April 9, the U.S. Supreme Court rightly upheld Ohio election officials’ decision to remove Samuel Ronan from the Republican primary ballot in the state’s 15th Congressional District. Ronan signed a declaration under penalty of election falsification claiming he was a Republican, attesting that he was a member of the Republican Party and would “support and abide by the principles enunciated by the Republican Party.”

The problem is that Ronan is a self-described progressive with a history of running as a Democrat, as revealed in court records and public statements exposing his true intent: to execute a deliberate Democrat strategy of infiltrating GOP primaries in deep-red districts to “trick” voters and “get a foot in the door.”

It was also discovered that Ronan posted on social media: leftists should “infiltrate Republican spaces and primary them,” exposing a cynical playbook designed to subvert party affiliation rules and ballot integrity.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and the Franklin County Board of Elections disqualified him, citing violations of state law requiring candidates to declare in good faith their party affiliation and intent to support the party’s principles.

The Franklin County Board of Elections was deadlocked 2-2; Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose broke the tie to disqualify him in March 2026 for lacking good-faith affiliation. Ronan sued in federal court, arguing a First Amendment “Due Process” violation, but lost in the U.S. District Court and the Sixth Circuit, then appealed to SCOTUS.

Per SCOTUS order, Ronan was disqualified, and on May 5, 2026, the Republican primary in Ohio’s 15th District will proceed with Mike Carey as an “uncontested” candidate. But because it is too late to change the ballot, any votes cast for Ronan on ballots will not count; officials will post notices at polling places. Early voting had already begun in the state, adding urgency to the timeline.

In Ohio, “election falsification” is a specifically named offense under Ohio Revised Code § 3599.36: Knowingly making a false statement under oath or penalty of election falsification on matters like candidacy petitions, voter registrations, or election proceedings is a felony, and carries up to a year in prison and/or fines.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and the courts correctly recognized this as election falsification, not protected speech. Such infiltration confuses voters and erodes the ability of genuine party members to select authentic representatives, turning primaries into arenas for sabotage rather than legitimate competition.

These Democrat antics are not new. In the 2026 North Carolina 14th Congressional District primary election, Kate Barr, a self-described lifelong Democrat and progressive, ran in the conservative stronghold held by Incumbent Republican Congressional Rep. Tim Moore.

Barr described herself on camera as a “fake Republican” running as a progressive because “that is where the actual competition happens” in such a district, citing a “democratic emergency” as motivation. She changed her voter registration but not her values. Barr lost to Moore 83% to 17%. Rep. Moore called it “deceptive fraud” aimed at fooling Republican voters or diluting the party’s brand.

Democrat infiltration directly contributes to the rise of RINO (Republican In Name Only) candidates who confuse voters and occasionally slip through to win elections. Once in, they are tough to remove; U.S. Senate examples include: Susan Collins, John Cornyn, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and John Thune.

This is just another Democrat strategy and deceptive tactic that undermines the foundational trust voters place in the electoral process, where candidates are expected to run in good faith rather than as Trojan horses for the opposing party.

When deceptive entrants muddy the waters in primaries, conservative voters may unknowingly support someone whose true loyalties lie elsewhere, leading to nominees who later govern against the party’s platform on policy issues like spending, borders, and community or cultural matters. The result is diluted representation, frustrated electorates, and weakened parties.

Ohio’s firm stand, affirmed by SCOTUS, serves as a necessary defense against these tactics, preserving the honesty of primaries and ensuring voters in safely Republican districts like the 15th can select real conservatives without confusion or manipulation.

In Washington State, Democrat infiltration continues to be an ongoing issue. Recently, in Pend Oreille County, Joe Seaney was posing as a Republican PCO Candidate and was caught. On May 13, 2024, within 2 days of the filing deadlines, the county prosecutor’s office was notified by the county GOP disputing Mr. Seaney’s eligibility (per RCW 29A.80.041). But the request to get a Superior Court hearing was ignored, then delayed, and the election continued.

August 19, 2024, Superior Court Judge Jessica Reeves (Case #24-2-00131-26) ruled that, according to the local Republican party’s bylaws, Joe Seaney wasn’t eligible to run as PCO in the Aug 6, 2024, Metaline PCO Precinct #9 election.

The oath Mr. Seany signed was false. Judge Reeves rightly had the election overturned and disqualified Seaney under RCW29A. 60.280 and RCW 29A. 04.133, and Republican PCO William Bisson was declared the winner.

The WA State SoS candidate application clearly identifies the penalties of perjury for a false application. The penalties for election perjury are severe. Seaney ran a deceptive campaign and falsified his eligibility per RCW 29A.84.311 Candidacy declarations, nominating petitions.

Knowingly providing false information on a declaration of candidacy (or petition of nomination) is a class C felony, punishable under RCW 9A.20.021.

Up to 5 years in prison and or a fine of up to $10,000.

This directly applies to falsifying eligibility details (e.g., residency, qualifications, or other required attestations).

To date, the Pend Oreille County prosecutor’s office has not prosecuted the crime.

OF NOTE: Federal law specifically addresses election-related falsification:

Under 52 U.S. Code § 20511 (NVRA), a person who knowingly and willfully deprives voters of a fair election process by submitting materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent voter registration applications or ballots can face fines (under Title 18 guidelines) or up to 5 years in prison, or both.

Related statutes, such as 52 U.S. Code § 10307, prohibit giving false information to register or vote, and can carry similar penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

Be Forewarned! From PCO to President, expect leftists to do whatever possible to control elections.

Thank you, SCOTUS, Ohio SoS, and the Pend Oreille County GOP. People need to be reminded that infiltration via “Election Falsification” is just one way leftists try to manipulate elections. Other ways criminals continue each election cycle to manipulate elections include:

Impersonation fraud at the polls: Voting in the name of other legitimate voters and voters who have died, moved away, or lost their right to vote because they are felons, but remain registered.

False registrations: Voting under fraudulent voter registrations that either use a phony name and a real or fake address or claim residence in a particular jurisdiction where the registered voter does not actually live and is not entitled to vote.

Duplicate voting: Registering in multiple locations and voting in the same election in more than one jurisdiction or state.

Fraudulent use of absentee ballots: Requesting absentee ballots and voting without the knowledge of the actual voter, or obtaining the absentee ballot from a voter and either filling it in directly and forging the voter’s signature, or illegally telling the voter who to vote for.

Buying votes: Paying voters to cast either an in-person or absentee ballot for a particular candidate.

Ballot petition fraud: Forging the signatures of registered voters on the ballot petitions that must be filed with election officials in some states for a candidate or issue to be listed on the official ballot.

Illegal “assistance”: Forcing or intimidating voters—particularly the elderly, disabled, illiterate, and those for whom English is a second language—to vote for particular candidates while supposedly providing them with “assistance.”

Ineligible voting: Illegal registration and voting by individuals who are not U.S. citizens, are convicted felons, or are otherwise not eligible to vote.

Altering the vote count: Changing the actual vote count either in a precinct or at the central location where votes are counted.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate