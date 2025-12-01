The articles, videos, posts, and links below, compiled from the last 30 days, represent some of the many well-documented issues we face in our elections.

Steven Miller Video: The Biden-Democrat machine literally handed out millions of Social Security numbers to illegal aliens so they could vote

VIDEO: Biden tried using SNAP to buy the election - SNAP is FULL of fraud!

Shockingly, the Dems are still cheating

Tom Fitton: 24 Million INELIGIBLE Names Still Remain on the Voter Rolls in the USA

Christina Bobb Exposes Dems Behind $200K Payments For Prosecution of GOP Electors

2025 Elections Fraud: Polls went down in Pennsylvania. Voting machines stopped working in Ohio. Bomb threats in New Jersey. Republicans are openly BLOCKED from voting

The 2025 Elections were a Setup: Machines failed in red districts. Poll pads crashed. Bomb threats shut down precincts. Voters blocked in PA, NJ, VA, and Ohio - all on cue

Tina Peters backing up the elections data before they bleach-bitched the systems gave a rare opportunity to analyze before and after the Dominion tampering — Shows deliberate manipulation of the voting systems. • Audit trail deleted • System logs deleted • Voting files replaced with new files - Democrat judge in her case refused nearly all of her evidence, witnesses, and defenses

The puppeteers running Biden presidency by autopen also granted illegal social security numbers to millions of unvetted illegal aliens - They essentially invalidated your citizenship by making any invader a voter

Leftists used Covid as an opportunity to completely upend safeguards that have been protecting our elections for many years

ELON MUSK MIGHT HAVE SAVED THE 2024 ELECTION FROM BEING STOLEN - MUSK knew that they would win the election because they IDENTIFIED the overseas systems & machines that were going to perpetrate what we saw in 2020

VIDEO: HOW THE 2024 ELECTION WAS SAVED

Emerald Robinson covers the 2020 Election fraud and those who set out to stop it from happening in 2024 - How Smartmatic/Dominion controlled swing state elections

Lara Logan interviews former CIA officer Gary Berntsen, who explains how Smartmatic electronic voting machines are being used right now to steal elections in America

By the numbers: Democrats have around 50 fraudulent Congressional seats due to illegals

VIDEO: 16 days before Election Day, Nov 3, 2020, Democrat political consultant caught on hidden camera charging $55,000 to secure 5,000 votes for Biden

Elon Musk supports Congress passing - Voter ID - Paper Ballots - Same Day Voting - Proof of Citizenship - THIS NEEDS TO BE OUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY!

Voter ID is overwhelmingly popular and is not a partisan issue!

Conclusive Proof Democrat Party/CIA, working with CCP and Venezuela, Have Been Stealing US Elections for Decades

Mike Benz: Democrats Completely Redefined Democracy When They Started Losing Elections, From Consensus of Individuals to Consensus of Institutions

Trump: “We must focus all of our energy and might on ELECTION FRAUD!!” – Shares Lara Logan’s Bombshell Interview with Ex-CIA Officer (MUST SEE VIDEO)

PODCAST: STOLEN ELECTIONS Going Rogue with Lara Logan

REVIEWING VENEZUELAN TIES TO ELECTION FRAUD

BENNY JOHNSON: “If America wants secure elections, the path is brutally simple. Lock the system down and make cheating impossible: - No internet on voting machines. Offline, sealed, untouchable. - Pre-election inspections so every machine is certified and tamper-proof. - Watermarked paper ballots for fast counts and undeniable audits. - Clean custody. Every ballot tracked from vote to final tally”

IMPORTANT NEW BOOK : Stolen Elections - The Takedown of Democracies Worldwide / Page 249: Summary - “In effect, it is all but certain that every digital voting machine in the United States contains some Chinese manufactured electronics or code.” This is the exact opposite of what Federal testing and compliance agencies (EAC and CISA and others) have promised American voters for over a decade.

The Election Crime Bureau Election Results Analysis Handbook: A Resource Guide to help understand whether or not there are any reasons to suspect election fraud

VIDEO: “He hacked the machine with a pen - right in front of the judge… twice.” Courtroom bombshell where election fraud wasn’t just alleged... it was demonstrated live, in front of a judge who never expected it.

Seth Keshel: Nov 2025 Voter Registration by Party for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds

Several Polls CONFIRM that 85% - 90% of the American public is in favor of requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to vote

Dominion Voting Machines Found to Have Phone Chips Mounted on Their Motherboards

VIDEO: Eric Coomer caught on video by Colorado Police

JUDGE JIM TROUPIS: “In the 2020 election we held a recount and used alternate electors exactly as Wisconsin’s Attorney General instructed us, now that same AG is charging me with a felony for following his own legal guidance!”

California governor candidate Eric Swalwell wants people to be able to ‘vote by phone’

The Supreme Court can make Election Day great again

Get Your Minds Right for 2026 Midterms - Unrealistic expectations place you on uneven ground for responding to the unpredictable times we live in

ALABAMA: U.S. Senator Leads Republican Senate Rules Committee with Legislation to Help Prevent Non-citizens from Voting in Federal Elections

ARIZONA: This Whistleblower Filing by Christina Bobb documents that the AZ prosecutions of Trump electors et al, were part of the national scheme by Biden Regime, including $$$ to the Kris Mayes campaign

One of the most intensive investigations in history show 446 tabulator machines that shut down in Republican precincts. Files show sedition, conspiracy, and treachery on the 14th, 17th, and 18th—seals illegally removed and machines reprogrammed—all caught on video

Katie Hobbs is now being investigated for bribery, fraud, conspiracy and racketeering

VIDEO: Democrats Behind $200K Payments for Prosecution of GOP Electors

Illegal aliens, border crossers, asylum seekers, refugees, including DACA recipients are being offered to register to vote

Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) is demanding a formal investigation into Arizona AG Kris Mayes and other Democratic attorneys general who were bribed to bring charges against the 2020 Trump electors in multiple states

ARKANSAS: Judge issues injunction against Arkansas direct democracy laws

CALIFORNIA: California used mail-in ballots from canceled/removed voters to rig Prop 50

California GOP sues after controversial Prop 50 measure passes new congressional districts

Video: ​CA Sheriff and candidate Chad Bianco says Democrats rigged California’s elections

DOJ Sues Governor Gavin Newsom for California’s Race-Based Redistricting Plan

James O’Keefe has a Democrat insider revealing on hidden camera - Gavin Newsom is funneling the money donated to his Prop 50 Redistricting Election into a Presidential Campaign fund for himself

BUSTED: California Election SCAM Blows Wide Open!

VIDEO: 300 ballots found in Felon’s car for 2025 CA Election

California’s congressional districts are already 83% Democrat - Now Dems want to spend $282M to gerrymander even more seats

Mail-in ballots for Newsom’s Democrat 2026 gerrymander are under CRIMINAL and LEGAL review, because ballots are being sent under the names of ILLEGAL ALIENS

Governor Gavin Newsom is being investigated for a criminal scheme involving the registration of illegal immigrants to vote through his universal mail-in ballot program

Benny Johnson is leading an effort in CA to require Voter ID Before the midterms

Voter ID critical to election integrity

COLORADO: Ivan Raiklin: Jena Griswold Should be Charged with Federal Crimes in her Role As Secretary of State of Colorado in the 2020 Election

Tina Peters Sham Trial: Not only is this ‘judge’ out of his mind, but Tina was not allowed to enter her EVIDENCE into her Trial

Tina Peters did the right thing and backed up the election data before they wiped the systems. -This exposed clear & deliberate manipulation of the voting systems. Audit trail deleted. System logs deleted and voting files replaced with new files

CONNECTICUT: ANOTHER DEMOCRAT BALLOT SCANDAL - In Bridgeport 5 Democrats — including 3 city council members and the vice-chair of the local Democrat Party have been hit with a mountain of voter-fraud charges tied to the 2019 and 2023 primaries; absentee ballot schemes, conspiracy counts, and violations of state AND federal law - Dem faces 92 criminal charges after surveillance footage caught her dropping stacks of ballots into drop box

FLORIDA: Open Letter to FL SoS Cord Byrd with 10 Findings Related to Election Integrity

Pro se litigant, Christopher Gleason has uncovered evidence that judges—including appellate & trial—were victims and material witnesses in the same vote-by-mail fraud cases they’re ruling on

Shasta County Supervisors approve voter ID, in-person same day voting initiative

The Mayor of the City of Melbourne exposed PRR shows the mayor voted on a resolution to give a NGO $500,000 of taxpayer money - Once the NGO got the money, they paid the mayor $10,000 Corruption and kickback money laundering

GEORGIA: The epicenter of the 2020 election fraud - 17,852 votes counted with no ballot images - 20,713 original votes from tabulators out of thin air. Duplicates counted and inserted into the CERTIFIED count - Duplication of ballots was INTENTIONAL HUMAN INTERVENTION

Georgia judge rejects ‘mysterious’ GOP loyalty tests

Somebody lying in Fulton County - Fulton County keeps telling the court they have the ballots, but they keep telling Voter Ga they don’t have the ballots

No wonder Fulton County, Georgia is fighting so hard not to let the DOJ, let alone ANYONE, see the ballots from the 2020 election - Deputy AG Ed Martin states they already shredded and destroyed all of the Fulton County, Georgia 2020 ballots

FRAUD & CORRUPTION are at it AGAIN in GEORGIA! Fulton County officials are DEFYING multiple court orders to seat 2 Republican members on the election board

DOJ intervenes in long-simmering election integrity dispute over 2020 election in Georgia

GA SOS EXPOSED on Dominion Voting Systems - Expert Clay Parikh Video Testimony

HAWAII: Hawaii votes 40% Republican and have ZERO representation in Congress

IDAHO: Idaho Secretary of State investigating voter discrepancy in Elmore County

Bellevue mayor fined for election law violations

IOWA: Madison County supervisors address election equipment issues, financial deadlines during Veterans Day meeting

KANSAS: Attorney General of Kansas just charged Mayor Jose Ceballos of the City of Coldwater for illegally voting as a noncitizen in several elections

Coldwater’s Illegal Mayor and Johnson County’s CCP Software: Kansas Just Proved Our Elections Are Wide Open to Anyone, Anywhere

Illegal alien has been voting in elections for years… and is currently holding elected office

MICHIGAN: Michigan caught allowing non-citizens to register to vote with no social security number and no checks

RNC sues Jocelyn Benson over rule allowing voters who have never resided in Michigan to vote in state elections

Michigan is REFUSING to provide its voter rolls to Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon after they were caught letting non-citizens VOTE

VIDEO: Michigan election worker witnessed widespread voter fraud - The tamper proof seal on bags of ballots were changed not once, but twice - He was told it doesn’t matter if the seals were broken, just run them though for counting

Michigan Republicans demand Benson share full voter roll with Trump administration

Hamtramck city clerk placed on leave amid election dispute allegations - Rana Faraj accused of election interference in razor-thin mayoral race

Michigan Lawmakers Ask Feds To Monitor 2026 Election With America’s Most Crooked SOS Jocelyn Benson Running For Governor

Meet Michigan’s DEAD Voters: Several Voted “In-Person,” Others Voted “Absentee” — One Voted 41 Years After He Died

MINNESOTA: VIDEO: Voter fraud case in Minnesota TIES Somali communities with registering fake Democrat voters - Fake names and addresses were created for hundreds of voter applications submitted to election offices in 13 unnamed counties, including Ilhan Omar’s district - “Paid by an UNNAMED foundation to help register voters” ‌

Benda for Common-sense vs. Minnesota Secretary of State - Minnesota Supreme Court Video Oral Argument

MISSOURI: Voter registration of Kansas Mayor Jose Ceballos-Armendariz who’s facing criminal charges for voting in multiple elections despite not being a citizen - Ceballos signed and swore that he’s a U.S. citizen

MONTANA: Anti-Dark Money Group Challenges Montana AG, Defends Ballot Initiative to Curb Corporate Political Power

Thousands of ballots rejected due to new birth year law

NEVADA: Voter’s Lone Stand: Pastor Andy Thompson Takes on Nevada’s Election System in Supreme Court Appeal

Pastor Andy Thompson’s Election Fight Hits a Wall, But He’s Punching Back with Federal Fire

NV Democrats pass resolution to enshrine universal mail-in ballots into Constitution

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Vincent Marzello captured on video admitting to committing election fraud by voting multiple times in New Hampshire elections

NEW JERSEY: RNC Provides Legal Resources and Support for New Jersey Lawsuit to Protect Ballot Security

RNC Sues New Jersey for Hiding Voter Rolls from the Public

Bomb Threats began arriving early on November 4, 2025, as polls opened at 6 am - They primarily targeted schools serving as polling sites

New Jersey’s population grew 351K. Voter rolls grew 554K (mostly all Democrat). Democrats won big. Conservatives call it what it looks like, mass registration fraud

Mail-in voting inconsistencies in the New Jersey gubernatorial race. After nearly 500,000 new voters appeared from 2021 to 2025, more than double the state’s population growth over four years, with almost all of them going to Democrats

Voting machines DOWN in three CONSERVATIVE districts in New Jersey

MACHINE MELTDOWN IN NEW JERSEY - AND IT’S NO ACCIDENT

in CHESTER COUNTY exposing that countywide, 75,000 INDEPENDENTS were “accidentally” pushed off today’s printed voter rolls, causing delays and provisional ballots running out

Who is counting votes in Montclair NJ, a Democrat stronghold? A poll worker gave a voter a ballot PRE-FILLED IN for Mike Sherrill in pen - Are poll workers giving out pre-filled ballots?

A NJ resident has started a petition: Demand Forensic Audit New Jersey Gubernatorial Election 2025

NEW MEXICO: Liberty Vote (formerly Dominion) voting tabulator produces hundreds of phantom votes in local election

NEW YORK: James O’Keefe caught an NGO instructing illegals on how to vote for Zohran Mamdani as Mayor of New York and an NGO registering illegals to vote

NYC’s New Mayor Just Quoted JAWAHARLAL NEHRU - the Socialist Who Crushed Hindus and Empowered Jihadis

Mamdani voters openly brag about violating election rules and voting for him multiple times

Elon Musk exposed NYC’s Election as a fraud to his 228 million followers - No ID is required - Other mayoral candidates appear twice - Cuomo’s name is last in bottom right

New York has some explaining to do. No voter ID. One candidate listed twice. Opponents buried at the bottom. This isn’t “election design”… it’s confusion by design!

Fed-Up Citizens Sue New York AG Letitia James for Voter Intimidation and Election Misconduct

Mamdani’s Campaign Was Made in Pakistan

Man openly bragging about how he arrived in NYC two days before the election and is not a resident or citizen, yet he was able to still go cast a vote for jihadi Mamdani

Muslims ripping down American Flags in New York after Zohran Mamdani was elected…. Islam is here to overthrow America and turn us into an Islamic State under Sharia Law

REAL AMERICA VOTE: Lawsuit filed against Letitia James and the NYS board of elections

Marly Hornick SUES NY Board of Elections and Letitia James for Election Fraud

NORTH CAROLINA: Justice Department finds the North Carolina DMV has been registering illegals to vote in American elections

North Carolina DMV incorrectly registered noncitizens to vote, federal prosecutor says

OHIO: VOTING MACHINES ARE DOWN IN OHIO ON ELECTION DAY

Vote scanning machine at a polling location in Strongsville, Ohio that’s not supposed to be ‘connected to the Internet’ displays the following error, “something went wrong while displaying this WEBPAGE”

Ohio SoS Refers Over 1,200 Alleged Voting Irregularities to DOJ for Potential Prosecution

OREGON: OR DOJ declines to prosecute three alleged illegal immigrants who voted illegally

VIDEO: Vote by Mail Loopholes making it easy to cheat!

Oregon declines criminal investigation into those who illegally voted

PENNSYLVANIA: Machine failures on election day in PA. Why do machines fail on election day?

Chester County, PA polling locations are running out of provisional ballots and voters are being turned away

What happened with Chester County’s pollbook printing problem?

Chester County’s 75,000 voters (19% statewide) victims of stolen elections - Voters are getting turned away - WE DEMAND ARRESTS!

Chester County blatant election MALFEASANCE after “accidentally” not including 75,000 VOTERS on their polling books, resulting in voters being TURNED AWAY. Independents - who lean Republican on election day - were told they’re NOT on the voter rolls, then they either had to vote provisional, or the location RAN OUT of provisional ballots

VIDEO: AAG Harmeet Dhillon confirmed that 75,000 independent voters in Chester County, PA, were missing from the Election Day poll books, an error that benefited Democrats

PA has 100,000 non-citizens on the voter rolls

VIDEO: Judicial Watch has documentation that the PA DMV has been registering illegals to vote FOR DECADES

Judicial Watch filed an amici curiae brief along with the Allied Educational Foundation to SCOTUS, asking to reverse the 3rd Circuit’s decision denying the PILF standing to sue for voter information guaranteed under the National Voter Registration Act

PILF suing for access to Pennsylvania’s voter rolls following a failure to disclose an estimated 100,000 noncitizen registered voter records. PA officials reportedly admitted that “for decades, the DMV had allowed non-U.S. citizens to register to vote through the state’s ‘motor voter’ system”

TEXAS: Voters approve amendment which prohibits non-citizens from voting

Activist judge OVERTURNS Texas’ new 2026 Congressional map, ORDERING the state to use the old map that helps Democrats. JUDICIAL COUP on FULL DISPLAY / Dissenting judge calls this “the most outrageous conduct by a judge that I have ever encountered in a case in which I have been involved” in his 37 years on the federal bench

UTAH: Utah judge rejects GOP-favored map, handing Dems another redistricting win

2026 File: Democrats Receive Early Christmas Gift in Utah

VIRGINIA: What really happened in Virginia and why it matters for every election to come. Voting machines mysteriously go down in red districts (again) - Dem AG wins who literally fantasized about killing Christians

1.3 million people voted for a Dem who said he wants to kill conservative children

Over 425,000 early mail in votes for Dems

Fairfax Co. mail-in ballot envelope reveals voters’ choice for Virginia AG

Why we lost the AG race in VA despite Miyares polling as much as 8 points ahead just days before the election? Mail in voting (fraud voting). Dems led this by 47 points!

WASHINGTON STATE: In the 2025 City of Spokane Council District 1, Position 2, General Election, Conservative incumbent, Johnathan Bingle, lost a close race by 163 votes with 12,446 votes counted. However, at least 4-7 reported voters said “they never voted in the election” or they “did not receive a ballot,” AFTER their ballot envelopes were flagged for mismatched or missing signatures. This was discovered during door-to-door canvassing/ballot curing efforts after the election staff received their ballot envelopes and challenged their votes...

Glen Morgan Video: The national investigations impacting WA State

The setup for mass mail balloting started in Washington state in 1985 with a plan to turn Washington blue

How could election integrity be restored in Washington State? What would it look like?

Activist pushes law for proof of citizenship to vote in Washington state

Rep. Jim Walsh Rallies Support for Voter-ID Initiative

KOMO News Poll, more than 6,000 people responded: “Do you think Washington state should require proof of citizenship to vote?” Yes: 87%

Conservative activist Scott Presler holds ‘Super Signing’ events to help qualify IL26-126, the Voter ID Initiative to assure transparency in our elections: Gig Harbor, Marysville, Battleground, Aberdeen, Yakima, Issaquah, Kent

Glen Morgan: 2025 WA State Election Results - What caught my eye, and what you should know...

WA’s early election results are repeatedly marred by technical glitches

DOJ to sue Washington over voter roll secrecy after shutdown — ‘We’ll see them in court’

Dept of Justice plans to sue WA State over concealed voter rolls after govt shutdown

Skamania Co. Sheriff’s Report says Clark County Council Violated the County Charter, Rules of Procedure, and WA’s Open Public Meetings Act

Washington is one of the many Democrat-run states in which elections run on an honor system. You simply have to attest to being a citizen—no proof needed

Seattle Mayor Race: Random doesn’t have spikes!

Seth Keshel: I Have A Winning Strategy for Local Races - And Here’s the Proof

Political violence continues - another citizens initiative signature gatherer attacked!

WISCONSIN: More than 41K Wisconsin voter registrations don’t match driver, ID database, state data shows

41,000 WISCONSIN VOTERS’ registration files do NOT match the driver and ID database The 41K is nearly DOUBLE from 2020 “They include 11,174 registrations without a driver’s license number, up from 4,885

Wisconsin officials appeal judge’s order on checking voters’ citizenship

An Election 2025 Autopsy for Your Sanity and Understanding - The good, the bad, and the ugly over completely predictable off-year elections you’re definitely reading too far into

America’s First Mail-In Ballot Scandal: The 1864 Plot to Steal Lincoln’s Re-Election

How the Civil War exposed what history keeps trying to tell us: whenever voting leaves the polling place and moves into the mail, bad actors will exploit it!

From Smartmatic to Tren de Aragua: Emerald Robinson’s Election Fraud Theory

How The 2024 Election Was Saved! Part 1: One man was snuck into Mar-a-Lago just before the election - He ended up briefing Elon Musk

How the 2024 election fraud was stopped - part 39

How the 2024 election fraud was stopped - part 40

The Electorate isn’t 50/50; the Real Split is more like 60/40 Center Right. The Steal is on in 72 countries - The first U.S. election stolen using the following digital tools was Obama/Clinton in Cook County, Illinois’s Primary in 2008. Since then? Everywhere!

CAUSE OF AMERICA: ELECTIONS 101

