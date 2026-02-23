Washington State Senate Republicans Press Release:

OLYMPIA…More than 100,000 Washingtonians made state history this week by signing in to oppose the 9.9% income tax proposed by Senate Democrats this legislative session ahead of its hearing before the House Finance Committee at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Nearly 93% of the people signing in on the bill are registering as CON!

Earlier this month, nearly 62,000 people signed in to oppose SB 6346 in the two days before its hearing before a Senate budget committee, making it the most opposed bill to ever come before the Washington State Legislature.

The overwhelming number of people engaging on SB 6346 this time around dwarfs the previous record, cementing its dubious distinction. And it continues to climb…

The online opposition to the bill, captured through the state legislative website, is the result of an effective grassroots call to action.

“I thank everyone who has responded to our call to sign in CON on the income tax,” said Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia. “History is being made. We are impressed but not surprised by the opposition to this bill.”

“As people are learning more about it, their anger is growing. They are realizing that it’s not really a tax on high earners and they want to be part of the effort to defeat a state income tax just as Washington voters have already done eleven times. The only question is: ‘Will Democrats listen?’”

Proponents of the state income tax have claimed that the historically high number of people opposing it on the legislative website is fake – the work of artificial intelligence “bots”- despite the Legislature’s system having safeguards against such interference. “That rumor is not only false but also insulting to everyone who takes the time to share their opinion on the bill,” said Braun.

In response, followers of the Senate Republican Caucus’ social media accounts began commenting online “I’m not a bot. I signed in CON.”

Within days of the public hearing, all but three of the Democrats in the Senate passed the income tax after nearly four hours of debate, during which Republicans offered multiple amendments to respect voters and protect taxpayers. These included one to ensure the tax would only apply to millionaires, which Democrats rejected (AMD 696).

“The claim that it only targets high earners is disingenuous,” said Braun. “The tax actually applies to everyone but contains a temporary deduction for people earning less than $1 million a year. All the majority will have to do to expand this tax is simply amend it later. Rejecting our amendment makes that possible.”

Jeff Bennett, a Bonney Lake resident who follows the Senate Republicans’ social media, explained his opposition to the income tax.

“Rebranding or narrowly applying an income-based tax does not change its practical effect,” said Bennett. “Many individuals labeled as ‘millionaires’ are business owners, investors, or retirees whose income fluctuates from year to year. Penalizing investment and capital formation discourages entrepreneurship, job creation and long-term economic growth – especially at a time when affordability and business competitiveness are already major concerns in our state.”

Braun agrees. “The people of Washington won’t even be able to overturn the income tax through a referendum, as Washington’s constitution allows, because the bill contains a clause preventing them from doing so. We submitted an amendment to remove that clause (AMD 695), and Democrats rejected that, too,” he said.

Bennett also wrote that the tax “may be politically appealing, but it increases volatility in state revenue and makes funding for essential services less predictable. High-income taxpayers often have the greatest ability to relocate income, assets, or residency which can ultimately reduce – not increase – expected revenues.”

Other problems with SB 6346:

As a graduated income tax, it violates the Washington State Constitution.

Most of the revenue will go into the general fund, where the majority will be able to spend it on whatever it wants.

Tax relief in the bill amounts to only a fraction of the estimated $3.5 billion per year in revenue it is expected to generate.

Provides hundreds of millions of dollars in tax relief for large corporations.

Despite claiming that the tax is intended to help fix Washington’s “regressive” tax code, no taxes are repealed. In fact, Democrats proposed 71 other taxes this session, many of which are regressive – meaning they would disproportionately hurt those with lower incomes.

Democrats rejected a Republican amendment to include a sales-tax exemption for baby and adult diapers (AMD 694).

It contains a marriage penalty, taxing a married couple who makes a combined $1 million the same as an individual who makes $1 million. Democrats defeated the Republican amendment to remove this section as well (AMD 693).

Tomorrow morning, Tuesday, Feb 24, at 7:30 am, at the Capitol Steps in Olympia, there will be a Rally Against the Income Tax Bill (SB 6346). All are invited! MAP 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia, WA 98504

As of 8 am this morning, 101,151 people (92.7%) have signed in as CON, while only 7,606 (7.0%) have signed in as PRO, 300 (.3%) as OTHER. If you have not gone on the record, there is still time to Sign-in CON against the Income Tax before tomorrow’s House Finance Committee hearing at 8 am: Link Here: https://ow.ly/SCEy50YhV23 More Info: Media Contact: Kimberly Wirtz.

Update: As of 10 am Feb 24 - Final numbers for sign ins to SB 6346:

CON 116,779 (90.2%) - PRO 12,691 (9.8%)

Progressives spin an impossible-to-believe tale about fraudulent citizen sign-ins

Democrat Income Tax Supporters Accidentally Make the Case for Fraud Investigations, Voter ID

Bill Bruch

Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (6th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (6th year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (10th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate