All Things Politics

All Things Politics

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Gayle's avatar
Gayle
1d

I wish Washington state was on that list of compliance oversight. Sigh…

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Greg Lawson's avatar
Greg Lawson
19h

It would be reassuring (or not) if we could see how our Sec of State will notify the county auditors and what their response is.

A) yes sir, we’re on it sir

B) we don’t have enough money/staff to comply

C) we’ll get to it next year; we’re too busy with the upcoming primary and general elections

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