal voter roll cleanup procedures under the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA).

Under the NVRA, states must take reasonable steps to remove ineligible voters—such as those who have died, moved, or become otherwise inactive. It is widely believed that Oregon's universal mail-in voting has contributed to this issue by overinflating the state’s voter rolls.

JW filed the lawsuit in October 2024, alleging Oregon failed to remove ineligible voters and seeking to enforce Section 8 of the NVRA after identifying widespread voter roll maintenance failures across dozens of counties.

In its complaint, JW argued that OR voter rolls contain large numbers of old, inactive registrations and that 29 of OR’s 36 counties removed few or no registrations as required by federal election law. JW asserted that OR and 35 of its counties had overall registration rates exceeding 100% and that OR had the highest known inactive registration rate of any state in the nation.

In combination, all of these facts showed that OR was failing to remove inactive registrations as required by federal law. In Aug 2025, a federal court in OR denied Oregon's motion to dismiss and ruled that the lawsuit could proceed.

In response to the lawsuit, Oregon SoS Tobias Read announced earlier this year that OR has about 800,000 inactive registrations, which are kept separately from the active voter rolls and do not receive ballots. Of those, roughly 160,000 already meet federal and state criteria for removal—having received confirmation notices, failed to respond, and not voted in two federal elections—and are slated for cancellation. The remaining approximately 640,000 inactive records do not yet qualify for removal and will be processed through future list maintenance efforts.

“OR acknowledged that routine removal of outdated records effectively stalled in 2017, leaving a large pool of long-dormant registrations on the rolls without being fully processed for removal. The scale of the backlog underscores a gap in routine list maintenance that is only now being addressed,” said Read.

“This is another historic election integrity success. Dirty voter rolls can mean dirty elections. OR’s Secretary of State, Tobias Read, is to be commended for responding to our lawsuit with a massive voter roll clean-up and commitment to continued voter list maintenance, which will only increase voter confidence,” said Tom Fitton of JW.

The settlement with OR remains in effect for more than five years, with a federal court retaining jurisdiction to enforce its terms. While the settlement resolves the litigation, it explicitly allows future legal action if OR fails to comply with voter list clean-up requirements going forward.

The settlement requires OR to open its voter roll maintenance processes to unprecedented scrutiny. State officials must now regularly provide detailed, county-level data on voter registrations, removals, confirmation notices, and inactive voters—including those eligible for removal under federal law. This includes data reported to the Election Assistance Commission (EAC), as well as additional datasets that will allow ongoing monitoring of compliance. The agreement ensures that this information will not be hidden behind bureaucratic barriers, requiring timely disclosure and identification of data sources.

OR will also provide annual reports on inactive voters and those eligible for removal under federal law, as well as provide free access to the state’s voter registration list upon request to JW.

OR is committed to implementing Read’s new list maintenance directives, which were issued in response to JW’s lawsuit.

The agreement also gives JW the authority to request detailed records and monitor Oregon’s compliance, including documentation related to county performance and voter list maintenance procedures.

OF NOTE: Last April 2025, the Oregon DMV reported it mistakenly allowed 118 people who were almost certainly non-citizens to register to vote, bringing the total number of errant non-citizen registrations recently found to more than 1,700!

In the report, the DMV said all but one of the new discoveries involved people who were erroneously registered to vote between 2010 and 2023.

This was concerning, as the DMV implemented new safeguards on its automatic voter registration system in Sept 2024. Under the law, non-citizens are prohibited from voting in national or local elections.

In 2024, the DMV discovered over 1,600 individuals who did not provide proof of citizenship at the DMV had been wrongly registered to vote. Of those, at least 17 had a voting history, several of whom were legally eligible to vote because they became citizens before casting a ballot.

The errors prompted Gov. Kotek in Oct, 2024, to pause Oregon’s motor voter system, which automatically registers people to vote when they renew or apply for a driver’s license or state ID card. The governor allowed the program to resume in Feb 2025 after an external review of DMV processes was conducted.

In response to the report, four OR House Republicans announced plans to introduce legislation to reassign automatic voter registration (AVR) from the DMV to the SoS. “Supervising elections across OR’s 36 counties is one of the primary functions of the secretary of state,” Republican Rep said. “Elections should be housed entirely in one office overseen by an elected official, not unaccountable bureaucrats.”

WHAT ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE?

Given the recent evidence of WA State DOL issues, perhaps WA State legislators should introduce legislation to reassign AVR away from the DMV/DOL?

Just two weeks ago, an abandoned box of ballots found in Renton, WA, exposed evidence of potential large-scale coordinated corruption in WA State.

Election-related materials in the box included 550 undelivered “Eligible But Unregistered” (EBU) voter registration postcards, addressed by the WA SoS to individuals not yet listed on the state’s voter roll. And 360 undelivered ballot envelopes: King (334), Pierce (11), Snohomish (11), Thurston (2), Kitsap (1), and one from Imperial County, California.

EBUs are supposed to be non-citizens who are not registered voters but appear eligible to vote (U.S. citizens, age 16+, residents of the state, etc.).

Election Integrity research and data analysis showed:

The EBU voter registration postcards are from 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 - Discernible from the general election date on the front of the postcard, e.g., November 3 was 2020; November 8 was 2022.

The five years include a total of 550 names.

ALL 550 EBU postcards are addressed to the SAME commercial mailbox rental business in Renton, WA (with different individual box numbers).

The 2020 list has 146 names: 135 Chinese (92%), 6 Hispanic, 2 Southeast Asian, 1 Korean, 1 Central /Eastern European, and 1 Arabic.

The 2022 list has 71 names: 65 Chinese (92%), 3 Arabic, 2 Southeast Asian, and 1 Italian.

The 2023 list has 105 names: 77 Central Asian (73%), 21 Chinese, 4 Russian, and 3 Hispanic.

The 2024 list has 167 names: 133 Central Asian (80%), 29 Chinese, 2 Lithuanian, 1 Arabic, 1 Romanian (Moldovan ?), and 1 Ukrainian.

The 2025 list has 61 names: 45 Central Asian (74%), 9 Chinese, 2 Romanian, 1 Moldovan, 1 Southeast Asian, 1 Ukrainian, 1 Italo-Russian, and 1 Hispanic.

Of the 550 names addressed across ALL 5 years, only 10 are Hispanic (about 1.8%); there are NO distinct traditional American names (0%).

The EBU list is not at all what we expected. We expected a random assortment of American and foreign names in any given year, and a likely predominance of Hispanic names.

What did we get? A FOREIGN NAME LIST WITH VERY DISTINCT SUSPICIOUS PATTERNS - where there should be none.

SO HOW REALLY JUST HOW BAD IS THIS PROBLEM IN WA STATE?

The scale of this problem is unfathomable. This is ONE commercial mail rental location in ONE city. How many other commercial mailbox rental businesses in King County, in WA State, and all across the country have similar issues?

It appears most of the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) member states’ contracts mandate EBU policy, where ERIC regularly (at least every 60 days) receives states’ voter rolls and DOL/DMV records, uses them to produce an EBU list/report, then sends the lists back to the states, which then targets individuals by soliciting them to register to vote (at taxpayers expense).

A simple solution would be for WA State to opt out of the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). This is something I have been advocating for for many years.

ERIC member states’ contracts mandate EBU policy, where ERIC regularly (at least every 60 days) receives states’ voter rolls and DOL/DMV records, uses them to produce an EBU list/report, then sends the lists back to the states, which then target individuals by soliciting them to register to vote (at taxpayers’ expense).

We know the WA State DOL policy via the Democrat-controlled state legislature 2018 HB 2595 “AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION” law is to register everyone possible to vote based on an attestation with no true citizenship verification. This results in thousands of non-citizens obtaining a WA State ID Card or DL.

Of Note: WA DOL knew about a massive data breach for 6 years, but downplayed the severity. Every WA resident with a DL or ID may have been exposed.

AS A REMINDER: WA State Legislature Democrats’ (aka “The Anyone From Anywhere Can Vote Party”) passed SB 5077 last year: Concerning expansion of voter registration services by government agencies. The law significantly expands voter registration services (way beyond the DMV/DOL) to include many other federal, state, local, and tribal government agencies.

Yes, more WA state-imposed “Automatic Voter Registration” (AVR), and widening its scope by extending it to more organizations and agencies. What could go wrong???

Currently, the DOJ has sued 30 states (including WA State) and DC for refusing to provide detailed registrant data—including driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers. According to the lawsuits, the AG is uniquely charged by Congress with enforcing the NVRA and the Help America Vote Act, which were enacted to ensure that states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs.

The DOJ has been consistent in its requests to ALL states, not just Democrat or Republican-led states. The DOJ is requesting that states release unredacted statewide voter registration lists per Federal Laws 52 U.S.C. 20701, 52 U.S.C. 20703, and 52 U.S.C 20507.

Why are Democrat-Controlled states, including WA SoS Steve Hobbs, giving ERIC Voter Registration and DOL data but not the DOJ?

Perhaps it is time for the WA SOS to start complying with federal law and to cooperate with the DOJ to clean the voter rolls. And to start being part of the solution, not the problem…

A solution is for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act to ensure non-citizens are not on the voter rolls by showing documentary proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration and photo ID when voting in federal elections. This is an easy choice. Many polls show voters OVERWEALMINGLY support voter ID, including: Gallup 84%, Pew 83%, Rasmussen 77%, & CBS 80%.

With the SAVE America Act and a key SCOTUS decision looming (that could end ballots accepted after ELECTION DAY) - another potential SOLUTION is to sign the WAGOP Citizen Initiative, IP26-500, that requires proof of US citizenship to register to vote in WA State. IP26-500 petitions are available at WAGOP's Bellevue office, at most county GOP offices, and at hundreds of other locations around the state.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate