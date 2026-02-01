The articles, videos, posts, and links below, compiled over the last month, represent some of the many well-documented challenges we face with elections. This is only a sample of the ongoing problems and is only possible to expose because of the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens and hundreds of election-integrity watchdog groups.

Thanks to all who dedicate their lives to this most important cause! For daily updates and source data, see the 2025/26 Election Integrity page and 2020-2024 Election Integrity archived page on the Skagitrepublicans.com website.

VIDEO: DEMOCRATS Paid Homeless Man $900-$1200 a Week For 6 Months To FORGE BALLOTS!

Democrats flood targeted areas with illegal aliens to rig congressional apportionment and manufacture a future voting bloc - This is election rigging - counting non-citizens for seats and power while blocking Trump’s deportations

The ACT BLUE - USAID Money Laundering Scheme You’re Not Supposed to Know About! USAID sends money to shady foreign countries - Foreign countries send money as a donation on a gift card to ActBlue - Act Blue gives it to Democrats to get elected

Ex-Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer admitted under oath to discussing voting equipment, adjudication software & source code with foreign nationals, including Serbians who could online remotely access and troubleshoot

FBI has overwhelming evidence 2020 Election was stolen through a global election fraud cartel in conjunction with the Democrat Party paid for by USAID and A-WEB that operates in foreign nations, completely funded with your U.S. taxpayer dollars. Fraud cartel produced & distributed fake IDs, fake ballots, and remotely accessed servers to alter and manipulate election results

This is how they stole the 2020 election / VIDEO

700 Boxes of Ballots Seized After FBI Executes Fulton County Warrant

Here’s a major reason why the FBI and DNA Tulsi Gabbard just raided Fulton County, and it is mind-blowing

Tulsi Gabbard takes leading role on 2020 election fraud investigation

Intentional strategy by Democrats to hijack elections and manipulate apportionment

Video: Democrat playbook step by step - bloated voter rolls, mystery mail‑ins, middle‑of‑the‑night spikes, and machines that magically move numbers in one direction only

Voter Fraud on a Huge Scale: New Heartland / Rasmussen Poll; 17% of mail-in voters admitted to voting in a state where they don’t live - 21% admitted to filling out someone else’s ballot - 8% revealed they were bribed to vote

Venezuela had/has access to U.S. Election Systems - Sequoia bought by Dominion in 2010. Dominion bought by KnowInk in 2025 - Now known as Liberty Vote

Smartmatic-Sequoia emails reveal a deployment process riddled with security risks. We do not treat our election systems as critical systems. If we did, we would not be using electronic voting systems to count our votes

The RNC is currently involved in 134 election integrity-related lawsuits, fighting every day to make sure it is as easy as possible to vote and as hard as possible to cheat!

Big Election Integrity Win: SCOTUS Allows Challenge to Illinois Mail-in Ballot Law on Counting Votes After Election Day

HISTORIC Judicial Watch Victory at the Supreme Court!

SCOUTUS Election Integrity Victory: Federal Candidates have the right to challenge elections

Candidates have legal standing to challenge election laws, the Supreme Court rules

SCOTUS to consider if election laws keep states from accepting ballots after Election Day

CoA Presents KrisAnne Hall, J.D. - The Constitution and Our Elections

CAUSE OF AMERICA: HAND COUNTING RESOURCES / ELECTIONS 101

Abandoned houses don’t vote. So why are they FULL of “registered voters”? This video shows empty, boarded‑up properties tied to active registrations and ballot activity. Nobody lives there. Nobody’s picking up mail. But the system counts them as “voters” anyway

VIDEO: Address where 70 people are currently registered to vote - The issue? This is a homeless shelter shut down in 2017

VIDEO: 14 Ways To Steal An Election

Blue states losing residents, red states gaining them - Democrats losing congressional seats - This is why they are so committed to bringing in illegal aliens

The Next Census Proves Why Democrats Fight to the Death Over Illegals - New population estimates confirm Census corruption and WHY Democrats may be crushed for a decade

Common sense step to protect election integrity with Republicans backing the SAVE Act and a major voter ID initiative gaining momentum in California

Dr. Walter Daugherity Video: What are the chances that 7 people in a row voted for Biden, followed by 1 vote for Trump, and that 7-1 sequence repeating over and over again? 7 Biden, 1 Trump, 7 Biden, 1 Trump 7 Biden, 1 Trump, 7 Biden, 1 Trump and so on and so forth. Probability of that happening: 0% - But it Happened

Voter ID is standard and normal practice around the world - The only reason to oppose it is to commit fraud!

Fitton: “Judicial Watch has removed nearly 5 million illegal names from voter rolls. Almost 1 million in Oregon. 1.2 million in L.A. County. Nearly 1 million in NYC

Musk: Dem states are enabling MASSIVE FRAUD by not using voter ID, performing automatic voter registration, and mass mail-in ballots. “Those factors also make it impossible to prove fraud, since there is no ID and no one actually showed up!”

MUSK: VOTER FRAUD IS THE DARKEST ASPECT of the overall illegal migrant operation from Democrats and global elite to change the entire voting map of the US, disenfranchise Americans, and establish a permanent, “deep blue,” one-party state. - Dems issued millions of SSNs to illegal immigrants/non-citizens from 2021 (270K) to 2024 (2.1M), totaling ~5.5M

The White House is Figuring Out the Foundation of Election Fraud

States with no effective voter ID requirement average nearly 8x more welfare benefits to illegal immigrants compared to states requiring voter ID verification

Obama was bragging about stealing elections during his 2008 campaign. During Biden’s 2020 campaign, it continued

Video of Sidney Powell and Lou Dobbs exposing Venezuela - We caught them all - The arrest of Maduro just kicked the DECLAS of the 2020 election results into high gear!

January 2026 Voter Registration by Party Updates for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds

Federal Law Prohibits Proof of Citizenship for Voting, the SAVE Act Fixes the Law

U.S. House and Senate Republicans Introduce Election Overhaul Bills with Voter ID, Mail-in Ballot Changes

ARIZONA: Dem SoS Fontes supports MORE chaos and delays in voting - He wants a statewide system of mixed up ballots which causes counting delays. He’s promoting private, untraceable dollars being used as “grants” in the SoS Office

There are now 191,900 more Republicans than Democrats in Maricopa County -Delta between parties has increased by more than 85,000 voters over the last 3 years

500,000 to 1.3 MILLION registered ILLEGAL MIGRANTS were reported on Arizona voter rolls. This explains why multiple counties all over the country had over 100% voter turnout and numbers higher than the actual legal registered voters.

More than 10,000 illegal aliens using the exact same Social Security number voted in the 2020 Arizona general election

VIDEO: AZ 2020 ELECTION auditors uncover a jaw-dropping anomaly of 11,326 voters absent from the November voter rolls, which was Biden’s margin of victory. Magically, the missing voters appear by December 4th, all recorded as having cast ballots on November 3rd

VIDEO: The counterfeit ballot paper detectors were switched off Dominion machines - In 2020 Maricopa County voter-volunteers found more than 200,000 ‘non-conforming’ counted ballots … some on Staples copy paper …

Election officials recount how signatures on thousands of mail-in ballots were flagged by the election software itself as fraudulent and “didn’t even resemble, in any way” the official voter signatures they were being matched against—many appearing “completely illegible” or mismatched entirely. Despite flagging these discrepancies, the witness was instructed to proceed without further scrutiny

Court Orders Lawsuit to Proceed over Documented Voter Roll Maintenance Errors

DOJ Sues Arizona for Failure to Produce Voter Rolls

CALIFORNIA: Good news and bad news in the fight to get CA Voter ID enacted this year! A Democrat judge turned down efforts to audit CA voter rolls — but now we’ve got Elon Musk backing our CA Voter ID ballot measure!

VIDEO: The California lawmaker who sued over Prop 50 explains why he is hopeful SCOTUS will block CA’s new U.S. House maps by Feb 9

Private Investigator reveals that there are “Ghost Daycares” all throughout California

Nick Shirley just teamed up with a CA woman who has knowledge of GHOST DAYCARES in San Diego, BILLIONS of Taxpayers money missing

Orange County claiming to have 608,000 NEW REGISTERED VOTERS - But they are not required to show proof of citizenship

Federal court rejects GOP bid to block California redistricting

CA has a problem with its gerrymandering: Its new congressional map may be based on racial discrimination - According to Ninth Circuit Judge Ken Lee, the problem is District 13

CA Voter ID Initiative Surpasses 1 Million Signatures - Headed for November 2026 Ballot

Benny Johnson identified 26 voters linked to a Porta Potty address in official records. CA Dems suing to keep DOJ from seeing the data!

COLORADO: Voting machine passwords leaked and posted online for months by the Dem SoS Griswold, on a public spreadsheet hosted on the state’s website _ Passwords, crucial for accessing election equipment in 29 counties, remained online for several months until just before the presidential election

Mark Cook: Presidentially-Pardoned Gold Star Mother HERO Tina Peters was right all along!

Somali style fraud in CO! Dem State Rep runs an NGO whose revenue has ballooned since her time in office - Tax dollars funneled through her NGO to fund illegal immigrant grants

Defense reply raises stakes in Peters appeal, asks court to order immediate release

Political Prisoner Tina Peters Put in Solitary Confinement; Reportedly to be Charged With Felony Assault. According to Tina Peters, she was “assaulted by another inmate at approximately / VIDEO / VIDEO

2022 Mesa County Reports #3 and #4 documentary from Dr. Walter Daugherity shows how thousands of ballots were surreptitiously reprocessed - same algorithm used across the U.S.

CONNECTICUT: DOJ Sues Connecticut for Failure to Produce Voter Rolls

FLORIDA: Party Registration Shifting More Republican - Monthly Update: R+6,654 - D-5,215 Net: R+11,869 Overall Margin: R+1,424,102



GEORGIA: Systemic Failures in 2024 Election! - Report reveals MASSIVE errors in official scanner logs from 7 counties—Bibb, Cherokee, Fayette, Floyd, Grady, Gwinnett, Houston—analyzing 872,000 ballots

Ballot Fraud Operation funded by the domestic terrorist Soros. Over 1,000 homeless people bribed to register to vote at one location. Another 2,000-plus people were bribed to register to vote at a single location

EAC numbers show GA voter rolls have become more ridiculous. 73 counties now have more registrations than citizen voting age population! Fulton shows a 115% registration rate and has 118 THOUSAND more registered voters than people who can vote

VOTE FRAUD IS REAL - EXPOSED in Fulton County, GA: 2,079 people confirmed registered to vote at shady spots

VIDEO: In Fulton County 2 addresses were used for over 9K people - BLATANT VIOLATION of election laws

FBI Raids Fulton County Election Hub

Fulton County refused to turn over 500,000 ballots from 2020, so the FBI seized them under a criminal warrant authorized by a U.S. magistrate judge

The FBI finally raided Fulton County’s Elections Operation Center in GA. Why? Because not only did they count 300,000 fake ballots in 2020, but the ballot scanner tapes are fake too

Dr. Janice Johnston and Salleigh Grubbs on The FBI Search At The Fulton County Election Office: “This Has Been A Long Journey For Us.. We’ve Worked Hard To See This Day Come. It’s Very Surreal, and It’s Wonderful”

Democrat State Rep. federally indicted for fraud —a BLM and Defund the Police activist is the 2nd GA lawmaker charged with defrauding taxpayers in the last month

Third Georgia Democrat State Lawmaker Charged with Defrauding Federal Government

Five years after 2020 election, GA is still ground zero for election integrity problems

Journalists in Fulton County have uncovered a massive homeless ballot harvesting operation

Dominion voting machine hacked in real-time in GA court during election expert Halderman’s testimony, changing vote totals on the spot, done with no tools, just a simple ballpoint pen

In Atlanta GA, many registered to vote at abandoned houses

Analysis from the 2020 GA election found over 40 data points where negative voting, or outright vote switching, occurred, totaling over 200,000 votes, along with machine learning algorithms, which flagged over 500 precincts, with over 1,000,000 corresponding votes that had suspicious activity in the 2020 GA election alone

VIDEO: Georgia’s veteran election officials, with 6 sworn affidavits, alleged that 30,000 out of 147,000 mail-in ballots were fraudulent in the 2020 election

Ballots were shredded 17 days after the 2020 Election in Cobb County, Georgia. Federal law requires all ballots and other election records from any federal election to be retained for 22 months from the date of the election

The evidence of the 2020 election fraud and subsequent cover-up is one of the greatest scandals in GA history. The cover-up was carried out by the GASOS Office, supported by deceptive reporting by Democrat Operative Media

Trump Admin now posting undeniable voter fraud evidence after the FBI seized Fulton County, Georgia’s 2020 election ballots

Paper Ballots Now Please! The Georgia Show! Garland Favorito, Pete Hegseth

ILLINOIS: An illegal confirms he was issued a Real-ID by Chicago Democrats - Illegals are given IDs and are DEFINITELY voting

Kamala Harris won Illinois by 613,784 votes. Illinois processed 604,779 online voter registration applications. These online applications did not require proof of citizenship

MICHIGAN: Voter Records STILL Being Manipulated! Proof of a STATEWIDE ALGORITHM actively ALTERING historical data to hide the truth

Antrim County forensic audit exposes 68% error rate with DOMINION Voting Machines during 2020 Election. This is engineered election theft, audit showed Dominion Voting Machines were “intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors” to generate massive ballot discrepancies, to enable fraud and influencing results

VIDEO: Eight thousand to twelve thousand falsified ballot applications were submitted in one day in a small town in Michigan with only 36,000 people. An NGO—GBI Strategies—operated in multiple swing states and was found to have submitted fraudulent voter registrations in October 2020. Following a raid, MI authorities discovered caches of prepaid gift cards, firearms equipped with silencers, and disposable burner phones - Democratic election committees provided more than $4,000,000 to GBI

2020 Detroit Election Investigation, Part 1: Over 10K Detroit “Voters” Made Same Bizarre “Ghost Vote” Marks On Ballots In 2020 Election—Were Mismarked Ballots Sending A Message To Voting Machines or Meant to Trigger “Adjudication”?

A new report from the MI Fair Elections Institute reveals over 60,000 voter registrations failed to match SSA data over 14 years - far higher than most states

MFEI calls for investigation into 60,000 voter registrations that don’t match federal data

VIDEO: Why were absentee voters, claiming to be overseas, sent ballots to their last known address in Detroit? And, why were those addresses full of illegals who spoke no English when the address was physically checked?

VIDEO: Not ONE military ballot matched a registered voter in Michigan. Not one. Every single ballot reviewed was marked for Biden. Zero Trump votes - IT contractor and poll challenger at TCF Center says the military ballots were identical — same paper, same ink, same markings. Like Xerox copies. She estimates handling 30,000+ ballots that night. Many were scanned multiple times. When challenges were raised, supervisors shut it down and threatened to remove challengers for asking questions. Then things got worse!

Secretary of State official caught on video allegedly ordering 2020 volunteers to count ballots with identical signatures

Michigan’s election management system was accessed REMOTELY by an anonymous user - Attorney Matt DePerno says forensic evidence also shows ballots for President Trump were programmed to receive a 20% more REJECTION rate and not be counted

MINNESOTA: Minnesota Democrat state officials are so corrupt, the total money stolen could be up to $19 BILLION DOLLARS, and much of it used to “Buy Votes”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Somali Welfare and Money Laundering

Somalian daycares are laundering taxpayer money into NGOs and then that money is given back to Democrats as campaign donations

Public records show many of these Somali daycares could be at the center of a massive kickback scheme for Democrats

Daycares donated a combined $35 million to political campaigns in the last two years

Future Leaders Learning Center in Minneapolis has donated over $6 million to Democrats in the last 2 years

90% of fraud in MN is carried out by illegals from Somalia, with Rep. Omar being ‘one of the many scammers’

Somali social worker in the UK is allowed to violate Federal election campaign finance laws by donating to Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party and ActBlue?

Anatomy of MN Web of Fraud Under the “watchful eye” of Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, a massive web of fraud involving the theft of billions in aid thrived

Video: MN AG Keith Ellison told the fraudsters that he would help cover up the investigations and have the investigators back off - Weeks later, his campaign got donations from linked individuals

Timothy J. Walz: A Political Obituary of Incompetence (2006-2026)

Between 2008 and 2016, the Obama administration oversaw the admission of over 54,000 Somali refugees into the United States. They targeted specific swing states and counties, with Minnesota being the primary target

Republicans don’t want to fund illegal immigrants. While Democrats want the money flowing to benefit them politically. Here is Tim Walz signing “Driver’s Licenses for All,” creating a loophole for illegals to vote with government IDs

MISSISSIPPI: During the runoff elections in Lafayette County, multiple people were attempting to vote for Republican candidates, but the voting machines would automatically select the Democrat candidate instead

MISSOURI: A Tale of 82 Smurfs: Massive Money Laundering Fraud in the Democratic Party — Showcasing Missouri Congressman Wesley Bell

Missouri files lawsuit arguing that the Census must exclude aliens illegally or temporarily in the U.S. and count only those legally domiciled - Huge implications for 2030 apportionment

NEW YORK: Mamdani ran on giving more affordable childcare to people, and what do we know about the daycare centers now is it’s a great place to launder money...

NEVADA: In Washoe Co. (Reno) NV voters were “deactivated”, but not purged/removed from Voter Rolls. Can be re-activated at any time - This, despite the NV story about voters being removed from voter rolls. SoS did not define voters being “removed” from voter rolls

Nevada’s elections are a complete mess: 42,000 people voted MORE than once - 1,500 dead voters cast ballots - 19,000 voted while living OUTSIDE Nevada - 8,000 used fake/non-existent addresses - 15,000 used commercial or vacant addresses - 4,000 non-citizens voted

A.I. and computer vision experts found that the 2020 election machine’s registrar that scans the ballots to verify the signatures, was lowered 60%, which then only required a 40% match to “pass” the ballots on the signature test

NORTH CAROLINA: NC officially FLIPS RED for the first time by total voter registration - This is a Republican shift of HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of registered voters

OREGON: Tom Fitton: AfterJudicial Watch lawsuit, Oregon Secretary of State announces he will now clean 800,000 names from voter rolls

Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read launches voter roll cleanup amid lawsuits

Oregon Election Officials to Begin Purging Rolls of Inactive Voters

It should be no surprise that Oregon shifted from Republican to Democrat when it moved to all mail-in ballots - Oregon admits about 27% of its voter rolls are ineligible

PENNSYLVANIA: Pennsylvania has not produced a daycare licensing report since the third quarter of 2022 - oddly coinciding with Shapiro occupying the governor’s seat

Jesse Morgan ordered to haul truck filled with an estimated 144,000 to 288,000 COMPLETED mail-in ballots from Bethpage, NY, to Harrisburg, PA, on October 21, 2020 - these were fully filled-out ballots with handwritten return addresses, suspiciously transported out-of-state just weeks before Election Day

Tally Sheet Destruction: Federal Crimes Exposed! 2020 tally sheets ripped up and burned instead of being submitted—records never turned in. Destroying official election documents isn’t cleanup; it’s evidence tampering and points to more multiple serious federal crimes

TEXAS: The QB of US election theft is Heider Garcia, a Venezuelan criminal - How he rigged Tarrant County, TX (Ft. Worth) in 2020

The same SMARTMATIC executive who fled the Philippines as a fugitive for bribery and election fraud came to the U.S. in Tarrant County, Texas, convinced the county to use the same corrupted, internet-ready, foreign server-tied voting machines, and flipped the county

Democrat Party Chair & Democrat Candidate Implicated in Illegal Paid Ballot Harvesting! Police body cam footage in Fort Worth shows claims made in 2000 Mules were not exclusive to the “swing states” - Footage implicates two top Democrat leaders in the county’s party

Project Veritas released this explosive video of “ballot chaser” Raquel Rodriguez admitting how she illegally persuades voters to vote Democrat! She was arrested by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for election fraud

Texas gives the complete list of registered voters to Trump administration

Harris County TX caught with illegal voter registrations. Election fraud, again and again

VIDEO: Just like in Kentucky and many other states, Tarrant County, TX reported that electronic voting machines were flipping their votes from Trump to Kamala Harris

2025 ELECTION BOMBSHELL: Tarrant County Hart Intercivic Machines Flip Votes and Manipulate Ballot Images

4 witnesses from both political parties signed an affidavit declaring Tarrant County Hart voting machines created votes out of thin air

VERMONT: “Absentee ballots for all” system EXPOSED! In a system where fraud cannot be detected there will never be evidence of fraud, no matter to what extent it is occurring.

VIRGINIA: Democrats have been in power in Virginia for ~48 hours and they’ve already introduced a bill to ban the hand-counting of election ballots… “Prohibits such ballots from being counted by hand for any reason…”

New bill says ICE cannot come within 40 feet of a polling place - The reason Democrats do this appears to be to make sure illegals have a clear shot to vote

Democrats Signal Aggressive Redistricting Ahead of 2026

Virginia judge blocks Democrats’ redistricting push ahead of midterms

VR has too many voter roll irregularities. The DOJ’s Civil Rights lawsuit against Virginia outlines multiple major statistical anomalies: — a whopping 33.2% duplicate registration rate

Court rejects GOP request to immediately block Virginia redistricting

Governor Abigail Spanberger won Virginia by 527,271 votes in 2025. Virginia reported 1,074,543 duplicate voter registrations between 2022––2024

Virginia Democrats jut introduced a bill that bans immigration laws from being enforced within 40 feet of a polling place

Virginia Democrats Now Seeking to Double Their Own Pay as They Raise Taxes, After Running on ‘Affordability’

WASHINGTON STATE: Washington Parents Network files formal complaints against WA State officials for violating federal election laws

WA State Leftist Court Overturns “Dual Voting” Conviction - It is OK to Vote in Multiple States in the Same Election

Former Governor Jay Inslee accidentally admits Democrats think illegal immigrants are voting

Franklin County woman faces 12 felonies for election fraud and ID theft

Mail in voter system exposed with vote fraud prosecution in Pasco, Washington State - Dems ignore...

Building manager arrested for voting MULTIPLE times in 2024 by filling ballots… “for former tenants” These fraudulent mail-ins COUNTED

Socialist Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson says illegal immigrants ‘deserve’ to vote

Washington considers expanding voting rights to 15,000 incarcerated criminals

While Feds investigate WA State voter rolls - Sec of State Hobbs plays Dungeons and Dragons...

FRAUD INVESTIGATION IN WASHINGTON STATE: DAYCARE WITH 7 KIDS RECEIVED $81,000 IN ONE MONTH...

As Democrats Scramble To Cover For Somali Daycare Fraud In Washington State, Rep. Jim Walsh Calls For An Investigation

And it’s not just daycares. A Minnesota autism support service center donated to this candidate’s campaign in 2022. Their license was revoked in October 2025 for $14M in Medicaid fraud. Why was a fraudulent MN business donating to a WA candidate?

Why did King County Council candidate Shukri Olow have so many daycares donate to her campaign?

Shocking connections in campaign donations from the shady MN Best Child Care Center that is suspected of fraud! Hawa Egal, owner of MN Best Child Care Center, is a close relative of Mohamed Egal (Seatac city councilman). Is Somali fraud funding elections?

Sea-Tac City Councilman Mohamed Egal received THOUSANDS from Somali communities in Minnesota and Ohio / Post

Roughly 80% of all publicly disclosed Washington campaign donations made in 2025 by people with “childcare” listed as occupation went to Somali Port of Seattle Comissioner Hamdi Mohamed

As massive taxpayer funded daycare fraud is being exposed nationwide and right here in Washington State, Legislative Democrats have pre-filed a bill to hide information about daycares and their operators from the public (SB 5926)

State Democrats Continue Push to be able to Vote in Washington - Even if a “Voter” Has Never Lived or Been in the State...

State Dems face opposition to ‘dangerous’ redistricting proposal in hearing

WA GOP lawmaker seeks third-party audits for groups receiving government grants, political donation disclosure

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D) lied 8 times in less than 3 minutes about the initiative to protect girls’ sports. It’s almost as if the only way they can defeat it is to lie about it.

USPS policy change means WA State ballots may need manual postmark stamp

Federal judge blocks Trump administration from enforcing mail-in voting rules in executive order - Washington and Oregon sued over executive order requiring proof of citizenship, Election Day ballot deadlines

US Senator Patty Murray and her Treasurer Jay Petterson caught Smurfing $4,820,853 into her campaign committee

VIDEO: A day in the life of the House State Government & Tribal Relations Committee - January 13 Public Hearing: HB 2210, HB 2123, and HB 2206

Washington Democrats move to kill initiatives after voters keep overruling them

The only significant case of fraud in the initiative process over the past 20 years actually involved the SEIU in 2008

Stop attacking the citizens’ initiative process

Rasmussen: 74% of voters support requiring identification at polling places

These 21 states have 2 Democrat Senators - until this changes, Republican Presidents will never get judges with the “Blue Slip” tradition

Special U.S. Attorney Peter Serrano blasts Sen. Patty Murray for blocking his confirmation

Neil Floyd, a former immigration judge serving as US Attorney for Western WA, saying,”much of the public debate relies on misleading definitions and an intentional blurring of legal standards”

WISCONSIN: VIDEO: Sworn testimony from USPS employee exposes voter fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election process — 100,000 ballots MISSING in a state where President Trump only “lost” by 20,682 votes — with 10 critical electoral votes going to Biden

21 computer scientists who specialize in election security agree: Internet voting is unsafe—and there is no known or foreseeable technology that can make it secure. This isn’t partisan. It’s scientific consensus

House Republican demands voter roll info from states

The Importance of Voter Turnout - The USA is on Life Support

RASMUSSEN: Would you support or oppose your state government doing an AUDIT of voter registration and REMOVING ALL NON-CITIZENS from the rolls? SUPPORT All Voters: 78% Men: 79% Women: 78% 18-39: 72% 40-64: 81% 65+: 81% White: 81% Black: 69% Hisp: 78% Other: 76% DEM: 66% IND: 83% GOP: 86%

73% OF AMERICANS THINK SHOWING VOTER ID TO VOTE IS TOTALLY REASONABLE

Even a strong majority (62%) of the most liberal people want people to prove citizenship before voting - a voter ID law would be one of the most popular policies of all time!

Why are hand‑marked paper ballots still essential in a digital age? Because elections aren’t about speed and convenience—they’re about accuracy and trust!

USAID was funding BOTH the WUHAN Lab gain-of-function research & SMARTMATIC Election Systems

It’s impossible to ignore the overlap of states where illegal immigrants can get state-funded Medicaid, and photo id is NOT required to vote

STEVEN MILLER: “Tim Walz, Mayor Frey, and Keith Ellison are committing an INSURRECTION with their obstruction of federal law enforcement - SOMALI REFUGEES HAVE STOLEN TENS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS

The biggest fraud scheme in U.S. history. “We believe the Ilhan Omar operation in Minnesota is the single largest theft of taxpayer dollars through welfare fraud”

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman, WAGOP Executive Board Member, Skagit County GOP Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate