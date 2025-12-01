December 2025 Election Integrity Update
The articles, videos, posts, and links below, compiled from the last 30 days, represent some of the many well-documented issues we face in our elections.
Due to the efforts of thousands of concerned citizens and hundreds of election integrity watchdog groups, election problems are being exposed, mitigated, and addressed. Thank you to all who dedicate their lives to this most important cause! For daily updates and source data, please see the 2025 Election Integrity page and 2020-2024 Election Integrity archived page on the Skagitrepublicans.com website.
Steven Miller Video: The Biden-Democrat machine literally handed out millions of Social Security numbers to illegal aliens so they could vote
VIDEO: Biden tried using SNAP to buy the election - SNAP is FULL of fraud!
Shockingly, the Dems are still cheating
Tom Fitton: 24 Million INELIGIBLE Names Still Remain on the Voter Rolls in the USA
Christina Bobb Exposes Dems Behind $200K Payments For Prosecution of GOP Electors
2025 Elections Fraud: Polls went down in Pennsylvania. Voting machines stopped working in Ohio. Bomb threats in New Jersey. Republicans are openly BLOCKED from voting
The 2025 Elections were a Setup: Machines failed in red districts. Poll pads crashed. Bomb threats shut down precincts. Voters blocked in PA, NJ, VA, and Ohio - all on cue
Tina Peters backing up the elections data before they bleach-bitched the systems gave a rare opportunity to analyze before and after the Dominion tampering — Shows deliberate manipulation of the voting systems. • Audit trail deleted • System logs deleted • Voting files replaced with new files - Democrat judge in her case refused nearly all of her evidence, witnesses, and defenses
The puppeteers running Biden presidency by autopen also granted illegal social security numbers to millions of unvetted illegal aliens - They essentially invalidated your citizenship by making any invader a voter
Leftists used Covid as an opportunity to completely upend safeguards that have been protecting our elections for many years
ELON MUSK MIGHT HAVE SAVED THE 2024 ELECTION FROM BEING STOLEN - MUSK knew that they would win the election because they IDENTIFIED the overseas systems & machines that were going to perpetrate what we saw in 2020
VIDEO: HOW THE 2024 ELECTION WAS SAVED
Emerald Robinson covers the 2020 Election fraud and those who set out to stop it from happening in 2024 - How Smartmatic/Dominion controlled swing state elections
Lara Logan interviews former CIA officer Gary Berntsen, who explains how Smartmatic electronic voting machines are being used right now to steal elections in America
By the numbers: Democrats have around 50 fraudulent Congressional seats due to illegals
VIDEO: 16 days before Election Day, Nov 3, 2020, Democrat political consultant caught on hidden camera charging $55,000 to secure 5,000 votes for Biden
Elon Musk supports Congress passing - Voter ID - Paper Ballots - Same Day Voting - Proof of Citizenship - THIS NEEDS TO BE OUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY!
Voter ID is overwhelmingly popular and is not a partisan issue!
Conclusive Proof Democrat Party/CIA, working with CCP and Venezuela, Have Been Stealing US Elections for Decades
Mike Benz: Democrats Completely Redefined Democracy When They Started Losing Elections, From Consensus of Individuals to Consensus of Institutions
Trump: “We must focus all of our energy and might on ELECTION FRAUD!!” – Shares Lara Logan’s Bombshell Interview with Ex-CIA Officer (MUST SEE VIDEO)
PODCAST: STOLEN ELECTIONS Going Rogue with Lara Logan
REVIEWING VENEZUELAN TIES TO ELECTION FRAUD
BENNY JOHNSON: “If America wants secure elections, the path is brutally simple. Lock the system down and make cheating impossible: - No internet on voting machines. Offline, sealed, untouchable. - Pre-election inspections so every machine is certified and tamper-proof. - Watermarked paper ballots for fast counts and undeniable audits. - Clean custody. Every ballot tracked from vote to final tally”
IMPORTANT NEW BOOK : Stolen Elections - The Takedown of Democracies Worldwide / Page 249: Summary - “In effect, it is all but certain that every digital voting machine in the United States contains some Chinese manufactured electronics or code.” This is the exact opposite of what Federal testing and compliance agencies (EAC and CISA and others) have promised American voters for over a decade.
The Election Crime Bureau Election Results Analysis Handbook: A Resource Guide to help understand whether or not there are any reasons to suspect election fraud
VIDEO: “He hacked the machine with a pen - right in front of the judge… twice.” Courtroom bombshell where election fraud wasn’t just alleged... it was demonstrated live, in front of a judge who never expected it.
Seth Keshel: Nov 2025 Voter Registration by Party for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds
Several Polls CONFIRM that 85% - 90% of the American public is in favor of requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to vote
Dominion machines found to have phone chips in them mounted on the motherboards
VIDEO: Eric Coomer caught on video by Colorado Police
JUDGE JIM TROUPIS: “In the 2020 election we held a recount and used alternate electors exactly as Wisconsin’s Attorney General instructed us, now that same AG is charging me with a felony for following his own legal guidance!”
California governor candidate Eric Swalwell wants people to be able to ‘vote by phone’
The Supreme Court can make Election Day great again
Get Your Minds Right for 2026 Midterms - Unrealistic expectations place you on uneven ground for responding to the unpredictable times we live in
ALABAMA: U.S. Senator Leads Republican Senate Rules Committee with Legislation to Help Prevent Non-citizens from Voting in Federal Elections
ARIZONA: This Whistleblower Filing by Christina Bobb documents that the AZ prosecutions of Trump electors et al, were part of the national scheme by Biden Regime, including $$$ to the Kris Mayes campaign
One of the most intensive investigations in history show 446 tabulator machines that shut down in Republican precincts. Files show sedition, conspiracy, and treachery on the 14th, 17th, and 18th—seals illegally removed and machines reprogrammed—all caught on video
Katie Hobbs is now being investigated for bribery, fraud, conspiracy and racketeering
VIDEO: Democrats Behind $200K Payments for Prosecution of GOP Electors
Illegal aliens, border crossers, asylum seekers, refugees, including DACA recipients are being offered to register to vote
Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) is demanding a formal investigation into Arizona AG Kris Mayes and other Democratic attorneys general who were bribed to bring charges against the 2020 Trump electors in multiple states
ARKANSAS: Judge issues injunction against Arkansas direct democracy laws
California used mail-in ballots from CANCELLED voters to rig Prop 50
California GOP sues after controversial Prop 50 measure passes new congressional districts
Video: CA Sheriff and candidate Chad Bianco says Democrats rigged California’s elections
DOJ Sues Governor Gavin Newsom for California’s Race-Based Redistricting Plan
James O’Keefe has a Democrat insider revealing on hidden camera - Gavin Newsom is funneling the money donated to his Prop 50 Redistricting Election into a Presidential Campaign fund for himself
BUSTED: California Election SCAM Blows Wide Open!
VIDEO: 300 ballots found in Felon’s car for 2025 CA Election
California’s congressional districts are already 83% Democrat - Now Dems want to spend $282M to gerrymander even more seats
Mail-in ballots for Newsom’s Democrat 2026 gerrymander are under CRIMINAL and LEGAL review, because ballots are being sent under the names of ILLEGAL ALIENS
Governor Gavin Newsom is being investigated for a criminal scheme involving the registration of illegal immigrants to vote through his universal mail-in ballot program
Benny Johnson is leading an effort in CA to require Voter ID Before the midterms
Voter ID critical to election integrity
COLORADO: Ivan Raiklin: Jena Griswold Should be Charged with Federal Crimes in her Role As Secretary of State of Colorado in the 2020 Election
Tina Peters Sham Trial: Not only is this ‘judge’ out of his mind, but Tina was not allowed to enter her EVIDENCE into her Trial
Tina Peters did the right thing and backed up the election data before they wiped the systems. -This exposed clear & deliberate manipulation of the voting systems. Audit trail deleted. System logs deleted and voting files replaced with new files
CONNECTICUT: ANOTHER DEMOCRAT BALLOT SCANDAL - In Bridgeport 5 Democrats — including 3 city council members and the vice-chair of the local Democrat Party have been hit with a mountain of voter-fraud charges tied to the 2019 and 2023 primaries; absentee ballot schemes, conspiracy counts, and violations of state AND federal law - Dem faces 92 criminal charges after surveillance footage caught her dropping stacks of ballots into drop box
FLORIDA: Open Letter to FL SoS Cord Byrd with 10 Findings Related to Election Integrity
Pro se litigant, Christopher Gleason has uncovered evidence that judges—including appellate & trial—were victims and material witnesses in the same vote-by-mail fraud cases they’re ruling on
Shasta County Supervisors approve voter ID, in-person same day voting initiative
The Mayor of the City of Melbourne exposed PRR shows the mayor voted on a resolution to give a NGO $500,000 of taxpayer money - Once the NGO got the money, they paid the mayor $10,000 Corruption and kickback money laundering
GEORGIA: The epicenter of the 2020 election fraud - 17,852 votes counted with no ballot images - 20,713 original votes from tabulators out of thin air. Duplicates counted and inserted into the CERTIFIED count - Duplication of ballots was INTENTIONAL HUMAN INTERVENTION
Georgia judge rejects ‘mysterious’ GOP loyalty tests
Somebody lying in Fulton County - Fulton County keeps telling the court they have the ballots, but they keep telling Voter Ga they don’t have the ballots
No wonder Fulton County, Georgia is fighting so hard not to let the DOJ, let alone ANYONE, see the ballots from the 2020 election - Deputy AG Ed Martin states they already shredded and destroyed all of the Fulton County, Georgia 2020 ballots
FRAUD & CORRUPTION are at it AGAIN in GEORGIA! Fulton County officials are DEFYING multiple court orders to seat 2 Republican members on the election board
DOJ intervenes in long-simmering election integrity dispute over 2020 election in Georgia
GA SOS EXPOSED on Dominion Voting Systems - Expert Clay Parikh Video Testimony
HAWAII: Hawaii votes 40% Republican and have ZERO representation in Congress
IDAHO: Idaho Secretary of State investigating voter discrepancy in Elmore County
Bellevue mayor fined for election law violations
IOWA: Madison County supervisors address election equipment issues, financial deadlines during Veterans Day meeting
KANSAS: Attorney General of Kansas just charged Mayor Jose Ceballos of the City of Coldwater for illegally voting as a noncitizen in several elections
Coldwater’s Illegal Mayor and Johnson County’s CCP Software: Kansas Just Proved Our Elections Are Wide Open to Anyone, Anywhere
Illegal alien has been voting in elections for years… and is currently holding elected office
MICHIGAN: Michigan caught allowing non-citizens to register to vote with no social security number and no checks
RNC sues Jocelyn Benson over rule allowing voters who have never resided in Michigan to vote in state elections
Michigan is REFUSING to provide its voter rolls to Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon after they were caught letting non-citizens VOTE
VIDEO: Michigan election worker witnessed widespread voter fraud - The tamper proof seal on bags of ballots were changed not once, but twice - He was told it doesn’t matter if the seals were broken, just run them though for counting
Michigan Republicans demand Benson share full voter roll with Trump administration
Hamtramck city clerk placed on leave amid election dispute allegations - Rana Faraj accused of election interference in razor-thin mayoral race
Michigan Lawmakers Ask Feds To Monitor 2026 Election With America’s Most Crooked SOS Jocelyn Benson Running For Governor
Meet Michigan’s DEAD Voters: Several Voted “In-Person,” Others Voted “Absentee” — One Voted 41 Years After He Died
MINNESOTA: VIDEO: Voter fraud case in Minnesota TIES Somali communities with registering fake Democrat voters - Fake names and addresses were created for hundreds of voter applications submitted to election offices in 13 unnamed counties, including Ilhan Omar’s district - “Paid by an UNNAMED foundation to help register voters”
Benda for Common-sense vs. Minnesota Secretary of State - Minnesota Supreme Court Video Oral Argument
MISSOURI: Voter registration of Kansas Mayor Jose Ceballos-Armendariz who’s facing criminal charges for voting in multiple elections despite not being a citizen - Ceballos signed and swore that he’s a U.S. citizen
MONTANA: Anti-Dark Money Group Challenges Montana AG, Defends Ballot Initiative to Curb Corporate Political Power
Thousands of ballots rejected due to new birth year law
NEVADA: Voter’s Lone Stand: Pastor Andy Thompson Takes on Nevada’s Election System in Supreme Court Appeal
Pastor Andy Thompson’s Election Fight Hits a Wall, But He’s Punching Back with Federal Fire
NV Democrats pass resolution to enshrine universal mail-in ballots into Constitution
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Vincent Marzello captured on video admitting to committing election fraud by voting multiple times in New Hampshire elections
NEW JERSEY: RNC Provides Legal Resources and Support for New Jersey Lawsuit to Protect Ballot Security
RNC Sues New Jersey for Hiding Voter Rolls from the Public
Bomb Threats began arriving early on November 4, 2025, as polls opened at 6 am - They primarily targeted schools serving as polling sites
New Jersey’s population grew 351K. Voter rolls grew 554K (mostly all Democrat). Democrats won big. Conservatives call it what it looks like, mass registration fraud
Mail-in voting inconsistencies in the New Jersey gubernatorial race. After nearly 500,000 new voters appeared from 2021 to 2025, more than double the state’s population growth over four years, with almost all of them going to Democrats
Voting machines DOWN in three CONSERVATIVE districts in New Jersey
MACHINE MELTDOWN IN NEW JERSEY - AND IT’S NO ACCIDENT
in CHESTER COUNTY exposing that countywide, 75,000 INDEPENDENTS were “accidentally” pushed off today’s printed voter rolls, causing delays and provisional ballots running out
Who is counting votes in Montclair NJ, a Democrat stronghold? A poll worker gave a voter a ballot PRE-FILLED IN for Mike Sherrill in pen - Are poll workers giving out pre-filled ballots?
A NJ resident has started a petition: Demand Forensic Audit New Jersey Gubernatorial Election 2025
NEW MEXICO: Liberty Vote (formerly Dominion) voting tabulator produces hundreds of phantom votes in local election
NEW YORK: James O’Keefe caught an NGO instructing illegals on how to vote for Zohran Mamdani as Mayor of New York and an NGO registering illegals to vote
NYC’s New Mayor Just Quoted JAWAHARLAL NEHRU - the Socialist Who Crushed Hindus and Empowered Jihadis
Mamdani voters openly brag about violating election rules and voting for him multiple times
Elon Musk exposed NYC’s Election as a fraud to his 228 million followers - No ID is required - Other mayoral candidates appear twice - Cuomo’s name is last in bottom right
New York has some explaining to do. No voter ID. One candidate listed twice. Opponents buried at the bottom. This isn’t “election design”… it’s confusion by design!
Fed-Up Citizens Sue New York AG Letitia James for Voter Intimidation and Election Misconduct
Mamdani’s Campaign Was Made in Pakistan
Man openly bragging about how he arrived in NYC two days before the election and is not a resident or citizen, yet he was able to still go cast a vote for jihadi Mamdani
Muslims ripping down American Flags in New York after Zohran Mamdani was elected…. Islam is here to overthrow America and turn us into an Islamic State under Sharia Law
REAL AMERICA VOTE: Lawsuit filed against Letitia James and the NYS board of elections
Marly Hornick SUES NY Board of Elections and Letitia James for Election Fraud
NORTH CAROLINA: Justice Department finds the North Carolina DMV has been registering illegals to vote in American elections
North Carolina DMV incorrectly registered noncitizens to vote, federal prosecutor says
OHIO: VOTING MACHINES ARE DOWN IN OHIO ON ELECTION DAY
Vote scanning machine at a polling location in Strongsville, Ohio that’s not supposed to be ‘connected to the Internet’ displays the following error, “something went wrong while displaying this WEBPAGE”
Ohio SoS Refers Over 1,200 Alleged Voting Irregularities to DOJ for Potential Prosecution
OREGON: OR DOJ declines to prosecute three alleged illegal immigrants who voted illegally
VIDEO: Vote by Mail Loopholes making it easy to cheat!
Oregon declines criminal investigation into those who illegally voted
PENNSYLVANIA: Machine failures on election day in PA. Why do machines fail on election day?
Chester County, PA polling locations are running out of provisional ballots and voters are being turned away
What happened with Chester County’s pollbook printing problem?
Chester County’s 75,000 voters (19% statewide) victims of stolen elections - Voters are getting turned away - WE DEMAND ARRESTS!
Chester County blatant election MALFEASANCE after “accidentally” not including 75,000 VOTERS on their polling books, resulting in voters being TURNED AWAY. Independents - who lean Republican on election day - were told they’re NOT on the voter rolls, then they either had to vote provisional, or the location RAN OUT of provisional ballots
VIDEO: AAG Harmeet Dhillon confirmed that 75,000 independent voters in Chester County, PA, were missing from the Election Day poll books, an error that benefited Democrats
PA has 100,000 non-citizens on the voter rolls
VIDEO: Judicial Watch has documentation that the PA DMV has been registering illegals to vote FOR DECADES
Judicial Watch filed an amici curiae brief along with the Allied Educational Foundation to SCOTUS, asking to reverse the 3rd Circuit’s decision denying the PILF standing to sue for voter information guaranteed under the National Voter Registration Act
PILF suing for access to Pennsylvania’s voter rolls following a failure to disclose an estimated 100,000 noncitizen registered voter records. PA officials reportedly admitted that “for decades, the DMV had allowed non-U.S. citizens to register to vote through the state’s ‘motor voter’ system”
TEXAS: Voters approve amendment which prohibits non-citizens from voting
Activist judge OVERTURNS Texas’ new 2026 Congressional map, ORDERING the state to use the old map that helps Democrats. JUDICIAL COUP on FULL DISPLAY / Dissenting judge calls this “the most outrageous conduct by a judge that I have ever encountered in a case in which I have been involved” in his 37 years on the federal bench
UTAH: Utah judge rejects GOP-favored map, handing Dems another redistricting win
2026 File: Democrats Receive Early Christmas Gift in Utah
VIRGINIA: What really happened in Virginia and why it matters for every election to come. Voting machines mysteriously go down in red districts (again) - Dem AG wins who literally fantasized about killing Christians
1.3 million people voted for a Dem who said he wants to kill conservative children
Over 425,000 early mail in votes for Dems
Fairfax Co. mail-in ballot envelope reveals voters’ choice for Virginia AG
Why we lost the AG race in VA despite Miyares polling as much as 8 points ahead just days before the election? Mail in voting (fraud voting). Dems led this by 47 points!
WASHINGTON STATE: In the 2025 City of Spokane Council District 1, Position 2, General Election, Conservative incumbent, Johnathan Bingle, lost a close race by 163 votes with 12,446 votes counted. However, at least 4-7 reported voters said “they never voted in the election” or they “did not receive a ballot,” AFTER their ballot envelopes were flagged for mismatched or missing signatures. This was discovered during door-to-door canvassing/ballot curing efforts after the election staff received their ballot envelopes and challenged their votes...
Glen Morgan Video: The national investigations impacting WA State
The setup for mass mail balloting started in Washington state in 1985 with a plan to turn Washington blue
How could election integrity be restored in Washington State? What would it look like?
Activist pushes law for proof of citizenship to vote in Washington state
Rep. Jim Walsh Rallies Support for Voter-ID Initiative
KOMO News Poll, more than 6,000 people responded: “Do you think Washington state should require proof of citizenship to vote?” Yes: 87%
Conservative activist Scott Presler holds ‘Super Signing’ events to help qualify IL26-126, the Voter ID Initiative to assure transparency in our elections: Gig Harbor, Marysville, Battleground, Aberdeen, Yakima, Issaquah, Kent
Glen Morgan: 2025 WA State Election Results - What caught my eye, and what you should know...
WA’s early election results are repeatedly marred by technical glitches
DOJ to sue Washington over voter roll secrecy after shutdown — ‘We’ll see them in court’
Dept of Justice plans to sue WA State over concealed voter rolls after govt shutdown
Skamania Co. Sheriff’s Report says Clark County Council Violated the County Charter, Rules of Procedure, and WA’s Open Public Meetings Act
Washington is one of the many Democrat-run states in which elections run on an honor system. You simply have to attest to being a citizen—no proof needed
Seattle Mayor Race: Random doesn’t have spikes!
Seth Keshel: I Have A Winning Strategy for Local Races - And Here’s the Proof
Political violence continues - another citizens initiative signature gatherer attacked!
WISCONSIN: More than 41K Wisconsin voter registrations don’t match driver, ID database, state data shows
41,000 WISCONSIN VOTERS’ registration files do NOT match the driver and ID database The 41K is nearly DOUBLE from 2020 “They include 11,174 registrations without a driver’s license number, up from 4,885
Wisconsin officials appeal judge’s order on checking voters’ citizenship
An Election 2025 Autopsy for Your Sanity and Understanding - The good, the bad, and the ugly over completely predictable off-year elections you’re definitely reading too far into
America’s First Mail-In Ballot Scandal: The 1864 Plot to Steal Lincoln’s Re-Election
How the Civil War exposed what history keeps trying to tell us: whenever voting leaves the polling place and moves into the mail, bad actors will exploit it!
From Smartmatic to Tren de Aragua: Emerald Robinson’s Election Fraud Theory
How The 2024 Election Was Saved! Part 1: One man was snuck into Mar-a-Lago just before the election - He ended up briefing Elon Musk
How the 2024 election fraud was stopped - part 39
How the 2024 election fraud was stopped - part 40
The Electorate isn’t 50/50; the Real Split is more like 60/40 Center Right. The Steal is on in 72 countries - The first U.S. election stolen using the following digital tools was Obama/Clinton in Cook County, Illinois’s Primary in 2008. Since then? Everywhere!
CAUSE OF AMERICA: ELECTIONS 101
Bill Bruch
Bill Bruch is the WA State GOP Election Integrity Committee Chairman (5th year), WAGOP Executive Board Member (5th Year), Skagit County GOP Chairman (9th year), Citizen Journalist, Olympic Conference 2021 Activist of the Year Award Winner, Business Owner, 2020 WA State House Representative Candidate, Former Council Member, and WA State 2016 and 2024 RNC National Convention Delegate.