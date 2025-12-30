Yesterday, a federal judge ruled in favor of the Trump administration, allowing it to share Medicaid information pertaining to Illegal Immigrants with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria (in the Northern District of California) lifted a prior injunction and permitted the federal government to share six categories of “basic” personal information:

address

citizenship status

immigration status

phone number

date of birth

Medicaid ID

“The sharing of such information is clearly authorized by law, and the agencies have adequately explained their decisions,” Chhabria wrote in the seven-page order.

The order, which is limited to migrants known to be in the country illegally, is due to seven Democratic-controlled states (California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, and Washington) that allow migrants to receive state funds through their respective Medicaid programs, but not federal funds.

The ruling comes after 20 Democrat-controlled states sued to stop the government from sharing the information in July, a request that was granted while the case played out. States that sued included: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

The order approved an agreement between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in July that allowed ICE officials to access the personal data of 79 million Medicaid enrollees, including home addresses, to locate Illegal Migrants.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin called the court ruling “a victory for the rule of law and American taxpayers,” and described the latest data-sharing agreement between her agency and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as “an initiative to ensure undocumented immigrants don’t access Medicaid benefits.”

The decision is an important win for enforcing immigration laws and preventing the misuse of taxpayer benefits, and it takes effect in January 2026. The Democrat-controlled states can still appeal the ruling, and the broader lawsuit is ongoing.

OF NOTE: According to U.S. Secretary of DHS Kristi Noem, in a year-end release on the department’s accomplishments in 2025: In President Trump’s first year back in office, more than 2.5 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. because of the administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, including an estimated 1.9 million self-deportations and more than 622,000 deportations.

The Trump administration has saved taxpayers more than $13.2 billion at DHS, and fentanyl trafficking at the southern border has been cut down by half compared to the same period in 2024.

