FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Bellevue—The Washington State Republican Party (WAGOP) is pleased to announce that Peter Boonstra, a long-time Lynnwood resident, US Army veteran, and Boeing engineer for 35 years, bequeathed a generous gift exceeding $500,000 to the Party, upon his passing.



The gift from Boonstra, who immigrated to the United States from the Netherlands, is a sterling endorsement of WAGOP’s strategy to fix what’s broken in Washington State. The timing is especially notable, as the gift was established soon after Chairman Jim Walsh secured his term as leader of WAGOP.



“We are profoundly grateful to Peter Boonstra for his magnanimous gift,” says WAGOP Chairman Walsh. “His generosity confirms that we are on the right path and that our efforts are being recognized. His donation provides us even more opportunities to continue our work, as it takes an abundance of resources to right the ship in Washington state—after decades of one-party Democrat rule. We hope other common-sense people will keep WAGOP in mind in the days, months, and years to come.”

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.