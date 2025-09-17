Today, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division sued the states of Oregon and Maine, and their respective Secretaries of State, for failing to provide information regarding voter list maintenance procedures and electronic copies of statewide voter registration lists.

The cases are United States v. Oregon et al., No. 3:25-cv-01456 (D. Or.) and United States v. Maine et al., No. 2:25-cv-00321 (D. Me.).

“States simply cannot pick and choose which federal laws they will comply with, including our voting laws, which ensure that all American citizens have equal access to the ballot in federal elections,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the DOJ Civil Rights Division. “American citizens have a right to feel confident in the integrity of our electoral process, and the refusal of certain states to protect their citizens against vote dilution will result in legal consequences.”

The lawsuit against Oregon alleges that Oregon and its Secretary of State Tobias Read violated the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) by refusing to produce the current unredacted electronic copy of the state’s voter registration list, to provide information on the state’s voter list maintenance program, and to disclose registration information for any ineligible voters.

The lawsuit against Maine alleges that Maine and its Secretary of State Shenna Bellows violated the NVRA, HAVA, and CRA by refusing to provide data regarding the removal of ineligible individuals and to produce an unredacted, computerized state voter registration list.

The Civil Rights Division has sent requests for voter registration-related information to at least 24 states in recent months, including requesting complete lists of registered voters from at least 22 states.

Last week, the DOJ sent a letter to WA State's Democrat SoS Steve Hobbs, requesting a "complete" copy of the state's voter registration database within 14 days. Hobbs has not yet complied and is stating, I do not plan on releasing any information until DOJ provides me information on what they plan to do with the data.

Thank you to the DOJ and AAG Harmeet K. Dhillon for their important ongoing efforts to ensure states maintain accurate voter rolls and comply with federal election laws!

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.