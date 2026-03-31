Yesterday, the Citizen Action Defense Fund (CADF) announced that it is preparing to file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the WA State Democrats’ newly imposed income tax that Governor Bob Ferguson signed into law yesterday, March 30, 2026.

Following the release of a legal memorandum during the legislative session authored by former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna outlining the measure’s constitutional defects, CADF has retained McKenna to lead the litigation effort. The organization expects to file suit within the next few days.

As detailed in the memorandum, the legislation imposes a graduated tax on income, which has long been classified as property under Washington law and its Constitution. As such, this income tax passed by the legislature violates the uniformity requirement and constitutional limitations on property taxation established under Article VII of the Washington State Constitution.

“Washington’s constitution is clear, and the courts have been equally clear for nearly a century—income is property, and progressive income taxes are unconstitutional under existing law,” said lead counsel Rob McKenna. “If the State proceeds with the new income tax, it will create a direct conflict with binding precedent and the constitutional protections that safeguard taxpayers. We are preparing to challenge the tax in court.”

Washington’s Constitution imposes a strict uniformity requirement on taxes. Article VII, Section 1 states that “All taxes shall be uniform upon the same class of property within the territorial limits of the authority levying the tax.”

The term “property” is broadly defined to include “everything, whether tangible or intangible, subject to ownership.” A 1933 Washington Supreme Court decision in Culliton v. Chase explicitly classified income as property, ruling that a graduated net income tax violated this uniformity clause because it applied different rates to different amounts of the same class of property.

To be clear: The 9-decade-old court ruling is not the only barrier to Washington state imposing an income tax.

Voters have soundly rejected income tax proposals 10 times since 1934. Most recently, in 2010, a proposed tax on people earning more than $200,000 a year was easily defeated by a 64.15% to 35.85% statewide margin.

CADF Executive Director Jackson Maynard emphasized that the organization is moving swiftly to ensure Washingtonians are protected from unlawful taxation.

“Since lawmakers and the Governor have chosen to ignore both the constitution and decades of settled case law, we will act,” said Maynard. “This lawsuit is about upholding the rule of law and ensuring that Washingtonians are not subjected to an unconstitutional tax scheme.”

The Democrats’ SB 6346, dubbed the “millionaires’ tax,” imposes a 9.9% rate on household income exceeding $1 million annually, with the tax applying to income earned starting in 2028; it is expected to eventually expand beyond high earners and inevitably capture the middle class…

Yesterday, it was also announced that Let’s Go Washington’s founder, Brian Heywood, filed a Referendum to Repeal the Unconstitutional New Law.

AS A REMINDER: In the 2026 legislative session, more than 116,000 Washingtonians made state history by signing in to oppose the 9.9% income tax heard in the State House of Representatives, making it the most opposed bill to ever come before the Washington State Legislature. Also, a few weeks prior, nearly 62,000 people signed in to oppose SB 6346 in the two days leading up to a Senate budget committee hearing.

The Feb 24, 2026, legislative session final numbers for sign-ins to SB 6346:

WAS: CON 116,779 (90.2%) - PRO 12,691 (9.8%)

When will Democrats ever learn? State income taxes are proven to ruin economies. Of note: in 2023, 41,000 residents and job creators left Massachusetts, taking $4.2 billion with them - 70% of that came from the top tax bracket after Massachusetts introduced a millionaire tax…

In 2021 State Dems passed an unconstitutional capital gains tax; since, they increased the sales tax, the B&O tax, almost doubled the estate tax from 20% to 35%, and created the CCA tax that made WA gas prices near the highest in the U.S. No state has seen such a dramatic shift in policy in our nation's history. Since the Covid mandates WA went from a politically moderate (policy wise) state to the most business unfriendly state in the nation.

Thanks to CADF and their legal team, it is important to push back against the reckless State Democrats and King Ferguson, who continue to systematically destroy WA State and lay an unconstitutional framework to further their leftist agenda, narratives, and ideological policies.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate