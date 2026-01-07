Today, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced that it has filed federal lawsuits against the States of Arizona and Connecticut for failure to produce their full voter registration lists upon request, per 52 U.S.C. 20701, 52 U.S.C. 20703, and 52 U.S.C 20507. This brings the DOJ’s nationwide total to 23 states and the District of Columbia.

“This Department of Justice has now sued 23 states for failing to provide voter roll data and will continue filing lawsuits to protect American elections,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Accurate voter rolls are the foundation of election integrity, and any state that fails to meet this basic obligation of transparency can expect to see us in court.”

“Accurate voter rolls are essential to ensuring that American citizens’ votes count only once, and only with other eligible voters,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to safeguarding fair and free elections, and will hold states accountable when they refuse to respect our federal elections laws.”

According to the lawsuits, the Attorney General is uniquely charged by Congress with the enforcement of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), which were designed by Congress to ensure that states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs. The Attorney General also has the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA) at her disposal to demand the production, inspection, and analysis of the statewide voter registration lists.

Recently, Dhillon announced her team has (so far) found hundreds of thousands of dead voters & thousands of non-citizen voters on the rolls.

These lawsuits are part of a broader federal push under Trump’s March 2025 executive order on election integrity, which aims to prevent non-citizen voting and enforce HAVA compliance.

Thank you DOJ! States and Jurisdictions that refuse to clean and maintain their voter rolls and lack basic transparency burden lawful voters by eroding confidence in the election process and diluting their votes.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.