Yesterday, WAGOP State Chairman and State Rep. Jim Walsh reported that a concerned citizen from Othello made a troubling discovery: hundreds of undelivered WA State King County 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 ballots sitting in a large box on the ground, next to a dumpster behind a strip mall in Renton. Rather than ignoring the find, this ordinary Washingtonian did what responsible citizens should do—he contacted King County Elections, the Washington Secretary of State’s office (SoS), and even his congressional representative.

According to the concerned citizen, every official he contacted showed no interest and had no response. Only then did the citizen turn to Walsh and deliver the ballots directly to him at the WAGOP Bellevue office. Walsh shared the story in a video update, saying, “This is very troubling; this is not supposed to happen, it is a symptom of a system that is not secure. When you have ballots sitting around, it is an invitation to fraud and evidence of WA's election integrity and security issues. This is a mess. At least a few of these ballots showed up in the state election history web page as having been cast in the November 2024 election. THIS is why we need the Voter ID initiative (IP26-500). It will help clean up the state's registered voter database.”

This is another example that exposes deep vulnerabilities in our vote-by-mail system. In the November 2024 general election, a Bellevue woman reported receiving 16 ballots. Also in that same election, a Pasco woman is facing multiple charges after casting at least 4 illegal ballots. She intercepted the voters’ ballots, forged the signatures on the envelopes, and submitted them without their knowledge. She admitted this to detectives and was placed under arrest and booked into jail for 12 felony charges related to Illegal Voting / Voter Fraud and Identity Theft.

WA State’s mail-in voting system directly enables the potential of fraud every election cycle. Washington is one of eight states that conduct all mail-in elections, in which ballots are automatically mailed to all “registered voters.” Vote-by-mail flaws create the opportunity for mistakes and fraud.

In a full universal vote-by-mail system, ballots are automatically sent to every active registered voter. Undeliverable ballots should be securely returned to the county, processed, and used to update and clean voter rolls. Not abandoned in a public location where anyone could access them (and potentially forge signatures and vote them).

This also raises serious questions about how “undelivered” abandoned ballots could end up marked as returned and counted. In a state that relies almost entirely on signature verification rather than photo ID, such lapses strike at the heart of election integrity. This incident also makes one wonder how many other hundreds or thousands of abandoned ballots are found but not voted.

The normal procedure for “undeliverable” ballots is for county elections offices to inactivate the voter and send a confirmation card. Voters can reactivate by updating their address on VoteWA.gov or contacting their county elections office.

The apparent indifference from King County Elections and the SoS — agencies tasked with safeguarding our elections — is stunning and perhaps the most disturbing element! It should trouble every WA voter, regardless of party!

When a citizen hands over physical evidence of potential mishandling and is met with silence, public trust further erodes. While a single box of ballots does not prove widespread fraud, it undeniably shows the potential for it, and that our current system has serious security gaps.

If you don’t receive your ballot: contact your county elections office right away for a replacement (you can go in person or they can mail one or, in some cases, provide options via VoteWA.gov). You can check ballot status on VoteWA.gov.

OF NOTE: WA State Democrats’ SB 5892 (passed in the 2026 legislative session, requested by SoS Steve Hobbs) mandates that all PRR involving the statewide voter registration database must be handled exclusively by his office. If a county elections office receives such a request, it “shall not produce any records in response to the request” and must instead redirect the requester to the SoS. Also, county elections officials are now subject to a class C felony, which may be punished by jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Most obviously, SB 5892 is designed to stop the DOJ lawsuit against WA SoS, requesting the full, unredacted voter roll database. Interesting that Democrat Controlled States have no issues providing this type of information to leftist groups like the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), but refuse to follow federal law…for failure to disclose their full voter registration lists upon request, per 52 U.S.C. 20701, 52 U.S.C. 20703, and 52 U.S.C 20507.

Until we can ban mail-in voting and replace apathetic elections officials. WA State voters deserve better: apologies, prompt investigations, transparent chain-of-custody protocols, and meaningful reforms that prevent ballots from ending up next to dumpsters rather than being delivered to the proper registered voters or to election offices.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate