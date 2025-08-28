At Monday’s Superior Court sentencing hearing for refusing to wear a mask while observing ballot counting in the November 2024 election, former Island County Republican Party Chair Tim Hazelo avoided jail time, but was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and pay $700 in fines and fees. No-contact orders were also issued, prohibiting Hazelo from contacting the county auditor or elections supervisor (with a ban from the Elections Office, extending 100 feet).

Hazelo had a crowd of supporters in court as he was sentenced, including Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank. “We should always abide by the law. We should challenge the law if we think it should be challenged through the court system, but at the same time, I believe most courts in Washington state are biased, especially the state supreme court, so it's really hard to get a fair shake, and people understand that,” said Swank.

On July 10, 2025, a jury found Hazelo guilty of a felony, unauthorized access to a voting center, and first-degree criminal trespass (a gross misdemeanor).

Hazelo had to give up his right to carry a firearm, and his government contractor employer suspended his security clearance, resulting in his job loss. He is now appealing the conviction on both civil and criminal grounds.

Plaintiffs argued that the mask mandate rule, issued by Republican Island County Auditor Sheilah Crider, and supported by the Island County Canvassing Board, exceeded the authority granted under state law and election regulations.

Nov 4, 2024, while serving as an election observer, Hazelo was approached by the Elections Supervisor and asked to wear a mask or leave.

After refusing to leave, an Island County Deputy Sheriff and a Coupeville Town Marshal showed up. Hazelo again refused, saying Crider lacked the authority to enforce the mandate. Hazel left the building with them and was charged with a disorderly conduct citation (which was later dropped).

Crider implemented the mask policy for the Island County ballot processing room due to a Covid outbreak during the Aug 2024 primary election, where 10 of Crider’s 14 election staff got COVID and became ill. She wrote: “Because all of our volunteers are over the age of 65, and because we cannot afford to lose essential workers to perform the work of processing ballots, I have required that all staff, volunteers and observers in the ballot processing room wear a protective face mask.”

Witnesses said a few election staff members still had COVID-19 symptoms entering the Nov 2024 general election. Other Republican election observers either wore masks in the ballot processing room or stood in the doorway without masks to observe, as allowed by Crider, during ballot counting observation.

On the Jason Rantz Show, Hazelo said, “The process is the punishment. They know that by dragging this out, they can damage my livelihood. If a guy like me can get charged with this and be convicted, imagine what they can do to anybody. Everybody’s a possible target of these far-left prosecutors and rules. They convict guys like me for these peaceful things, and let people let Antifa fire bomb police stations in Seattle. So I’m happy to not be in jail. But the reality is, we’re going to continue to fight. We’re appealing the entire thing on the civil side and criminal side, including the conviction.”

Because of Hazelo’s circumstances, fellow Island County Republican observer Tracy Abuhl, who faces similar charges, had court hearings postponed to 2026.

Hazelo and Abuhl, were initially charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct; however, both cases were escalated by Island County Prosecutor Greg Banks after plea negotiations failed, adding the felony charges under RCW 9A.20.021 for unlawful access to a voting center.

Prosecutor Banks is a longtime, well-known far-leftist who does not like conservatives and has compared Trump supporters to the KKK, and has called Trump Supporters ‘Racist Bullies.’

We are tracking these cases and will follow up as they continue through the judicial system and as more details become available.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Chairman, WSRP Executive Board Member, 5-Term Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, “2021 Citizen Activist of the Year” award by the Olympic Conference, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.