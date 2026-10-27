Today in Seattle, federal prosecutors announced that they have identified 405 non-citizens registered to vote in Washington state who have collectively cast more than 1,500 illegal ballots across multiple elections spanning decades.

Acting U.S. Attorney in Western WA Neil Floyd, First Assistant U.S. Attorney in Eastern WA Pete Serrano, and Acting Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in the Pacific Northwest April Miller said the findings emerged from cross-checking known non-citizens against available registration and voting records after the state declined to provide full unredacted voter rolls.

In a letter to Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, the Justice Department asked the state to set aside any ballots these individuals cast in the upcoming midterm elections until citizenship can be verified. The prosecutors described the list as an offer of assistance and said the state has not contacted them to discuss it.

Floyd and Serrano said the investigation started after Hobbs refused the Trump administration’s request for Washington’s full voter rolls. On Sept. 8, 2025, the DOJ sent a letter to WA State SoS Steve Hobbs, requesting a “complete” copy of the state’s voter registration database within 14 days. To no one’s surprise, on Sept. 23, 2025, Hobbs refused to comply, leading to a DOJ lawsuit.

Prosecutors compared people they already knew to be non-citizens against registration and voting records they pieced together without the state’s help, including registration names traced to Washington’s motor voter system, which signs residents up to vote when they get a driver’s license.

Floyd said, “If you're not a citizen, you're not eligible to vote. That's a point of confusion here in Washington. Ballots are sent to thousands, millions of people, and many of them are not eligible to vote. We have done interviews...One of the things that we have discovered is that people are telling us, 'I got a ballot in the mail. I thought I was eligible to vote.' If you're not a citizen of the United States, you're not allowed to vote, even if you receive a ballot in the mail. So, I think it's fair to put the public on notice and to provide that warning before we go into an election season.”

In a follow-up interview with Seattle Red, Floyd said, “We start looking into it, and find out, sure enough, they got registered when they got a driver’s license. Somebody checked the wrong box intentionally, knowingly, unknowingly. Who knows?”

Floyd stated that the 405 names represent only an initial sample and that investigators expect to find thousands more once they examine people in the country illegally. He noted that some individuals had voted dozens of times, that prosecutions face challenges when people claim they never filled out or mailed a ballot, and that the office is focusing first on cases involving false statements about citizenship on immigration or registration forms.

Serrano said, “Free and fair elections should be the concern of every US citizen. Our purpose and sharing this data with a secretary of state is to protect the sanctity of each citizens vote. Our goal in sharing this information with the State of Washington is to ensure that Washington citizens' votes are protected in this and future elections.”

The Justice Department indicated it plans to send additional names to the WA Sec. of State before Election Day and noted that some people on the current list may have become naturalized since registering.

During the press conference, HSI Special Agent Miller said: “Voter fraud undermines public confidence and lawful voting…To date, HSI has actioned more than 1600 cases, resulting in more than 160 arrests…We have identified a growing number of cases accepted for prosecution.”

Today’s announcement is part of a broader Trump administration effort to target non-citizen voting ahead of the 2026 midterms. Full press conference video here.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate