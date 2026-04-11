All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
3h

There are elections coming up, we can help stop the Socialist left's pillaging of our hard earned dollars; use those ballots as weapons and VOTE THEM OUT OF OFFICE!

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