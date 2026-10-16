WASHINGTON, D.C. October 16, 2026 — Election Integrity Network (EIN) today announced significant additions to the October edition of its Model Election Laws Handbook. The updates reflect extensive input from volunteers and experts nationwide.

OCTOBER EDITION HIGHLIGHTS

• Principle I, State Census for Redistricting Act. Requires states to conduct a census that distinguishes U.S. citizens from non-citizens, so citizens are counted accurately for representation in their districts. Comment Here - November 2, 2026 Deadline! • Principles II and IV. Strengthen voter registration, changes of registration, and list-maintenance provisions. Only eligible registrants are placed on the rolls, and ineligible registrants are removed during regular list maintenance. • Principle III. Adds additional protections for vulnerable voters living in residential healthcare facilities. • Principle V, Security and Modernization of Voter Registration Systems. Updates standards for securing and modernizing statewide voter registration databases. • Principle X. Codifies in statutory language the essence of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Bost v. Illinois State Board of Elections. It also strengthens citizens’ ability to file complaints under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and expands citizen standing to bring election complaints.

EIN thanks the many volunteers whose research, drafting, and review shaped these revisions. EIN reviews the Handbook’s model statutory language every quarter, drawing on input from volunteers and experts nationwide.

EIN Founder and Chairman Cleta Mitchell has long advocated for states to enact laws that protect voters and the consent of the governed, today and for future generations.

“The Election Integrity Network is the Solutions Network,” said Ms. Mitchell. “This October edition puts practical, ready-to-use statutory language in the hands of legislators, so states can act to protect the consent of the governed.”

EIN President Sharon Bemis and Ms. Mitchell thank EIN Policy Director Kathy Harms for her continued dedication to improving the Model Election Laws Handbook. Ms. Harms oversees the quarterly review and update process that brings these revisions together. The October edition is available as a free download at modelelectionlaws.org/the-handbook and at modelelectionlaws.org.

About the Election Integrity Network

Election Integrity Network’s mission is to build and maintain a permanent election integrity infrastructure of citizen volunteers across the nation who develop election laws, policies, and procedures that ensure transparency, accuracy, integrity, and accountability in elections, promote election administration that favors no voter or groups of voters, and advocate for an election system where all voters can have confidence in the outcome of honest and accurate elections. For more information, visit ElectionIntegrityNetwork.org.

Media contact: media@electionintegrity.network

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), RNC Election Integrity Committee WA State Chairman, Citizen Journalist, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate