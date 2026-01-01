All Things Politics

penny brock
3d

In Washoe Co. (Reno) NV voters were "deactivated", but not purged/removed. Can be re-activated at any time. This despite the NV story about voters being removed from voter rolls. NV Secretary of State did not define what he met by voters being "removed" from voter rolls. https://mynews4.com/news/local/some-nevada-voters-now-inactive-after-voter-roll-cleanup-heres-what-that-means-election

