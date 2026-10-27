All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
6h

I have been waiting for this day for a long, long time! We've watched state after state outed for allowing illegal voting but Washington state has been ignored. Until now. Finally, Ferguson and Hobbs are going to be exposed and our voter roles will be the better for it. Thank you, President Trump!

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