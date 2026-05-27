All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
7h

With all these wins for Republican seats the Dems will be doubling down on the cheating: ballot stuffing, illegal registrations, phantom voters, etc. This battle is far from over until we can get rid of mail-in ballots nation wide.

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