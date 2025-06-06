The Department of Justice has threatened Wisconsin’s federal election funding for allegedly failing to follow federal voting integrity laws.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon notified the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) in a June 4th letter that they were not in compliance with the Helping Americans Vote Act (HAVA), specifically for failing to set up a system to field and resolve voter complaints about election integrity.

What the law requires under HAVA Section 21112 (Sec. 402), is each state that accepts federal HAVA funds must create an administrative process that lets voters file complaints about violations of the law.

Section 402 was designed to provide voters with a mechanism to address issues like inaccessible voting systems, improper handling of provisional ballots, or errors in voter registration lists, ensuring fair and equitable election administration. It was part of HAVA’s broader response to the 2000 U.S. presidential election controversies, particularly in Florida, where voting anomalies highlighted the need for standardized procedures.

“Quite surprisingly, we have learned that the Wisconsin Elections Commission has refused to provide any administrative complaint process or hearing regarding HAVA complaints against the commission,” Dhillon wrote. “Rather, Wisconsin has decided to rely on a 2022 state court case opining that the commission cannot police itself.”

Dhillon claimed the commission’s actions has left complainants alleging HAVA violations by the WEC without any decision or interpretation of the law.

The letter cited that a federal judge had already opined that the commission’s failure to create a system to receive and hear complainants was bad for Wisconsin voters, and that “with no opportunity or means to appeal, complainants are left stranded with their grievances.”

The DOJ told state election regulators they must come into immediate compliance with all federal election laws, including HAVA, and that the agency was taking the first step to pull future federal election assistance funds.

"We are hereby notifying the U.S. Election Assistance Commission of Wisconsin's failure to follow federal elections laws. Your actions justify a bar against the Wisconsin Elections Commission receiving any future funding from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission." Dhillon concluded.

According to a EAC report, Wisconsin received more than $18M in federal funds for election security in 2024.

Per the the DOJ letter, Wisconsin has already received more than $77M in federal money through HAVA. That funding is conditioned on the state following the law or they could lose its future federal funds for administering elections and election security.

The letter leaves the door open for future enforcement, including possible lawsuits, investigations, or formal action by the EAC.

Peter Bernegger, President of Election Watch, responded to the letter saying; I have my first demand for a HAVA hearing in on a complaint filed to/against WEC. This will be the end of Meagan Wolfe. She will not survive the coming HAVA hearings. I call for her to resign. This will also expose the horrible abomination of the Wisconsin Election Commission.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Blogger, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.