Yesterday, Assistant U.S. Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division sent letters to all 50 states and D.C. reminding election officials they may face criminal liability if they knowingly allow or retain ineligible voters—such as noncitizens— on their voter rolls or knowingly allow or facilitate ineligible voters to receive and cast ballots.

The 7-page letter included a 4-page memo outlining election officials’ obligations under federal law.

The DOJ is sending a clear message to state and local election officials: simply follow the law: Title III of the Civil Rights Act of 1960 (CRA), 52U.S.C. § 20701: the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA), 52 U.S.C. § 10301; the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA): 52 U.S.C. § 20501; and the Help America Vote Act of 2002 (HAVA), 52 U.S.C. § 20901.

Per 52 USC 20507, federal law mandates that state and local election officials properly maintain election records and undertake certain actions to ensure that only eligible U.S. citizens cast votes in elections for federal office.

In addition, any individual who knowingly and willfully provides false information in registering to vote or when actually casting a vote is in violation of the VRA 52 U.S.C. § 10307(c). Also, federal law 18 U.S.C. § 611 prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections.

The Department also cites the NVRA 52 U.S.C. § 20511, which makes it a crime—punishable by fines and up to five years in prison—for election officials to knowingly and willfully deprive residents of a fair election process by retaining noncitizens on voter rolls or facilitating false or fraudulent ballots.

Election officials have 5 days to respond, informing the DOJ how they intend to ensure compliance with these federal laws both at the state and local level and how the Department can assist in those efforts.

This enforcement action underscores the DOJ’s commitment to ensuring that federal elections remain accessible only to eligible U.S. citizens, without overstepping into state administration, while firmly insisting on compliance with important longstanding federal requirements.

Maintaining accurate and clean voter rolls is a core responsibility under the NVRA and related federal laws. The DOJ’s letters serve as a timely reminder to all election officials nationwide that routine list maintenance—removing deceased individuals, those who have moved, or ineligible voters—is not optional but essential to election integrity. Legal voters deserve certainty, not assumptions, about who is voting in their federal elections.

By highlighting potential criminal liability for willful failures, the Department reinforces proactive measures, such as cross-checking with federal databases, to protect the rights of lawful voters and prevent dilution of legal ballots. This approach helps the public’s confidence in the election system by addressing vulnerabilities that could otherwise undermine fair outcomes.

Ultimately, the DOJ’s emphasis on legal compliance benefits everyone by safeguarding the principle of one citizen, one vote. Election officials who diligently keep rolls current fulfill their duty to both state laws and federal standards, reducing the risk of fraud, disputes or last-minute challenges.

As midterm elections approach, this reminder encourages best practices in voter list maintenance, helping to ensure that every valid vote counts while ineligible participation is minimized. Also, adhering to these rules strengthens trust in elections and election outcomes.

Of note: AAG Dhillon also announced yesterday that the DOJ will deploy federal election monitors to 15 jurisdictions across six states—Arizona, Michigan, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Virginia—for the 2026 primary election season. This is something the DOJ has done routinely for decades. Monitoring helps ensure real-time compliance, safeguarding the integrity of the election process.

Thank you DOJ! By combining proactive legal notices with on-the-ground observers, the DOJ is reinforcing federal oversight duties to help improve voter confidence and show a clear commitment to fair, lawful elections that every eligible voter can trust.

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate