The articles, videos, posts, and links below, compiled over the last month, represent some of the many well-documented concerns we face with elections.

Thanks to the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens and hundreds of election-integrity watchdog groups, serious election issues are being exposed and addressed. Thanks to all who dedicate their lives to this most important cause! For daily updates and source data, see the 2025/26 Election Integrity page and 2020-2024 Election Integrity archived page on the Skagitrepublicans.com website.

Democrats Keep Proving That They’re Terrified of Fair Elections

Some Democrat-controlled states now dispatch mail-in ballots 45 to 60 days before Election Day and allow the counting of such absentee votes for up to three weeks afterward, creating an election trimester that causes vote tallies to fluctuate wildly days after polls close

Lara Logan: SOLEN ELECTIONS with Gary Berntsen & Ralph Pezzullo

Detailed Description of How Dems Steal Elections - See pg 186

2020 Election official testifies that reports from election workers nationwide alleged that DOMINION Election Reps, under the guise of “trusted build maintenance,” were wiping ALL ELECTION RECORDS and backups nationwide - This is illegal, and destroys the way to prove that fraud exists. DOMINION Reps were also trying to convince election workers that it was their fault in order to cover up the evidence of them wiping records. Tina Peters made backups of their election records because she knew what was happening and did the right thing before they could eliminate the evidence.

ELON MUSK: “The single biggest thing Democrats are worried about is turning off fraudulent payments to illegals … By using entitlements fraud, the Democrats have been able to attract and retain vast numbers of illegal immigrants, and BUY VOTERS.”

VIDEO: Mail Ballots are fundamentally FLAWED because by the time they arrive at the county, there is NO WAY for anyone there to know who filled out the ballot, or who signed the envelope. Therefore, there is NO WAY to verify the voter’s eligibility. If you cannot determine a voter’s eligibility, tabulating that ballot should be ILLEGAL!

Yet another confidential Venezuelan witness who served as the head of security for former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez for 13 years has come forward to testify how machines developed by Smartmatic with support from the Venezuelan government have been used to steal elections around the globe

SMARTMATIC and DOMINION Election fraud EXPOSED. The election FRAUD cartel is being exposed in real time as the same technicians and Smartmatic machines stealing elections in Venezuela are connected and are essentially the same tech, hardware, and software as Dominion in the US

SMARTMATIC & DOMINION voting machines are the foreign puppet masters of the global election fraud cartel

VIDEO: Election Supervisor gives a live presentation of how easy it is to cheat with the Dominion Voting machines - How they scan and adjudicate, and how to manipulate ballots anyway you want to during adjudication

VIDEO: Is This Voter Fraud? Gates & Soros-Funded Groups Registering Homeless at Churches

New records show illegal immigrants have been voting in major American elections as far back as 2007

Captain K’s Final National Voter Registration Analysis of 2025

Seth Keshel 2025: End-of-Year Predictions Scorecard

DOJ’s Harmeet Dhillon: We’ve Uncovered Hundreds of Thousands of Dead People on Voter Rolls & Thousands of Non-citizen Voters

DOJ Sues Four Additional States and One Locality for Failure to Comply with Federal Elections Laws

Justice Department Sues Six Additional States for Failure to Provide Voter Registration Rolls

U.S. DOJ Sues Three More States and WA DC Over Voter Roll Data

DOJ is suing both red and blue states to force them to clean voter rolls for 2026

Key whistleblower revelations show Smartmatic tech rigged Venezuelan elections in unmonitored areas, now allegedly in use in the US

Former Intel Asset Patrick Byrne Breaks Down How Venezuela Overthrew The US In A 4-Pronged Attack & What Trump Must Do To Destroy The Cancerous Narco-Terrorists That Are Targeting America

FRAUD was set up to take place to rig the 2024 election, but it was caught by ELON MUSK - (over 1.7 million documents)

VIDEO: Joe Hoft shredding Christopher Wray, piece by piece, for covering up the crimes of the 2020 election across the country—including Georgia and Michigan

DOJ to conduct a comprehensive probe into ActBlue—the Democratic Party’s fundraising platform—over allegations of widespread election fraud and illicit foreign contributions

Fani Willis Hit With Explosive New Allegations Tied to MASSIVE Democrat Money Laundering

Sen. Markwayne Mullin tells Benny Johnson that multiple foreign countries may have complete inside access to ALL of our VOTING MACHINES and our ENTIRE ELECTION SYSTEM - These countries include Venezuela, China, and Russia

Dominion’s state filing said simply changed its name to “Liberty” but now Dominion’s lawyer affirms that the corporation was “closed” and all its records sent for destruction

Liberty Vote’s very first GLITCH, right out of the gate - Dozens of miscounted ballots reported in one 2025 November election

DOJ Sues Blue States — Voter Roll Fraud EXPOSED: U.S. Department of Justice Taking Action, First Steps

NEW BOOK: ‘The American War on Election Corruption’ by Seth Keshel - The first BIG effort to break through to the average Joe in a way that relates to everyday Americans

The Clinton Voter Fraud Machine Flooded Illegal Ballots for Decades

December 2025 Voter Registration by Party Updates for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds

National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Contains Hidden Election Integrity Gem – Could Have Huge Implications for Voting Machines

Here is “The 12 Days of Trump”, direct upload (sometimes X suppresses posts with links).

The 2020 election was STOLEN, and the evidence is MONUMENTAL

Cause of America Elections 101: This educational series covers a variety of election-related topics, presented as short video explanations

Cause of America: The first step in getting started with hand counting is to review your state statutes. Several excellent hand-counting methods exist

PILF Challenges California’s Prop 50 Racial Gerrymander

Top Venezuelan Official Turns State’s Evidence on Voting Machines and Drug War

Venezuelan Military Intelligence whistleblower confirms the CIA outsources election rigging technology like Smartmatic and Dominion from Venezuela

MIKE BENZ VIDEO: In June 2020, a Secret Multi-day WAR GAME meeting was occurring to PREVENT TRUMP FROM COMING INTO OFFICE

WHISTLEBLOWER: How Bill Barr oversaw the overthrow of the U.S. government on November 3, 2020 — he also held secret meetings to plot prosecutions of Trump and Trump officials and sabotage Trump’s candidacy for the 2024 presidential election

The USPS was instrumental in the implementation of the 2020 election due to the influx of millions of mail-in ballots inserted into the election - Video evidence the USPS acted illegally in SHIPPING at least one million mail-in ballots from a facility in Bethpage, New York to Pennsylvania on October 21, 2020

Bombshell Video: The 2020 Election & the Global Fraud Allegations I outline sweeping allegations that 2020 election systems—Dominion/Smartmatic—were part of a global network, citing a Venezuelan whistleblower, claims of foreign remote access, and a control hub alleged to trace back to Belgrade

Trump Releases VIDEO PROOF of The 2020 Election Theft

VIDEO: Two experts testify in DeKalb GOP v Raffensperger that the election system in Gwinnett County, GA was remotely accessed from Belgrade, Serbia DURING the 2020 Election Similar activity also happened in Colorado, Michigan, and other states!

Computer Programmer Clink Curtis 2006 Congressional Testimony: Proof how elections are rigged and fake

VERIFIED CLAIMS: Machine-based vote flipping is real and has been used by enemies of America to manipulate elections

ELON MUSK: “The radical left has been using fraudulent government programs for a long time to import and retain vast numbers of illegal (and legal, in some cases) immigrants to win elections and turn America into a single-party state, destroying any real democracy.”

Pass the SAVE Act so Proof of citizenship is required to register to vote; Whereas Texas found thousands of illegal aliens on its voter rolls; Whereas states like CA, OR, & WA, give Driver’s Licenses to illegal aliens; Whereas Minnesota allows for 1 registered voter to vouch for 8 other persons without an ID; Whereas the American people demand fair elections

ARIZONA: Rep Eli Crane openly says Democrats are rigging elections with illegals voting - Democrats are blocking a simple question that asks “Are you a US citizen” on the next Census - Democrats are letting illegals vote in their elections - They’re blocking Voter ID - They blocked the SAVE Act

AZ GOP discovered 500,000 to 1.3 million ILLEGAL VOTERS on the state’s voter rolls - “Outrageous voter registration rates with some counties exceeding 100% of eligible voters — A staggering number of counties with more registered voters than eligible citizens”

The Arizona Republican Party has discovered a STAGGERING amount of voter fraud in the state - up to 1.3 MILLION illegal aliens are registered to vote

The Arizona Senate Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election CONFIRMS: — Katie Hobbs and her co-conspirator adjudicated the overthrow of your government. Cybersecurity Expert: Col. Phil Waldron Maricopa County Audit: Dominion adjudication rate is over 11%!

787,585 votes counted in Arizona’s 2024 general election were from illegal voters, including: 203,968 ILLEGAL DUPLICATES and 109,672 from voters either younger than the legal voting age or older than 114 years old

Fresh party registration data reveals: EVERY SINGLE COUNTY in Arizona is more Republican today than it was during the November 2024 election

Republicans are moving to Arizona - Why AZ could be the next Florida

CALIFORNIA: The entire Sacramento California School Board just resigned after they were audited and found $180 million of taxpayer fraud - Fake students, six figure jobs for friends and family members, luxury travel paid by the taxpayer who was told that this was all about helping refugees - This was an adult school meant to teach English to Afghan and Ukrainian immigrants — Except the students didn’t exist

California processed 5.9 million voter registration forms “Online” - “Online” voter registration forms required no proof of citizenship

December 29, 2025 Report: Liberty Vote/Dominion vote-counting software miscounted ballots in Santa Clara County, CA.

At the DMV, when you register to vote, you do not need to prove any citizenship; you only need to check a box, by “honor code”

San Bernardino County reported 86,000 ineligible voters still on the voter rolls - Prop 50 passed in San Bernardino County by 80,000 votes

COLORADO: In Colorado’s 2022 general election, there were 34,912 MORE votes counted than voters who voted

Debunking the “Californians Turned Colorado Blue” Myth: Organic Change or Engineered Illusion?

How Colorado Got Quietly Rewired

The CO election system and government appear to be a criminal operation

Why is Tina Peters the Most Dangerous Woman in America to Democrats? Why Do They Desperately Want Her to Die in Prison?

What Colorado redacted from a federal prison letter about Tina Peters and why it matters

Tina Peters shouldn’t need a Pardon, she did exactly what she was required to do BY LAW Under 52 USC §20701

Tina Peters’ attorney, Peter Ticktin, is requesting a Presidential pardon for her for complying with federal election records retention law that Colorado has countermanded and criminalized to hide their own federal election crimes

Election Irregularities Project, Dateline Colorado: The Shameful Railroading And Lawfare Persecution Of Whistleblower Tina Peters (Part 4)

GEORGIA: VIDEO: Blatant election fraud in Fulton County! +12 people registered to vote from 850 Oak St NW Atlanta, GA. The issue? No one has lived at this address for well over two years - This is just one of +20 locations my contact took us to...

SHOCKING ADMISSION FROM FULTON COUNTY, GA: KNOWINK REMOTELY ACCESSES AND WIPES POLL PADS!

It wasn’t “human error” to break the seals, remove the memory cards, and use surrogate tabulators to print fraudulent tapes!

VIDEO: 2022 DEKALB COUNTY GA ELECTION FRAUD

VIDEO: Fulton County’s two machine counts and one handcount did NOT match

Fulton County: ‘We Don’t Dispute’ 315,000 Votes Lacking Poll Workers’ Signatures Were Counted In 2020” / Post

More and more fraud from the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, is being discovered! They are now facing $1.4 million dollars in fines, and this is only the tip of the iceberg!

Liz Harrington Video: Georgia invented 10 phantom tabulators and forged documents to cover for 315,000 bogus ballots

Board of Elections admits HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of ballots in the 2020 presidential election were counted twice - NOT by human error - but by INTENTIONAL HUMAN INTERVENTION, which was in fact MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD that STOLE the election

A 2020 video showing Georgia poll workers acting suspiciously while handing off a USB drive is going viral after it was confirmed that over 300,000 ballots were illegally certified without poll worker signatures in Fulton County

Fulton County should be ground zero for indictments to clean up our elections / Video

NOV 4, 2020 SURVEILLANCE VIDEO CATCHING RUBY & SHAYE IN THE ACT

VIDEO: GA election workers talked about cheating openly

Fulton County counted hundreds of thousands of ballots without the proper signatures - Fulton County Case SEB2023-025 found - 3,930 duplicate ballots counted - 20,713 ballots were added out of thin air, no corresponding source tabulators

During the 2020 Election, votes on DOMINION voting machines were disappearing and appearing in the dead of night in CLARKE and FULTON COUNTY

Double voting case was finally heard at the GA State Board of Elections - A subset of 10 THOUSAND people registered in Fulton as many as 11 times, some voted twice!

VIDEO: Election officials testify that DOMINION voting machines were sending and receiving signals through wifi and connecting to the internet in an active voting location during the 2020 election - QR codes located on ballots were used to tabulate votes through the machines instead of the markings made by voters on the actual ballots themselves

1.7 MILLION missing original ballot images for the November 2020 Election in Georgia. Election workers also testified that all absentee ballots were all in SEQUENCE, had NO DATE, had all the same SIGNATURES on every ballot, and all came out of the SAME COUNTY

Non-citizen from the Bahamas living in Georgia who openly admits to voting in our elections 3 times. But wait- the voting records reveal she voted 23 times!

GHOST VOTERS IN GEORGIA’S ELECTRONIC VOTER REGISTRATION SYSTEM THAT VOTED

Dominion Botch: Georgia Primary Election Overturned After Awful Machine Count

I Told You So on Georgia - Brad Raffensperger will be remembered most for his role in the attempted overthrow of the Republic

Judge Finally Allows Access to Fulton County 2020 Physical Ballots and Related Documents

FEC complaint against US Senator Raphael Warnock and his Treasurer for Smurfing $62,111,521 - In addition to Smurfing, they are using synthetic name clustering

HAWAII: VIDEO: Hawaii Elections Commission’s third resignation in less than six months

Hawaii Elections Commission votes to audit 2024 election

Hawaii State Election Office defrauding the federal government out of $30+ million!

Justice Department sues Hawaii on allegations related to elections

IDAHO: Eye on Elections is a group of concerned Idaho voters who are working to promote fair and transparent elections. Idaho elections are now controlled by centralized, computerized voting systems that can be rigged to steal elections - eyeonelections.org

ILLINOIS: Nearly 15% of Ballots in Illinois are Haunted by Phantom Voters

KENTUCKY: Massive driver’s license FRAUD exposed in Democrat-run Kentucky under Gov. Andy Beshear! Illegals & non-citizens paying $200 cash under the table to skip tests, bypass Homeland Security checks, and get KY licenses illegally

MICHIGAN: Large-scale voter fraud taking place - 36% of new voter registrations last year have invalid Social Security numbers, but were allowed to complete voter registration anyway - 500,000 more voters registered than we have voting-age adults

FIVE HUNDRED THOUSAND more people registered to vote in Michigan than voting-age adults - Illegals Voting and Their Votes Counted

During the 2020 Election in Michigan, a Secretary of State official told volunteers to count “multiple ballots with the very same signature” during an audit of votes in Antrim County. She told the very worried poll workers that the audit was not the time for them to investigate!

Proof Michigan Elections are RIGGED “Going into the 2024 election, Michigan had 500,000 more registered voters than we have voting age adults”

RE: Michigan’s statewide December 2025 voter file. We found 4,997 vote records from ACTIVE voters whose past votes have VANISHED from the official record. These are not inactive or cancelled voters. These are people who remain active on the rolls today… …whose recorded vote in previous elections has been silently DELETED

Large-Scale Voter Fraud Rocks Michigan!

Judge Rejects Michigan S.O.S’s Election Guidance On Mail-In Ballots With Mismatched Numbers

RNC Wins Ballot Security Lawsuit Against Michigan Secretary of State

MI 2024 general election included hundreds of thousands of errors from voters whose identity and eligibility are not compliant with defined criminal law, including 128,806 votes from illegal duplicate registrants

USPS Whistleblower exposes operation to backdate mail-In ballots in Michigan for the 2020 election

December 15, 2020, Dominion CEO John Poulos testified under oath before the MI Senate Oversight Committee - He made at least 15 false statements during his testimony

How Dominion flipped and switched the 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION in the middle of the night in Antrim County from Trump to Biden. The Error rate permissible is 1 out of 125,000 ballots. Dominion in Antrim County’s error rate was 8.3. A SoS official told volunteers to count “multiple ballots with the very same signature” during an audit of votes in Antrim

VIDEO: They told us Dominion voting systems were completely secure, closed systems with no internet connectivity or remote access, yet technicians revealed wireless capabilities, hidden passwords controlled by the corrupt government agencies, and the ability to enable connections to wireslessly hijack them

VIDEO: Here was Detroit, Michigan, at 3:30 am the day after the 2020 election...

MINNESOTA: Democrat Fraud, Minnesota Style

Vote harvesting operation in Minnesota exposed - lhan Omar-connected harvester seen exchanging $200 per ballot / Video

VIDEO: Ilhan Omar Connected Harvester SEEN Exchanging $200 for 2020 General Election Ballot - Somali community being paid as much as $800 to cast votes for Omar in 2020

Between 2008 and 2016, the Obama administration oversaw the admission of over 54,000 Somali refugees into the United States. They targeted specific swing states and counties, with Minnesota being the primary target

Mayor of Minneapolis Complicit in Salama Child Care Fraud Cover-up

Minnesota processed 281,000 “Online” voter registration forms in 2024. The online voter registration form has no proof of citizenship requirement. Kamala won by 137,000 votes!

MN AG Keith Ellison admits the Somalians were imported to vote Democrat - He says they even go out to ballot harvest for Democrats, and the Somalians are used in multiple states to swing elections for Democrats - Foreigners imported to steal our elections!

Jesse Watters’ research shows Democrats dumped all the Somalians into Minneapolis because they needed a voting bloc. The Democrats imported them, gave them social security numbers, signed them up for welfare, and in return, they all vote Democrat

Video Shows Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Admitting He Knew About Somali Fraud Scandal But Did Nothing to Stop it

Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar, and Keith Ellison have all been directly tied to Somali fraud ring

Mike Lindell files paperwork for gubernatorial run against Walz for MN Governor

161,649 illegal duplicates and 346,172 voters registered to vote in 2024 after the rolls were closed, along with several other categories, should have disqualified the votes from being counted

Minnesota lets voters ‘vouch’ for up to 8 others as fraud scandals fuel calls for federal crackdown

Minnesota Allows Voters To “Vouch For” Up To Eight Other Voters! One of the worst laws ever — UNLESS….you want to get as much illegal voting as possible! / Post

MN allows one person to “VOUCH” for 8 migrants so they can vote as part of “same day” registration: “NO PROOF OF RESIDENCY or VOTER ID REQUIRED.” 2024: 296,000 same-day registration! If they work at a residential facility? You have NO LIMIT to the number of “residents” you can vouch for

Not only can a Minnesota residential facility employee vouch for UNLIMITED facility residents, but healthcare facility voting can be administered 35 days before Election Day

The Insane Same-Day Voter Registration Loophole in MN

Walz signed “Driver’s Licenses for All” in 2023, handing state IDs to illegal aliens (81K+ estimated in MN). Now, election officials ADMIT: Non-citizens with these licenses CAN show up, register on Election Day (no proof of citizenship required), and VOTE

MONTANA: VIDEO: Carbon County MT clerk in the middle of the night shredding ballots by herself, then tabulating what was left - She won her 2022 RE-ELECTION by 87 votes!

Elections Administrator CAUGHT ON CAMERA SHREDDING BALLOTS in Montana!

NEBRASKA: 109,680 votes counted in Nebraska’s 2024 general election were from registrants who were not legally qualified to vote - Of those, 47,818 were from voters who were either younger than the legally permitted voting age or older than the oldest known citizen

NEVADA: The MASSIVE amount of FRAUD in Nevada during the 2020 Election. DOMINION and ES&S are the main election systems used in NEVADA. - 42,000+ people voted more than once - 19,000+ didn’t live in Nevada - 15,000+ registered to a commercial address - 1,500+ resurrection of the dead - 8,000+ voted from a non-existent address - 4,000+ undocumented illegal migrants

Nevada Removes 24,000+ Names From Voter Rolls After List Maintenance??? In Washoe Co. (Reno) NV voters were "deactivated", but not purged/removed from Voter Rolls. Can be re-activated at any time - This despite the NV story about voters being removed from voter rolls. SoS did not define voters being "removed" from voter rolls…

Nevada’s 2024 general election had a 24.3% voting error rate, and 17,813 more votes were counted than voters who voted

Nevada’s Elections Just Changed Forever – And Nobody Voted on It

NEW YORK: James O’ Keefe Video: Caught an NGO registering illegal aliens and instructing them on how to vote for a domestic terrorist Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York

Mamdani set to become first NYC Mayor sworn in on a Quran

Marly Hornick is leading the charge against Letitia James and the NY Board of Elections for what she calls a “digital insurrection” tied to voter roll corruption and election interference. “25% of New York’s voter database has serious errors

OREGON: “Oregon and 35 of its counties have an overall registration rate exceeding 100%” - This is how Democrats steal elections

Oregon election officials quietly changed the state’s online voter registration rules, expanding who can register electronically without an Oregon driver’s license or state ID. New law allows “voters” to register online using the last four digits of a Social Security number and a self-uploaded image of a signature, even if no DMV record exists

PENNSYLVANIA: DO NOT FORGET in 2020 Trump was ahead by nearly a million ballots on election day and then three days later after counting ‘mail-in ballots’ behind closed doors in Philadelphia, Biden magically won. Oct 21,Truck driver, Jesse Morgan, picked up a container with 20 Gaylord boxes full of mail-in ballots. A Gaylord can hold from 50,000 up to 100,000 ballots. Morgan was transporting at least one million mail-in ballots (already filled in with signatures on the envelopes)

Delaware County, PA 2020 Election Video Whistleblower footage shows election officials openly discussing and destroying poll tapes, return sheets, and other required records while admitting it’s potentially a felony and joking about a “little campfire.”These videos (from 2021 sting operation) were submitted as key evidence in multiple lawsuits alleging massive fraud, illegal records destruction, and cover-up

PA citizen poll workers in Delaware County, PA, caught on camera committing voter fraud filling out ballots during the 2020 election

TENNESSEE: Separating Fact from Fiction in the TN-7 Special Election

TEXAS: SCOTUS Rules Texas Can Keep New Congressional Map

Nearly 15% of Ballots in Texas are Haunted by Phantom Voters

VIDEO: Massive Voter Database Irregularities in Tarrant County, TX

The Dallas County Election Department has confirmed the following problems - These issues raise serious concerns about transparency, accuracy, and trust in our elections:

Digital poll books jumped by thousands of votes after polls closed – unexplained spikes undermine confidence in reported results. / On-demand ballot machines issued the wrong ballots to voters – some voters were not given the correct ballot for their precinct. / Ballot-marking machines selected the wrong candidate – in some cases, the machine’s mark did not match the voter’s choice. / Voting reports failed to reconcile – official records did not match the actual number of ballots cast / Ballot chain of custody was violated – ballots were not always properly tracked, creating opportunities for mistakes or mishandling.

These problems are not “glitches.” They are serious failures that affect voter confidence and the integrity of our elections. Dallas County voters deserve a system that is accurate, transparent, and accountable

WASHINGTON STATE: Brandi Kruse Video: Department of Justice believes lawsuit will prove illegals are voting in Washington State

DOJ Sues WA Secretary of State for Withholding Voter Roll Information

Trump’s DOJ files lawsuit against WA State over effort to conceal shady voter rolls...

When DOJ Starts Suing Your State Over Voter Records

Washington Democrats move to lock down voter rolls as audits trigger panic

Let’s Go WA Signature gatherers have faced harassment, stalking, and assaults this year—including stolen petitions, intimidation, and more!

Port Orchard man arrested for threatening to shoot Let’s Go WA signature gatherer

FBI warns Antifa threatening violence against conservative Washington signature gatherers

Washington Education Association Interfering With Signature Gatherers. WEA try to persuade people not to sign....”They come & assault, steal our pens, steal our initiative sheets.”

USPS says mail-in ballots might not get postmark on same day they’re dropped off

Seattle’s Democrat Mayor Bruce Harrell held the lead on Election Night, only to see Democratic Socialist candidate Katie Wilson be called the winner more than a week later as late-arriving mail-in ballots shifted the tally her way. The shifting sands have become the norm in Seattle. “Early results in King County elections are often illusory.”

Why It Took So Long to Call Seattle’s Mayoral Race

Why did King County Council candidate Shukri Olow have so many daycares donate to her campaign?

Dem lawmaker moves to conceal WA state daycare provider info amid Somali fraud allegations

The Nationwide Somali Fraud Scheme - Powered by Democrats - Washington state, North Carolina, Maine, and Minnesota are just the start...

VIDEO: Minneapolis Somali “care centers” were donating to the political campaign of WA State Somali Democrat/BLM activist Ubax Gardheere! She was a 2021 Candidate for the King County Council and the one who made an Islamic bomb hoax on a school bus of children.

Why are so many fake child care centers donating to national Democrat races across the country? We just uncovered one of the largest election frauds in history, funneling stolen Medicaid tax dollars to Democrat candidates en masse - Prosecuted ActBlue NOW! / Video

WA AG declines to investigate Yakima County election prize giveaway

323,857—that is the number of votes counted from illegal or ineligible voters in the 2024 general election in the state of Washington

Glen Morgan: Which Federal Investigations will impact WA State the most? Your responses...

WISCONSIN: Wisconsin Blocks Voter Roll, Food Stamp, Medicaid Fraud Investigations

Wisconsin attorney general silent on state Senate probe, defiant on voter roll investigation

WYOMING: Wyoming could become the 41st state to limit who may return another voter’s ballot

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.