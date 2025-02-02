Below are several important Election Integrity related articles and links I have archived over the past 30 days. Despite what many leftists want you to believe, there is much evidence of fraud in our elections. Because of the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens and hundreds of election integrity watchdog groups, election manipulation efforts are being mitigated and in some cases even thwarted. Thanks again to all who are dedicating their lives to this great and most important cause! For daily updates please see the Election Integrity page on the SkagitRepublicans.com website.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: Russian president Vladimir Putin says the 2020 US presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump, and that had the Republican won, the Ukraine conflict might have been avoided. Video

The Republican Voter Registration Revolution

Most Americans support photo voter id - This issue isn’t controversial

In an age when one cannot walk through an airport, cash a check, or buy cold medicines without an ID, it is something of a marvel that requiring voter identification remains such a polarizing proposition. Our founders believed in a system built upon rational debate, rule of law, and, above all, trust in the electoral process. Today, it seems easier to purchase a plane ticket than to persuade the average citizen that our elections are secure. Post

The only reason to ban voter ID is to commit voting fraud: Keir Starmer’s Labour are dropping voter ID laws (meaning your parcel at the Post Office is more secure than your vote), giving millions of foreigners the right to vote and allowing children to vote too. Make no mistake, this is a blatant attempt to keep them in power. Chilling! Post

Rep. Roy reintroduces bill to protect the integrity and sanctity of American elections. Millions of illegal aliens remain in our country illegally and many have been given the opportunity to register to vote in federal elections. The SAVE Act would thwart Democrat efforts to cement one-party rule by upholding and strengthening current law that permits only U.S. citizens to vote in Federal elections. Article

The U.S. Census Bureau Stole At Least 16 Electoral Votes and 15 U.S. House Seats

The Case for Voting by Precinct - How Precinct-Voting Protects Ballot Secrecy While Ensuring Auditable Results and Speedy Recounts. Article

Pam Bondi refuses to say that Joe Biden won the 2020 Election and says she saw FIRSTHAND what they did in Pennsylvania. So our incoming Attorney General knows the 2020 Election was stolen. Think about that. The criminals must be nervous. Video

A Crisis of Confidence: We Must Overhaul Elections for the People

National 2024 Presidential Election Review

Supreme Court Rejects Dispute Over Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballots

Elon Musk knows all about the computers, those “vote counting computers”

Some Postal Service workers stealing mail: Inspector general report: “Another reason is that criminal organizations are recruiting workers to infiltrate the Postal Service system”

Democrats, Pro-Voting Groups Sue to Block Trump’s Order Ending Birthright Citizenship

They'll Come to Wish They Had Just Let Trump Win in 2020

DR. Douglas Frank: US 2024 General Election Animated Graph - All 50 States

Treasury Sanctions Entities in Iran and Russia that Attempted to Interfere in the U.S. 2024 Election

ELECTION FRAUD: Are we going to start the next Congress pretending the left didn’t steal multiple US House & Senate seats?

Nonprofit Voting Advocacy Group Founded By Stacey Abrams Hit With ‘Historic’ $300K Fine Over Campaign Finance Violations

Elderly Democrats Say Thousands of Donations to ActBlue Were Made Fraudulently in Their Names

How USAID Prosecutors & Soros Prosecutors affect Election Integrity

Kash Patel Video: Voting machine allows ballots to be adjudicated, duplicated, or cancelled without anyone knowing - This is just one way Democrats cheat in elections

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was arrested when her motorcycle convoy was fired upon by security forces as it departed an anti-government protest in Caracas

Lawsuit filed by the states of Louisiana, Kansas, Ohio and West Virginia against the U.S. Department of Commerce, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo (D), the U.S. Census Bureau and its director, Robert Santos, challenging the inclusion of noncitizens in the 2020 census. Article

The ECHO 65 Method - For Hand-Marked, Hand-Counted Paper Ballots in U.S. Elections

Georgia and Washington State patriots report they have the same system - state voter registration websites wide open to election fraud

Anatomy of a Blue State.

Eight major demerits:

· Automatic Voter Registration

· Ballot Harvesting – whether permitted by law, or widely practiced

· Excessive Mail-in Voting – whether universal, notable, or no-excuse

· Prolonged Counting – normally due to excessive mail-in voting

· Ranked Choice Voting

· Same Day Voter Registration

· Unique Corruption – arbitrary and understood through extensive research

· No Voter ID

A final consideration was also made as to whether I thought focused manipulation was present in the 2024 results in a given state.

This is how the Harris states shook out with regard to the assessed demerits above (please note, Washington, D.C. will be referred to as a state for the purposes of this analysis):

The four dirtiest states Harris won and their respective demerits in parenthesis:

· California (8)

· Hawaii (8)

· Colorado (7)

· Washington (7)

Harris states overwhelmingly have:

· Automatic Voter Registration

· Ballot Harvesting

· Universal Mail-In Voting

· No Voter ID

The foundation of election manipulation is found in voter registration, which is why blue states have rushed to entrench Automatic Voter Registration, expand mail-in balloting, permit ballot harvesting, and preside over illogical policies, such as prohibiting voter ID enforcement that most counties in their states would overwhelmingly support. Article

WASHINGTON STATE: WAGOP Lawsuit Disputing 2024 LD 18 State Senate General Election "Postponed" - It was announced today that the WAGOP lawsuit filed in Clark County Superior Court disputing the current 2024 Legislative District 18 State Senator race, set to be heard on January 30, 2025, has been “postponed.” Apparently, Clark County and the Secretary of State did not like the evidence that was recently submitted, and their attorneys convinced the judge to postpone. On Monday, Jan 27, the WAGOP appears to have submitted 312 sworn written affidavits by residents of LD 18 that say about 300 voters that cast a ballot from their respective addresses did NOT reside at their address. Article

HB 1584 would return WA elections to in-person voting. Post

Fort Vancouver High School student sent pictures of an assignment his history teacher is giving them. She wants the students to write our representatives and tell them to reject House Bill 1584. This is not ok! Post

Bill would end voting by mail as Washington's norm

Why do Democrats want to make Voter Challenges virtually impossible in Washington State?

Pilot Programs Raise Concerns for Election Security in Washington State

Another interesting pilot program the Washington Secretary of State wants to conduct is signature verification by machine, instead of humans. This is worrisome because Automatic Signature Verification systems can be set at different levels. Article

OmniBallot On Demand Ballot Printing

Seth Keshel: Pacific Northwest 2024 Presidential Election Review. This portion of the 2024 Election Compendium focuses on two states in a region I am referring to as the “Pacific Northwest” – Oregon and Washington. The Pacific Northwest is a hotbed of national corruption and bad ideas regarding election administration. Both states have substantial working-class populations, which work primarily in the fishing and timber industries, but are also heavily populated by urban white liberals, who until recently had begun to show an establishment-populist split that threatened to create strongholds further to the political left of nearly anything else in America.

Both states rate among the worst for election law in America and remind me of Colorado with the way elections are run. Oregon pioneered mass mail-in balloting in America starting in the 1990s and ran its first presidential election with the practice in 2000. Both are universal mail-in balloting states, with rampant ballot harvesting destroying the integrity of all races on the ballot, especially those down ballot that can be decided by tens of votes, or even fewer. To no one’s surprise, neither state has backed the GOP presidential nominee this millennium (Reagan was the last Republican presidential nominee to carry them in 1984), and in fact, neither have had a Republican governor since the 1980s. For these reasons, even though beneath all the cheating I can spot a large working-class shift rightward, I had no doubt Harris would carry these states handily. While the nation moved six points to the right, Oregon and Washington barely inched right from where they sat in 2020.

In Washington, where voters are not registered by party, 23 of 39 counties (59.0%) shifted more Republican in percentage margin, meaning Trump won them by more than he did in 2020, or lost them by less. FULL SUBSTACK ARTICLE HERE

Democrats pour into Washington state as Republicans leave, analysis shows

Jan 28, 2025 VIDEO: WA State Legislature Public Hearings: HB 1448 Ranked-Choice Voting

HB 1223: Limiting processes and methods for voter registration challenges - SCRP Vice Chair Lorilee Gates 1 hr 45 min 40 sec

Jan 14, 2025 WA State Legislature Public Hearings: SB 5017 Making UOCAVA Voters & Electronic Voting Available to Everyone. SCRP Vice Chair Lorilee Gates - 45 min 45 seconds

ALASKA: 2024 Election Compendium.

ARIZONA: The Official Result of Arizona Senate Audit of the 2020 Election CONFIRMS Why Democrats oppose voter ID. 25% of all 2020 MAIL-IN-BALLOTS equaling 420,987, out of 1.9 million, HAD NO SIGNATURE MATCH WHATSOEVER. Post

Maricopa County Election Workers Illegally Deleted Senate Subpoenaed 2020 Election Data but Have Never Been Charged

Maricopa Voter Roll Purging will Stop Heaps of Fraudulent Ballots

Arizona Republicans move to replace vote center with precinct-based polling places

Arizona - 2024 Election Compendium

CALIFORNIA: Democrats are moving to block voter id laws in the new year despite polling showing as much as 80 % of Americans support the laws. What are they afraid of? Article

Newsom sparks outrage for soliciting donations to LA wildfire victims via his super PAC

Orange County Democrat Indicted on Multiple Election Fraud Charges – Faces Up to Six Years in Prison

Election Integrity Watchdog Finds 10.9 Million 2022 Midterm Mail-In Ballots ‘Unaccounted For’ in California

Johnson opens door to linking voter ID to California disaster aid after Trump demand

Footage has been obtained of an election worker in Orange County, counting the same large stack of ballots three times on the evening of November 8th. Republicans lost a House seat in Orange County a month after the election, by the way. "The real shocker of this entire episode caught on video is that this all occurred after Orange County received received a bomb threat and before the workers were removed from the ballot counting facility." Video

EXCLUSIVE: CORRUPT ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA USES GRAND JURY TO CONFIRM BS 2024 ELECTION RESULTS

Huntington Beach Defies Gov. Newsom, Unanimously Votes To Become ‘Non-Sanctuary City’

California 2024 Presidential Election Review

FLORIDA: One of the most surprising outcomes on Election Day 2024 was President Trump’s landslide 56 % to 43% victory in Fl. That 13-point margin was an enormous shift from Trump’s three-point victory there in 2020, and it was the largest victory for any candidate since 1988. Article

Half a Million Mail Votes with No ID in Florida's 2024 General Election - Did the Counties and the State of Florida Ignore the Law? Article

GEORGIA: New video of Ruby Freeman, her daughter and others stealing the 2020 election

Lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) against Houston County, Georgia, and the members of the county board of commissioners challenging the at-large method for electing commissioners. Article

HAWAII: 2024 Election Compendium

LOUISIANA: Louisiana Takes Step Toward Paper Ballot Voting System

MAINE: As many as 40% of the noncitizens present in Maine may have voted in the 2024 elections OR had voted cast in their names. Post

MICHIGAN: US Senator From Michigan Who Paid Dirty Voter Fraud Registration Group That’s Still Under Investigation By FBI, Announces Retirement. Article

State House Election Integrity Committee Chair Pledges to Look into Systemic Voter Fraud

NEVADA: 6 of 17 counties in Nevada showed a shift in registration toward the Republican Party from 2020 to 2024, moving the state from D+4.7% to D+0.5%. Article

NEBRASKA: Our elections have been outsourced by rogue government actors to private, secret, corporate interests (enemies within) that refuse to provide any public-facing transparency or verifiability. Elections belong to We the People. Article

NEVADA: Petition for Writ of Mandamus for Washoe County Registrar of Voters to Determine Whether Commercial Addresses on Voter Roll are Accurate as Required by NRS 293.530

NEW MEXICO: New Mexico 2024 Presidential Election Review - Seth Keshel: Opportunities for Election Manipulation.

· Voter ID – No identification is required to vote in New Mexico

· Same Day Registration – New Mexico permits same day voter registration

· Ballot Harvesting – State law for returning ballots is restrictive, authorizing only caregivers or immediate family members to return them; however, precinct data from the largest counties, combined with an increase in mail-in balloting, suggests these guidelines are routinely violated

· Automatic Voter Registration – New Mexico operates Automatic Voter Registration

PILF LAWSUIT FORCES NEW MEXICO TO REDUCE FEE TO OBTAIN VOTER ROLL

NORTH CAROLINA: The Republican National Committee and North Carolina GOP filed a lawsuit alleging that 60,000 voters who cast a ballot in November were not properly registered to vote. Article

Jefferson Griffin, the GOP candidate for the Supreme Court of North Carolina, filed new legal actions against the state election board’s decision to reject his challenges to more than 60,000 ballots in his race. The case challenged three categories of ballots — those cast by voters with allegedly incomplete voter registrations, overseas voters who have never resided in North Carolina and overseas voters who did not provide photo ID with their absentee ballots. Article

Federal appeals court will hear GOP challenge to legitimacy of 60,000 NC voters in contested 2024 Supreme Court race

OREGON: 2024 Election Compendium

Oregon Democrats have proposed HB 2543 which would take a total of $15,000,000 of taxpayers funds to pay for legal services for illegal immigrants. Article

SOUTH DAKOTA: Brookings County SD gives Rick Weible 5 min to voice his concerns on election software being used - It only took him 4 min to drive a truck through their illusions of what they thought was a secure system. Video

TEXAS: LAWSUIT: VOTER MACHINES IN TEXAS ALLOW OFFICIALS TO LOOK UP HOW INDIVIDUAL PEOPLE VOTED

WISCONSIN: City Clerk Under Investigation After Nearly 200 Ballots Were Left Uncounted

VIRGINIA: DOJ Drops Biden-Era Lawsuit Over Virginia Non-Citizen Voter Purge

DOJ Ends Suit Against Virginia for Removing Noncitizens from Voter Rolls

UPPER ROCKIES: 2024 Election Compendium

LOWER ROCKIES: 2024 Election Compendium

Anatomy of a Red State

Eliminate the computer voting machines of ES&S, Dominion - all of them. “I read her a Trump Republican ballot, as soon as she entered it into the Dominion system the ballot DEFAULTED on the screen to a Biden Democratic ballot." Video

Kash Patel: "This is why we must eliminate voting machines and only use paper ballots. If you trust Dominion voting systems, I have a bridge to sell you." Post

Dominion Disaster: DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS across every state across America on CONSPIRACY DAY, November 3, 2020. “ I observed with my Democratic partner and read her a Trump Republican ballot, as soon as she entered it into the system the ballot DEFAULTED on the screen to a Biden Democratic ballot.” 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES DELETED NATIONWIDE IN THIS FASHION. Video

Illinois Democrats to Allow Illegals to Change Their Names to Evade ICE (VIDEO)

Biden-Harris DOJ Sues Pennsylvania City Because Council ‘Not Hispanic Enough’

GOP Lawmakers Target Noncitizen Voting in New Bills

Elon Musk is advocating for the complete removal of all Electronic Voting Machines! in All 50 States

