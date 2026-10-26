On Oct. 23, 2026, the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security released a statement after a joint investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the FBI led to the arrest of 10 non-citizens for illegally voting in several U.S. elections in North Carolina.

The federal indictments of the 10 noncitizens were for illegally voting, primarily in the 2024 general election (and in some cases prior elections).

Charges: All 10 were charged with falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register/vote (under 18 U.S.C. § 1015; up to 5 years in prison). Most also faced charges of voting by an alien (under 18 U.S.C. § 611; up to 1 year).

Arrests: Joint HSI & FBI operation on Oct. 14–15, 2026. Nine were permanent residents (LPRs/green-card holders); one was an illegal alien.

Federal Indictments: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina (EDNC) handled the charging process.

Origins: Three from Germany, two from Jamaica, and one each from El Salvador, Haiti, Canada, Panama, and Montenegro. Some have prior criminal records involving drugs, assault, or other offenses.

Illegal Alien: Edduard Omar Majano-Sosa from El Salvador entered illegally near El Paso in July 2022 and was released into the U.S. under the Biden administration. He is accused of registering and voting in 2024. He also faces a prohibited-person firearm charge after a pistol was found in his vehicle during arrest.

“These aliens have been arrested and charged with illegally voting in multiple elections,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “They knowingly violated our laws. Let this be a message to any non-citizens out there who are thinking about voting in our elections: If you illegally vote, we will arrest you, and you will be charged. Only American citizens should be electing American leaders.”

“Protecting American elections from criminal interference continues to be one of the top priorities of this FBI,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.

“When people illegally cast ballots, they undermine the law and the trust Americans place in our democratic process. These arrests send the message that election laws are not optional, and those who violate them will be held accountable,” said Acting ICE Director David J. Venturella.

“There is no more important right a citizen possesses above the right to vote. All other rights flow from this Constitutional principle when We the People select our government. Every non-citizen who chooses to illegally vote subverts our constitutional republic, actively canceling out the vote of a law-abiding citizen,” said Ellis Boyle, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “This is not a victimless crime – quite the opposite. Every voting citizen is a victim every time. These indictments should serve as a stark warning to anyone contemplating voting illegally in our 2026 election: we are watching, we will find you if you do it, and we will prosecute you.”

In recent months, DHS has taken additional steps to safeguard the integrity and security of American elections. These measures include:

In September, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released its 2026 Election Infrastructure Security Plan: Securing the Next 250.

In July, Secretary Mullin sent letters to secretaries of state in several states across the country warning that tens of thousands of non-citizens are registered to vote.

In July, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that grant recipients will be required to take several key actions on election integrity.

In June, DHS directed ICE to enforce stricter penalties for non-citizens who illegally vote in American elections, including deportation.

This is part of the Trump Administration’s broader focus on stopping non-citizens from voting in American elections. More recent examples here.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate